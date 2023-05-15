Matt Healy went to Taylor Swift’s Philly concert, ‘It’s not just platonic’

Taylor Swift performed in Philadelphia last Friday, at a sold-out concert at Lincoln Financial Field. Guess who was there? Taylor’s new boyfriend, Matt Healy. Matt and Taylor – Swealy – were in Nashville together two weekends ago, then they traveled to New York, where they were seen out and looking loved up. They were making out and holding hands and this sh-t has been happening for a while. The Snake Fam knows it’s been happening for a while too, which is why Taylor’s fans are so unsettled. Taylor really dumped Joe Alwyn at the same time she was starting something with Healy, a guy who has the (deserved) reputation as kind of a racist a–hole. Well, that a–hole was in Philly for his lady:

Matty Healy was spotted taking in Taylor Swift’s concert in Philadelphia Friday night – just days after they were spotted packing on the PDA in New York City. An eagle-eyed fan caught a glimpse of the 1975 rocker in the crowd and took a quick video. Standing near Healy was Swift’s pal Blake Lively, who reportedly brought along three of the kids she shares with Ryan Reynolds: James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. The sighting of Lively comes on the heels of notorious funny guy Reynolds seemingly teasing Swift about her romance with Healy. On his Instagram Story Wednesday, the “Deadpool” star, who has been friends with Swift for years, shared a selfie of himself set to the 1975’s hit song “Chocolate.” He added the words “Zoom Zoom” to the post and left it at that.

[From Page Six]

LOL. If I hadn’t looked up Healy’s history of racism and gross behavior, I would actually think it was kind of cool that Taylor’s new boyfriend is acting like a full-on groupie for his girl. Oh well! Interestingly enough, Taylor seems really, really into Healy. And she wants people to know that she’s really into him too, thus her people are briefing People Mag:

It’s been an enchanting time for Taylor Swift and Matty Healy. Amid rumors of a romance, the musicians were spotted spending time with pal Jack Antonoff at New York City’s Casa Cipriani on Thursday. Photos posted to social media showed Swift, 33, and Healy, 34, holding hands at the members-only venue. “Taylor is happy. She’s very focused on her tour but is enjoying hanging out with Matty when she is off,” a source tells PEOPLE. Adds another insider: “They’re hanging out and having a good time. It’s not just platonic.”

[From People]

I love how extra she is – “it’s not just platonic”!!! Girl, we know. No man is going to haul his ass to Nashville and Philly just to see your show for a platonic friendship. I guess this is the issue with Taylor and her fans – so many of her fans are really young, so it means something to them when she’s gently telling them “it’s not platonic.” She has to gently spell it out for them.