Prince Andrew ‘refuses’ to vacate Royal Lodge, he doesn’t want William to have it

Prince Andrew attended the coronation in his Garter robes, and he was shuffled to the third row with his daughters, sons-in-law and Prince Harry. I was actually pleased that Andrew and Harry were not seated together, and that Harry was seated next to his favorite cousins and their husbands. People still had feelings about the fact that Andrew was included in the coronation and that King Charles apparently gave Andrew “permission” to wear his Garter robe. As it turns out, Andrew was also “included” in the portrait session back at Buckingham Palace. According to the Telegraph, Andrew requested to be included in the official coronation portraits in the Throne Room, and there are several photos with him in his Garter robe and his regalia, but the palace will likely never release those photos. An insider told the Telegraph: “Andrew wanted to be included in the photoshoot and requested that there would be time in the schedule for him to be photographed. He wanted to make sure there was an official record of his participation in his brother’s Coronation. But it is unlikely the images will be released by the palace.”
So, despite King Charles blatantly briefing the media about how he’s taking a “hardline” approach to his wayward relatives, whatever Andrew wants, Andrew gets. A credibly accused rapist and human trafficker wanted to wear his robe signifying that he’s a member of an ancient order of chivalry, and Charles let him. The same predatory royal wanted to be included in the photos, and Charles let him. Now it looks like Andrew wants to stay put in Royal Lodge too, and he won’t allow Charles to evict him.
Prince Andrew is refusing to vacate his 30-room mansion in a fresh row with the King. Earlier this year it was revealed that Charles was slashing the £250,000 subsidy Andrew received from the late Queen Elizabeth. It meant the Duke of York, 63, would struggle to afford the running costs of Royal Lodge at Windsor, Berks. However, friends of Andrew say the prince is determined to stay put.
One said: “This has been his family home for the last 20 years. Is it really sensible to kick him out? He’s concerned that now the coronation is over, the knives are out. But we’re dealing with human beings, not real estate.”
Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson’s daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, are regular visitors. Another friend said: ‘Eugenie is heavily pregnant and her parents expect to have the new grandchild there this summer.”
Courtiers widely believe that plans have been drawn up to allow Prince William and his family to eventually move into the vast property. Charles has previously claimed Andrew should move to nearby Frogmore Cottage — Prince Harry and Meghan’s former home.
Palace chiefs were said to have initially set a September deadline to vacate Royal Lodge. However, they now accept that this is too early. Andrew is said to be keen to strike a compromise. A pal said: “If Charles wants Andrew to play ball and help the family, aren’t there better ways of going about it? Why not do the decent thing, sit down and talk? If they need the house for William, perhaps Andrew should be told. Perhaps William should invite his uncle for tea and explain? Or why doesn’t Charles invite his brother for a meeting and ask him if he’d leave Royal Lodge to help his nephew and the future of the monarchy. And agree a schedule acceptable to both sides?”
I suspect that one of two things will happen next. Option #1: Andrew will find a way to whine about it and throw a huge tantrum and he’ll get his way and stay in Royal Lodge, because Charles really didn’t care about evicting him that much, Charles was mostly concerned with evicting Harry and Meghan. In this option, William – who has wanted Royal Lodge for himself for years – would be given some other grand property in Windsor, maybe Frogmore House (which is a palace). Option #2: is that William is the one throwing the bigger tantrum and Charles gives in to William, and Andrew will be shuffled out of Royal Lodge, but the “compromise” will be that Andrew gets a different grand property and he won’t have to move into Frogmore Cottage.
Andrew will do what he wants. He knows where all the bodies are buried. He’s not the only one who has done heinous things, he’s just the one who got exposed. Why does PW “NEED” any new lodging? He already has his choice of several houses. And that count went up when he became Duke of Cornwall.
KC3 made a deal with QE2 to keep Andrew in the Royal fold — in return for QE2 to publicly acknowledge Camilla as Queen Consort, (which she did several months before her death) when Charles became King.
And to which the Consort was KC promptly removed as the Con-A-Nation date came closer. KC will only do what is best for him and Cruella as he doesn’t care one iota about anyone else, and that includes Baldimort.
She’s dead now though what’s keeping him from going back on his promise like most of the others he made to Liz?
Oh goody family infighting. Was bound to happen. Everyone knows something about the other that would cause problems. Couldn’t happen to a better family. Let the fighting begin!
Bill and Kathy already have FOUR homes, enough already. I can’t believe anyone in any of the palace courts thinks these conversations are a good look for them.
This is all nonsense to distract from the fact they are moving into the castle, if they haven’t already. Also, Frogmore House was never an option for anyone. It’s a museum to Queen Charlotte.
