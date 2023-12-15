The Waleses don’t want to be in the same room as the Sussexes or spend Xmas with them

Page Six published a curious story on Thursday, all about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their feelings towards the left-behind royals. According to Page Six’s sources, Prince Harry and Meghan obviously have zero plans to go to the UK over Christmas, but Harry is planning to “reach out” over the holiday. This will actually mark the FIFTH Christmas Harry has spent away from the UK and away from the Windsors. Harry became a father and said he wasn’t going to take the Windsors’ bullsh-t anymore. Except Page Six’s sources say that “Harry and Meghan’s new strategy is reconciliation,” and that Harry is particularly aware of “the shifting sands of time,” especially as his 40th birthday approaches next year (no one from his family contacted him for his birthday this year, but sure). In case you need me to spell it out, Page Six’s stories are coming from palace briefings, because it looks like Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair got one too. Some highlights from her new piece:

The Susexes aren’t going to Sandringham: Despite rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hope to travel to the UK for the holidays, Vanity Fair has learned they will not be coming to England to join King Charles and the royal family for the festive season. According to one royal insider, there is “no chance” of Harry, Meghan, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, being invited to join the royal family because there is still so much “hostility” toward them.

The Sussexes & Charles haven’t spoken since his birthday: Last month, Harry and Meghan spoke with King Charles for his 75th birthday, with Archie and Lilibet sweetly singing “Happy Birthday” to the monarch in a video recording, which led to speculation about the possibility of a reunion. Yet VF has learned there has been little communication between the Sussexes and the king since then.

Charles would love to have his family together, but not really: The source added that while King Charles “would love” to have all of his family together at Christmas he is “nervous” about inviting Harry and Meghan into the inner sanctum. “The king would love nothing more than to have Christmas with his sons and all his grandchildren, but it’s not that simple and there is no chance the Sussexes will be coming. It would make things very difficult because there is still so much hostility towards Harry and Meghan, particularly from the Prince and Princess of Wales,” they said. “Charles is also deeply nervous about the risks of conversations being leaked by the Sussex camp, which is why there have been very few of them.”

Royal racists: One source who recently spent time with senior members says, “The king finds these suggestions about racism extraordinary and frankly unbelievable. It is all so far removed from the truth and what was actually said.”

Will & Kate are bitter: Sources close to Prince William and Princess Kate say they would not want to be in the same room as Harry and Meghan “let alone spend Christmas with them.”

The Middletons are coming to Norfolk: In keeping with a tradition they started shortly after their wedding, William and Kate will enjoy Christmas day with the royal family, and then a second Christmas at Anmer Hall with the Middleton family.

A Very Camilla Christmas: And in a break with tradition, Queen Camilla’s children Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, along with their families, have been invited to join the royals this Christmas. In previous years, Camilla has left Sandringham after Christmas dinner to host her own family dinner at Ray Mill, her home in Wiltshire. Camilla is very close with her children and five grandchildren. Her sister Annabel Elliot, who serves as one of Camilla’s personal aides, will also attend the celebrations.

Charles isn’t going to Scotland for New Year’s: Charles, who is overseeing an extensive refurbishment of Sandringham’s gardens, will also stay in Norfolk for New Year’s Eve. Usually, the king welcomes the New Year in Scotland, but sources say he will extend his Norfolk break and head to the Highlands later in January.