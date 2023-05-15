Prince William is already briefing the media about his own coronation plans

Roya Nikkhah at the Sunday Times had kind of bonkers story about Prince William this weekend. Make no mistake, this has come directly from Kensington Palace, with what I can only imagine were several briefings from senior staffers just days after King Charles’s coronation. The timing is everything – with the ink barely dry on Charles’s throne lease agreement, William is already “thinking” about HIS coronation and how it will be much different than his father’s. We all knew this was coming, by the way – William and Charles openly briefing against each other. For months now, it’s already been happening, but mostly the briefing war has been directed at and about the subject of Prince Harry. Now Charles and William are turning on each other and it’s kind of sad, pathetic and hilarious. Some highlights:
William is already thinking about how to “evolve” his coronation: After playing a key role in last Saturday’s lavish ceremony, Prince William has started thinking about how to “evolve” the ancient ceremony when he succeeds his father. Unlike the King, William will not include a “homage of the people”. At Charles’s service, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, invited the congregation at Westminster Abbey and those watching the service around the world to swear their allegiance to the King, his “heirs and successors” — a decision that prompted widespread controversy. A source close to William said: “There is no way he will go down that route or anything like it.”
Peg’s reflections: William has been carefully “reflecting” on the events of last week with his closest friends and advisers. A source close to the prince said: “He is really thinking, how do we make his coronation feel most relevant in the future? He is mindful of the fact that in 20 years’ time, or whenever his time comes, how can the coronation be modern but also unifying to the nation and the Commonwealth? I think his coronation will look and feel quite different.”
No formal Bridge plans: The source added: “Are courtiers sitting at Kensington Palace coming up with a grand plan about what the next Bridge will look like [London Bridge was the codeword for the late Queen’s death, and Forth Bridge for Prince Philip]? No. But of course the prince and his team are reflective about the events of last week and it is extremely important to him that it evolves to be relevant whenever it happens.”
William didn’t plan jacksh-t at his father’s coronation: It is understood that, contrary to some reports, William was not closely consulted on the planning for Charles’s coronation. The prince, who will be known as King William V, is thought to be committed to being crowned at Westminster Abbey, where every British monarch’s coronation has been held since William the Conqueror’s in 1066.
But what about William’s Prince of Wales investiture? Those close to him point to his decision not to have an investiture as Prince of Wales as an indicator of how William will continue to break with tradition as heir to the throne. In July 1969, Charles had a coronet placed on his head by his mother in a ceremony at Caernarfon Castle in north Wales that looked medieval in parts. A source close to William said he was focused on the issue of “relevance”. The source said: “You can see it in how he has taken having an investiture off the table, and his thinking on how to leave a legacy in communities rather than just going in [to] do ribbon cutting. You can see it in how he is running an environmental prize with Earthshot that is not just about handing cash out, but about the long-term impact globally. He is thinking about his coronation in the same way.”
Commonwealth concerns: Another source close to William said: “He’s taking stock, he’s thinking ‘that was a supreme success and it was because Pa altered things. I’ve got to be cognisant of how that evolution happens in my day. What is it that stays? What do I need to change? What will our relationships with the realms and the Commonwealth be then?’ I don’t think he’ll be taking the filleting knife to it, but he will be checking it is sharp.”
[From The Sunday Times]
While this is macabre – planning for his father’s death just days after his father’s coronation – I also think that over the next few months, of course Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace will start to put together plans for the next “big” thing, the death of King Charles and William’s coronation. That’s the nature of the monarchy – they plan out everything, they write their plans down, they prepare decades in advance. The Queen Mum and Prince Philip both had their funeral plans organized decades before their deaths, as did QEII. Charles was tweaking his coronation plans for many, many years. The fact that there are already plans to make a plan isn’t shocking. What’s shocking is that William didn’t even wait a full week before having his office brief Roya Nikkhah about how HE will do things differently.
Now, do I also find it hilarious that even Peg’s own office is confessing that William had nothing to do with his father’s coronation? Yes. It’s amazing. How f–king lazy is William? He was supposed to be part of the planning committee. Guess he had rose bushes to tend to. And I’m so curious about the PoW investiture. Will it even happen??
