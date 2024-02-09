King Charles’s planned visits to Canada & Australia will probably be canceled

Before King Charles’s enlarged prostate issue and cancer diagnosis, there was chatter that 2024 would be the year in which the “new king” finally started visiting his “realms.” I’m a broken record about this, but I find it shocking that no one in the UK has really discussed it: Charles was absolutely supposed to visit Australia, New Zealand, Canada and at least a few other “British realms” in his first year as king. That was always the plan before QEII passed away, that was always part of the “new king rollout.” I’m sure Buckingham Palace’s argument is that the Sunak government didn’t want the king to travel that much, and that there was a more immediate need to shore up European alliances post-Brexit. Which is true, but still – the king and his heir have spent the past seventeen months completely blanking on their realms and the British Commonwealth. They kept putting everything off. Later this year, Charles and Camilla were supposed to visit Canada and Australia. Those travels are probably going to be canceled, and the Telegraph has a new piece about how the commonwealth will fall apart, especially because the heir refuses to get off his ass.
Both the King and Queen were expected to visit Canada in the Spring and then travel to Samoa in October for the Commonwealth heads of government meeting, before going on to Australia. The tours would have marked the monarch’s first visits to Commonwealth realms since he ascended the throne and were considered critical in terms of shoring up support. The timing was crucial, with several indicating that they want to sever ties with the British Royal family and remove the King as head of state.
Many expressed surprise that the King’s first overseas tours as monarch were to France and Germany respectively. The next was to Kenya, a member of the Commonwealth but not a realm.
Dr Craig Prescott, a constitutional law lecturer at Royal Holloway, University of London, said it was clear the British government had prioritised post-Brexit relations with Europe. “It is notable that the first two visits were to Europe and clearly, this was on government advice,” he said. “It certainly feels that the Government chose to make those relationships the priority and the Commonwealth has been put slightly on the back seat.”
In theory, the Prince of Wales could stand in for his father on such important foreign trips. But Kensington Palace has its own itinerary and as popular as both the Prince and Princess of Wales are in these countries, their presence is not akin to that of the head of state. Although the King stood in for his own ailing mother at Chogm meetings in both Rwanda in 2022 and Sri Lanka in 2013, the head of the Commonwealth is not a hereditary title, meaning that Prince William would have to be invited to open such a meeting by world leaders. In 2018, Commonwealth leaders announced that the King would become the next head of the organisation after the Queen said it was her “sincere wish” to be succeeded by her son.
But Prince William has acknowledged that there is no guarantee the mantle will eventually pass to him. In March 2022, following his ill-fated Caribbean tour, Prince William issued an unprecedented statement about the future of the Commonwealth, acknowledging that he may not succeed his grandmother or his father as head of the organisation as he vowed not to “tell people what to do”.
As for other state visits, the Waleses’ have their own commitments, not least the annual Earthshot awards and appear increasingly reluctant to go away on lengthy tours while their children are young. What that means for the Commonwealth remains unchartered territory.
Dr Prescott added: “There is a constitutional need for some Commonwealth realms to see their King. Australians and Canadians are as entitled to see their head of state as we are, in many ways and if the King is unable to travel it cannot be good for the institution. As Elizabeth II always said, she had to be seen to be believed.”
I was thinking the other day about how the final 10-20 years of QEII’s reign were actually pretty good as far as royal manpower and having enough royals to cover everything. When he was Prince of Wales, Charles traveled far and wide and he was always being sent to state funerals, Commonwealth tours and international conferences to represent the crown. The idea was that Prince William was slowly being trained to do the same when QEII died, that William would finally step up and assume a similar role, that of a roving ambassador on behalf of the crown. That is the bigger problem – Charles was always going to be an old king, he was always going to need the support of an heir who could do what Charles did as PoW, and William just… can’t. Won’t. Is incapable of doing anything. Football Association President Peg even refused to go to Australia when England’s Lionesses made the World Cup final.
I do not speak for all Canadians, but: Stay Home! #abolishthemonarchy
Feel free to speak for me. No one cares here about them and we have our own problems to deal with. These visits are only for the British audience to convince them their empire still exists.
@Laura-Lee MacDonald : Similar to you I don’t speak for all Australians but this postponement is music to my ears. Don’t want any of the cult here, don’t want to pay for their holidays. Stay home.
Australia Republic Now.
You can speak for me. This Australian doesn’t want them here.
I think Canadians will be just fine, I’m jealous they will get the Sussex’s next week. I will enjoy seeing them suited for winter ❄️✨❤️
As a Canadian, I feel no affinity to the “crown.” I’m glad the salty royals won’t be visiting. These royals have put themselves in a position where they are not welcome (see Side Chick laughing at traditional throat singers), and the costs are outrageous. I can’t wait to see the coverage of H&M in a few days- those two are welcome here anytime. I am worried about snow for the IG next year, though. People might not believe in climate change, but it’s happening whether you want it to or not!