Frogmore House was reserved for Philip if QEII passed first. He even moved fixtures and furniture from Britannia there for his retirement. It was only 1) the cost of refurbishment and 2) his dementia that had him retiring to Wood Farm Sandringham instead.
I doubt Charles will let W&K move into the castle proper, because he does not want the Midds having full access to Windsor Castle. Charles is taking the monarch and consort apartments for himself and Camilla, and there isn’t that much ‘royal’ housing inside the castle. And he’s not taking the chance that a post-divorce Kate will refuse to move out of Windsor Castle. Adelaide Cottage is good enough for her divorce home.
Charles immediately elevated them to Prince and Princess of Wales, which tells me whatever bargain Kate made, divorce is not on the table.
@Tacky I go back and forth on that. Did Charles name them PoW as fast as he did because of a bargain made? That was my initial thought, but in hindsight I don’t think so, not exactly. They didn’t know the PoW titles were coming, they seemed to be caught off guard (and just looked dumb when they had to change their social media handle a second time.) Maybe Charles did it to prevent protests over the title, maybe he did it in the hopes it would prevent a divorce (i.e. basically telling William, this is it), or maybe he did do it as some sort of bargain. IDK.
But its clear Adelaide was not their first choice which is why it makes sense to me as a separation home for Kate.
I’m still convinced Chuck made the move so quickly because he wanted the Google algorithm, and all the other search engines out there, to start spitting results back for “Princess of Wales” that weren’t Diana. If he has any hope of maintaining the monarchy (LOL! that ship has sailed), he needs to dilute the popular members of the family that are the “black sheep”, in the hopes the younger generations will forget about the members of the family he personally finds problematic.
I think it’s a pipe dream, but the Windsors have never been known for their logical reasoning skills.
I’m sure he gave them the Wales title to avoid protests. Had he waited until the queen got cold, he’d face a lot more debate and protests.
Andrew is blackmailing everyone he can, he’s not going anywhere.
Andrew is the dictionary photo of forever indulging a child and letting them whine their way to get what they want. Every time he throws a tantrum or threatens to give up family secrets until Charles acquiesces. He’s going to do it until the monarchy ends so it’s probably easier to just let him have his photos than deal with a round of “book writing” articles that just remind the public he is associated with sex crimes.
Any other grand property at Windsor is going to require millions in updates, all out of taxpayer funds. And if it is a Crown Estate property, not a C. E. ‘peculiar’ like Frogmore Cottage, it will require a public reviewed lease with full disclosure about the costs of the updates and lease.
That’s the second reason why Frogmore House wasn’t on the table for decades, because it will take 10s of millions to update. The first reason was it was reserved for Prince Philip if QEII passed first. Instead, with his failing memory, he was moved to the private property of Wood Farm at Sandringham.
Any property Andrew moves to is going to require *someone* to pay his annual costs. Charles is going to have to pony that up somehow, likely by hiding Andrew’s costs in the Sovereign Grant since no one is allowed to examine the SG closely. So why the smoke-and-mirrors about trying to evict Andrew?
Andrew’s smarter move is staying Royal Lodge where he holds the legal lease. Charles or William can legally kick him out of anywhere else no matter what promises are made. See Frogmore Cottage and Sussex Family as example. If it comes down to financial pressure, all he has to do is call up an oligarch friend and offer them half of Royal Lodge in exchange for paying all his bills.
I thought that was the logic behind the whole real estate swap. Andrew has been getting 250k a year for decades specifically for upkeep and it hasn’t been spent properly. Now Royal Lodge is in need of millions in renovations and there’s no way Andrew has the money to do it. Charles’ solution was to move Andrew to Frogmore Cottage (recently renovated so Andrew can afford the upkeep) and William gets Royal Lodge and he can use his Dutchy of Lancaster funds to make the repairs. It’ll be interesting to see of Andrew and out-petulant Williams and stays in the Lodge and gets Chuck to pay for it.
So what then will happen to frogmore cottage? Who will move into the adorable and refurbished sussex house? Would they rent it out to non-royals? Bc they are losing money on Frogmore cottage right? No one is paying rent for it. And hopefully they had to pay rent back to Harry and Meghan for evicting them before their lease was up. Funny, how we haven’t heard a word about that.
I think your last option is correct. William wants his grand bachelor pad and will direct his rage at his father to get it. Being the spineless man he is Chucky will give him what he wants. He will give Andy some perks to keep him quiet and out of the little hair he has left. Meanwhile Frog cott will sit empty because it was always about humiliating Harry and showing him who is boss.
