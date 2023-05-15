Prince William & Kate made a behind-the-scenes coronation commercial

Throughout the coronation weekend, the Prince and Princess of Wales’s social media team posted a handful of short little behind-the-scenes videos of the Wales family. The Kensington Royal team has been making and posting these “fancams” (as I call them) for at least two years, which is so funny to me because… these are not authentic fancams, made by royalist fans using publicly-accessible videos. These are made entirely in-house, a move to provide literal style over substance, all exclusive palace-made footage, edited together using flashy jump-cuts and commercial-grade filler music. Well, the coronation provided the Waleses to do something new: invite a professional videographer/commercial director named Will Warr into their lives for the weekend and make a real “short film” about them. And by short film, I mean… this is just a five-minute commercial with quick edits of exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.
Some of this is interesting – the angles chosen within Kensington Palace are careful not to show the racist art William and Kate have on display in their living room, racist art which Kate hand-picked from the Royal Collection. It was nice to see Charlotte and Louis looking excited for the crowning. But… as I said, style over substance. From an artistic perspective, it would have worked better as a mini-documentary, with Kate and William speaking to camera about how they felt during this part of the coronation or how much fun they had at the Big Lunch or whatever. You know, a personal touch, because that’s why they arranged a commercial director to come into their home and film them?
As many have pointed out, for all of the screaming, crying and throwing up over the Sussexes possibly filming anything in Frogmore Cottage for their Netflix docu-series, William and Kate seem super-eager to go Full Kardashian and give commercial access to their family life, albeit in a tightly controlled way.
How is this different from filming a reality show or sneaking in a netflix camera? Why was she dragging Louis around behind her?
That’s why they were late: retakes to make sure to give Kate’s hair a beautiful shot. There was a lot of filming the people behind bars and watch the Prince and Princess of Waffles from behind bars.
Also trees. Lots and lots of trees.
It’s not different. They are so jealous of H&M, They are Royal, but that’s not enough, dammit! They want to be CELEBRITIES. Just like they now see H&M. They want the paparazzi snapping photos of Kate as she opens the front door to pick up the milk, or when she’s slumming it in the High Street to pick up $400 blous, and when the family is walking around their vast estate. Gone are the days when they are miffed that a paparazzo took a long-lens shot of Kate, sunbathing topless on a beach. They want the freedom to do what they want, just as H&M now have. It’s pathetic and hilarious at the same time!
WHY DONT THEY DO THIS WITH THE EARTHSHOT TOP TEN FINALISTS?!? I WANT TO SCREAM.
it would be so easy. Such good PR. For Williams and Kate’s team reading this
I outlined more in todays article about Singapore and EARTHSHOT
We can get Kate in thete too. Just ….
Make an actual contribution to bettering the world. It pains me the resources they have and their failure to make any profound impact.
And even Sarah Vile called it manipulative. If this is the reason the Wails were late to the Clowning, there will be retaliation. CIII and QCC are far better at this game, and they have built up a better network of 🐀🐀🐀.
In America we call this propaganda
The musical score for that film was over-the-top, trying so hard to turn the clownery into pageantry.
Nicki, the music was definitely a choice, that’s for sure!
@C-Shell and @DSS +1
Someone added the theme music to Succession for one of the fan cams and it works perfectly on so many levels.
omg brilliant!
I’m sorry but I just CANNOT get over the Disney villains vibe K has been giving out lately. The Con-our-nation outfit is just straight up Evil Queen vibes mixed with
Gladiator cosplay and the fake piano recital reminds me too much of Lady Tremaine. (But maybe that’s my fault for watching Disney parodies the day before 🙈)
The hypocrisy is just ridiculous. You can’t try to fool the world into thinking your modern and hip whilst also at same time dressing up in your colonial cosplay and looking like you’ve jumped from paintings you’ve hung up in your palaces whilst the country you live in starves. (The number of homeless people in the streets is astronomical guys, there’s at least one person on every other street)
Also lmao Why does W always look like he’s about to reveal his evil pans whenever he’s on stage.
