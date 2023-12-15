The Waleses don’t want to be in the same room as the Sussexes or spend Xmas with them

Page Six published a curious story on Thursday, all about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their feelings towards the left-behind royals. According to Page Six’s sources, Prince Harry and Meghan obviously have zero plans to go to the UK over Christmas, but Harry is planning to “reach out” over the holiday. This will actually mark the FIFTH Christmas Harry has spent away from the UK and away from the Windsors. Harry became a father and said he wasn’t going to take the Windsors’ bullsh-t anymore. Except Page Six’s sources say that “Harry and Meghan’s new strategy is reconciliation,” and that Harry is particularly aware of “the shifting sands of time,” especially as his 40th birthday approaches next year (no one from his family contacted him for his birthday this year, but sure). In case you need me to spell it out, Page Six’s stories are coming from palace briefings, because it looks like Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair got one too. Some highlights from her new piece:
The Susexes aren’t going to Sandringham: Despite rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hope to travel to the UK for the holidays, Vanity Fair has learned they will not be coming to England to join King Charles and the royal family for the festive season. According to one royal insider, there is “no chance” of Harry, Meghan, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, being invited to join the royal family because there is still so much “hostility” toward them.
The Sussexes & Charles haven’t spoken since his birthday: Last month, Harry and Meghan spoke with King Charles for his 75th birthday, with Archie and Lilibet sweetly singing “Happy Birthday” to the monarch in a video recording, which led to speculation about the possibility of a reunion. Yet VF has learned there has been little communication between the Sussexes and the king since then.
Charles would love to have his family together, but not really: The source added that while King Charles “would love” to have all of his family together at Christmas he is “nervous” about inviting Harry and Meghan into the inner sanctum. “The king would love nothing more than to have Christmas with his sons and all his grandchildren, but it’s not that simple and there is no chance the Sussexes will be coming. It would make things very difficult because there is still so much hostility towards Harry and Meghan, particularly from the Prince and Princess of Wales,” they said. “Charles is also deeply nervous about the risks of conversations being leaked by the Sussex camp, which is why there have been very few of them.”
Royal racists: One source who recently spent time with senior members says, “The king finds these suggestions about racism extraordinary and frankly unbelievable. It is all so far removed from the truth and what was actually said.”
Will & Kate are bitter: Sources close to Prince William and Princess Kate say they would not want to be in the same room as Harry and Meghan “let alone spend Christmas with them.”
The Middletons are coming to Norfolk: In keeping with a tradition they started shortly after their wedding, William and Kate will enjoy Christmas day with the royal family, and then a second Christmas at Anmer Hall with the Middleton family.
A Very Camilla Christmas: And in a break with tradition, Queen Camilla’s children Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, along with their families, have been invited to join the royals this Christmas. In previous years, Camilla has left Sandringham after Christmas dinner to host her own family dinner at Ray Mill, her home in Wiltshire. Camilla is very close with her children and five grandchildren. Her sister Annabel Elliot, who serves as one of Camilla’s personal aides, will also attend the celebrations.
Charles isn’t going to Scotland for New Year’s: Charles, who is overseeing an extensive refurbishment of Sandringham’s gardens, will also stay in Norfolk for New Year’s Eve. Usually, the king welcomes the New Year in Scotland, but sources say he will extend his Norfolk break and head to the Highlands later in January.
LOL, “the Sussexes won’t be here because we didn’t invite them, we hate them, they leak everything,” said the palace courtiers, openly briefing Katie F–king Nicholl. Nevermind the fact that the Sussexes have never, ever asked for a Sandringham invite in the past five years. As for Will and Kate being too immature, too childish to even be “in the same room” with Harry and Meghan… completely on-brand. William would throw a hissy fit and rage-shriek all the way to Norfolk if the Sussexes were invited. Well, at least he’ll get to spend Christmas with his grifter in-laws. I wonder if Carole will try to get some money out of him.
I am sure that Harry and Meghan do not want to be in the same room as billy boy and his wife or spend christmas with them.
This piece is so ridiculous. Charles is bragging about not inviting people who don’t want an invitation.
This sounds like the exact same article I read last Christmas 🤣🤣🤣 are we going to get that every Christmas 🤣🤣🤣
I would not want to be in the same room as the wails. Why would harry and Meghan want to bring their children to that dysfunction
William’s not going to Norfolk. Tell one lie, who’s gonna believe the rest?
He might stay at wood farm at least for the Christmas walkabout.
Room shroom. H&M don’t want to be on the same CONTINENT as you.
Right?! My goodness these people are certifiable.
Once again deflection. No one is talking about W and K not wanting to be in the same room together at Christmas just more of endless hatred towards MH. WK are bitterly unhappy and that spilss out everywhere. Once again therapy is needed and marriage counselling.
Hmm. So again Charles finds the racism allegations unbelievable…for himself? or for himself and Kate? Bc the next part of the briefing is how the wales can’t even be in the same room as the Sussexes. BP is not gonna brief anything that makes the Wales look decent.
H&M were never going to the UK for Christmas. All of these articles are a joke. Like the only thing stopping the Sussexes was an invite. Please.
