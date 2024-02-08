King Charles was ‘hugely relieved & comforted by the fact that Harry flew over’

Prince Harry is not an evil genius, but I do think his whirlwind 25-hour trip to the UK will box in a lot of anti-Sussex narratives for a time. If Harry had not made the effort, the entire British media would have been solely devoted to calling Harry a sh-tty son and a terrible person for refusing to publicly acknowledge his poor father. Harry’s visit put the onus on Charles, and Charles panicked and could not even clear his schedule for one hour for his son, nor did Charles even offer Harry a room in any of the London palaces, nor did Charles invite Harry to Sandringham so they could even spend some real time together. So it is what it is – Harry is a good son, Charles is a dogs-t father, the same as it ever was. Hilariously, Katie Nicholl is still trying to play it like Charles is desperate for a reconciliation. If he was so desperate, could he have not cleared one full hour?
Royal Expert Katie Nicholl spoke with ET on Tuesday and shared some insight into the state of Harry and Charles’s relationship and how Harry has handled the news of his father’s illness.
“His father personally telephoned him to inform him of his cancer diagnosis, [and] Harry jumped on the overnight flight from Los Angeles,” Nicholl shared, adding that when he arrived in London, Harry “came straight to Clarence House for what we understand was a brief meeting with his father. One could only imagine that it would have been an emotional reunion. Because they haven’t seen each other since the King’s coronation, and then they didn’t get to spend very much time together at all.”
According to Nicholl, Charles “desperately wants to reconcile with Harry,” so he can have a real relationship with both his son and his grandchildren.
“The king would have been hugely relieved and comforted by the fact that Harry flew over,” Nicholl shared, explaining that the meeting likely was “emotional and probably quite difficult for both of them.”
Harry and Charles’ meeting was not a lengthy one, “But however brief that meeting may have been, I think it’s absolutely fundamental and important and healing the rift between father and son,” Nicholl said. “I certainly think we’re seeing a real thawing in the relations between Charles and his son. I know, for Charles, the door has always been left open regardless of some of the things Harry has written… I was told by a source very close to the king that whatever Harry has said or done, he loves his son. He wants to repair that relationship and indeed have a relationship with his daughter-in-law and his grandchildren,” she added, referring to the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle — who stayed in California with their children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2 — while Harry flew to London.
“I think when someone has a serious health scare like this, it does make you reassess things,” Nicholl said, “and I think that’s why Harry got on the first flight he could.”
As for repairing the rift between Harry and his older brother, Prince William, Nicholl said, “I think that’s less certain.”
“But however brief that meeting may have been, I think it’s absolutely fundamental and important and healing the rift between father and son.” My honest-to-God theory is that Charles’s current relationship to Harry is (from Charles’s perspective) singularly about power. Charles wants to demonstrate to himself and the public that he still has power over Harry in some way, that he still has the power to bring Harry “back,” that Harry’s visit was about some kind of fealty from son to father. Harry, obviously, views all of this differently and he’s made that pretty clear in interviews and in his memoir. He loves his father so much and he allows himself to be used by Charles occasionally. I think Harry sees that as the price he has to pay to have some kind of relationship with Charles, however toxic. That’s my armchair analysis of what’s going on! For Harry, this is about love. For Charles, it’s about power.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
That sounds more likely. The coverage is insane! You can hear three very different voices coming through- I wonder why.
I wonder if H slipped KC3 a secret phone like he did QE2.
Coincidence? I think not.
Does anyone else think its weird this is coming from Katie Nicholl?
Isn’t she usually ALL about The Wiglet Agenda?
Maybe I’m not paying attention but I feel like this is the first time she’s weighed in during this whole mess in any noteworthy way?
With Wiglets on lockdown somewhere and a news blackout on saying anything about her, Katie’s got to pay the bills somehow.
Wow! From he invited himself to Chuckles was happy Harry came. My head spins with all of this nonsense. Harry did what his heart told him to do and that was go see Pa in person because he has cancer. I bet your probably right about it being power for Chuckles to get Harry to do something that looks like fealty. So I’m calling win win for both of them and added bonus it pissed Peg off.
The press pack don’t know what is really going on, and are trying to interpret the very scarce information they have according to their own biases.
There’s a faction that desperately wants Harry back because they just don’t have any content without him; there’s a faction trying to stay on William’s good side with an eye to future access when he is monarch – that might becoming sooner than most people expect; there’s a faction that just want to stir up as much shit as possible.
Charles knew he was coming. You need an appointment to see Chuckles and there was a police escort, he didn’t just show up. These people are insane and I hope Harry and Meghan continue to play the game of being silent and living their lives. You don’t give rabid dogs fresh meat.
