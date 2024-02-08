Travis Kelce suggests that Taylor Swift might be in doubt for the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift flew to Japan right after the Grammys, and her Tokyo Dome performances have already begun. People did the math and took into account Taylor’s potential west-to-east travel across the International Date Line and they figured out that Taylor could finish her last show in Tokyo this weekend, hop on a plane and make it to Las Vegas on Sunday with time to spare before the Super Bowl. Even the Japanese Embassy in the US chimed in and said, yes, it can absolutely be done. But according to Travis Kelce, Taylor is still iffy about all of that travel.
It appears Taylor Swift might not be at the Super Bowl after all … ’cause Travis Kelce just seemed to tell reporters he’s unsure if his girlfriend will make it. The Chiefs star dropped the nugget on media members just minutes ago at a news conference in Las Vegas … when answering a question about whether or not Swift has given him a championship “pep talk.”
Swift’s boo explained with a laugh that she hasn’t … telling a crowd full of microphones that she’s currently focused on entertaining the masses at her latest “Eras Tour” shows out in Japan.
Then, he added, “The Super Bowl, we’ll worry about if she can make it” — implying that it’s nowhere near a foregone conclusion that she’ll be in attendance on Sunday when he takes on the 49ers. Swift, of course, is slated to be in Tokyo performing until Saturday … but most have thought she’d be able to jet off to Sin City in enough time to catch Kelce’s kickoff at Allegiant Stadium. Clearly, though — at least in the eyes of Kelce — that’s no sure thing.
I actually feel sorry for Travis because he’s got all of these mandatory press conferences as part of the Super Bowl hype, but all of the questions he’s getting are about Taylor and her tour and her albums and on and on. Like, I get it, this is the biggest superstar couple we’ve had in a while and it’s exciting. But let the man do his job! Let him talk about football too. Travis has been a good sport though. And I think Taylor will absolutely make it to the Superb Owl.
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Blake Lively sparkle in matching outfits as they arrive at The Box for Taylor Swift’s 34th Birthday Bash.
New York, NY – Pop sensation Taylor Swift and actress Blake Lively were seen leaving the renowned Lucali pizza restaurant after enjoying a dinner together.
New York, NY – Singer Taylor Swift stepped out in style, wrapped in a long dark coat, after a recording session at the renowned Electric Lady Studio in New York City.
New York City, NY – Taylor Swift, alongside Cara Delevingne and Brittany Mahomes, sets the tone for an elegant night at Nobu in New York City. Their presence illuminates the esteemed eatery, infusing New York’s culinary landscape with star-studded allure.
How much can a person say about a game that hasn’t even been played yet?
How he’s preparing, what exercises he’s doing, the role of mental toughness, what threats from the other team will be most important to watch out for, what the team morale is right now, what it would mean for him to get another Super Bowl win, if he’d retire if they did win, etc. There’s plenty to say.
Travis looks absolutely handsome in these pictures. I love the fact that he is giving Taylor a choice of not making it to the Super Bowl if she chooses not to for whatever reason. Of course Taylor is a free woman and she can and does make her own choices but he is not harping on her to be at the Super Bowl. That’s a nice boyfriend.
The issue no one is talking about is her being at the Superbowl (monday morning Australia time), then flying to Australis for concerts commencing Friday. The earliest she would be in Australia would be say 20 hours after it finishes. That would be Tuesday afternoon Australia time for a kick off concert on Friday (sound checks, rest to get over jetlag etc etc). She has 7 concerts over 10 days here.
That would be a very good idea for her to skip it?
Between her weird shenanigans at the Grammys and suing a student for utilizing publicly available information that highlights how she uses her private planes like a global taxis and doesn’t want anyone to call her out for it (hello, Streisand effect) it feels like now isn’t the time for her cheesy, exaggerated mugging in a context that’s not even slightly about her. The press isn’t reporting it, but on social media a LOT of sports fans are very tired of her hijacking the narrative. Often they’re misogynistic dorks, but the point is she’s super over-exposed right now and even some swifties are kinda tired.
What do people think the chances are of her and Travis lasting? He just doesn’t strike me as the type who wants to be 2nd string to the TS Show, and with her level of fame and how bfs are framed in her story he won’t ever be anything but.
A cease and desist is not a lawsuit.
Explains why Mama Kelce said she probably won’t be in a suite for the Super Bowl. I feel like it would be an extra flex if she doesn’t show up…
Donna didn’t want to be the one to confirm Taylor’s attendance which is why she said what she said on the Today show. The Today show is so obnoxious with their Taylor questions every time Donna is on. Taylor already has a suite.
Pure speculation…but I have a funny feeling there’s a little tension here…maybe. anyone else?
I don’t think so, if anything, I think could relate to her noticing our collective overexposure and maybe thinking she should lay low given all the commentary about her Grammys behavior.
All the travel sounds exhausting and she really cares about her work and giving the best show for her fans.
I’m a fan and was excited that she would be at the Super Bowl. But now I’m thinking maybe it’s best if she sits it out.