Agreed. Nothing has changed so there was no way they would have wanted to go to the UK for Christmas.
Why would anyone want to travel thousands of miles to spend Christmas at stuffy Sandringham with a bunch of dullards when they could just stay home in beautiful Montecito with family and friends.? This narrative that Christmas at Sandringham is the most fun time ever is the most absurd narrative of all the absurd narratives.
It’s because for royalists, including the RRs, the whole idea of “Christmas at Sandringham” has become the epitome of being part of the royal “inner sanctum” as this article puts it. Christmas at Sandringham sounds miserable; to royalists it sounds miserable but exclusive, and they can’t believe that H&M dont want to be a part of that. It’s just one more thing that H&M reject that the royalists/RRs/etc would give their eyeteeth to attend.
I’m really bad at this royalist clout chasing because I would rather die than spend Christmas at Sandringham as I have heard it described. And how awful for the kids especially!
@BrassyRebel I know! It sounds cold and miserable.
Christmas spent in a gorgeous English mansion in the countryside? that could be beautiful and enjoyable. Christmas at Sandringham? Meh.
But its one more thing that the RRs think H&M (especially Meghan) should be clamoring for, and instead they reject it. They want her to be groveling for any bit of royal…..anything….and instead she’s like, nah, I’m good in California. It really throws them for a loop, to put it mildly.
Got to imagine that Harry is missing his family – the one he wishes he had. Not the one who threw him and his family out.
Yawn. This is all part of the rota’s typical four stages of grief about the Sussexit.
There’s denial: “The Sussexes wish they were invited to the UK!” Anger: “”They had better not be invited to the UK!” Bargaining “If they were to ask for an invite, the royal family should snub them! Depression: They’re really not coming back – why don’t they want to come back?
And then instead of moving on to “acceptance” they just jump right back in to denial and repeat. It’s getting thin though, right? Like even the reliably outraged tabloid readers must have started to wonder why they are seeing the same thing for almost five years.
I love your “Four Stages of Grief” description, Jay!
Yes, this is wearing thin, because it’s the same Christmas story about the Sussexes not coming as the past few years. Dusted off, regurgitated and fluffed up again.
@Jay. Lol! Your “rota four stages of grief about Sussexit” is perfection!
Also, there is something seriously wrong with all of the RRs.
The royals and their rota rat mouthpieces need a serious intervention. They sound delusional. Literally. How many times and how many ways have Harry and Meghan said goodbye, nope, peace out, we’ll see you never, don’t call us we won’t call you, it’s not us it’s you, we’re never ever ever getting back together??? And still these people write these stupid articles for their stupid racist readers who still believe this nonsense and come out the other side foaming at the mouth about the Sussexes. They are seriously unhinged and disconnected from reality.
Harry and Meghan rejected you and all the trappings of that life. Where’s Cher with a ‘snap out of it’ slap when you need her?!
Harry and Meghan have been gone for four years and so clearly don’t want to come back for that type of nonsense. Harry just wants his family to be safe in his country of birth. So making it seem like they still want or need things from that family it’s all that they have left to still feel superior. So we’re going to see these type of stories basically forever I’ve come to accept. I don’t think they will ever get to the point where they acknowledge Harry and Meghan are happier and more successful away than they were in, so it’ll be we hate them so much, everyone does and we’re always talking about them even when no one mentions them because they’re the losers!! Right? Right?!!!
I’m hoping that after Harry gets done with all the Ravec stuff. It will mean he by himself can go back to England. Not to see his family. But his friends. Would love for him in a few years to be spotted around England doing things. And his family not even know until the tabloids report it.
I think, sadly, you’re right that we’ll see these stories forever because Harry and Meghan sell. The rota rats know that the funeral four are as stale and boring as 3 day old instant oatmeal and the only way to get more clicks is by recycling Sussex stories.
You’d think though, that the sheer hubris of Chuckles and Pegs would demand the stories be about them and only them (thinking that they should be able to sell papers on their own). I guess they’re also too wrapped up in their own Harry and Meghan obsession to keep the Sussex names out of their mouths but you’d think at some point shit-dad and his shit-heir would want the attention.
Kate doesn’t even want to be at Sandringham for Christmas, especially with Camilla’s family there side-eyeing her. Plus, now the Wales children will have to officially mix with Camilla’s grandkids–did Kate get a chance to vet them? It’s a Parker-Bowles Christmas and I love that for the Wales. As for William, I predict extensive, long walks for fresh air on Christmas.
I wonder if Camilla’s ex will be there as well.
Well, let W&K enjoy spending the time with the P-B family. Wonder if Andrew is invited too. Maybe they will walk with them to church to prove what a “blended” family they are and how they all get along. KC can walk in as the unforgiving, nasty, racist jerk head of the COE that he is. What a good look.
I think Andrew will be front and center
“According to one royal insider, there is “no chance” of Harry, Meghan, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, being invited to join the royal family because there is still so much “hostility” toward them.”
So they admit there’s hostility towards the children?
It seems to me they don’t like Archie and Lily. Charles has made no effort to see them and he is cold as ice.
Of course. Their existence has done two things, anchored Harry to California and his new life. And secondly, “sullied” their pure white gene pool.
