Prince William & Kate ‘are keen to do things in their own way’ & ‘modernize’

On Monday, People Magazine ran two strange exclusives about Prince William. Kensington Palace is definitely trying to get attention for William post-coronation, and they seem to be on a briefing spree. KP already talked to the Times of London about William “already thinking about” his coronation and how it will be different from his father’s. Now those same palace courtiers went to People Mag to ensure that American readers also know that William has ants in his pants about planning his own coronation:
Prince William is reflecting on the coronation of his father, King Charles — and looking ahead. The Prince of Wales, who paid a key role at the historic coronation on May 6 and gave a tribute to his “Pa” at a star-studded Coronation Concert the following day, will do things differently when his time comes, aides confirm.
Although cognizant that any change of reign is a long way off, royal sources confirm to PEOPLE that his crowning ceremony will reflect an ongoing mission by Prince William, 40, to be “relevant” and modern.
Prince William is said by those close to him to constantly looking at modernizing monarchy and increasing its relevance to this century. A spokesman tells PEOPLE, “The Prince and Princess are keen to do things in their own way.”
Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, 41, have wanted to set themselves apart in their royal roles throughout their public life: They adopt fewer but meaningful causes that they can champion over a long period, and in their new roles as Prince and Princess of Wales, that is becoming ever more apparent. For example, William won’t be having an investiture as Prince of Wales — unlike his father who was “crowned” by his mother, Queen Elizabeth, at Caernarfon Castle.
During their trip to Singapore, they will endeavor to shine a light on the recent finalists who have had a huge impact. Using what royal aides call the accelerator element of the Earthshot, business leaders and investors will be convened at the event to help scale the solutions and support them further, encouraging the “optimism” that is Prince William’s key motivator for the awards.
All this will showcase Prince William’s approach “to modern royalty,” a royal source adds.
A Promise to be Keen: The Peg and Buttons Story. These two are the whole-ass Prince and Princess of Wales and they still operate like a couple of dumb 20-somethings, doing nothing except looking ahead to when they’ll have all of the power and money (and they still won’t do a damn thing). Why did William want American audiences to know that he is for sure thinking about when his father is going to die and how keen he will be at that time? I’m also shocked that KP didn’t mention something about that fakakta “golden thread” of Peg and Buttons’ busywork. Meanwhile, People Mag also had an exclusive about Earthshot, which will be held in Singapore this November. William wants people to know that he’s keen to do Earthshot differently too.
The Prince of Wales’ environmental project announced on Sunday that the third annual awards ceremony will be held in Singapore on Nov. 7. Hannah Jones, CEO of the Earthshot Prize, exclusively tells PEOPLE about the next location, what it’s like to work with the Prince of Wales and how the Earthshot team is revving up momentum to make this year more impactful than ever.
“I think he and we are all very excited to be in Asia. We think it’s a real opportunity to spotlight what countries around the region are doing, what people are doing,” Jones tells PEOPLE of spotlighting optimism in Singapore and Southeast Asia. With just six months to go, she adds that the Prince of Wales “doesn’t stay still. His ambition continues to grow, and rightly so. The focus is still completely, ‘What are we doing to impact? What is our impact? How do we scale our impact? How can we go faster?’ ”
Accelerating momentum, the third annual awards ceremony will commence with an inaugural Earthshot Week. Starting Nov. 6, the special week will see global leaders, businesses and investors convene in Singapore to explore exciting opportunities with Earthshot Prize winners and finalists aimed at accelerating their solutions and bringing about tangible action to repair the planet. Members of the public will also be invited to experience local activations centered on the 2023 cohort of Earthshot solutions.
I swear to god, people in Kensington Palace read this blog. Didn’t I say exactly this? Didn’t I write about the importance of giving environmentalists the space to network and collaborate? Didn’t I write about how Earthshot could, at its best, facilitate growth and innovation by bringing different international environmentalists together? I said that last year, after William refused to invite the finalists and winners to Boston, because he wanted to hang out with celebrities, not grubby peasants. So now, suddenly, William will invite the finalists to Singapore and give them a whole week to meet with each other (and hopefully investors, because the prize money scheme is shambolic too).