So tragic. They’re losing a 1 sided competition with 2 people that live a full continent and ocean away.
At this point it’s like a couple of tween schoolyard bullies trying to best and outshine Olympic athletes. Like, they aren’t even on the same field, or in the same city or on the same planet.
Lol, if this were truly “behind the scenes” we’d be seeing Will going ballistic over the thought of sitting near his brother.
Pure propaganda. I mean, if this is the direction they want to go in, whatever, but I don’t want to hear another word about Harry and Meghan doing Netflix. Or anything else they’re doing because it’s clear that KP is determined to copy everything they do. I hope the public is seeing the hypocrisy.
I wouldn’t even call this copying cus that would be an insult to Harry and Meghan. H&M weren’t wading around london with big cameras filming them in slow-mo with dramatic music playing in the background. Their docuseries was mostly just them recording themselves and their children with their iphones. It was authentic & natural.This however is giving National Geographic x Kardashians. This was beyond bizarre!
As with everything the accusations of Netflix cameras being everywhere was really a projection of the KP cameras being everywhere.
I thought they were late to the coronation because of the children. Doesn’t seem that way in the video… Amazing how the coronation is supposed to be all about Charles and the wails are celebrating just themselves.
Yes, the star of this supposed Coronation film was, as the VO announced several times “His Royal Highness, the Prince of Waaaallleess!!” – cue slo mo footage of Peggy sauntering up to microphones, Peggy’s voice pledging oaths, Peggy waving out of carriages – supported by his lesser co-stars – Kate and Kids (TM).
Charles was reduced to a bit player for his own Coronation – barely shown, never heard. Camilla will be on the warpath….
We saw very little of Charles & even less of Camilla. Loved it! Can’t wait for the fall out.
So we got a glimpse of their personal space (gasp!) at Kensington Palace–emphasis on PALACE. Can anybody figure out why they were walking through that room? Did they have to go through that room to get to the door? I thought maybe there were some last-minute snacks & tea on a table somewhere, but it didn’t seem so. It just seemed a bit weird.
This was nothing but an entire puff piece campaign to boost W&K precious snowflakes egos and to show C&C that they are not loved and admired as W&K are.
There will be hell to pay for this travesty and KC will put the Rottweiler into action!! Can’t wait for the infighting to begin!!
Nothing real about this reality show. Admittedly, I didn’t bother clicking on the video because I know who and what it shows, and how. Propaganda is dangerous, no matter who is dishing it out.
You’re missing nothing. It was so boring/dragged on for what seemed like eternity that I couldn’t make it through. Even if I didn’t dislike them so, I just find the Wails (apart from their scheming ways) deeply uninteresting. Any time I try to watch a video of either of their “speeches,” my ears muffle, eyes glaze over, and finger involuntarily reaches over to close that window. So as for propaganda…only works if you can hold people’s attention.
So they really were late because they were filming that. smh.
I felt embarrassed for them watching that. Like if they were going to show actual behind the scenes footage, lets see the rehearsals, let’s see dress fittings or whatever, etc. footage of the Waleses walking to their car is just not as compelling as they seem to think it is.
Also the music was SO BAD lol.
The artsy “silent” moments got me. I was like, “this isn’t a nature doc!”
I couldn’t figure out the tree footage!
It’s so strange this is supposed to be a documentary of sorts, and yet the subjects were on camera less than a minute. I could’ve edited something similar together with stills the palace has released and used the same audio and it wouldn’t be that different of an effect. The video of them in the living room is the only “exclusive” thing in this, and none of them speak to each other, the camera, or make eye contact. It’s the opposite of natural.
A lot of this we saw in the shorter clips they’ve been showing this past week. We saw the BTS for the concert, clips from the scout day, that fountain (why that fountain??), and so on.
