In Touch: Hugh Jackman ‘has been besotted’ with Sutton Foster since early 2022

Last year, Hugh Jackman was back on Broadway with the revival of The Music Man. He was nominated for another Tony Award and the revival was successful. His costar in the show was Sutton Foster, another well-loved stage actress. They had to do a million photocalls and appearances with one another, and they were very friendly and affectionate in front of the cameras. Perhaps away from the cameras too. In September of this year, Hugh and Deborra Lee Furness announced their separation. Now In Touch Weekly suggests that Hugh had Sutton waiting in the wings.

Movie superhero Hugh Jackman is separated from — but still married to — longtime wife Deborra-Lee Furness, but insiders say the Wolverine hunk has sunk his talons into his former Broadway costar Sutton Foster, who’s also got a hubby! “Their romance is an open secret on Broadway,” tattles a snitch, who says Hugh and Sutton grew close when they costarred in the revival of the classic musical The Music Man for more than a year until January 2023. Another source insists the 55-year-old hunk “has been besotted with Sutton from the moment he met her. He followed her around like a puppy!” And the leggy 48-year-old Tony Award winner, who also costarred for six years with Hilary Duff in the TV sitcom Younger, is “absolutely giddy around” Hugh, says the source. She even raved that meeting the 6-foot-2 movie muscleman was “the greatest thing that came out of the whole experience.” During their time together on Broadway, the big shot Hollywood actor “had a lot of power and approval over casting and billing, but he always treated Sutton like SHE was the star — and she was moved by that!” notes the source. “He insisted that they share equal billing above the title of the show.” Previously divorced Sutton confesses they became “really close” when they shared a rehearsal space for the show and admitted arranging to “come together” a half hour before every performance to bond. But they were then, and still are, married to others. She’s been wed since 2014 to second hubby, Ocean’s Eleven screenwriter Ted Griffin, father of their adopted daughter, now 6.

[From In Touch Weekly]

Wait, Sutton is married?? I really never paid attention to her at a gossip level, so this really is news to me. If all of this is true and Sutton and Hugh are, um, spending time together… I would imagine that Sutton has already separated from her husband too and they simply didn’t announce it. Also: I hate the way In Touch Weekly frames the whole “Hugh wanted Sutton to have equal billing” issue – what they’re describing is Hugh Jackman being a mensch and treating his female costar like an equal partner, and making sure she gets the recognition she’s due. He likely would have done that regardless of whether he had a crush on her.