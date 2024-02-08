Gina Carano is suing Disney and Elon Musk paid for it

Gina Carano, who was famously let go from The Mandalorian due to her transphobic, antisemitic, and other problematic social media posts, is following the well-funded conservative playbook by suing Disney for wrongful termination. And, because we live in the dumbest timeline, none other than Elon Musk is funding it. In the lawsuit, Carano accuses Disney and Lucasfilm of engaging in “a bullying smear campaign aimed at silencing, destroying & making an example out of me” which, in layman’s terms, translates to “Waaahhh my actions had consequences and it’s not fair.”
The actor and former MMA fighter became a breakout star after “The Mandalorian” debuted on Disney+ in 2019. However, she was canned in February 2021 after she shared an Instagram story with some very problematic comments about the Holocaust. As The Hollywood Reporter noted, Carano was never an official cast member on “The Mandalorian” and was paid $25,000 per episode as a guest actor, along with a one-time $5,000 bonus.
In her complaint, Carano alleges that she was harassed and defamed by both Disney and Lucasfilm for her cultural and religious beliefs ― and for not toeing the company line on things like Black Lives Matter and preferred pronouns.
In one case, she ridiculed a request to add pronouns to her social media accounts and instead added the words “boop/bop/beep” to her bio on X, according to The Independent. She also claimed the companies had double standards and didn’t go after “Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal for a 2017 post on X that compared former president Donald Trump to Hitler.
Carano is seeking at least $75,000 in damages, as well as a court order that would force Lucasfilm to recast her.
Carano’s Mandalorean coworkers, including Pedro Pascal, whose sister is trans, pleaded with her to stop posting her bullsh-t. Even if the pronouns thing was a poorly-conceived joke that meant no harm, she refused to listen when told that it was insensitive. She didn’t listen to warnings and they opted not to bring her back for another season. Carano was also reportedly supposed to be a part of a new show that was in development called Rangers of the New Republic and her behavior cost her that opportunity, too.
At the end of the day, it costs nothing to be a decent human being and if you’re blaming cruelty and bad decisions on your culture and religion, then maybe you need to revisit your beliefs. Gina f—ked around and courted an audience of the toxic Star Wars incel fans and found out. Clearly her character Cara Dune wasn’t a Mandalorian because this is *not* the way. (GONG.) But okay, cool. Cool cool cool. I honestly don’t know what the point of this lawsuit is beyond some inane culture war battle for relevancy. Go forth and take on Disney, Gina and Elon. While you’re at it, ask the governor of Florida how well that’s worked out for him.
Elon Musk was just at Auschwitz for a ceremony on Holocaust Remembrance Day. So his support of her is an interesting choice.
People forget that Elon father was jewish. Before Elon became famous he wanted to be one of the internet gang. He pretended not to be part jewish. I don’t think he is ashamed because most of his business partners are jewish. I think he just wants to be different.
I knew he would pull some sort of stunt after his Israel trip. I’m just surprised it took him this long.
What’s the evidence for Elon Musk’s father being Jewish? I haven’t seen anything that points in that direction.
But he was there with Gina’s current employer and defender Ben Shapiro, who holds an insane grudge against Disney for not hiring him as a comedy writer
Ben Shapiro has an odd history. Elon may have met his match with him. Ben has a WHOLE team of people behind him. That’s why he is so successful. He actually has a better network than Elon. But Elon has age, experience, and money.
I bet Elon gets away from Ben fast. He can’t gaslight Ben.
I believe that trip was simply a photo op after his anti-Semitic rhetoric. He likes to insert himself in the headlines, usually not knowing wtf he is talking about.
Lol! The movie she was boasting about being the lead and directing, funded by her MAGA friend Shapiro “Terror on a Prarie” fell flat grossing about $13,000. It was crucified.
So now she wants to sue and be recasted. She found out quick Thai Shapiro will take her career to the dumps.
*Cracks knuckles* Here we go. She was an at will employee. She worked at the will of Disney. It was no longer Disney’s will to employee her. Therefore, she was no longer employed. Quite simple really. And it was fortuitous that Disney did not give her a set contract, but kept her as a guest actor on the show. That will make the difference when they file their motion to dismiss.
Exactly. I keep seeing articles saying she was fired but she was not fired. She completed a job (contract). Disney decided to not use her services for more projects. That isn’t being fired and her attorney darn well knows this.
This is a frivolous lawsuit designed to 1. get her attention because her career as an actor has flatlined and 2 hope Disney decides it isn’t worth their time so they fling some pity money at her.
Too bad she doesn’t know the golden rule : You do not f*ck with the Mouse.
