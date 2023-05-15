Prince William & Kate made a behind-the-scenes coronation commercial

Throughout the coronation weekend, the Prince and Princess of Wales’s social media team posted a handful of short little behind-the-scenes videos of the Wales family. The Kensington Royal team has been making and posting these “fancams” (as I call them) for at least two years, which is so funny to me because… these are not authentic fancams, made by royalist fans using publicly-accessible videos. These are made entirely in-house, a move to provide literal style over substance, all exclusive palace-made footage, edited together using flashy jump-cuts and commercial-grade filler music. Well, the coronation provided the Waleses to do something new: invite a professional videographer/commercial director named Will Warr into their lives for the weekend and make a real “short film” about them. And by short film, I mean… this is just a five-minute commercial with quick edits of exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.

Some of this is interesting – the angles chosen within Kensington Palace are careful not to show the racist art William and Kate have on display in their living room, racist art which Kate hand-picked from the Royal Collection. It was nice to see Charlotte and Louis looking excited for the crowning. But… as I said, style over substance. From an artistic perspective, it would have worked better as a mini-documentary, with Kate and William speaking to camera about how they felt during this part of the coronation or how much fun they had at the Big Lunch or whatever. You know, a personal touch, because that’s why they arranged a commercial director to come into their home and film them?

As many have pointed out, for all of the screaming, crying and throwing up over the Sussexes possibly filming anything in Frogmore Cottage for their Netflix docu-series, William and Kate seem super-eager to go Full Kardashian and give commercial access to their family life, albeit in a tightly controlled way.