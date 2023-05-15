The Duke & Duchess of Sussex went out to Sushi Bar in Montecito on Friday

The Duchess of Sussex has been pap’d twice within one week. The first papping was on Sunday, May 7th, when she was out hiking with friends in Montecito. Then on Friday, May 12th, Meghan and Harry were photographed by TMZ as they went out to dinner. What’s different? I seriously doubt that these are the first times that Harry and Meghan have left their home in months. My guess is that H&M simply aren’t bothered by the possibility of getting photographed right now. It’s a brand-new era for them. They got their Netflix docuseries out. Harry’s Spare might be the biggest nonfiction bestseller of the year. They got through the coronation drama. So it’s a new chapter, and they’re like “we outside!”
Harry & Meghan Grab Sushi, Pregnancy Rumors Seemingly Debunked https://t.co/dkPCPsyDvl
— TMZ (@TMZ) May 13, 2023
They look happy and healthy. I love Harry’s outfit – it’s very rich-guy weekender. Meghan’s outfit is cute too. I love that she’s wearing casual minidresses (I think that’s what this is). I love her sandals/slides and I love her purse. Let me look for the IDs on Meg’s pieces… the dress is Heidi Merrick, the purse is the Cesta Collective Bucket Bag and people think her sandals are Hermes. Rich California mama vibes. I hope this was just one dinner date to celebrate Mother’s Day, and Harry had a whole weekend planned.
As for their dinner date, they went to Sushi Bar, a local restaurant within the Montecito Inn, close to their home. You can see the menu here (I really had to hunt for it) – it has a diverse selection of sushi, obviously, and a huge wine, saki and cocktail menu. They brought security, according to TMZ, and their SUV (with a bodyguard driver) was waiting for them as they left Sushi Bar. TMZ is making a big deal about how this proves that Meghan isn’t pregnant. Was that really a rumor? Y’all need to let Meghan breathe! She’s done having babies.
Freedom, Love, Money and Success looks good on everyone but those two add a little extra pizzaz to it that makes it fun to watch lol.
With this top model figure, how can you please think that she is pregnant!?! Do these people have no life??
God I love them. On a personal level
I don’t feel for any other celebrities.
I think because I escaped a family cult similarly to them both. I’ve had to reckon with the realities of who my family were and are and their priorities and viciousness while trying to protect myself and my children and
Partner from them.
But bottom line – they seem truly kind and invested in making the world a better place. Ans they have the reach to actually do so much good. I wish I had that reach or the finances to implement ideas – just little things I think of when I’m like – what would we do if we won the lottery?
But I could not withstand the spotlight. I would hate for people to know my name even.
So good on them for all the good that they do and their ability to set boundaries within the spotlight that work for them and allow them to keep
Making the world a better place.
Lastly. Pregnancy rumors?!? Wtf….. leave that woman’s uterus alone occupied or not occupied. It’s not our dang business. Lordy.
How dare they go out and be seen so soon after the chubbly! It’s really nice seeing them out and about enjoying themselves. When will Peg and Can’t stage a photo op of them having fish and chips?
The derangers are going on about keen s do called piano playing and how the sussexes take attention from it. Very predictable.
How sad if people going on a dinner date takes away from your formal performance.
I thin Cathy desperately wants Meghan’s life; the celebrity, the freedom, the fun and sun. But Bill, not so much. Oh, he is jealous of Harry and then life he has made self and his family, but … Bill likes to keep secrets.
And with just a few photos of two people entering a sushi restaurant, whatever that mess peggington and wiglet put out is irrelevant! I’m far more interested in what H&M ate (and how they look so good in photo booth photos), than trying to figure out what “message” I’m supposed to get from p&w’s “behind-the-scenes” poor attempt at an early ’70s music video. What was p&w doing exactly, and what charities did their activities benefit? Was it a video promoting wiglet’s hair? Has anyone else noticed peggington is now copying his younger brother’s casual style?
@tessa: they are rhe ones focussing their attention elsewhere so maybe they need to rearrange their priorities and who they decide to give their attention to
Judging by the graininess of the Sushi Bar photos, I think was taken by a local and sold to TMZ. The hiking photos were clear due to them being taken by a professional with high quality lenses.
Apparently Cameron Diaz and Bennie Madden, Goop and hubby and another rich couple were with them. You can see Cameron in some of the other pics.
Ooh, INTERESTING! Maybe Meghan is getting tips from Gwyneth on how to launch The Tig into an empire. And that doesn’t mean she would copy Goop! Just that Gwyneth was able to make that blog extremely profitable.
