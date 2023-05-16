Omid Scobie testified against the Mirror in Prince Harry’s phone-hacking case

Omid Scobie is a member of the royal rota, and a frequent royal reporter for Harper’s Bazaar, Yahoo UK and Good Morning America. Scobie made a fortune co-writing Finding Freedom in 2020, and his new book – Endgame – will be out later this year. He’s worked for various British and American publications and his journalism background isn’t even solely about the Windsors – I’m sometimes surprised when he chimes in on regular entertainment-industry stories, then I have to remind myself, oh right, he worked for Us Weekly for a decade. It was Finding Freedom which got Scobie the reputation as “the Sussexes de facto spokesperson,” although that’s far from true. Scobie is – I believe – the rare reporter on the royal-beat who will treat the Sussexes fairly, and so the Sussexes (and people around the Sussexes) give Scobie some exclusives. That’s it.
Well, the reason I brought up Scobie’s work history is because he had something like an internship on the Daily Mirror when he was probably in his early 20s and fresh out of university, circa 2002. In his brief time at the Mirror, he saw and overheard some shocking things. Now, during Prince Harry’s phone-hacking case against the Mirror Group, Scobie is giving testimony against the Mirror. Scobie testified on Monday, speaking about how the use of phone-hacking was prevalent at the time. Some highlights from Scobie’s testimony:
Scobie refuses that he’s a close associate of the Sussexes: The biography of the Duke and Duchess, Finding Freedom, was written in collaboration with sources close to the couple. However, Mr Scobie rejected the suggestion that he had a close personal relationship with the Duke or that he was a “cheerleader” or “mouthpiece” for the couple. When asked “Do you have a vested interest in helping the Duke of Sussex if the opportunity arises?” Scobie replied: “No. What I am doing right now is giving ammunition to the tabloids to continue calling me his friend…I don’t have [the Duke’s] phone number, I have never socialised with him.”
His first week at the Mirror: The court heard that as a journalism student Mr Scobie spent a week at the Sunday People, where he claims he was given “a list of mobile numbers followed by a detailed verbal description of how to listen to voicemails, as if it were a routine newsgathering technique”. In his witness statement, Mr Scobie added: “I was taken aback by what seemed completely immoral and I never carried out the task.”
The Mirror’s lawyer claimed Scobie had created a false memory: Under cross examination, Mr Green accused the journalist of “either innocently creating a false memory in his desire to be helpful” or “knowingly creating it”. He added that it was an “implausible proposition” that a student on work experience would have been asked to hack people’s phones. Mr Scobie said he took offence to the suggestion he had simply made the whole thing up and insisted he was given detailed instructions on how to phone hack by a female journalist, who he refused to name, while on the showbiz desk. He claimed he was told how to use a landline phone to listen in to voicemails, and was given a “very short” typed list of numbers belonging to celebrities. He said it “wasn’t presented as legal or illegal”, but that it “felt wrong”.
Scobie’s Kylie Minogue story: Mr Justice Fancourt was also told that in spring 2002, Mr Scobie undertook another week’s work experience at the Daily Mirror and allegedly overheard Piers Morgan, the paper’s editor at the time, being told that information relating to Kylie Minogue and her then boyfriend had come from voicemails. “Mr Morgan was asking how confident they were in the reporting and was told that the information had come from voicemails,” Mr Scobie said. “I recall being surprised to hear this at the time, which is why it stuck in my mind.”
What I love about the “Scobie is the Sussexes’ mouthpiece” argument is that it comes from other royal reporters or commentators who… act as mouthpieces/advocates for different royals. Like, Piers Morgan is obviously tight with Camilla, Fergie, the York princesses, and he will openly do their bidding. Same with other royal reporters – Roya Nikkhah and Camilla Tominey are firmly on Team Wales, Robert Jobson is on Team Charles, and on and on. The idea that Scobie simply tries to act fairly towards the Sussexes is inexplicable to other rota people.