Royal Lodge is likely Kate’s negotiated separation home. Andy will be placated with another huge property, cash, and probably get his daughters (or at least Bea) a role as a senior working royal.
But that will only last until Charles dies, then he’ll start blackmailing Will about his affairs to get more perks/ cash. Such a trash family, my god.
Andrew wants to “talk” so he can name his cash price to move quietly. I’m guessing it’s another grand house and at least £25 million 🤣 Should have just cut him loose because now he’s going to be an ongoing nonstop negative storyline until he dies.
I can’t understand why W&K just don’t move into Windsor Castle? Will Charles not let them? Maybe they don’t take the Kings apartments but there must be other living quarters they can have.
There isn’t that much ‘royal’ living space inside Windsor Castle proper. The main living apartments are the sovereign and consort apartments, which Charles will be having redone for himself and Camilla.
IMO Charles is never letting W&K have space within Windsor Castle proper, because that gives Clan Middleton full access to Windsor Castle. Bad enough they still have access to the more private areas of the Windsor estate AND to parts of Sandringham.
1000 rooms and no space. What the heck is the castle filled with? Storage? The public rooms aren’t more than about 20. Even servants only take up so much space. There have to be at least 500 rooms that could be convereted into POW housing.
Seems like it’s not his choice where he lives. And although Harry should have been in the front row since he’s the King’s son, it was good he was next to his cousins and right behind Ann who looked really happy to see Harry. There will
come a day Charles regrets deeply that his son didn’t come first in this whole mess.
Andrew owns the legal lease on Royal Lodge for decades to come. He does not have to pay any annual rent on it, the lease was pre-paid decades in advance. They cannot evict him legally as long as he’s sticking to the terms of the lease.
What they can try to do is put out talk about RL not being properly cared for, which is what they started leaking months ago. But if Andrew finds an alternate income, shady or otherwise, as long as he pays his staff and pays the upkeep? He gets to stay in RL for decades. It isn’t like Frogmore Cottage. Andrew’s lease is public, open, legal.
Let them try and evict Andrew as he has a lease of 99 years, IIRC, so KC doesn’t have a legal leg to stand on.
As I said in another thread, I can’t blame Andrew for not wanting to be turfed out of his home to give to William to add to his growing collection of residences. He’s got a legal long term lease so he shouldn’t have to go anywhere just because the Wales’ want to play musical houses.
Spot on with your comment Feeshalori, why should William or KM be able to move yet again yet another multi million pound residence.
“Andrew was also “included” in the portrait session…” Holy Sh!t, he supposedly wore those robes without permission (we were told), and now we hear that he’s privately been part of the entire ceremony. Only the photo evidence of his closeness to the crown will not be released.
And the Yorks are using the fact that Eugenie and Beatrice visit Andrew at Royal Lodge as a reason that Paedrew should not be evicted?! If we’re supposed to think about empathy and humanity, why doesn’t the RF do this for Virginia Guiffre?
Edit: at one point Paedrew supposedly went rogue in wearing those robes…however, that story has been updated to say that PA received permission from KC to wear those robes. The juxtaposition between how KC treats his war-hero son and paedophile brother is breathtaking (in a horrible way).
@ML It really is about the juxtaposition.
Hilarious that for Andrew it’s: “why not do the decent thing, sit down and talk?” KFC wouldn’t even do that with his own son.
Yeah, this talk about them being human beings, not real estate, Chuck and Willnot should sit down and talk to him. It’s the direct opposit of how Meghan and Harry were treated. Wonder if this is coming from Pedrew, trying to get through to his brother,
Obvious solution: Waleses get RL, and Andy moves to Adelaide Cott. It’s grander than Frogmore Cott. But doubt it’s grand enough.
There are no guarantees to Andrew in that move. Adelaide Cottage appears to be legally like Frogmore Cottage, a royal ‘peculiar’ that doesn’t fall under Crown Estate legal leases. That means if Andrew leaves Royal Lodge, they can throw him out of Adelaide or Frogmore Cottage tomorrow. Andrew is many things, but I doubt he’s stupid enough to trust any deal offered to him by Charles.
Prince Andrew’s face makes me want to vomit.
I kinda like that Andrew is blocking William. William is such a greedy little pig and an entitled man-child. But so is Andrew. This could be a battle for the ages. Which bitch will win? I’d love to see William throw multiple tantrums and try to burn the world down. He would, too. Let them lock horns. I’d PAY to see a fish fight.
William and Andrew deserve each other.
How about they share royal lodge? 😂😂😂
Yeah I’m kind of finding this funny. Entitled aholes fighting over royal property. Great look Charles.