It’s was so freaking disrespectful when they didn’t host the nominees and winners last year. So I guess they’re reading and learning from Kaiser now. It’s not necessarily weird for William to be reflecting on his one coronation; however, it’s definitely weird, tacky and macabre for him to be briefing left and right about it so soon after his father’s own coronation. These people are thirsty AF and cannot share the limelight at all.
I agree, especially the macabre tacky part.
Here we go again….
With the aspirations,etc..
Modernize by doing less work than they already are? Is this possible? They want to be king and queen and do absolutely nothing. They are showing that now.
Lol we’ve been getting these stories for 2 years now. Possibly even longer and if Bill & Cathy have shown us anything it’s that they are very enchanted with the idea of an old school monarchy a la Queen Elizabeth.
The modernization they will do won’t actually be modernizing and making the monarchy a bit more egalitarian. No, they’ll just pretend for some cheap pr points because they know the press will sing their praises and their subjects are fine with whatever bill and cathy decide to do
The whole “we are modern so we will work less” started around 2017 when Philip retired and the expectation was that William and Kate finally would start working full time like the others. But Kate was pregnant not long after and William stated they wanted to focus on big issues.
What has happened since then is that they just do bare minimum on the “big issues” and end up getting away with a fraction of the engagements that Anne, Charles, Edward and Sophie do. And frankly when your engagement count for 12 months ends up being less than the Queen who died in September of that year, it’s just really pathetic.
And that includes the funeral and various arrangements in connection with the funeral of the late queen. Pathetic
Modernize?? I’m all for it. Just limit them to video appearances and then replace them with artificial intelligence.
He looks like a thumb
😄😂🤣
In my head, I refer to him as the royal prince of thumbs. He really has gotten the face he deserves, if he is the donkey everyone says he allegedly is.
Thumb and buttons and anti-fairytale story. Could not agree more. I read this article yesterday and midway through I realized that thumb and buttons have left me viscerally allergic to reading the word Keen
Back home from the hospital in time to say again that I’m no cactus expert, but I know a prk when I see one
LOL, Mary Pester! Glad you’re home!
Wonderful news!! Glad you are home!! You can’t rest in hospitals, it’s like a torture facility….but I am glad that you are home!! Hope it all went well too!!
lol, yep they read this blog and also are aware how people really feel about them and that’s why they keep projecting onto the Montecito royals.
I am sure they will manage to screw that up too lol!
Where have we heard that before 😴. It’s rinse and repeat with these two.
“ Prince William is said by those close to him to constantly looking at modernizing monarchy and increasing its relevance to this century.”
Abolish it. That’s literally the only way to modernize monarchy.
Agree! The main argument for keeping the monarchy is that it is *not* relevant to this century. Like not at all. It’s an interesting to look at living museum of a time past, not modern times, and a governance system, once dominant, whose flickering flame went out with QEII’s passing. That the RF and these goof courtiers don’t understand this is so freaking dumb. I do sometimes wonder how QEII thought about the change in monarchal power and empire to colonialism to the commonwealth during her lifetime and wish someone could have gotten her to speak on the record about this. But, William has only ever experienced monarchy in his life as play acting a world that doesn’t exist. There are no important political alliances through marriage to be forged with foreign royal households. No aristocrats to give various things to to avoid an overthrow. If the monarchy really still had political relevance, it would be abolished in a second. It would be unacceptable. Now, I’m overstating, it does still have some relevance, which whenever people find about they tend to get pretty salty about (see Guardian exposes). The monarchy survives by handwaving, trying to hide and downplaying these things, not pointing them out.
Yes!!! Bring it into the 21st century Baldimort!!
