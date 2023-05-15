The Duke & Duchess of Sussex went out to Sushi Bar in Montecito on Friday

The Duchess of Sussex has been pap’d twice within one week. The first papping was on Sunday, May 7th, when she was out hiking with friends in Montecito. Then on Friday, May 12th, Meghan and Harry were photographed by TMZ as they went out to dinner. What’s different? I seriously doubt that these are the first times that Harry and Meghan have left their home in months. My guess is that H&M simply aren’t bothered by the possibility of getting photographed right now. It’s a brand-new era for them. They got their Netflix docuseries out. Harry’s Spare might be the biggest nonfiction bestseller of the year. They got through the coronation drama. So it’s a new chapter, and they’re like “we outside!”

Harry & Meghan Grab Sushi, Pregnancy Rumors Seemingly Debunked https://t.co/dkPCPsyDvl — TMZ (@TMZ) May 13, 2023

They look happy and healthy. I love Harry’s outfit – it’s very rich-guy weekender. Meghan’s outfit is cute too. I love that she’s wearing casual minidresses (I think that’s what this is). I love her sandals/slides and I love her purse. Let me look for the IDs on Meg’s pieces… the dress is Heidi Merrick, the purse is the Cesta Collective Bucket Bag and people think her sandals are Hermes. Rich California mama vibes. I hope this was just one dinner date to celebrate Mother’s Day, and Harry had a whole weekend planned.

As for their dinner date, they went to Sushi Bar, a local restaurant within the Montecito Inn, close to their home. You can see the menu here (I really had to hunt for it) – it has a diverse selection of sushi, obviously, and a huge wine, saki and cocktail menu. They brought security, according to TMZ, and their SUV (with a bodyguard driver) was waiting for them as they left Sushi Bar. TMZ is making a big deal about how this proves that Meghan isn’t pregnant. Was that really a rumor? Y’all need to let Meghan breathe! She’s done having babies.