Piers Morgan is leaving his floptastic TalkTV show to build his own YouTube channel

In 2022, Piers Morgan’s big return to television was a gigantic flop. The previous year, Piers walked off the set of Good Morning Britain in a huffy tantrum over the Duchess of Sussex. That huffy tantrum would set off a chain reaction of hilarious failures – he was fired from GMB, he went crawling to Rupert Murdoch, who promptly gave him the TalkTV show Uncensored. Uncensored’s ratings have been in the toilet for its entire run, less than two years. Now Piers is throwing another huffy tantrum and leaving TalkTV. I have a theory about this, but here’s how the Times has reported it:
Piers Morgan is leaving the “unnecessary straitjacket” of his TalkTV show to focus on his successful Uncensored YouTube channel. His daily 8pm show was launched nearly two years ago. Morgan, 58, said that no longer having to be a “slave to the schedule” would allow him to improve the Piers Morgan Uncensored channel, which has grown to 2.3 million subscribers since 2022 and regularly attracts a worldwide audience of millions.
“It’s clear there’s a huge global demand for the content we’re making, but the commitment to a daily show at a fixed schedule, with all the editing and time sensitivities that involves, has been an increasingly unnecessary straitjacket,” he said.
Morgan pointed to the way in which his interview with Rishi Sunak, in which the prime minister appeared to accept a bet of £1,000 that his flights to Rwanda would take off before the next general election, was posted on YouTube on Monday afternoon and quickly gained 400,000 views. “Had we waited until 8pm to air it first on TalkTV, it would have been overtaken by the huge breaking news of King Charles’s cancer diagnosis,” he said.
He described Piers Morgan Uncensored, which is also owned by News UK, the owner of TalkTV and The Times, as having a “start-up mentality” and said that the change would free it up to feature longer interviews with bigger guests, supported by more clips. Some of the interviews will be shown on TalkTV as the channel juggles its schedule to replace Morgan’s show.
The American podcast host and presenter Joe Rogan, who has amassed 16 million YouTube subscribers without a traditional TV show, was cited as an inspiration for the change.
Here’s the thing – Piers is acting like he’s the first person to discover that people prefer to watch YouTube clips rather than a shouty, sweaty ham-faced moron screeching live on television. Literally every broadcaster, network and television personality knows that they need to build their YouTube channel in concert with their network/cable-television profile. It’s why all of the cable news networks are so quick to upload their best clips on YT within an hour of the airing. So, here’s my theory: Piers was fired again. If this was just about building a YouTube profile, he would have done that within the TalkTV/Uncensored universe. Instead, he has to leave TalkTV without the “Uncensored” branding or TalkTV branding. He’s building his own stand-alone thing as a last resort because the dumb bitch got fired again.
As for his YouTube channel… there are a lot of hateful idiots who buy what Piers is selling, so I imagine he will be able to build his own thing. But it will be even more of an echo chamber and, frankly, it will be even easier to ignore him in many ways. He’s being deplatformed in slow motion and it’s glorious.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
i think he is trying to do a chris coumo, he has 220k subscribers i watched his vid when he got the plaque for 100k subs. Why is Piers doing this i’m sure he has made enough money to retire and not be a puppet. somehow i think his “metaphorical” threat was a bridge too far.
Because he’s a narcissist and needs the attention, IMO.
His contract is up for renewal and I’d say he was told it would not be renewed and I’d say that happened because of the recent Judgement in PH’s case against MGN (mirror news group) which was damning for Piers…. Also, there was news recently that the rest of the articles Harry wasn’t allowed bring forward need to be adjudicated and Harry said unless the damages are substantial he will happily bring them to court… and Piers Morgan’s branding is all over these articles
Piss was fired for what he said about Harry. YouTube is to save face.
What did he say?
Trump said that PIERS TALK TV SHOW WAS RATING CHALLENGED 🤣🤣🤣
His show didn’t have good numbers so I’m sure he was let go, aka fired. They’re just saying it in a way to let him save face. He got paid 50mil for 3 yrs or that’s what was reported. I wonder if it was just as much payoff money for news of the world. Wish he would just take all his money and chill himself out. But alas he has a need to bloviate and hear his own voice. He’s repellant.
They’ve been rumblings for months that he and Talk tv were going to part ways because of the low ratings. But it’s not clear, is he taking the YouTube channel from Talk tv or is he starting his own?
Piss Moron was fired, crypt keeper Murdock paid over 50 million 3 years ago, but with big payouts for lying about voting machines and another large payout coming soon.
Murdock is cutting his loses, Talk TV is bleeding money, and Piss shock tactics is not bringing the £s.
On YouTube here is hoping he soon gets demonetized.
Even the people in England got tired of his beating a dead horse.
Not much of a YouTube’er here. Will moving to YT give him more ability to say worse and worse things about the Sussexes? To spread lies and consipiracy theories he wouldn’t get away with on TV? I’m not sure – does YT really hold their content creators to an ethical code?
YouTube girlie here, and they don’t. They can demonitze a channel for saying certain words (which is where phrasing like “un-aliving” and “self cancellation” have come from) and using certain images (violence and sexual content must be blurred out), but beyond copywrite strikes, YT doesn’t do much. The only time I’ve seen them take down a channel is when the owner of the channel has been credibly accused of a crime related to their content (a family channel being charged with child abuse, for example).
There’s a lot of Red Pill content out on YouTube, not to mention disinformation as a whole. The hate campaign on Meghan (and Harry) is also pretty awful on there. I avoid looking at any royalty related content just too keep that mess off my algorithm.
Guessing he’s going to be the next desperate opportunist to “interview” Putin for clicks and relevancy.
Stick a fork in that fool, he is done.