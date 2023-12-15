Prince Harry won his hacking case against the Mirror, he’s been awarded £140,600

The High Court in London has ruled in favor of Prince Harry in his hacking case against the Mirror Group, the media company which owns the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror. The judge ruled that Harry proved several parts of his case – 15 out of 33 articles related to hacking or unlawful methods of newsgathering. The Mirror Group had asked for Harry to be awarded £500, while Harry was asking for an award of £440,000. The judge awarded Harry £140,600.
Britain’s High Court ruled that Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was the victim of phone hacking by Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), publisher of the Daily Mirror tabloid, on Friday. He has been awarded 140,600 pounds, which is about $180,000 in damages.
The presiding judge in the case at Britain’s High Court, Justice Timothy Fancourt, said in a statement that he had awarded Harry the “modest” sum, as the case had shown the Mirror Group “only played a small part in everything that the Duke suffered” and “was not responsible for all the unlawful activity that was directed at the Duke, and that a good deal of the oppressive behaviour of the Press towards the Duke over the years was not unlawful at all.”
The judge said he’d found that only 15 out of the 33 articles that were scrutinized in the case were the product of phone hacking or other illegal information gathering.
“I consider that his phone was only hacked to a modest extent, and that this was probably carefully controlled by certain people at each newspaper,” Fancourt said. “There was a tendency for the Duke in his evidence to assume that everything published was the product of voicemail interception because phone hacking was rife within Mirror Group at the time. But phone hacking was not the only journalistic tool at the time, and his claims in relation to the other 18 articles did not stand up to careful analysis.”
He said he’d determined the award for the prince “in respect of each of the articles and invoices where unlawful information gathering was proved” and “to compensate the Duke fully for the distress that he suffered as a result of the unlawful activity directed at him and those close to him.”
In a statement read by his lawyer after the judgement, Mr Sherborne quotes Harry as saying that since the claim was brought: “Defamatory stories and intimidating tactics have been deployed against me and at my family’s expense.”
The prince wrote he has learnt patience is a virtue “in the face of vendetta journalism”.
“I am happy to have won the case, especially as this trial only looked at a quarter of my entire claim.”
“I respectfully call on the authorities, financial regulator, police to do their duty and investigate bringing charges against Daily Mirror Group,” Harry said in his statement. “Today’s ruling is vindicating and affirming. I have been told that slaying dragons will get you burned, but in light of today’s victory and the importance of doing what is needed for a free and honest press, it is a worthwhile price to pay.”
"There was a tendency for the Duke in his evidence to assume that everything published was the product of voicemail interception because phone hacking was rife within Mirror Group at the time. But phone hacking was not the only journalistic tool at the time…" I mean, tabloid journalists were also stalking and harassing people, bribing people, hacking into email accounts, breaking into doctor's offices and private homes and more. Sure, it wasn't all "hacking" in Harry's case – some of it was leaking from his father's office as well.
"The court has found that Mirror group's principal board directors, their legal department, senior executives and editors, such as Piers Morgan, clearly knew about or were involved in these illegal activities.”pic.twitter.com/0FOpXJL74v
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 15, 2023
I'm not sure if there's a separate article planned for this so don't want to threadjack, but I was certain that after shit-dad's visit to "his" courts yesterday that Harry would lose. Seemed like an intimidation tactic toward the judge/courts. (Although maybe it still worked and that's why only 15/33 articles were won? Were the ones that weren't won more closely related to the royals?)

But anyway, I'm glad Harry won his case and I hope this paves the way for all the others with similar cases pending. Hopefully their cases are more clear cut and they win bigger settlements.
But anyway, I’m glad Harry won his case and I hope this paves the way for all the others with similar cases pending. Hopefully their cases are more clear cut and they win bigger settlements.
I’m pretty sure the ruling was decided before that visit.
So his visit would have been all about messaging. So what message is it? That KC is watching?
Yeah that makes sense. Still a bad look though and makes it seem like shit-dad is willing/trying to interfere. Which? I’m sure he was, in some way, throughout the case.
Oh it was definitely about PR/optics/messaging. If he didnt want to give the appearance that he was interfering with the case, he should have stayed home.
But legally it probably did not have an impact *this* time.
The ruling may have been decided before C’s visit to the court. But it would be so easy for the court to adjust the $$ end of the award downwards to make a point.
15/33 is not even half of his claims winning. I worry this is the take the papers will take. We’re cheering ‘He Won’ and the take I suspect we’ll see from the papers is ‘We Won-not even 1/2 of H’s claims were upheld’ which will feed the haters egos and create more abusive articles.
Where can H get the other claims adjudicated? Can they be transferred to other lawsuits? It seems to me like the paper won more than H, which for me, is truly disappointing. Or did he win the Most Important Parts? I hope he won the Most Important Parts of his suit.
It was. The judgement confirms a draft was provided to the parties December 1.
The judgement states a draft version had been provided to the parties on December 1. So the decision had already been made before this visit. They just could not report on it.
I really hope that these cases will bring MGN and the Fail to their knees and like Torygraph will be looking at new buyers. I am very happy for Harry and for all of the victims, as this is a win for everyone who was subjected to phone hackings and other illegal practices.
Seriously though, the UK needs a Leveson Inquiry 2 and the press needs to be better regulated. Also, IPSO needs to better enforce rules and protect the public, so this needs overhaul too.
Sorry, I meant OfCom, not IPSO.
Obviously it would be a win for humanity if the Daily Mail folded but I feel very conflicted calling for bad things for the Mirror.
As bad as they can be, the Mirror are literally the newspaper that brought down Boris Johnson.
