Gina Carano is suing Disney and Elon Musk paid for it



Gina Carano, who was famously let go from The Mandalorian due to her transphobic, antisemitic, and other problematic social media posts, is following the well-funded conservative playbook by suing Disney for wrongful termination. And, because we live in the dumbest timeline, none other than Elon Musk is funding it. In the lawsuit, Carano accuses Disney and Lucasfilm of engaging in “a bullying smear campaign aimed at silencing, destroying & making an example out of me” which, in layman’s terms, translates to “Waaahhh my actions had consequences and it’s not fair.”

The actor and former MMA fighter became a breakout star after “The Mandalorian” debuted on Disney+ in 2019. However, she was canned in February 2021 after she shared an Instagram story with some very problematic comments about the Holocaust. As The Hollywood Reporter noted, Carano was never an official cast member on “The Mandalorian” and was paid $25,000 per episode as a guest actor, along with a one-time $5,000 bonus. In her complaint, Carano alleges that she was harassed and defamed by both Disney and Lucasfilm for her cultural and religious beliefs ― and for not toeing the company line on things like Black Lives Matter and preferred pronouns. In one case, she ridiculed a request to add pronouns to her social media accounts and instead added the words “boop/bop/beep” to her bio on X, according to The Independent. She also claimed the companies had double standards and didn’t go after “Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal for a 2017 post on X that compared former president Donald Trump to Hitler. Carano is seeking at least $75,000 in damages, as well as a court order that would force Lucasfilm to recast her.

[From HuffPo]

Carano’s Mandalorean coworkers, including Pedro Pascal, whose sister is trans, pleaded with her to stop posting her bullsh-t. Even if the pronouns thing was a poorly-conceived joke that meant no harm, she refused to listen when told that it was insensitive. She didn’t listen to warnings and they opted not to bring her back for another season. Carano was also reportedly supposed to be a part of a new show that was in development called Rangers of the New Republic and her behavior cost her that opportunity, too.

At the end of the day, it costs nothing to be a decent human being and if you’re blaming cruelty and bad decisions on your culture and religion, then maybe you need to revisit your beliefs. Gina f—ked around and courted an audience of the toxic Star Wars incel fans and found out. Clearly her character Cara Dune wasn’t a Mandalorian because this is *not* the way. (GONG.) But okay, cool. Cool cool cool. I honestly don’t know what the point of this lawsuit is beyond some inane culture war battle for relevancy. Go forth and take on Disney, Gina and Elon. While you’re at it, ask the governor of Florida how well that’s worked out for him.