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Prince of Wales, Prince William
Coronation of King Charles III, May 6th 2023. King Charles III and Camilla the Queen Consort, members of the Royal family and VVIP’s arrive at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation service.,Image: 774185348, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Unknown / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Prince William, Prince of Wales departs from the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.,Image: 774214323, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Heathcote / Avalon
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla are joined by Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their Coronation in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774227092, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Marc Aspland The Times/Sunday Times / Avalon
-
-
Prince William, The Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales photographed as the Royal Family gather on the balcony following the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace in London, UK on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774232621, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
-
-
Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023.
EDITORIAL USE ONLY. This photograph shall not be used after 2259hrs GMT on December 31, 2023, without prior, written permission from Royal Communications. After that date further licensing terms will be available.
The new photographs are made available for editorial purposes, charities and not-for-profit organisations. The copyright of the photographs is vested in Buckingham Palace and Hugo Burnand. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Hugo Burnand.
Terms of use must be strictly adhered to. The photographs will be available for press usage until 2259hrs GMT, Sunday December 31, 2023
The photographs are being made available by way of licence on condition that: The photographs shall be solely for news editorial use only. The photographs should be used only in the context of Their Majesties’ Coronation. The photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form.
King Charles III, the Prince of Wales and Prince George on the day of the coronation in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace, London. The King is pictured in full regalia and is wearing The Robe of Estate, the Imperial State Crown and is holding the Sovereign’s Orb and Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross. He is seated on one of a pair of 1902 throne chairs that were made for the future King George V and Queen Mary for use at the Coronation of King Edward VII. These throne chairs were also used in the background of the 1937 Coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth and King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Hall to receive addresses from the S,Image: 775555336, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: PICTURE DESK USE ONLY. HANDOUT. MANDATORY CREDIT: Hugo Burnand EDITORIAL USE ONLY This photograph can not be used after 2259hrs GMT on December 31, 2023, without prior, written permission from Royal Communications., Model Release: no, Credit line: Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023/PA Media / Avalon
-
-
(left to right 1st row) the Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Catherine Princess of Wales and Prince Edward Duke of Edinburgh
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince Edward, The Prince of Wales kisses his father King Charles III during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: Prince Edward and King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince William of Wales during appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the flypast after the procession and the coronation of the new King and Queen at Westminster Abbey in London, UK.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince William of Wales and Catherine Princess of Wales during appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the flypast after the procession and the coronation of the new King and Queen at Westminster Abbey in London, UK.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
Charles allowed will to drive his brother out now Charles is suffering the consequences keen is probably already planning her coronation attire wardrobe.
And Chuck’s funeral wardrobe too.
Yeah, KC can’t die fast enough to save the monarchy from going down the drain. The media has nothing on H&M to generate clicks. I mean Meghan eats out, advocates for moms, goes for a walk.. that gets old fast. Pegs, Keen, KC and Ed’s family are all boring unless Cowmilla stirs the pot with cheating and pegging roumors. That leaves the media with the only option of riling Pegs and KC against each other. They are stupid enough to walk into it, and KC will come out on top because he has Cowmilla to smooth things with the press and courtiers.
On a side note: Andrew was apparently content with his fancy dress permitions on the clowning and probably got some pocket money from KC. He hasn’t been bitching to the press in a while.
Andrew wore his fancy robes without permission, and I’m reading he’s refusing to leave Royal Lodge. Wills can’t do anything. Lol.
If that without permission thing is true, it’s hilarious.
I just wonder tho, can these foos even put their socks on without help? Like, if Andrew really did pull this off, who got it out of storage for him? Or is this just a CYA rumor from Charles and it was all signed off on?
Hilarious, either way!
@bee I wouldn’t be surprised to hear that Andrew keeps these stupid robes and fancy hats in his closet and regularly prances around in them in Royal Lodge. Not like he has much else to do.
Will couldn’t even be on time for Pa’s Coronation, so why would he want a Coronation for himself that requires work?
This modernizing or breaking with tradition is just Will stripping away expectations that he will work.
He’ll probably ask to do it via Zoom. Or send his avatar, if the tech exists by then! :))
I’ve always thought that it’s weird – or downright creepy – that your “job” depends on the death of a parent.
It doesn’t have to be like that. Look at Spain and Holland.
I think Holland is the best example here. They actually have a tradition of abdication. The former king of Spain only abdicated to save the monarchy because his scandals were so bad. If he hadn’t been exposed Juan Carlos would still be King of Spain.