As for the actual crux of Scobie’s testimony, I absolutely believe him. I think that the Mirror’s phone hacking was that widespread and common-knowledge. I think everyone working at a major tabloid knew what was being done. Now, it will be interesting to see if there’s any testimony of evidence of phone hacking post-Leveson Inquiry (2011/2012).
Anyway, yeah, everything he said happened happened and good for him for sticking fast to his value system and testifying against Goliath.
Anyway, he must have a very strong network and great relationships because despite not being part of the rota he has some exclusive on non Sussex related true royal stories.
The fact the phone hacking has been going for so long is really shocking to me. How is it ethical?
@ Snuffles Omid was born in Wales to a Scottish father and Iranian mum. He comes from a fair amount of £££ and privilege. His family are (and have always been) financially better off than the Middleton’s and he has had the benefit of a top tier education including tertiary education. He’s a smart, educated, good looking man 💛
I remember being shocked at Scobie’s age and experience. I thought he was a child prodigy but he’s been in the trenches for decades. Good on him for retaining his ethics in that environment.
I do firmly believe that he is an actual journalist who covers specific human beings. He has written some truly insightful pieces about the rest of the royals and their behavior. Also he doesn’t pander to the Sussexes. I distinctly remember a time or two where I was surprised that he was being constructively critical of Harry. Not Meghan. I think he knows she doesn’t warrant or deserve it.
My bottom line is that I think he’s genuinely doing what he feels is right and he writes from his sense of morality and ethics.
He’s very different from the rest of the pack and while that might all be intentional as a way to make a name for himself, the sheer amount of hate he gets for it doesn’t see remotely worth it. As someone who has been hamstrung more than once for doing what is right and still being unable to not do what is right – even when it sucks – I feel like he’s that kind of person.
Good for Omid. I kind of fear for him now. They are a ruthless bunch when truth is told.
Go omid! Yeah, it’s crazy. Obviously, it was so widespread and there are so many people who knew about it and choose not to come forward. Maybe they’re scared. So yeah, health and safety wishes to him.
@susanCollins, me too Susan, they are looking for a new victim and will try everything to bring him down. I wonder if Morgan will be called, maybe then Harry’s solicitor can ask him if HE is camillas mouthpiece! Right peeps, of to the hospital for me!
@ Mary Pester, oh no!!! Please do keep us updated!! I hope that your visit is a good visit! I am sending you virtual hugs and excellent juju!! 🤗🤗🤗🤗
@Mary Pester — sending you positive thoughts and lots of warm good wishes! ✨
Yes, Go Omid!!!! I wouldn’t love if he named names though, besides Piss Morgan though. I hope that this puts Piss into some hot water, preferably over a bit stew pot on a bed of fire 🔥 🔥🔥🔥. It’s about time that Piss Morgan pay for his endless misdeeds 😈!!!
Looks like tantrum man-baby Piers Morgan might be in some biggg trouble. Any chance of him coming to court? Will he stomp out of there too?
I guess Scobie is the only royal reporter forbidden by law from being a royal “mouthpiece”.
Doesn’t look like Scobie is part of the rota:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Royal_Rota
I wonder how he got away with not naming the female reporter.
Yeah he’s not part of the rota, but he is a royal reporter and covers the royals for various outlets. It’s actually interesting bc I think only the rota are guaranteed access, so wonder if there is talk of yanking his press credentials – if the palaces could even do that?
I believe Scobie is moving away from the royal coverage after Endgame so hopefully will be less reliant on palace sources. Here’s hoping he makes enough on that book to have the freedom to write what he wants.
Yes, I believe he’s phasing out his royal reporter career. Starting with criticizing the monarchy and the royal rota system. It will be interesting to see what direction he goes in.
