In Touch: Hugh Jackman ‘has been besotted’ with Sutton Foster since early 2022

Last year, Hugh Jackman was back on Broadway with the revival of The Music Man. He was nominated for another Tony Award and the revival was successful. His costar in the show was Sutton Foster, another well-loved stage actress. They had to do a million photocalls and appearances with one another, and they were very friendly and affectionate in front of the cameras. Perhaps away from the cameras too. In September of this year, Hugh and Deborra Lee Furness announced their separation. Now In Touch Weekly suggests that Hugh had Sutton waiting in the wings.
Movie superhero Hugh Jackman is separated from — but still married to — longtime wife Deborra-Lee Furness, but insiders say the Wolverine hunk has sunk his talons into his former Broadway costar Sutton Foster, who’s also got a hubby!
“Their romance is an open secret on Broadway,” tattles a snitch, who says Hugh and Sutton grew close when they costarred in the revival of the classic musical The Music Man for more than a year until January 2023. Another source insists the 55-year-old hunk “has been besotted with Sutton from the moment he met her. He followed her around like a puppy!”
And the leggy 48-year-old Tony Award winner, who also costarred for six years with Hilary Duff in the TV sitcom Younger, is “absolutely giddy around” Hugh, says the source. She even raved that meeting the 6-foot-2 movie muscleman was “the greatest thing that came out of the whole experience.”
During their time together on Broadway, the big shot Hollywood actor “had a lot of power and approval over casting and billing, but he always treated Sutton like SHE was the star — and she was moved by that!” notes the source. “He insisted that they share equal billing above the title of the show.”
Previously divorced Sutton confesses they became “really close” when they shared a rehearsal space for the show and admitted arranging to “come together” a half hour before every performance to bond. But they were then, and still are, married to others. She’s been wed since 2014 to second hubby, Ocean’s Eleven screenwriter Ted Griffin, father of their adopted daughter, now 6.
Wait, Sutton is married?? I really never paid attention to her at a gossip level, so this really is news to me. If all of this is true and Sutton and Hugh are, um, spending time together… I would imagine that Sutton has already separated from her husband too and they simply didn’t announce it. Also: I hate the way In Touch Weekly frames the whole “Hugh wanted Sutton to have equal billing” issue – what they’re describing is Hugh Jackman being a mensch and treating his female costar like an equal partner, and making sure she gets the recognition she’s due. He likely would have done that regardless of whether he had a crush on her.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Well that is NOT the plot twist I thought was coming!
Me neither!
Yeah, we all knew this was coming even if we didn’t know the identity of “the other woman”.
There was just so much speculation about his sexuality that I didn’t predict an affair with a woman 🤷♀️
I wasn’t aware of that speculation but an affair with a man wouldn’t have surprised me either. There was clearly someone else.
Yep, I feel very sorry for Deb, for years she has had people talking that she was too old, not “hot” enough or a beard to Wolverine and then he goes and does the cliche thing of cheating with a younger woman. I hope she has friends and family caring for her and lots of love in her life right now.
Yes, Sutton is younger, but she is 48 to his 55 — this is not exactly Leo territory.
I was referring to him cheating with a woman younger than his wife, Deb is 68.
I sort of feeling more sorry for her husband if this is true, Deb will make it out of this with an eye-watering divorce settlement, her husband not so much.
Also, I didn’t have “Hugh Jackman is a cheater” on my bingo card (but should have expected it, their divorce was a bit sudden).
If this really is the situation Sutton’s husband will be ok. He’s a screenwriter/producer and has worked on several high profile projects (Oceans movies, Wolf of Wall Street, etc.).
For decades, BR. Not just because of the age difference, either. That speculation had legs. I used to know someone who knew him well and I was tempted to ask but that’s tacky. She wouldn’t have said either.
How awful for his wife. He’s just another cheating male. How dissapointing.
Wow…I’m just surprised it’s a woman.
I pray his wife is healing and happy
To be fair, not at all… I don’t know why people think this could invalidate the theory he’s bisexual…
The age gap is fine, let them be happy. As someone who is 47, and just separated from their husband after 27 years, I hope I can be happy again.