But her attorney gets paid anyway. And Elon gets to use her for dude bro credibility. Because all he really cares about is being seen as cool by his sycophants. This won’t get her anything but more negative attention – and Hollywood will continue to avoid her like the plague. She’s dumb for even pursuing this. But it also shows her desperation because besides being cast in a Ben Shapiro film she has had her work. And that will only continue now.
Elon is the type to stop funding the lawsuit after he gets the attention he seeks. she better have a backup plan.
I will say I have always felt bad about how her mma career ended. Chris cyborg – who was/is on every designer hgh ever invented, just bashed her. Chris cyborg has to have her bones shaved down on an almost regular bases. To have her hit you repeatedly in the head at full force is enough to retire a non-enhanced person.
The employment law equivalent of a slip and fall.
Showing herself to be dumb as a bag of hammers.
And Elno backing another winning cause.
And some legal intern was just told to count days. They’re bumping into statutes of limitations problems
Man, Gina’s behaviour was such a bummer in the fandom. Her career was made with The Mandalorian, all she had to do was keep on keeping on and keep her bullshit takes to herself. She really went and snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.
She shot herself in the foot. Because she was good in Mandalorian. She also had a small part in Deadpool 1 and she was good in that too. I mean, they weren’t award winning roles but she fit them well and being part of Disney is lucrative. I’m sure it would have led to more roles. Anyway, when someone shows you who they are… believe them.
Methinks sis is mad because she can’t get work because she’s a bigot and it’s all Disney’s fault.someone call the Waaahmbulance!You can believe in what ever you like but it doesn’t shield you from facing consequences.
Yeah I don’t see her succeeding in this lawsuit but who knows.
It really is weird how *put out* some people feel by being asked to be a bit more sensitive. It’s always seemed like more work to continue to be belligerent and unyielding than to just, ya know, grant people basic respect by referring to/addressing them in the way that they prefer.
“…grant people basic respect”
I certainly will NOT, especially now that you’ve asked nicely!! Stop trampling on my freedoms!
Help I’m being oppressed!
Why can’t I be a racist, misogynistic homophobe anymore??? Where is my safe space, dammit!!!!
She wants to be recast? As in, get her Job back? She can’t be that stupid, surely. Why would she want to work with Disney/lucasfilm again if they treated her so unfairly? This reeks of desperation, and she must need work badly!
Someone on Reddit said if they have to recast her they should kill her character with a virus (she’s an anti-vaxxer).
Just to be super clear (bc tbh the reporting that I’ve seen on this has not been), she is seeking FAR more than $75k. That is the minimum ask for just one of her claims in the suit, of which there are many.
Actual lawsuit: https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/24410222/gina-carano-disney.pdf
See page 57 if you don’t feel like reading it all (although it’s like 50% tweets, which is kind of wild)! Pg. 57 lays out her entire request for damages.
*Principal Ava asks for a chair, goes to sit down, laughs and falls out chair gif*
These same Republicans that want to fire “at-will” employees from their companies at a whim now think Ms Carano is entitled to a job at Disney? That’s rich. Maybe she can call Candace Cameron Bure to star in a crappy Christian Rom-Com?
I was thinking this same thing.
Honest question – wasn’t she also let go because she refused to get the covid vaccine? She was very outspoken about that too.
Regardless of that, she can have all of her opinions and companies can choose to hire her or not due to those opinions.
Yes, the anti-vaccine garbage she spouted was also during that time.
Also, she wasn’t let go/fired. She had completed the work she was contracted to do and Disney chose to not continue working with her.
If she had been fired while still under contract that would be a whole other story (she still wouldn’t win because she broke company policy and refused to comply with a reasonable policy). But she wasn’t fired.
What I don’t understand is why her attorney accepted this case. They know she doesn’t have a valid case and they are willing to put their reputation on the line for her stupidity. They are even “demanding” a jury trial. They want the spectacle but there is no way they believe they will win so what is in it for them other than Elon’s money?
So Elon, who is tanking both Tesla and Twitter dramatically, wants to pick a fight with the Mouse?
My guy. MY GUY. Ask Ron DeSantis how it goes when you pick a legal fight with the Mouse for publicity.
Man they should really have killed off her character because now there is still the possibility that she’ll be able to come back. They still have the chance to do it off-screen or if they really have to bring her back do it after she has appeared on screen for like three seconds.
“now there is still the possibility that she’ll be able to come back.”
LMAO! Uhhh, no. No there’s not. Sure if she’d sought reconciliation maybe, but through asking the court to order it? That’s what tells you this is a game and not serious. What I haven’t figured out is if she realizes this is just a game she’s being used in. Maybe she doesn’t. She certainly doesn’t come across as very bright.