Agree with everyone else. He’s clearly positioning himself away from being known as a ” royal reporter “. One because you’d have to be stupid to not realize that that’s not a good retirement plan, with Will and Kate as the future. Also, I think he has more of an interest in doing investigative style reporting. I could see him actually moving more towards a Ronan Farrow type of career in writing.
The press is trying to use Omid to distract from the fact that several former journalists are testifying in this case.
Something else about Scobie is just that he’s not white, he’s not old (I mean he does not look 41 lol but 41 is young by RR standards, ha*) – so he is just going to look at something like the treatment of Meghan very differently from someone like Jobson or Seward. He’s also not going to buy the excuse that its xenophobia and not racism. As someone who has probably experienced countless incidents of xenophobia and racism, he’s going to see the stories and comments etc about Meghan for what they were. (and yes I know Omid was born in Wales, but if you spend time on his twitter you see the xenophobia loud and clear since his mother is Iranian.) I remember after the picture was released of the Queen and Philip with Doria, Harry, Meghan and Archie at Windsor, Omid tweeted something like “on a personal note, what this picture means to me and so many others cannot be overstated.” (something along those lines.)
So from the start his perspective on Meghan was different, and he sees the reporting around her for what it is, AND at this point he’s not afraid to call it out. I also think in general he is finding a niche as someone who isn’t afraid to call out the royals for their behavior in general – his Yahoo column is usually a great read.
And as we have said on here many a time – Omid can still get through to the Sussex spokesperson, which is something the DM, the Mirror, the Express etc can no longer do. So you know that drives them all insane.
I do think its funny that Omid is no allowed to be the Sussex mouthpiece, but Tominey can be Kate’s and Roya is William’s and Jobson is Charles’ etc. I also find it funny that if Omid talks to H&m at an engagement, it means they’re BFFs, but the other royals deny even having holiday parties for the press.
Also he’s faced a ton of racism ever since he was linked to being supportive of the Sussexes. They accuse him of skin lightening and every procedure under the sun. It is a deranger talking point.
Also he crushed Wootton who tried to say he lied on the stand by saying he didn’t socialize with them, but FF states he spoke to Harry having drinks. Omid pointed out he has also had drinks with W, K, Sophie and Charles and hasn’t socialized with them either because the drinks are at the palace sponsored events.
How can Eugenie and Beatrice be close to Piers Morgan? I thought they were both very fond of Harry?
Beatrice was recently papped hugging Piss Moron after lunching with him.
@beverley – yuck, I do remember that – I do not understand these people. No loyalty at all.
They are desperate for their father to get good press!
There’s no pictures of Eugenie with Piers & she apparently left that lunch before he arrived. Beatrice actually did hug him, but I don’t think she’s close to Harry & Meghan as Eugenie is so I never had expectations of her.
The Rota Rats are mad he can get access to the Sussexes via spokesperson, Finding Freedom is a global success, and has a gig as a royal editor at Yahoo UK, a bigger footprint than than the Telegraph, GBNews and the Fail. They are basically local news outlets. Dan Rotten went on his GBNews page to imply Scobie perjured himself on the stand with a phrase out of FF that said (paraphrase) he and Harry met for drinks, as opposed to his testimony that he never socialized with Harry.
Exactly @Becks. Why are these derangers still trying to push these fake stories? Jason Knauf is the source for finding freedom which is why certain things were corrected by H&M during their interview and Netflix series.
The literal texts provided by Knauf to the court show that Knauf spoke with Omid directly not H and M.
The lies are non stop trying to pretend that Omid is their friend, because they want to discredit everything he says. It’s not a coincidence they target the only one who is less than lily white and who doesn’t attack the Sussexes.
I’m hoping that omid discusses Jason Knauf in Endgame. By making it seem like omid is friends with Harry and Meghan, they’re also diverting attention away from the fact that Jason Knauf was the actual contact and any mistruths could have been purposefully fed from him.
He’s the only royal reporter doing actual journalism. Good for him for resisting the Mirror’s sleazy tactics.