Agreed, but the difference with the Brits is the religious element. Monarchs in other countries are inaugurated/take oaths. QEII and KC were annointed. That’s why QEII was never going to abdicate.
It all goes back to Henry VIII and his pissing contest with the pope.
Agree. Plus the parent knows the only thing holding back the heirs’ promotion is their death. No wonder the dysfunctional BaRF view the heirs with suspicion and likely sleep with one eye open. QE2 was fortunate that C-Rex wasn’t lazy and created his own charities. But his impatience grew increasingly evident with the passage of time. With Will, his and Kh8s’ laziness is a problem in more ways than one. The broadcasting of his future plan is crass, disrespectful, and ill advised. Therefore completely on brand for the Wails.
There was a time that even the suggestion that an heir was wishing for the death of the sovereign was treason and could end with one’s head on a pike, or getting submerged in a butt of malmsey.
Bring back the malmsey!!!
But then we’d be stuck with… what, little George?
The whole thing’s got to go.
Then again, the malmsey could still be handy!
Being monarch isn’t the only ‘job’ these taxpayer-funded poodles have. They don’t have to wait for one person to die before they do something. As bad as he is in other ways, Charles did the ‘job’ of POW well. That was his job, that and running the Duchy of Cornwall. William has those jobs now and is doing jacksh!t as usual.
Oh and if I was Charles, I’d hire a royal food taster. Willyboy and KatieKeen might be tempted to put some Arsenic in his tea.
He does not look well and has not in some time, so I’m not sure they need to do anything but sit and wait, what they are best at.
Charles is healthy, aside from rosacea and arthritis. He’s likely looking at a 20-25 year reign.
Will is too lazy to break with tradition
If Charles does not manage to end the monarchy then William will destroy it.
Peg can’t plan his way out of a wet paper bag much less plan a coronation. I also think he needs to read the room. Will there even be a monarchy when his time comes? Will Chuckles find a way to be the last King. We shall see.
I think William’s could indeed be different from coronations of the past, in that it’s quite possible that there won’t actually be another one.
That is an excellent point! Will there even be another Conanation? As an aside, I saw a piece in People about how Keen they are do do there coronation differently and now I realize these two have started to cause me to have a visceral reaction to the word Keen
Bad taste to leak this info right after the coronation. Clearly, he thinks his dad’s coronation was embarrassing and that’s why he wants to make sure everyone knows he had nothing to do with the planning. And now we’re just waiting for the counter-strikes from BP.
That was my takeaway as well – this is about William trying to distance himself from the coronation and assure people HIS will be so much better and more modern etc. Charles is not going to like that.
Iirc, William blamed the Caribbean flop tour on his staff. Here, he’s blaming his father and his staff for the lame coronation. Now, let’s imagine the coronation had been a hugely massive success(hard to imagine I know😂), then William would be briefing Roya Nikah about how much invaluable input he had on it. I don’t think William did have any input but if it had gone well he would have absolutely said he did.
The coronation itself was boring but not a disaster. It’s just that few were old enough to remember Elizabeth’s coronation and it’s likely recalled in rose coloured glasses. The ceremony itself wasn’t that different, the main difference was that Elizabeth was a young woman getting a crown and Charles is not.
And if anyone messed up the precision of the ceremony it was William and Kate filming and running late, disrupting the original plan of procession.
Bad taste to leak but at the same time if they’re genuinely not planning for when Charles dies they should be. Accidents and illness happen every day and he’s not looking in the best of health.
Do your job people, they are supposed to serve the institution but they only serve themselves.
Not having an investiture is probably the only benefit of William’s laziness. Very few people in Wales want him as the Prince of Wales, and those who do certainly do not want to pay millions to crown him. I hope KC3 makes him have an investiture just for spite.
Whether out of laziness, strategy (future divorce) or because he actually read the public mood, Baldimort seems to have said no to an investiture ceremony. If it’s even his call – can KFC insist on it?
However, it’s very difficult to imagine that Ma Midds is going to just sit back and pass up the opportunity for Khate to gurn centre stage at an investiture in a tiara/coronet – with the full Middleton coterie (including spouses!) in first row seating.
Khate and CarolE are going to want something big as a pay off if Bill decides to skip a formal ceremony.