As I said above someone added the theme music from Succession to one of the clips and it works way better.
The Succession version was better, although still not as high art as the real show’s opener. Plus, no elephant ride for Charlotte and Louis.
They need to stop the anything you can do I can do better thing because they really really can’t.
Oof, such cringe! That was embarrassing to watch. Look, we have cameras on us just like Meghan and Harry! There was barely any Charles in that infomercial and it was his coronation. So, so much ick.
LOL Hardly any Charles—and almost no Camilla!
I lasted 48 seconds.
Their ‘walk on’ music to greet the fans. NOPE. This is amazingly bad.
It’s easier to take with the sound off.
The keen s are super tacky. I hope that there is an effort to rein them in by c and c.
Didn’t they blame their kids last week for being late? And it was for this? Mess.
Also, shocked at how annoyed some of the Royalists were with them this weekend.
Sophies. Headpiece looks better than keen s
Kate’s aluminum codpiece gets trashier every time I look at it.
There seems to be a bit of a space right up front, where you can see the elastic (it appears to be elastic, may be silver wire). They didn’t mean it to look like that, did they?
Lol…. the most telling thing in this was the fact that they didn’t actually show Will giving the oath to Chuck. They just had a voice-over. Goes to show that they knew the actual footage looked awkward and showed how little love there is between them.
I hate giving them clicks. That video seems to make it out that it’s their coronation, you can hardly see chucky, they didn’t even used the footage of him swearing allegiance. Haha. Bet he was imagining that it was already him that was king when he was shouting at out “god save the king”
What a waste. It’s really bad, just like them, dull,dull,dull. I cannot get over that atrocity Kate is wearing. Nobody in their right mind would wear that craft aisle mess. I just noticed some round weird thing on the upper shoulder of the cape, is it like a hole to peek the nightgown underneath?
People have been uploading Big help and other coronation videos to TikTok. Even the girl who touched her hair and you can’t hear Kate. You can hear a word or two but you can’t hear her clearly nor what she’s trying to conversate. My point is if you can’t hear her clearly with a cell 📲 in her face. Why would any rational person think she’s really playing the 🎹
With that said this🎹 stunt clearly is dubbed over. The video is broken up so she’s not playing consistently. If she’s so accomplished why isn’t she playing live? Why does it have to be recorded which can be manipulated.
Also real quick everyone go 🔙 to the first behind the scenes video of William rehearsals for the concert
The short thirty second one. There’s a lady laughing and a lady walking with him in brown heeled 👢 that Kate has never been seen in. In the full video he’s now walking on the stage-but by himself
Update anybody else noticed 😔. I could be wrong 🤔 and the person is a stage hand. Why is the lady walking to the stage with Will dressed up in his suit blurred out. Now it could be the same lady walking with him to the stage in the rehearsal part, but why is she blurred out in the 🌃 part but you can clearly see the 🔙 of his 🗣️ and there’s a spotlight on him but not her. I’m being messy
@Southern Fried: I’ve been puzzling over that weird round thing for the better part of the week. I think it’s the modern equivalent of some sort of Middle Ages brooch or pin that held together the cape & hood & sash. They kept the shape but made it hollow. Huh. There’s a metaphor for you!
What was striking (not surprising) to me was how these two seem like complete strangers. Barley any footage of them interacting with each other at all. It feels incredibly hollow. And I still can’t understand what’s Kate is saying.
I had the same thought. To me, it seemed like almost the same sort of energy as when my dad’s first wife would come over for holiday celebrations. I say “almost” because there was still some warmth and friendliness between my dad and his ex. Not so much here…
I’m not even going to give them a view. It is funny that they hired a professional director for what essentially feels like b -reel.
I can’t believe that an actual director wouldn’t have suggested adding actual personality – whether talking heads of some kind or a voiceover. Anything to give them a tiny touch of authenticity! So either they are incapable of sharing something of themselves, or they don’t want to put in the effort.