People aren’t shocked about their age gap, they’re shocked they both cheated on their spouses.
There’s no evidence they cheated. This is a rumor. Slow down on condemning people without a shred of proof, it’s scary.
Imagine saying Hugh had to get equal billing for The Sutton Foster….if true than shame on the production….Sutton should have that automatically….she is a freaking veteran Broadway powerhouse.
That was the shocking part to me! Like, Sutton wasn’t going to get equal billing, SUTTON? That is wild.
As to the rest of it, I can see it. They seemed to have good chemistry when they were promo-ing The Music Man. I feel sad for their previous partners though.
Yeah I would have gone to see Sutton more than Hugh!
I feel for their spouses as well, especially Deborah, they’ve been together a long time.
I’m taking this with a grain of salt because it came out of Deux moi. I saw it there the other day as a blind and people were fussing Hugh. I think they just took the blind and ran with it, however I might be wrong and it’s totally true. I just always am a hesitant when it comes to DM.
Yeah, I agree, I’m not buying it.
Yuck.
Also, she must be dumb to go along with that.
Bet the kids are hanging w mom this Christmas.
The show was actually set to start in 2020 and got delayed obviously just to add another little twist to the plot
Yikes: I didn’t see this coming and it sounds really gross. I didn’t have Hugh Jackman pegged as a cheater, and this really has to suck for the spouses. About a month ago, a few outlets ran a story saying that Hugh wanted to make/ made Deborah Furness sign an eye-watering NDA as part of the divorce. Like $100 million or so. Cheating is awful, but not that amount of money awful. Is something creepy about HJ? I thought he was one of the better people in Hollywood.
Apparently he’s in some kind of cult, Scientology like but more secretive. There are stories about child abuse in the schools run by the cult. It’s called philosophy-something, they supposedly change their name for every country they’re active in.
Also HJ is close friends with Rupert Murdoch and his family: which could explain the good press he always gets.
I feel like I really don’t know anything about HJ now! Misah, I just googled HJ’s “name” and “cult.” There are other links, but here’s the Wikipedia one (he’s under the notable people heading): https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/School_of_Philosophy_and_Economic_Science
Thanks for the info, and you’re probably right about the Murdoch connection helping him out.
If this is true, it’s not surprising due to the age gap between him and his wife.
This is so disrespectful to her if she’s married ffs.
Kinda disappointed the rumours about him and Anthony aren’t true lol.
Yea let’s not assume any of this is true. It’s very hurtful to the person who is actually still married and has a small child.
Is he still best buds with Jared and Ivanka?
These people. Your wife stays by your side, raises your children, travels all over the world with you so that your career can flourish and puts aside her own career to always be there for you yet as soon as the kids are 18 you do this. All this talk on other sites of “it’s so nice that he found new love” is gross. If this is true then sure he found love, WHILE married to his long time wife. Ugh.
Tale as old as time especially in Hollywood. When they’re fertile and hot they never think it’ll happen to them, but watch out Blake Lively, Hugh’s bff will probably just do the same thing.
I did not expect to see so many people casually speculating about Hugh Jackman’s sexuality on this website in 2023! What a disappointment.
This is a gossip website. That’s been gossip for 20 plus years. I have zero fs about his sexuality. Reality is famous people, especially actors, hide their sexuality all the time for their reasons. Beards exist. We’re not the cause. We didn’t create it.
Oh. Well. If you’ve been doing it for decades by all means, please don’t let me ruin your fun! You didn’t create it so it’s totally cool to spread it!
Only, gosh, you don’t think maybe, possibly, there could be an outside chance that this is the exact kind of behavior that pressures people into hiding who they are or makes them quit doing what they love? We can all do better and especially in such angry times, we should all want to be better.
Speculation about his goes back to the first X-men time, when he was partying with Ian McKellen and Bryan Singer.
THIS. I don’t care if it’s old gossip. We know better now so that doesn’t excuse all of this talk about his sexuality.