It’s clear that some stories about Harry and Meghan are given to the Page Six by the Sun perhaps with the mistaken belief that they would be more believable in Murdoch’s NY tabloid rather his London one. It was clear that Roya Nikkhah was either talking to a newspaper editor or a royal aide and not anybody close to Harry and Meghan. I would think nobody from Harry’s team would be talking to Roya after she lied about him being invited to Charles’ party. Much was made of Harry’s phone call but I believe that he was asked by the Palace to call Charles for his birthday and nothing has changed between them.
I would say you are right. I bet KC even has someone who schedules his phone calls and you can’t just spontaneously call him up.
Exactly. This explains how the Palace was able to leak that Harry was going to call him.
Let me get this right: So and so doesn’t want to talk to so and so, you’ve got hairy in-laws, dodgy uncles, kids having to be shuttled between houses and too much food and booze? So relatable for the holidays…tell me again why are these guys considered Royal and above everything? Because it sounds like I could do a Sandringham Christmas for free right at my own house!
I feel sorry for Harry because it has to hurt to realize that you lost your family because they *are* that bad. He has probably known that for years, seeing how his mother was treated–and, I’d bet, how she was talked about after her death.
The worst thing about it, to me, is Harry and Meghan didn’t ask to be treated like this. Leaving and staying away has been a protective measure.
I must admit that I would pay $$$$$ to see a picture of Waity trying (and failing) to appear gracious to the Sussexes on the walk to church, of all places. I can just imagine the murder eyes and the threatening stances! But H&M would never subject their kids to that nasty, toxic environment.
I dont even think she would try. I think she has decided being publicly rude to Meghan is a winning strategy for her.
Kate was a rude bitch during the funeral events where normally people act decently. But she can’t do that with Meghan present so she would be even worse during an informal Christmas walkabout.
They have been outed by their now press as racists and selling Sussex’s stories so they go on the offensive. Easy enough as they are naturally offensive.
I just hope someone on the staff knows to count the silverware before and after CarolE visits.
Yes, and make sure there are no expensive family jewels lying around.
fairly for certain once william pushed harry and harry called him “alarmingly bald” and painted him as an oaf that these brothers would never be in the same room again. also why extend an invitation when you know the other party won’t accept. there’s no way meg will go back to UK.
Sandringham is old and I bet the heating system is pretty cranky, The concept of being weighed before and after Christmas dinner is bizarre at best, the frostiness of Will and Kate is hardly appealing… so why not stay in lovely sunny Cali surrounded by friends and Doria, and enjoy the good spirit of the season. That said it must be hard for Harry having no family with him, it would be nice if the Eugenie family could go , but no doubt they will be keeping their bread buttered in Norfolk.
The big factor to a parent would be the children being shuffled off to a nursery somewhere while the adults celebrate.
Every time I see these articles the nasty little spoiled girl from Willy Wonka comes to mind, it is truly pathetic that these articles are about a middle aged couple raising three children.
You know. You would think that Harry and Meghan called up and asked to spend Christmas with t that group of inbred racist the way they keep briefing their PR tabloids. They should wait until they’re asked. Harry and Meghan seem pretty comfortable away from the stress, smears, lies and bullying that accompanies that greedy lazy family. Kate is jealous of Meghan because despite everything she copies she still feels inadequate, and William is jealous because harry married the kind of women he thought he would marry, instead he married the only one who would have him. If harry and Meghan are so unimportant why do the tabloid follow everything they do. They don’t have to. They aren’t working royals any more so what the interest. Just leave them alone. Sure you more, they’re not important any more since they left the cosplay kingdom.
OK so the dogsht Royals have leaked about Charlie and Megan’s letters, they leaked not only ABOUT the phone call, but the content of the phone call. They have already leaked in advance Charlie’s Christmas plans, they have already leaked wank and skanks plans, oh and the middletons and the Parker bowel plans, but, but, but, they can’t ask Harry and Megan, because they might, (Waite for it……….) leak 😂😂😂. I’m sorry, but these articles get more stupid every bloody day. And Billy, why the hell, would two sane people, hard working people, want to be in the same room as princess inaction barbie and you, you incandescent neanderthal. Go play with your peg friend
LOL! Oh Mary Pester, I love your way with words and your snark makes my day. I hope. you’re feeling okay. Merry Xmas!
All the vile press on this issue comes only from W&K. There is nothing like this level of hate leaked or given the green light from M&H, ever. So, let William and Kate douse their Christmas pudding in liquid envy and enjoy!
I cannot stand that ugly mole-rat looking bum and his gross wife. As if anyone who didn’t want something from him would want to be in a room with him. Harry and Meg don’t need shit from him and that is what has got undies in a bunch.
I’m surprised William doesn’t tell the public these things when he’s out and about on royal engagements. Oh that’s right he doesn’t do that many! I’ve long since concluded that when these little gems are dropped to the RR it’s to give the impression that he’s actually doing some work. When in fact he’s probably off gallivanting somewhere having a jolly good time with friends.
The dead give away that this not from Team Sussex is they refer to Kate as “Princess Kate”.