Yes! It’s almost all b reel! You could remove the shots of them easily and it would be a compilation about coronation fans.
The music is cheesy and the vibe is cringe, but overall, I wouldn’t care except for the fact that Meghan and Harry are slammed for being too Hollywood. The Wales are the biggest Hollywood wannabe star-f$ckers out there. Also read that Charles is now advertising for his very own videographer for BP so he’s ready to compete in the contest for most cringy royal vid. Like once you’ve had the Liz Garbus Netflix shine, everything else looks amateur.
Ironic, isn’t it?
This promotion feels like it’s trying to compete with the energy and enthusiasm of the Invictus Games.
Except it’s a guy attending his dad’s coronation. A rich guy who said a few sentences. Pretty hollow stuff. There’s no “there’ there.
I don’t want to hear about Harry/Meghan/Netflix bad anymore because of this mess. The rota rats have egg on thier faces for using this talking point. The guy they hired shot commercials for Uber Eats. Yeah Netflix is quaking in its boots.
Their videos are so embarassing. No charisma or star quality
I am not watching that because it’s the keens of Karen and Kevinton . However these two are extremely thirsty to be liked and to be the supporting roles in Harry and Meghan life . The thirst is real . And again they still can’t get it right. They should just stick to what they know. Nothing and quit trying so hard .
This looks so badly put together, I’m cringing. If they really want it to be compared to Harry and Meghan’s doc,at least put happy and affectionate parts. The most affectionate was him placing a hand on her back and that too was cut short.
I also saw a fail headline: Eat your heart Netflix. The Wails launch their own documentary….(something like that)
Can you imagine?
The press did the same thing when W&K launched their youtube channel. I believe the headline was “Take that Megflix!”. It was smother your own face in a pillow mortifying.
Eat your heart out, netflix. Lmao. The tabloids regularly sound like an 80s teen movie. It makes the people that read them act like high school teenagers and mean girls. It’s a disservice to everyone.
No questions if they use their own money to film these behind the scene Netflix/Hollywood style videos to promote themselves.
But if they use tax payers money for this behind the scenes videos then the big Question is Why waste public funds.
Very good question about tax payer money Noor. And even if one argues that they used the Duchy money, is this the sort of thing it is really meant for? I have a hard time believing the board that reviews what Willileaks spends that money on would agree that filming a tacky commercial for social media is a legitimate expense for the “upkeep” of the PoW and his family.
Of course it came out of the Duchy funds! Baldimort is simply a greedy, arrogant and impetuous man child. Baldimort would rather give up one of his children than pay with his own funds.
Huh, a professional made this mass of jump cuts and old rock star music? There’s no “behind the scenes,” just aggrandizing William. If the point is to say, “I’m William, Prince of Wales” I guess he made it.
Sarah Vine from the Fail wrote a scathing piece about this – she dragged them for it. Its nothing more than a pathetic attempt at ‘look at us we’re the heirs’ as well as ‘don’t forget about meeeeeeeee’. They also literally ripped off most of the BBC coverage/footage with their sad little BtS footage of them leaving – that video was sooo the reason they were late and they are trying to spin their way out of it.
As others have said this is pure propaganda and they are sooo tone deaf and bad at it.
At this point Louis could do a better job of running their PR.
At least someone on Petty Island called them out on this ridiculous propaganda video!! It’s pretty bad when the RR’s take you down to the mat, yet alone the Daily Fail!
😂😂😂😂This is Soooooo try hard it’s embarrassing! We have Khate doing her “evil queen” to the camera, we have BULLYAM doing his “I am the heir-less look at me I command you.,and we have the children lookin cute but fed up, maybe they already knew they were going to be thrown under the bus for their parents lateness. The Royal propaganda machine should be put back in the attic. They will NEVER and can NEVER hold a candle to Megan and Harry, poor little Royal Dweebs
Again, another WIlliam and Kate fail. I thought the video was so awkward — the angles, music, the lack of emotion between the Prince and Princess of Fails. I absolutely agree with the other posters; it would be easy to think this was THEIR coronation. Very weird, and not something I think Charles appreciated. It’s one thing to show the future of the monarchy (if there is one!) but it’s entirely different to put the entire focus on those (supposedly) future people.