Charles’ official narrative about this has always been positive, and that Harry was invited. The cognitive dissonance is because Will’s camp has been poisoning said narrative with their own version, which is that Harry invited himself, he was shunned, etc.
IMO the birthday call is the most blatant recent example of Will’s comms intentionally planting and twisting a story in real time. Initially when it broke it was mostly positive from Charles, but then “everything Harry does leaks!” kicked up (planted by Will) and got back to Charles via the papers and he’s dumb enough to believe it. In the past, this vicious cycle then negatively impacts his relationship with Harry all over again. I’m taking the facts that Charles extended royal protection to Harry, that his location overnight didn’t leak, and that they apparently met alone as signs that maybe Charles’ eyes have been opened to the game being played at his expense. Then again, the man is not nearly as smart as his image would have us believe and he’s a stubborn 75-yr-old, so I’m not going to hold my breath.
Personally I think it was an excellent move for Harry because now he and Meghan can attend all the Invictus events next week and the British media’s faux outrage about how dare they show their faces when the king and Kate are so ill will be even more blatantly transparent because Harry just publicly visited his father, something his (publicly drunk) brother has failed to do.
The media had to flip the story because Harry got a fully protected arrival and transport to Clarence House. The only way that happens is if Charles authorized it which means Charles wanted Harry to come see him.
So, was that door open when he evicted Harry from his only home in the UK? Puleez.
Charles allowing Harry to have security to visit him was all about control. It was sending the message that if Harry wants security it will only be for the moments that the king consents and controls. And Katie Nicholls needs to stop saying that Charles wants a relationship with Meghan and his grandchildren. There is zero evidence of that and heaps of evidence that shows the opposite, that he does not care for them or their safety at all.
How can the public keep up with all of the narratives, although I notice that this was told to a US outlet, unless there is a British ET. The more aggressive anti-Harry stuff is going to the Daily Mail and on the British news/chat shows.
Meanwhile People Magazine only has a story about how William “talked fashion” with Tom Cruise…while his father battles cancer and his wife is so unwell she can’t be seen for months.
That’s what jumped out at me as well, this was for an American outlet
Ow, ow, do I take Tylenol or Advil for whiplash?
I think it’s a couple of things about Charles. I do think he loves Harry and might even have some vague feelings about Meghan and the children, but it’s in his “whatever love means” kind of way.
And I agree about his need for power, but I don’t think it’s entirely conscious. He comes from a long line of Supreme Beings on Earth. He really believes he’s the Top Dog – he might love the lesser dogs, but they’re still lesser. It’s inconceivable to him that he might not deserve his place at the top, so it literally makes his brain hurt that he can’t control Harry anymore.
If any other man’s wife went missing for a month with no one to verify she has been seen and is okay, a welfare check would be made by social services.
Maybe she’s wherever Shelly Miscavige is. Perhaps That’s what William and Tom Cruise talked about.
I keep asking: WHERE IS KATE??? No Middletons either.
The Middletons are suspiciously quiet and, yes…WHERE IS KATE?!
Maybe I’m reading into this too much, but I thought this could be Charles’ press response clapping back against the other articles about how Harry wasn’t invited.
If it was someone other than Kate Nichols i might agree. She used to have close contacts with the young royals and especially Kate and the Middletons. But at this point in her career, she just does sugary updates for entertainment outlets. She might still write for vanity Fair sometimes? I’d be shocked if she had genuine sources in Charles’ camp. If she does, it’s bc she’s being used to send out a softer message of Charles to US outlets.
Fair point, I’ve forgotten about her history. It is just weird to me we’re getting so many conflicting articles right now, with C&H having met alone, he’s “contentedly cocooning” with Camilla, W is raging against everything, H wasn’t invited, now he was warmly welcomed. It’s total chaos!
I think H&M have simply decided to conduct their relationship with his family so they have no regrets. They take action when it aligns with their values but they take no shit. They leave the door open for reconciliation but are masters of their own threshold. Harry went because it was the right thing to do, plain and simple. He knew exactly how he would be treated and he’s not sweating it because he knows he did what was right and at this point that’s all he can do.
My take is that while Charles was/is a crappy father, he loves Harry. And Harry loves him and wants to be able to have some kind of relationship with him. I don’t read anything more into it. Furthermore, Charles “only” spending 45 minutes with him is par for this family’s course. Do you think Charles lolled about with the Queen catching up for hours? Are these “normal” people? No. Has Charles done some seriously crappy stuff to Harry? Absolutely. But that doesn’t negate that they do love each other.
I have read that Charles did not sit with the Queen when she was near death and after a visit on her last day, he went out to scout for mushrooms. So that is what Harry deals with. Have to call through multiple channels to set up a 45 minute meeting with your own father. When the timer dings, Pa is off to the countryside. Harry is a class act. The rest of them, not so much.