#AbolishTheMonarchy
I feel like I’m in a time loop. This is déjà vu all over again. They’re recycling the same articles in magazines in different countries? As though we couldn’t just read that very article from across the pond online? What is happening? Is this real life?
This was their mantra at the time of their engagement… seriously, 13 years ago they wanted to do things the modern way….
What happened to doing things the Cambridge Way? What happened to they’re tearing up the rule book after the Caribbean tour? What happened to after the Sussex left. Charles was handing the reigns to the Wales since they’re the future of the monarchy anyway? Do I need to go on. William and Catherine are the same. They say the same thing after thinking 🤔 everyone has forgotten. They just change or add a few more words but overall its the same toilet paper 🗞️
“Key part of the coronation”.
He said one sentence which he couldn’t be bothered to memorize and had to read from a card. Did I miss something else that was “key” to the coronation?
Well, sure they read this blog. A thoroughly antiquated institution like the monarchy has no idea how to modernize. When you’re born at the top and already have everything, it’s hard to imagine how to change anything.
” … to ensure that American readers also know that William has ants in his pants about planning his own coronation.”
Ants? I’m going with splinters. He should consider silicone or stainless steel moving forward. 😉
Earthshot Boston was a bomb. The now Waleses didn’t get over fawning reporting in the US media; they were booed are a Celtics game (which was reported); two basketball players at that game were unimpressed by them; officials criticized the cost to Bostonians. They don’t want a repeat.
William wants to modernize the monarchy as long as it doesn’t include people of color, particularly his sister in law or her biracial kids
Kaiser, Kensington Palace should send you a check for all the “free” advice you, and the Celebitchies have given them. [ I’d be more than happy to draw up an invoice to them on your behalf!] But really, the sad thing is that in spite of them actually getting the message that they need to do things differently, they will still end up bombing on the execution because doing something for others is just not in their nature. They will somehow ruin it by making it all about themselves as they do with everything else.
Totally agree with you! @angelica! Kaiser should officially be on the KP payroll! But alas, the Singapore shiny event will fail bc the Wales don’t understand the key about service. It’s not about THEM. It’s about giving to others.
Especially in light of the royal family’s obscene wealth! Peg and Wig could be using their position to help others, give a hand and pull another human being up. But instead they have 4-5 homes, they drove Meghan and Harry out and continue to focus on “Game of Thrones” tactics against their family members. It’s sad bc they could lead change if they weren’t so greedy and small minded.
+1
I second this motion!!
I’m tired of all this nonsense.
W&K keep talking but what are they actually doing?
Do something. Anything.
H&M have built the blueprint on how to create foundations/charity that fill a need.
Copy THAT!
Name it after yourself, Prince Angry all the time.
There’s no question the palace staff and courtiers are reading this blog. And taking ideas from it. Do they execute on these ideas, or do it well? Of course not. The palaces are loaded with poorly educated, lazy sycophants who want to work there because it’s prestigious in their world and they don’t have to work hard at all.
They will need to hire professionals to organize this- it’s quite beyond royal staff. Looks like Eaarthshot is actually trying to have some impact, and could. They are venturing out into the big pond- and from what I see, courtiers only know how to play in their own little pond. Wish all the winners well. Looks like this thing is improving ad hoc. Better late than never. Now, do I see William having the leadership that Harry provides for Invictus? No, but if he’s smart, he’ll hire someone who can. All this will cost a lot of money.
I don’t think that’s a problem…the have their investors, no matter how shady (see today’s revelation about marandi whose foundation is funding their royal foundation). Not to mention that their decision to go to Singapore is based on finding further funds from rich asians..
Any mention of who will be paying the airfare to Singapore for the winners and finalists?
I laughed out loud when I saw the word ‘keen’ in the People mag headline and my first thought was someone there reads this blog. It’s always interesting that whenever there’s a Sussex story in People, it’s immediately, and always, followed by a suck-up to KP. They really do walk a fine line with the royals. I would love to read the editorial guidelines about this.
