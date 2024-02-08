Travis Kelce suggests that Taylor Swift might be in doubt for the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift flew to Japan right after the Grammys, and her Tokyo Dome performances have already begun. People did the math and took into account Taylor’s potential west-to-east travel across the International Date Line and they figured out that Taylor could finish her last show in Tokyo this weekend, hop on a plane and make it to Las Vegas on Sunday with time to spare before the Super Bowl. Even the Japanese Embassy in the US chimed in and said, yes, it can absolutely be done. But according to Travis Kelce, Taylor is still iffy about all of that travel.

It appears Taylor Swift might not be at the Super Bowl after all … ’cause Travis Kelce just seemed to tell reporters he’s unsure if his girlfriend will make it. The Chiefs star dropped the nugget on media members just minutes ago at a news conference in Las Vegas … when answering a question about whether or not Swift has given him a championship “pep talk.” Swift’s boo explained with a laugh that she hasn’t … telling a crowd full of microphones that she’s currently focused on entertaining the masses at her latest “Eras Tour” shows out in Japan. Then, he added, “The Super Bowl, we’ll worry about if she can make it” — implying that it’s nowhere near a foregone conclusion that she’ll be in attendance on Sunday when he takes on the 49ers. Swift, of course, is slated to be in Tokyo performing until Saturday … but most have thought she’d be able to jet off to Sin City in enough time to catch Kelce’s kickoff at Allegiant Stadium. Clearly, though — at least in the eyes of Kelce — that’s no sure thing.

[From TMZ]

I actually feel sorry for Travis because he’s got all of these mandatory press conferences as part of the Super Bowl hype, but all of the questions he’s getting are about Taylor and her tour and her albums and on and on. Like, I get it, this is the biggest superstar couple we’ve had in a while and it’s exciting. But let the man do his job! Let him talk about football too. Travis has been a good sport though. And I think Taylor will absolutely make it to the Superb Owl.

Travis talking about taylor performing in japan 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/8SrRRof4bh — sarah (@tayvischarm) February 7, 2024

🇯🇵 Statement from the Embassy of Japan on Taylor Swift’s Reported Travel from Japan to the United States ✈️🏈 Are you ready for it? pic.twitter.com/wFKadehTJk — Japan Embassy DC🌸 (@JapanEmbDC) February 2, 2024