C declaring his power over both Harry and William-and Harry gets it knew what to expect. I don’t think he would get on a plane if he wasn’t welcome and greeted by police escort. All of that being said I do not feel comfortable with Travolta and Cruise sniffing around the vulnerable brothers. Scientology swooping in…
This is the spin for the American audience. The audience who hate King Charles because of the way he treated Diana. They know that being a crap dad to her son doesn’t play well here unlike it does in the UK. As a cancer patient, I am glad Harry did what he needed to do. We know from Space and watching Harry, that he is a very tactile person. Even though Charles didn’t hug Harry growing up, maybe Harry just wanted to hug his dad. Charles should be grateful to have a son willing to drop everything to be with him, but Charles has always been about Charles and pampered to the hilt. He doesn’t appreciate the love of family. When I go in for treatment, I see so many people very ill who are on their own. It’s heartbreaking. Charles will never realize what he has and that is very sad. All the money in the world won’t replace the love of a close family member.
Royal reporters know what sh-t to sell to different audiences. They rarely go batsh*t crazy on US outlets. Maybe as an editorial requirement or knowing that it won’t look pretty outside of their asylum UK.
L😂😂😂🤣Ha Katie told ET, did she pull his finger as well 😊😊😊😂🖕🖕🖕, sorry, bit delerious but honestly, they are all away with the fairies and desperate for words to print, such is the power of our prince
“Cleared one full hour” or a room?
Harry will forever be a true king. And Katie I know nothing Nichols can miss me with that shit about Charles wanting a relationship with Meghan and Archie and lili. If that’s what he wanted, he should not have kicked them out of their uk home and taken away their security. Katie is only talking this shit because she is on an American show and wants to act like she has nothing against Meghan. When we all know she does because these people live up the asses of the Windsors.
So, Charles was comforted and also insulted by Harry’s visit, and Harry is a good son for visiting his father but also wants it all to be about him by visiting his father…
The experts and the journalists are writing fan fiction at this point and everyone else can pick and choose from whichever narrative best suits their purposes.
I think we have to stop and remember who we’re dealing with here. The Windors are not sentimental people and are historically very aloof. Allegedly when Charles was a child his father saw his sensitivity as weakness and he didnt really have that warmnsss most people get from their parents. It’s not an excuse — Harry is warm and seems like a great hands on father– but it is to say that he’s not the type to sit around for hours chatting with family. To Charles he probably thought he was being generous to give Harry 45 minutes to meet privately which is really sad for Harry but he knows how his father is.
Harry’s actually talked publicly about how learning about Charles’ unhappy childhood helped him empathize and understand him more (though his comments were taken out of context and labeled an attack on Charles). It’s something a lot of us go through especially when we start therapy. Understanding our parents’ own traumas helps us realize that there’s nothing wrong with us that caused our parents to act the way they do and it ca be really healing to come to terms with that and learn to not set unrealistic expectations for change in their behavior that’s only going to end up hurting us more. (That being said: if Chsrles wanted to see his grandkids he shouldn’t have evicted them from their only home in the country. That’s 100% on him.)
I agree with your take. I think Diana said the same thing during her infamous interview, that when she was going through a tough time and was hoping for a cuddle and understanding she was told to stop being stupid. Geez Louise, what kind of “family” is this? And then they seem to take delight on kicking folks when they are down. “Aww, you’re feeling bad? Good let me punch you even harder!”
Oooh! Oooh! I know a way Charles could repair his relationship with H&M. Several ways, actually.
— Tell Camilla to call off her tabloid attack dogs.
— Give the Sussexes back Frogmore Cottage with a promise that it will be theirs for however long they want it.
— Ensure that the Sussexes get full security whenever they’re in Britain.
— Tell Willy to get therapy.
— Most of all, apologize to H&M for the abuse to which they’ve been subjected.
None of this will ever happen, so …
Someone at BP looked at the social media and saw “dog-shit father” over and over. Clean up on aisle 6 stat! They were all in on Lilibet’s name being an insult to the queen until they saw how the queen was dragged. I think the same thing happened here. Go Harry, keep making them sweat!
I believe what Katie Nichols said about it being a brief but emotional reunion between Harry and Charles. In the car on the way to BP, Charles looked like he had cried. Plus he gave the security escort so he knew Harry was coming. Maybe it was handled swiftly and secretively that way to prevent intervention from William. He may lack parenting skills but after I saw a recent video of his former secretary narrating of how Charles used to personally oversee the items placed in Harry’s care packages to his military tours, I have no doubt he cares for Harry deep down as a parent.