After the photo was enlarged by someone on another site, you could clearly see it wasn’t Cameron Diaz, and also someone compared pictures from a week ago from Sophia’s wedding that’s not the color of Ben Madden’s hair. The press just made up a story to go along with the photo. You also noticed in the picture that Harry and Meghan never made eye contact with the couple outside.
I dunno, I just took a look myself and it definitely looks like Cameron Diaz to me. As for the rest, they’re not in the picture but Page Six is reporting it. It would be plausible that Page Six paid someone off at the restaurant to get the deets.
The other alleged couple included the founder of the dating sight Bumble. Hmmm, Goop…Bumble…. 🤔
I saw derangers spreading these same lies on Lipstick Alley.
Benji Madden’s hair was white at Sophia Ritchie’s wedding.
Just say you’re mad that The Sussexes haven’t been exhumed by Hollywood like you hoped and keep it moving.
@haylie
Benjie’s head is tattooed. If you zoom in on the pic, you see a shaved head with tattoos.
No it definitely looks like Cameron. But it also doesn’t look like the couple interacted at all. Cameron was feet away from the outside looking at her phone. H&M were walking past her.
Tatler is also reporting it. It’s not a stretch to think they would dine together. Gwyneth had a place in Montecito before they moved there and lived in the UK for many years, so I imagine they have some things in common (not to mention Yoga and wellness). As someone who doesn’t hate Gwyneth (I know, I know) who likes Meghan, I wish I were a fly on the wall. I can see Meghan getting along with Brad Falchuk, who’s a bit more cerebral, and having a blast with Cameron. I’m all for H&M developing powerful, personal relationships with Alisters—all while the Windsors struggle to attract any star power without a contract (*cough* American Idol *cough*).
They did not dine together
Oooh I love that they hung out with Cameron and Benji!! That made me hopeful we’ll see Meghan or Harry on Drew Barrymore’s show, is that silly? I just love how she lets her guests talk and it would be a safe place for them…
TMZ are just latching on to whatever the deranged were spouting because they were incandescent that Meghan was entitled to walk outside it’s so funny how one movement of Meghan and Harry’s (but mainly Meghan) exposes the true and deep desperation of two of the U.K,s biggest institutions.
Anyways Meghan looked amazing, they both look happy and free and it is clear how that weight that was on their shoulders is no longer there.
Absolutely cannot wait to see Meghan in New York tomorrow. It looks like a gala event. Here’s hoping we see Meghan in an showstopping gown moment.
(Also, lmao did anyone notice how K sneakily scheduled events both before and after Meghan,# sighting tomorrow. Desperation, they name is Copykeen!)
They are actually seen quite a bit around town hiking, on the beach or at restaurants. No one bothers them.. There just happens to be more interest now because the coronation just ended. As a local the same happened when they first moved here and around the funeral! After a while it calms down but yes you can still see the paps hanging around.
They’re saying they met up with GOOP and Cameron Diaz. I cannot get on board with her and GOOP hanging out.
But maybe, like all of us, she just went because she wants to know out what really happened to Jamie Foxx.
Nope I don’t care..considering how many white celebrities have vocally trolled Harry and Meghan and felt comfortable doing it .. I want the world to know they are still accepted by Hollywood!!
The British media has taken glee in reporting how “shunned” Harry and Meghan are so let them have egg on their face.
Also all those people are their neighbors who are successful with connections..what you need in the world they are in…they aren’t besties with them.
Keep in mind that Brad Falchuk is a very successful television producer. A good contact to have if they are producing content for Netflix.
I’m really just joking. Kind of. Actually, I was wondering if they were meeting because GOOP and Cameron have successfully LEFT Hollywood (though Cameron just dipped her toe back in). Maybe that too is a point of commonality.
I hope they had a great time. Will kaye start dressing up like Meghan in the going to dinner outfit
Apparently they joined Paltrow, Brad, Carmen Diaz, Benji, the founder of Bumble and her husband.
I think Meghan’s outfit is a Romper.
Yes, it looks like a romper to me, too. Much more practical than a super short skirt. But oh no, H&M had dinner with celebrities – I thought Hollywood was shunning them.
It’s actually a dress on the website. There were still a few available but I believe it’s sold out in most sizes.
@Polo – thanks. I would have a problem with sitting down in such a short skirt, but if I had legs like hers I wouldn’t care.
If it’s true then that’s nice. They went to a dinner with friends or with potential business partners or whatever.
If it’s not true, then that’s nice. They have a lovely dinner together.
I do admit to a little jealousy since it’s incredibly hard for my husband and I to get out of the house together. Not jealous in the way that I think that they shouldn’t be doing that or that I would take it from them. Just like –
Oh that’s nice. I hope one day we can go out like that too.