They are Labour’s only attack dog in the tabloid press and when newspapers lose money, they start to shed political and hard news before celebrity gossip.
The royal sky reporter is already pushing back on this victory claiming that H can't be a poster boy for privacy when he has disclosed private family moments himself. H is entitled to share as much or as little as anybody else of his life experiences in public but that give anyone else the right to SPY on him to illegally obtain information on his private life that he does NOT want to share.
And he hadn’t consented to his experiences being made public during those times. Everything he has written and spoken about in the past four years has been correcting what’s already in the public. There is an article or a book written by someone else telling some variation of everything he shares. So this has been a two-pronged fight ( at least). 1. You shouldn’t have shared my life, spied on me or lied about me. 2. Here’s what really happened.
Firstly, this is only one of the cases ruled on today. Secondly (and most importantly), the judgement says that senior executives knew about it and lied under oath at Levinson. The impacts of this judgement will be far reaching from personal fines and jail time, to impacts on the companies stock market prices. It's much bigger than $180k
It had better be much bigger than $180,000 because that’s chump change to a large media company.
But Sunflower, wouldn’t that only be if police or the courts choose to investigate? Or is it automatic that the cases where they lied under oath would be reopened?
I hope you are right, but it was known before that they hacked and the police/courts didn’t pursue it. Maybe this will bring it to enough public/international attention that they will be embarrassed to not do something.
I believe it wasn’t for nothing that KC3 paid a visit to the RCJ , not on the same day as the piece from Paul Dacre to KC3 giving what can only be construed to be a warning shot to KC3 regarding Harry.
It’s a sweet win but the fight continues
All these judge comments that seem to minimize his case show just why he needs such good lawyers.
“a good deal of the oppressive behaviour of the Press towards the Duke over the years was not unlawful at all” – this is why Harry needed his book, the Netflix series, Oprah, etc, not just the courts.
Not trying to minimize the victory but trying to process all the qualifications to his victory.
Yes, the minimizing comments are disturbing.
I found the term “oppressive” interesting though – to me the judge is acknowledging that the press is brutal and rough, but that doesnt mean that everything is illegal, and that’s what he’s evaluating.
I took it as some of the ways the press obtained the info was from the palace planting or leaking against Harry. Which he knows.
Yes. And he was only hacked by this group to a “modest extent”. What? Wonder how “modest” he would consider it if it was him or his family being spied on. It should also be multiplied for the number of times the info was used by this group and others even until today.
I am sure the government won’t bring any charges against the tabloids for this since they are in bed together for years. But, I am so so happy there is now a case showing the criminality of these people. They can try to rewrite the history as much as they want, the legal documents are here to stay.
Actually the Government and Tories are probably delighted by the ruling against the Mirror. The Mirror is the only tabloid to support Labour and brought down Boris Johnson by exposing partygate
It doesn’t matter who they support imo. Once a phone hacking inquiry begins, all the other tabloids will have to face it as well since Mirror isn’t the only criminal media company here. Harry has cases against all tabloids. They can’t just limit investigation with the Mirror.
In the meantime The Mirror has just lost money ahead of an election year.
Yes this is bad for the tabloid press overall and the Mirror deserve to be punished, but lets not pretend the Tories will be crying about their biggest attacker in the media losing money and reputation ahead of an election campaign.
Harry: “TODAY’S verdict is prime example that PATIENCE IS IN FACT A VERTUE.
“— Today’s ruling is vindicating and affirming.
I’VE BEEN TOLD THAT SLAYING DRAGONS WILL GET YOU BURNED, BUT IN LIGHT OF TODAY’S VICTORY AND THE IMPORTANCE OF WHAT IS NEEDED FOR A FREE AND HONEST PRESS, IT IS A WORTHWHILE PRICE TO PAY.
And the mission continues.”
The British people who were attacking Harry (and Meghan) based on all the UK media’s lies and attacts, must be thankful to him for taking these devils to task ánd ashamed of themselves.
I’m so happy for Harry and this ruling. He has been harassed his entire life by that establishment. And then had to watch as they attacked his wife. Both Harry and Meghan won their suits against British papers…THR should really study the definition of winners and losers.
Charles had the gall to visit that same court house yesterday. I'm sure the press told him to do that. And as someone on twitter said the judge finding 15 of the 33 stories were from hacking means that the rest were from Palace briefings as the Mirror said in court.
I think that’s unlikely, remember that Morgan’s bosses are the Murdochs and from the Murdochs point of view two things just happened:
– their oldest and one of their biggest commercial rivals in the British press just lost money and reputation
– Piers is now part of another gossipy news story that will draw viewers (including hate watchers) to their failing TV station so that they can see Piers’ reaction to it all.
What stands out to me about this is that half the stories were found NOT to be the result of hacking. I wonder how much of the "careful analysis" of the origins of these other stories leads straight to royal sources, and if Harry is able to follow (and/or expose) that trail.
I like to think the judge was fully aware of what he was doing with this verdict 😔AND COMMENTS “His use of the word” oppressive “, is marking the papers card, he’s saying” I’m aware of what you have been attempting since the start of this case, and I will be watching your reporting after this case, because whilst some of your reporting has skirted the boundaries of illegality, you didn’t break them. But don’t try! “, also I think he is acknowledging that their is a secret contract between the the press and the Palace and that’s why he pointed out that not everything came from phone hacking. Read it and weep bully boy, your brother, the avenger has shown your ass to the world. Yep bully has a price tag and Harry has a spine,
This is fantastic. For people like Harry. And for people like Milly Dowler’s family, whose murdered daughter’s phone was hacked. The tabloid press in our country is disgusting.