Thank you, A.
My child came out of the closet, and has been forced to change schools due to bullying (though this continues online and is apparently unstoppable). People I thought were okay have dropped being friends with us due to how we raised our kids. My child has lost same-sex friends due to the mistaken belief that my child is in love with every same sex person in the world. Frankly, this has been eye-opening and horrifying to experience!
If someone remains in the closet for whatever reason, that is their privilege. That person’s sexuality is not my fricking business.
The cheating is what’s gross here: if HJ had ended things with his wife and then moved on, this wouldn’t be an issue.
I’m so sorry for what your family has gone through, ML. I hope your child thrives at their new school and that the online bullies give it a rest. How sad to hear this is still happening in 2023.
ML
That’s terrible! I am so sorry your kid and your family are going through that and I hope you all find some relief soon. Your family and everyone else deserve better (and better from the commenters here, too)
While I do feel for Deb, they seemed to have worked out the end of their marriage with much respect. I see why Hugh would fall for Sutton and vise versa.
To be honest, if this is true I feel much more sorry for her husband who’s not making it out of this with an inordinate amount of money as Deb will.
He needs to come out the closet
^^ This is the rumour I have heard. Very confused right now.
If he is in fact gay he doesn’t have to do anything but what he wants to do. He doesn’t owe you or anyone else a damn thing
thank you Ameerah M. seeing the casual homophobia here and on other sites is appalling.
@atlantababe – I don’t even interpret it as homophobia so much as entitlement. It’s weird to me that people think ANYONE owes them details about their sexuality just because they are famous. None of these folks would walk up to a stranger and demand to know their sexual orientation. As much as I enjoy celeb gossip ultimately we don’t know these people. They are strangers. And still deserve the same level of respect we would give a random person walking down the street.
No he does not. If he is gay it’s no one’s business until he decides to come out. He does not owe you or anyone else a thing.
I can see it. If he would have an affair Sutton is the type of woman he would go for: a fellow musical theater actress who is a bit of a nerd – just like him.
As a ‘body language expert’ (of dogs, but still.. LOL) looking at these pictures, it’s clear they are intimate from their postures. When (human) crotches are turned towards each other like these two are doing in all these pictures, there is a 99.999% chance they are having or going to have intimate contact. In my ‘expert’ opinion, of course.
They 100% look like a couple in these pics.
This is absolutely hilarious. “Crotches turned towards each other”…wahahahhaa! Your doggy instincts might be very en pointe—I do imagine their body language is the human equivalent of dogs sniffing butts and circling each other.
Yes, I am married and I don’t think I would drape and position myself over a male friend like that no matter how friendly we were. The side hug exists for a reason and it’s very effective 😂
Wait….. I thought the rumour was that Hugh Jackman is …… ?
Nevermind.
I’m confused….is Sutton Foster confirmed as separated / divorcing? She doesn’t post or speak much about her husband very often at all so not sure that can be used as a gauge. I also think they both have that personality that is outgoing and can come across as flirty and they probably genuinely like each other. I remember reading and seeing pics of her with Peter Herrman, Mariska Hargitay’s husband and her costar on Younger, with snarky speculative comments and half the time Mariska was right there and cropped out of the picture.
And if they are getting ready to come out as a couple, well, they seem a decent match? And yeah, never got the gay vibe from Hugh or understand where that comes from but since, sadly, we were never likely to meet, lock eyes and sail off into the sunset, doesn’t impact my life one way or the other.
she posted pictures of her husband and child like a week ago on ig. does not have to mean anything tho.
If this is true. I hate all of it!
Cheaters suck. They do as they please, tearing apart family and betraying their spouses.
Divorce first, then move on.
I don’t care what HJ sexuality might be, if he was cheating on his wife of decades, THAT pisses me off.
And these photos look far too cuddly together for costars. She is hanging off his as she is velcro’d there. Crap behavior from millionaires in Showbiz again.
They got his height wrong in this article. He is 6’3″. Which I can attest to because I’ve met him in person. VERY tall. And surprisingly boyishly handsome in person.