What strikes me about all this is the final quote from Andrew’s “pal” about inviting Andrew to tea.
It’s ok to evict H&M, to refuse to speak to them, to endanger their security. It’s ok for William to beat up on Harry – but he should do the decent thing and invite Andrew to tea.
I’m realizing Charles and co didn’t realize how much of her own money Meghan brought to her marriage–and that she’d be able to buy furniture and afford leases Harry couldn’t on his own (though he did have his inheritance from Diana). So, while they were trying to financially abuse the Sussexes, Meghan kept them afloat. Harry’s never leaving her, Chuck and Bullheaded. And you’re going to have eggs and pegs on your face for having treated them so abominably and Andrew so carefully.
Andrew is now a squatter in this $38Million “royal” house? Hahaha!
Dirtbag that he is, I will admit that I’d refuse to leave that house too.
I’d get supplies delivered, stay put.
It is a huge place.
Charles and William are really not handling Andrew well. They must know Andrew and Fergie will dig in. Grifters. C&W need to keep Andrew quiet. A&F both know lots of dirt, and have nothing to loose by blackmailing everyone.
Charles, call in the lawyers, get an iron clad NDA, pay Andrew to shut up and stay out of the press.
Btw, aren’t these royal houses, 30-40 room mini-palaces? Get over yourselves!
If William had an actual JOB to occupy his time, maybe he would stop yelling “Mine! I want that! I am the Future King.” William, a total PITA.
Thing is, though, he’s not a squatter, he’s the legal tenant. Not only that, I believe he has the legal right to pass the lease to his daughters. The lease is an asset worth multi millions – he’d be mad to leave without a proper buyout.
Andrew sounds like he’s been watching The Godfather. The whole series.
This is a actually quite funny. Andrew doesn’t have to move an inch. What are they going to do, slap an eviction notice on the door? Take him to housing court? Have him cuffed and hauled away? There is literally *nothing* KC can do that won’t be plastered all over the press with Andrew wailing at the top of his lungs. KC has enough image problems just now. Andrew has him just where he wants him. And somehow, those maintenance bills will be paid… hahahahahaaaaaaa
He can manufacture talk about maintenance not being done, which is what a few articles were saying months ago. Andrew has to uphold the terms of the lease which includes keeping RL in fit condition. That’s one of the few ways Charles could get him out, if Andrew cannot find an oligarch (other than his older brother) to pay his bills.
Will can’t do a thing about it. Andrew knows the secrets.
Randy ain’t going anywhere and he knows it because he isn’t the only one with earth shattering secrets in his closet
Kaiser has this story all wrong; Randy is too busy suing his victims to get his settlement money returned to have time to pack up and move house. Andrew will finally be vindicated from all those awful lies that were told about him. /S
Yeah. Both those things are definitely on the ‘never going to happen’ list.
Willy arrives late to pa’s big ceremony making the King look stupid sat waiting in the carriage outside the Abbey. Willy releases a ‘mini movie’, supposedly about the coronation, that highlights himself and his family much more than the actual King & Queen. Willy leaks info about why his own coronation will be done much better when pa is dead & buried. Next news is that, after all, Andrew may have to stay on in the house Willy really wants. Coincidence… I think not.
Andrew is utterly disgraced and at the same time, has a ton of leverage over Charles and the whole royal institution. My popcorn is out to watch this play out over the next years….. I hope Andrew stays right where he is!
I don’t under KFC most days, but this eviction move is very puzzling. If his intent is to show he’s a strong King and evicting his son, DIL and grandchildren is part of that, he’s deluded. That just shows he’s a terrible father and grandfather. Why he then decided to evict Randy Andy is a complete overstep. KFC can’t evict him. Why play this out?
Look, if you just look at the lease end of things, there is no way I would move out. KFC is not showing he’s strong, he’s showing that he makes bad decisions. Randy Andy is on the Windsor Estate, which means there is security, plus the security that KFC is paying. The best think that can be done here is to continue to pay so Royal Lodge can be maintained, which will keep him quiet. Just let him be and he will be quiet. The money that the Sussexes were paying isn’t going to be paid into anyone’s coffers unless they get someone outside the family. What a mess.
Andrew might have dirt on Chuck & Pegs, but I’m fairly certain Chuck & Pegs have undisclosed dirt on Andrew. Andrew should start packing.
It’s hard to be only anyone’s side in this family squabble. But, if Andrew has a valid long-term lease that has been paid in advance, the issue should be moot – let Andrew have RL and we can all go back to ignoring him. How bad can Charles and William be at PR? There’s a housing crisis in England and the Royals are planning musical houses. SMH