Feel free to speak for me, Laura Lee!! Happy to have Harry in Canada (very happy!). Don’t need whiney willy even for half a second. Harry pays his own way. The others suck up our tax dollars and believe me when I say I have no more to give.
As a Canadian I’ll speak up! We don’t want KC3 or the b*tch on a glass Chardonnay filled broom!!! Not our king and abolish the monarchy!!!
Just happy none of our Canadian taxes will be used for this 🤡 show!
Awww! I was willing to drive as far as either Canadian coast (I live close to the middle) so I could wave my “Not my King” sign with “Welcome Queen Sidepiece” on the other side. #QueenDiana #DianaForever
Good! As a Canadian, we don’t want him here anyway. We’re already experiencing a cost of living/ housing crisis. Having these royals come over would mean we have to cover the cost.
Boy, bye!
The commonwealth is always on the back seat for the monarchy. The benefits are supposed to flow only one way. The clear evidence of that was in the covid vaccine distribution (or lack thereof).
If no one can (or will) perform the monarchy’s basic functions, why have a monarchy? Seems like the perfect time and opportunity to abolish it. I admit that I did not have the Windsors themselves killing the monarchy by neglect on my abolition bingo card.
@Brassy Rebel Agreed I never saw Monarchy ending in my lifetime but there are in serious trouble with Will on his current form and the ever deepening mystery of what’s happened or happening to Kate. If FK is gulp, unable to perform either at home or abroad then what is the point of him being heir?
This is all Harry and Meghan’s fault, of course. They should have been covering all these trips while William sat on his inebriated ass.
Kate and William were reluctant workers before the children were born
Kind of related, did Canada ever put KC3 on its money? I hope they are slow rolling it. There are so many other more deserving subjects.
I think some of the new coins are in circulation.
There are supposedly some loonies (one dollar coins) that just came out with his image on the back around Christmas, but I haven’t seen any in circulation. The twenty dollar bill ( which also feature the monarch) are being “redesigned” but no new notes will be printed at this time AKA they are going to wait a few years and see if they need to bother with it.
What is surprising to me is that they really were going to haul C and C out here in the first place, despite the hints that both of them find travel tough going even without Charles’ cancer diagnosis. The Wails really were planning to just do a weekend trip to Italy and leave the Commonwealth stuff to the older generation.
As a Canadian who believes we should get rid of the monarchy, I’m pleased for them to stay home. We get a visit from the only “royalty” we care about next week anyway – Harry and Meghan!
Now that we know KC suffers from an enlarged prostate, it’s fairly clear that he probably visited the loo more frequently and it took him a while to pee. Maybe that’s why they didn’t plan foreign trips, because he was embarrassed about his urinary behavior?
For the Commonwealth countries, I hope that if he comes in the future, you can make a case for KC to pay for most of the costs himself.
What KP should do is work a deal with Sophie to accompany William on some of these tours. He seems comfortable and friendly with her (far more than when he is teamed up with his current wife). He would be able to fulfill his duties in a more relaxed manner and Sophie would score some points and new clothes and maybe even get to borrow some bling.
It would be a literal win-win.
This is a solid idea, so I highly doubt KP would ever do it. lol
These people keep getting upset for getting exactly what they wanted.
Chuckk wanted a slimmed down monarchy? Okay. Now there aren’t enough people to fill the queen’s belief that “royals must be seen to be believed.”
Harry and Meghan getting too popular? Okay, they left. The Wales have the spotlight to themselves as they wanted. Now they don’t want to do any work. (and this is before the current health situation).
So what’s the problem? Oh, it’s this: the royals want to be worshipped, adored, and have their whims paid for by the public just for existing. They don’t feel they need to work for anything.
If the firm was a real business, it would fail within months. This is the royal world the British media is protecting–a future king who does fuck-all and yet wants everyone to love him and to hate who he hates. What are they getting in return?
🎯
@Lanne When the gods wish to punish us, they answer our prayers!
Once Britain sees all the common wealth countries jettison this family and survive maybe they will finally catch on and become a real democracy.
Thank God? Even a geriatric like me doesn’t want to see tampon or the oat bag.
I have long believed that William will be the death knoll for the British monarchy.
Is there any truth to there having been a saying or prediction that the British monarchy would begin and end with a William? I remember this coming up after William was named.
Oh thank god. – A Canadian who doesn’t give a rat’s backside about the monarchy.
I’m another. I grew up in Britain but have no love for the monarchy at all. We have our own problems and the last thing we need is that lot visiting. The money is better spent elsewhere. I have read that it would be difficult for us to get rid of the monarchy because of all the first nations treaties with the crown, but by God, I’d be willing to try, to at least start it.
