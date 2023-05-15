Prince Andrew ‘refuses’ to vacate Royal Lodge, he doesn’t want William to have it

Prince Andrew attended the coronation in his Garter robes, and he was shuffled to the third row with his daughters, sons-in-law and Prince Harry. I was actually pleased that Andrew and Harry were not seated together, and that Harry was seated next to his favorite cousins and their husbands. People still had feelings about the fact that Andrew was included in the coronation and that King Charles apparently gave Andrew “permission” to wear his Garter robe. As it turns out, Andrew was also “included” in the portrait session back at Buckingham Palace. According to the Telegraph, Andrew requested to be included in the official coronation portraits in the Throne Room, and there are several photos with him in his Garter robe and his regalia, but the palace will likely never release those photos. An insider told the Telegraph: “Andrew wanted to be included in the photoshoot and requested that there would be time in the schedule for him to be photographed. He wanted to make sure there was an official record of his participation in his brother’s Coronation. But it is unlikely the images will be released by the palace.”

So, despite King Charles blatantly briefing the media about how he’s taking a “hardline” approach to his wayward relatives, whatever Andrew wants, Andrew gets. A credibly accused rapist and human trafficker wanted to wear his robe signifying that he’s a member of an ancient order of chivalry, and Charles let him. The same predatory royal wanted to be included in the photos, and Charles let him. Now it looks like Andrew wants to stay put in Royal Lodge too, and he won’t allow Charles to evict him.

Prince Andrew is refusing to vacate his 30-room mansion in a fresh row with the King. Earlier this year it was revealed that Charles was slashing the £250,000 subsidy Andrew received from the late Queen Elizabeth. It meant the Duke of York, 63, would struggle to afford the running costs of Royal Lodge at Windsor, Berks. However, friends of Andrew say the prince is determined to stay put. One said: “This has been his family home for the last 20 years. Is it really sensible to kick him out? He’s concerned that now the coronation is over, the knives are out. But we’re dealing with human beings, not real estate.” Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson’s daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, are regular visitors. Another friend said: ‘Eugenie is heavily pregnant and her parents expect to have the new grandchild there this summer.” Courtiers widely believe that plans have been drawn up to allow Prince William and his family to eventually move into the vast property. Charles has previously claimed Andrew should move to nearby Frogmore Cottage — Prince Harry and Meghan’s former home. Palace chiefs were said to have initially set a September deadline to vacate Royal Lodge. However, they now accept that this is too early. Andrew is said to be keen to strike a compromise. A pal said: “If Charles wants Andrew to play ball and help the family, aren’t there better ways of going about it? Why not do the decent thing, sit down and talk? If they need the house for William, perhaps Andrew should be told. Perhaps William should invite his uncle for tea and explain? Or why doesn’t Charles invite his brother for a meeting and ask him if he’d leave Royal Lodge to help his nephew and the future of the monarchy. And agree a schedule acceptable to both sides?”

I suspect that one of two things will happen next. Option #1: Andrew will find a way to whine about it and throw a huge tantrum and he’ll get his way and stay in Royal Lodge, because Charles really didn’t care about evicting him that much, Charles was mostly concerned with evicting Harry and Meghan. In this option, William – who has wanted Royal Lodge for himself for years – would be given some other grand property in Windsor, maybe Frogmore House (which is a palace). Option #2: is that William is the one throwing the bigger tantrum and Charles gives in to William, and Andrew will be shuffled out of Royal Lodge, but the “compromise” will be that Andrew gets a different grand property and he won’t have to move into Frogmore Cottage.