From the looks of Kate storming into the KP living room, she was big mad already before they even got in the car. Can you imagine how many takes they had to get before they got one of Louis walking in calmly? Clowns.
I can see Camilla Zapruder-ing this footage as evidence in her revenge plot, as she was the one who suffered the brunt of CRex’s temper being stuck in that gold carriage with him waiting for the Wails to show up.
Apparently, they have a new social media team or press adviser/s? It’s always hard to know whether they have a 50/50 relationship with these people, whether the experts are in control, or whether it is totally W&K directing things. Whatever is going on, it’s too much. The piano recital was indulgent and immature. I suspect M&H are just relieved to be out of this mess. I wonder whether Charles is pushing this agenda – he’s only been king for a day, and his son and daughter in law are already carrying the weight. Perhaps they’ve blindsided him. It’s embarrassing at this point, whoever’s pulling the strings.
Now that he has access to the Duchy of Cornwall money, there’s going to more of these empty highlight reels of their “work”.
This is also very similar to that Cialis/blue jeans/allergy medication commercial they made for their 10th anniversary or something. All very Hollywood.
Did a child film this?? Or was the camera person crawling around on their knees to get everything from below? The angles are so weird
Where is the press outrage? Aren’t the press upset that they are being denied access to William and Kate?
Interesting. KP using BBC audio voiceover in the video that said “The coronation of the King and the Queen Consort” and not “the Queen” as we’ve been told she will be referenced. Oversight or on purpose? Backlash at Cams for covering up CopyKeen’s expensive McQueen coronation gown with bathrobes and giving her the Meghan treatment where tiaras are concerned, or just sloppy referencing per usual where the Wails are concerned?
Add that to the fact that Burger King blanked Camilla in his concert speech, I think Camilla’s cauldron will be bubbling over with revenge spells.
So they really were late because they were filming?
That’s not the reason they were late, nor was it anything to do with the children. That’s what they want us, the gullible public, to believe.
Something very bad went on involving KM: just look at Carol M’s face that day she’d been terribly distressed about something, and something was worse than usual about KM’s face, and W in repose looked sick with worry. Then consider the lack of happiness let alone joy on the faces of that entire Royal Block in the Abbey, it was a happy occasion a celebration but smiles were there none.
We may yet find out.
There was nothing unusual in Carol(E) or Kate’s expressions; their constant gloating faces have been in place for 12 years.
That is the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen. You’d think it was their coronation.
C&C are getting exactly what they deserve. That being said this is tacky as hell. Is this why Kate wore her tinfoil crown, so the Wails could pretend they are the monarchs? Personally can’t wait for C&C to exact their revenge. William is nothing if not ill-advised and arrogant.
They can copy the Sussex playbook all they want but the fact remains they don’t have IT, they don’t have charisma. The people they are trying to become popular with isn’t going to fall for these stunts. It will always come off as staged.
I watched it and now want brain bleach — it was so cringey.
I noticed they made sure to film W&K talking to Black people at the palace reception — but wow, even the crowds were SO WHITE. I mean, London is incredibly diverse, but you wouldn’t know it from the footage of the coronation crowds.
Waiting for the rr start making snarky comments that they can see mikes and wires under W&K’s clothes now. Waiting for the rr start making snarky comments that no one will talk to them because they might be secretly recording.
This is so tacky and wreaks of desperation. They’re trying so hard to be Harry and Meghan without understanding that they’re charisma challenged. Note to Kate and Will: Having a title is not a personality, it can’t make you interesting. Good Luck!