Judge: Piers Morgan was absolutely aware of the Mirror’s phone hacking

It’s fun and interesting to read through the coverage of Prince Harry’s incredible legal victory. There was a rush to call it a “partial victory,” but from where I’m sitting, the victory is substantial. A judge ruled in Harry’s favor, confirming that Harry was illegally hacked by the Mirror when he was young. While Harry only needed to “prove” one incident of hacking to win, Judge Fancourt found 15 instances (out of 33) where hacking was used in reporting about Harry. Judge Fancourt went even further than that, saying that the Mirror carried out “very extensive and habitual unlawful information gathering,” including widespread hacking which was used “very substantially.” The Mirror’s criminal behavior was “an integral part of the system.” Not only that, but Judge Fancourt name-checked Piers Morgan AND said that Omid Scobie was a credible witness.
In a significant part of the judgment, Mr Justice Fancourt lists times when Piers Morgan was said to have been aware of phone hacking.
Referring to evidence given by royal author Omid Scobie, he said that he found the evidence of Morgan’s involvement to be credible and it had not been countered by the Mirror Group.
Scobie, who has been at the centre of recent controversy around the naming of the ‘racist’ royals, had recalled an incident when he was a student intern at the newspaper group, working on its “3am Girls” entertainment desk.
In 2002, he told the court he had witnessed Morgan, the then-editor of the Mirror, discuss an article about Kylie Minogue and that he had asked how confident the journalist was about the story. He had been informed by the journalist that the source had been a voicemail, Scobie claimed.
Mr Justice Fancourt said that recollection was supported by evidence of an invoice from a private investigator related to obtaining Minogue’s mobile phone number and that of her then partner, James Gooding.
Let’s underline this point – Harry’s lawyers argued that Piers Morgan, then the editor of the Mirror, knew about the extensive use of phone hacking. Omid Scobie testified that Piers openly discussed hacking Kylie Minogue’s voicemails. And Judge Fancourt said that Harry proved that part of the case, that Piers knew and that Scobie’s testimony was credible. Meanwhile, Piers refused to testify, preferring to lie his ass off in print, claiming that he had no idea any of this was happening and Harry is the liar. Harry has every right to call on the Met Police to investigate this criminal behavior and I hope they do.
It’s going to be bad for Piers Morgan in the coming months. Here he is lying about having no knowledge of phone hackings.
A judge just found that he knew of these illegal phone hackings at the time of making this statement. pic.twitter.com/uYEXmF0o5U
Yes it was known that Piss was involved. I don’t think anything will be done about him because there are so many others involved and in high places do I don’t think he will be held accountable. The corruption has many tentacles in many places.
Well, if the UK justice system really is “the envy of the world”, they will jump all over this and render some justice. We will see.
Morgan’s ego is what got him caught. That along with his relentless racist, misogynistic grudge against Duchess Meghan and him not getting a wedding invitation. I hope that he truly gets what he deserves and is punished for his crimes.
It would truly be so unbelievably satisfying wouldn’t it? I would just love it and like to imagine harry and meghan sitting around a fire cackling at piers Morgan downfall over champagne. Muuuhahahahaha
“The Mirror group did not dispute ” that Piers was involved. Did I just hear the sound of bus wheels?
So for Piss Morgan and the others who lied under oath, isn’t this contempt of court? Could the judge just order them jailed now? Or have I watched too many American courtroom dramas?
I want these people punished!!! 😒
Yes, the judge agreed they committed crimes. However, this was a civil case. The prosecution / police needs to do their jobs and start an investigation. Harry said the same, asked them to do their jobs now.
The judge said they were still hacking phones during the levinson inquiry?? This is crazy, the British media is acting like mafia with impunity.
So in retaliation, Piers calls out the RRs in order upend Omid’s book.
That’s what I’m wondering, ThatsNotOkay. And possibly the RF for not protecting him like he assumed that they would have.
That’s what I thought, it was an attempt by Piers and his friends in the Unroyal mafia to take down Omid. Well it didn’t work, Omid’s book is a best seller and Piers has egg on his face, along with Chuck and Keen. Touche!
It certainly puts his naming them in context. I’m reminded of his creepy selfie outside the gates of Kensington Palace right after the Oprah interview.
Incidentally, I’d be fascinated to read a memoir from Omid about his experiences coming up in UK media circles.
It’s is about time PM face some accountability, he has a long list of evil acts. I really hope a criminal investigation comes out of this.
I absolutely love seeing people get exactly what they deserve, it truly warms my cold, dark heart!
So would the MET police then have grounds to charge him with perjury, for lying during levenson? And could he now also be charged with phone hacking? I’m just not sure what could be charged. Assuming the met police would even have the cojones.
Nothing would make me happier than to see PM be held accountable. He has been obsessed with Meghan for YEARS and he’s buddy buddy with QCamilla. He’s so gross.
So he essentially perjured himself during Levenson.
Will be interesting to see how that affects his Insurance renewal for his current TV shows, which could effectively make him unemployable until this is resolved…..
Jeremy Paxman testified at the Levenson hearing that Piers Morgan told him how to the Mirror hacked people’s phone so Piers was always lying.
That makes the perjury that much worse or in legal terms ‘malicious’.
Does this mean anything to piers? Will he still get American Gigs?. Is he going to invite Sharon on his show to bad mouth Harry
PM will do anything. Smarmy, boot licker of a man.
Hmmmm. I wonder why the comments are turned off on the article about Harry’s victory on the Daily Fail.
This is an early Christmas present. Piers Morgan is such a disgusting reptile, and a disgrace to journalism.
I image BP and KP are figuring out how to distance themselves from Piers along his bosses, especially if a criminal investigation comes about. See Dan Wooton.
Of course, Piers was absolutely aware. Everybody was absolutely aware.
Vile man. It’s long been known that his mad rage about Meghan wasn’t because he was protective of the BRF; it was because he took the long view and was desperate to discredit her and her husband as the trial got closer. Such a transparent person.