IMO he’s putting off the investiture until he sets Kate aside. That’s why Charles is pushing for it, to force William to make a decision about Kate. Set her aside now or keep her forever – but make a damn decision already.
Ohhhhh. Interesting. Okay, could see that.
William is distancing himself from Pa’s coronation because it WASN’T a success. It was boring, outdated, excessive, expensive, and helped to ignite further anti-royal sentiment.
But King Chuck isn’t going to like his son essentially undermining him. Nor does he like the fact that his heir does fuck all and is trying to spin that as being progressive and under the radar. Get off your ass, William, and be better in every respect!
William ‘distancing himself’ while also putting out taxpayer-funded commercials about the behind-the-scenes proof that William glories in all of this. He cannot even figure out how to pick one side and stick with it in any of this.
It’s doubtful that William will be any more restrained for his own coronation. The entire ceremony is excessive.
He had rose bushes to tend to!!! Lolololololol!!!
A teetotaller me sipping my Coke: Fight! Fight! Fight!!!!
Also,if you can,read Camilla Long’s article on the same. I know we hate that woman, but she seriously shaded Chuck’s big day.
If the keen s cross a line there will be stories about the keen s from palace sources.
The Twitter streets qeew on fire for this. Comments like Chuck better hire a food taster and images of coffins.
Crass and distasteful move to criticize your own father coronation and to start planning for your coronation.
Lets hope King Charles live long and reign for the next 30 years.
Oh Willy ! i wonder how long he thinks his Father will reign. i 20 years time things could be very different. and he might be told to sling his hook. we dont have another 250mil to spend so quickly. not with the mess we are in
Tbh, if I were PW I would also have stayed far, far away from KC’s big hat ceremony. It doesn’t take a very socially adept person long to realize how tone-deaf and unpopular the clowning was.
Both pathetically sad and absolutely hilarious: it’s clearly time for PW to scuttle forth with his own big hat plans. On the one hand, KC is old so this isn’t a completely terrible idea (though one questions why you would want to make it public). On the other hand, it looks like PW is so keen on becoming a monarch that he wants to reassure everyone that he’s not going to do anything unpopular (like his father did). In about 20 years PW will almost be a senior citizen, so it’s kind of amusing that he’ll want to modernize then.
I’ve just seen the UK viewing figures for the Eurovision contest on Saturday night – 11million which is more than the Clowning, I couldn’t stop laughing. At this rate Williams clowning will probably hit a daytime quiz show figures.
They will likely spin it as people tuning in for Kate’s Super Talented Piano Victory
I have a question? Does willy the wank have to learn Welch in order to have an investiture? If so that’s probably why he is trying not to have one . His ass is too lazy and stupid and dumb to do anything. He only wants the titles and money and status that comes with anything he gets just zero of the work or commitment to do anything
Charles gave a speech in Welsh after his investiture, so even if not required, there would be comparisons if Will didn’t. There are petitions in Wales to do away with the title, so there would likely be protests at any service. Of course, I guess, those protestors could be arrested same as the ones at KC’s con.
So, the “key role” Will played was saying the liege oath? Which he read off of a cue card? I see.
Oh this will not go down well with Pa and Cams – the crown ain’t even warm on his head and Peggy is planning to snatch it from him. This is beyond deflecting from their lateness and general laziness, it’s now in directly undermining the Monarch territory. He has thrown Pa under the bus. There is more to this than we know – it’s more than not being involved in the coronation planning, even thou he spent weeks telling us he was. I suspect he was sidelined and now he’s pushing back – interesting. Chuck is going to be on the throne for at least 20-25years. Peggy has a long wait for his coronation.
All is not well in the house of Wails and Keenery!!!
Chucky and Bride of Chucky could always send Will to the Tower. Or send him and Keen to Wales and make them stay there. (Not that the Welsh want them).
For once his lazyness aligns with the greater good, literally NO ONE wants the “investiture” except possibly KFC, who would love it if the taxpayers spent a lot of money so that he can watch William squirm AND take a huge hit in popularity at the same time.
I’ve been waiting for this post all weekend once I saw this article! Definitely sourced from KP. As I said last week, we initially heard that William was very involved in the planning of his father’s coronation as some kind of modernizing force, then suddenly he had nothing to do with it once people started their criticism!