The glorification of going faster, doing more, having impact NOW, is a major factor in what’s causing increased climate change. It’s an industrialist/corporate attitude that privileges short-term thinking and glitzy pronouncements over community-led action and thoughtful practices. It leads to waste.
The pics, omg! Genuine talent in selecting them. But yeah, I don’t believe they are asking those impact questions bc they aren’t making an impact. Nothing tangible has come out of any of this.
They are MADE to do everything. They do not WANT to do these things and it shows. I know the difference in myself when I have to do things vs doing things I want to do! I wouldn’t care if they picked ONE thing(cause) and did it really well and seen it to the end! They instead do a whole lot of nothing and look incompetent.
November 7th is a Tuesday. Scobie’s Endgame is scheduled to drop two weeks later on the 21st. He won’t have long to bask even if the event is successful.
BULLroar … right after you chase out the Black woman, right?
Coming up with innovative ideas is one thing. Kaiser and our brilliant Celebitches make it look very easy (usually it’s not). Competent implementation subsequently yielding in positive results are another and apparently something KP staff is absolutely incapable of. Until they hire skilled and competent professionals, and follow the recommendations of said professionals, we’ll continue to see the same mediocre ideas and subpar results. Wishing the best of luck to the nominees and finalists. Their meeting with potential investors is a great start.
Keen s are all talk.
Blah-blah-blah-keen-blah-blah-blah-modernize.
It’s all just meaningless blather.
Oooo!
Is this the first time we are hearing this?
NO BIG POW SCAM PARTY FOR WILLS?
“For example, William won’t be having an investiture as Prince of Wales — unlike his father who was “crowned” by his mother, Queen Elizabeth, at Caernarfon Castle.”
I 100% agree. I also feel they read this blog and comments with it . 😀. Sometimes I see things in their media that comes right from here 😊. Well, they should take advice from here, there are great and intelligent ideas and even common sense. I have also mentioned before, I feel the BRF advisors have been amateurish and they have had missteps and mistakes these past couple years.Compared to HM advisors who are just genius. Esp how HM have really increased the influence of their brand post pandemic, and their narratives have been drowning out some of the hate campaign coming from the BP and BRF. Once HM gets the admiration of majority of the US, I feel they would be unstoppable. Forcing HM out of the firm is a very big mistake, but they’re thriving successfully here in the US without them.
There are sadly few pro Meghan sites and you can be sure that KP is monitoring this site.
But good ideas can only go so far when the principals don’t care to really change.
Doing nothing, I guess, can look a number of ways: modern, traditional, their own way, honoring Charles’ way. Without real work on their part– and there will be none– let them move their lips. Big nothings, both of them.
these feckless twonks can modernise by joining the gig economy on a zero hours contract. They can get minimum wage for the hours their bosses -UK taxpayers – say they’ve earned. They have to provide their own uniform and, for health and safety reasons, no wiglets or jewellery allowed in the workplace. Also, none of this listening and learning for almost 20 years BS, make do with a 5-min presentation from corporate. If they don’t get high ratings from customers, they can sling their hook.
Earlier posters are right. It is strange how Kate and William always sound like they are starting out on being royalty when they’ve been full time working royals for a decade. William’s mother and father did more in the first five years of their marriage than William and Kate have done in the entirety of their marriage.
Even Baldimort has been in the picture longer and has nothing to show for it. At least Charles by 40 had many successful partnerships and patronages under his belt with his creation of organic farming in the ‘70’s.
If Peg doesn’t change now, he will never change. Why should he? He gets all of the toys he wants and his his own pool of cash and castles to play in.
What we see from Baldimort today is what Britain will get in Baldimort in 15-25+ years from now.
BothSides, I agree, but at least let him stop lying and pretending they are on the brink of working any minute. Stop telling us what you will do at some future, unknown date and just shut up. Just take the people’s money. That’s all he wants anyway and the prestige AS IF HE DID WORK. But it doesn’t work like that, does it?