I actually saw a news report (probably PBS, but not 100% sure) stating this the day Charles announced his cancer diagnosis. Basically, QE stopped most overseas travels in her mid-80s and (mainly) Charles took over most of the travel, but most of the countries have not had a sitting monarch visit in well over a decade. The respected new outlet (not tabloid) made it clear these counties need royal visits as soon as possible. I understand the invisible contract with the Rota rats, but why is the world/American media letting this mess stand? At both “events” Wednesday William looked (and acted) worse than Charles, who recently had surgery and has a cancer diagnosis. This mess gets weirder and weirder.
Charles and Camilla will not be missed. Royal tours as they have been in the past, should be abolished. The Windsors should just stick to cutting ribbons and planting trees in the UK. When the Brits realize that the monarch’s only real job is the technicality of signing legislation and officially opening Parliament, they might realize that they don’t need to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to house, clothe and feed them. Right now they are living like emperors, and they certainly are no longer.
Canadian here who supports #AbolishTheMonarchy Glad they’re likely not coming.
I quote here from “Due South”. Benton Fraser’s description of Canada:
“We’re comprised of 10 provinces and 2 territories communicating across 6 time zones in 2 official languages. The English don’t understand the French. The French don’t understand the English and the Inuit, quite frankly, couldn’t give a damn about either of them. Added to the equation is the Assembly of First Nations with a total of 633 separate Indian** bands speaking 180 sub dialects among their 50 linguistic groups and as if that weren’t enough, there are fishermen on the east coast with a remarkably whimsical accent.”
To abolish the monarchy in Canada, the Constitution would have to be re-opened and EVERY SINGLE ONE of the above mentioned groups would have to agree to every comma change, every verbiage change, every single change, simple or complicated would have to be agreed upon by ALL of the above. This is the governance we have. This is Canada. Abolishing the monarchy here is a far, far more complex issue than folks make it out to be, or even want it to be. This is what it is. **I’m quoting an old TV show here. Numbers may have changed and we don’t call the Indigenous Peoples *Indians* any more as we have progressed into a Truth and Reconciliation phase to speak more truth and reconcile with past atrocities (and ongoing, current ones, too). Eg: Water for every Canadian still an issue.
Due South was a great quirky show. I love Canadian shows, they have a similar humour to ours and love poking fun at themselves. But yes, Canada really can’t abolish the monarchy with any ease. However Australia can and other countries can.
Lots of comments on DM kicking Charles for getting faster treatment options vs. people on NHI. At last.
Speak out against the unfairness of Rich get faster and better health care than tax paying, low income people in need.
I think most folks feel this way.
I’m just glad to see DM is posting the comments. DM is generally very pro BRF overall.
William refuses to understand that he is expected to work.
Bond idle is correct!
William, Prince of Lazy and Wales. Bone idle Bill. Heir to throne? No Heir to the Laz-Y-Boy recliner, more like.
He could cut back on the tours of other countries by declaring he wants to save planet Earth by flying less. I suppose.
This is going to be a long, dull Spring of BRF fluff pieces, I think.
I am starting to feel an irrational anger at the fact that not one photo of Kate has appeared from the official team.
One photo.
wouldn’t believe it anyway, at this point. They’re saying a photo taken of Meghan driving a car is current, when we know it can’t be because in the photo the weather is dry and currently there are torrential rains pounding the West Coast. To my mind, proof of life has to be either in person or w/a currently dated newspaper.
I don’t see how they could “shore up European alliances post-Brexit” when this stupid government of theirs make it very clear on a weekly basis that they hate everything associated with Europe. Stay on your little island guys !
As an Australian I’m thrilled that the upcoming royal tour won’t happen. These tours cost a fortune and during a housing and cost of living crisis it’s the last thing we need.
We can’t be come a republic soon enough. When QE2 died many people referred to being an ‘ Elizabethan Monarchist ‘ I doubt William will be our King, Harry and Megan were enormously popular. When they visited for the Invictus games it felt like us becoming a Republic was a long way off, but we all know how that went.
Elle,
I wish the PtB in Oz would really lean into Republic Now!
I know before QE passed they were gained some power and support on it.
I completely agree with “Elizabethian Monarchy”
Liz and PP were like the wallpaper, always around. Well into old age.
Those days are over.
BRF needs to admit that.
It will happen. It won’t be now, though. We’ve had one failed referendum that had bucket loads of support but still failed miserably. No way are they testing that again any time soon. It’ll be when the royals do something egregious (obvs that doesn’t include treatment of H and M because Australians by and large are fed the brit line).
I’m Canadian and nobody here thinks the Wails or C&C are popular. In fact I resent having my hard-earned tax dollars spent on these useless grifters. William is now an outcast, and I have a feeling his days of trying to be a global statesman are over because the pall of whatever is wrong with Kate will hang over him permanently,
Stay home.
Save some airplane pollution.
He can do a Zoom meeting if he wants to, no difference to me or anyone else.
King Charles or William, PoW, can do charitable duties from close to home base.
Save everyone time and bother.
I wish everyone undergoing treatment for cancer had the option to do work if they are feeling up to it.
I also wish everyone dealing with it, and their loved ones strength, peace and a return to full health.