Now, do I think that Charles probably had everything planned for years and wasn’t about to change a thing? Probably. I’m sure it wasn’t fun. My guess is C and C thought that William being on the committee was somehow going to make him more involved and thus less likely to criticize, more fool them.
We already heard that William was going to dispense with the frippery of the POW investiture. My guess is he’s never going to do it. First, he doesn’t want to – he’s got access to the money and the title already. Second, that’s his MO – we’ve heard for years that the Cambridges were going to dispense with the bread and butter engagements and just focus on “big impact” ones. It was just an excuse to do less, of course. And finally, the biggest reason is that William does not want anybody comparing himself at 40 with his father at 20.
An updated coronation in their minds will probably include another Mumbles piano solo.
A real pianist will be behind a curtain while keen fakes piano playing that is dubbed.
I wonder if W will try to bully his father into stepping down.
I read a great article in The Guardian a couple of weeks ago:
https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2023/may/02/charles-ping-pong-ball-crown-shocking-history-royal-headwear-bling
which highlighted that Charles’ investiture as PoW was complete humbug and the ‘crown’ included a ping-pong ball. There is no grand tradition of these ceremonies, only Charles and Edward VIII had one. I’m more surprised at W passing up the opportunity to throw himself a party than anything else.
As per, these people have the PR instincts of driftwood. By all means think it – it’s not like anyone expects Charles to have a long reign – but don’t bloody brief the Sunday Times.
Talk about “how to wish your father dead” and who says there will still be a monarchy when this rage monster sits on the throne! Two things, BULLYAM, we don’t care what you are planning because you ain’t. It’s your toads and sycophants, your to lazy to actually “think” about anything other than tending your Rose bush.
Charlie, DONT let William convince you to drive anywhere that has tunnels.!!
Stand by for the camzilla pushback folks
Such an interesting cage match. In one corner we have the aging, but wily, king and his attack dog. In the other is the incoherent rage monster with a limpet hanging round his neck. Who will win? Is it brains or brawn?
I love your perfect definition of those weirdos
Well go ahead and have it now Bill. Why wait ?
😂😂😂💸
Nostradamus predicted William will be the last King of England.
These people do so much “thinking” and “reflecting”. Yet everything is such a mess. Their pathetic attempts at relevance are just lipstick on a pig. The monarchy must be abolished.
I’m still laughing at Andy refusing to leave the property Will and Kate are supposed to move into. Just like true mooching family members.
Dude,it over. Try to have some dignity.
I’m no Andrew fan by any means, but good for him for refusing to budge from his home just to give Willie his, what, sixth home now? The guy’s got a long term lease and there’s nothing they can do about it.
Courtiers *should* be sitting around planning the next operation London Bridge in conjunction with the civil service. Clearly now is the best possible time with lessons learned from QEII’s death/funeral still fresh. This isn’t morbid. It’s good planning and governance.
Unlike the Wail’s current approach to scheduling, a state funeral and transition to new monarch requires more than two weeks of advance planning…
Oh good grief. Pa had a stupid expensive party, now W is planning his too.
Waste of money, time and attention.
‘You can see it in how he is running an environmental prize with Earthshot that is not just about handing cash out, but about the long-term impact globally. He is thinking about his coronation in the same way.’
Meaning, they are deliberately not giving the prize money away to the award winners in large sums where the winners could make meaningful impacts immediately. They doling it out slowly to keep the winners on the PR hook, all while making it (falsely) look like EarthSh!t has more money that it really does. How many millions of that money did they waste on the flop TV awards show and flying in everyone BUT the award winners?
“Those close to him point to his decision not to have an investiture as Prince of Wales as an indicator of how William will continue to break with tradition as heir to the throne”
I suspect it’s more due to the fact that any such investiture would see big protest from Welsh nationalists, a protest that would overshadow the ceremony.
I was thinking how rose has twin boys and only one of them was asked to be a page boy at the coronation. That is so unfair on the other, especially considering that they are twins and are probably used to doing everything together. That twin is literally gonna inherited everything too. If William is really the father of these boys then he really does believe in heir supremacy and gives zero f*cks about the others.
iirc twin who is going to inherit everything wasn’t involved in the Con-A-Thon, the spare was. That was the point. Letting the spare participate because he wasn’t going to get to participate in things in the future.
Unless Chuckles kicks it in the next ten years, I don’t think William will be King. He can plan it if he wants, but I think they will be out by then.