I would love an “oops” third baby for them, just because their children are so adorable. You know he can’t keep his hands off her. I have three 3-child families in my extended family and I think the third child for all of them was a very happy surprise 😂
My siblings both have three. I think it’s a good number for a lot of people, but two worked fine for me and my husband. H and M said they were done and I am inclined to believe them. She’s past 40 and I’m sure she’s careful, so an “oops” baby seems unlikely. But yes, of course it would be adorable!
People saw Meghan wearing a weight belt and ran with the pregnancy rumors, lucky they miss the ankle weights otherwise they would claim she is pregnant with triplets.
Hold up, hold up 😂 So when Meghan is pregnant, we have fkn freaky moon bump conspiracy theories and when she isn’t and is wearing the same kind of bum bag I use when running (house keys, cell phone and £20) she is pregnant 🤦🏻♀️
I hope they live their life free, without having to anticipate what news on the other side of the world will say. The war in middle of earth can continue with the king and his heir.
I do think they might have a different mindset now than they did two years ago – especially if they aren’t with the kids. They know if they go out to eat at a restaurant they might get photographed and they’re okay with that. They’re not going to hide away for the rest of their lives.
So good to see this beautiful couple out and unbothered. Harry’s outfit reminded me of his chosen brother Nacho. I’ll be looking forward to seeing pix of him soon. On his polo ponies. In tight white uniform pants. Too vulgar, oh well, don’t care.
They look great! Happy and carefree!
I wasn’t aware that the derangers were womb watching so this is something else they can cry about. Will Special K dare try to copykeen this outfit? Just imagine that disaster.
I don’t think Kate has worn a dress or skirt that short since the dating days, unless it’s for tennis. However, that doesn’t mean she will not try to copy it in someway. I think she should wear some shorter stuff anyways though. Only bc I hate the modesty police.
Keen wore lots of minis during pregnancy #1, because she always has to flash something.
Is she allowed to show that much leg(KKKHate)? Also, didn’t Prince Harry say that they were done having children?
She gets more press for walking around California than the entire Royal family got during the first coronation in 50 years and Eurovision and they haven’t resorted to reality TV desperation like the Wailses LOL I LOVE THIS FOR MONDAY 🥰
Meghan looks great in that dark brown color. And her legs! Get it, duchess!
@Jais, queue screeching from the wiglet princess, “I want one and I want one NOW, get me that dress in blue or grey, and tell the nearest sushi bar I will be there in two weeks time, so I want a special chopping board with a special chef with a special apron for me and people, there must be lots and lots of people to look at me adoringly and clap, the chef and the people must clap when I hold the knife 🔪🗡️😂
Right? Cue the Kate love sushi too!!!!
They look like good. I like MM outfit.
Surprised at how the haters are all up in arms again.
H&M can do whatever they want.
Meghan looks cute but Harry in the black shirt and white pants? Yum! For some reason he looks so cool and fresh to me. Anyway love to see my favorite couple looking happy and carefree! I hope we get some nice pics from tomorrow’s event.
Living well is the best revenge. Going to a nice restaurant in clothes that say we got but we don’t flaunt it. Meghan’s bucket bag has sold out. Somewhere Bad Dad, Scammy and Jr are seeing these pictures and stewing. Six years of trashing Meghan and Harry for money and the most they can afford is KFC.
” TMZ is making a big deal about how this proves that Meghan isn’t pregnant. Was that really a rumor? Y’all need to let Meghan breathe! She’s done having babies.”
Exactly.
We’ve all said it before, but wow … Harry really got a glow-up — in so many ways — when he married Meghan. They both look gorgeous.
These two are so cute and I love them just living and not existing
I also thought she might be pregnant; when I saw images of her a few weeks ago, when she appeared in a friends talk(I forget what it was), I thought she was glowing, radiant
What is the secret to her legs? Serious question. Yoga? I do tons of walking and mine are awful looking.
I really think it’s genetics – she’s always had slim legs, and they’re really long, especially compared to her torso. Look at her during her pregnancies: she never put on weight in her legs.
Yeah, I’ve had years of doing yoga daily and don’t get me wrong it made me fit all over with better posture, but it didn’t change the basics. I have a long torso with super short legs. My legs are still short and kind of curvy whether I walk a lot or do yoga. That’s just how they are. Dori also has those long legs. It’s hereditary.
Imagine, some stranger and her husband living on the other side of the world, goes out for dinner and that makes you foam at the mouth. SMDH. These derangers really are in need of some serious mental health help. Gorgeous Meghan, beautiful as always.