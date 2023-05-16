Chris Pratt didn’t thank his ex-wife, mother of his firstborn child, on Mothers Day

Dudes have one baseline “job” on Mothers Day: show love (or at least respect) to the mothers in their life, from their own mother to all of their baby-mothers. The bar is in hell, but in modern times with so many blended families and different partnership situations, we shouldn’t have to tell dudes to at least thank ALL of the women who are mothering ALL of their children. Chris Pratt couldn’t do it. I guess it’s not a surprise, given the fact that he once lavished praise on his second wife for “giving him a healthy daughter” while his first wife, Anna Faris, had a complicated, difficult pregnancy and their son Jack has special needs. Well, guess who got left out of Pratt’s Mother’s Day message?

Happy Mother’s Day to all of the mothers out there. Especially grateful today for Katherine. You’re a wonderful partner. You’ve provided me such a blessed life. Our two daughters are so lucky to have you and you’re the best step mama to Jack. And to my mom, Kathy, you raised us with such love and light and laughter— so grateful for you today and always. And to Maria, the best Mama G, I’m lucky to have you as a mother-in-law. And to all of the other moms in my life, I’m so grateful for all you do- thank you so much. Hope you feel celebrated today.

[From Chris Pratt’s IG]

I was going to say something about how a man should thank your ex-wife even if they had a difficult divorce or post-split drama, but going from memory, I don’t even think that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris had much drama. If anything, they seemed like a great example of ex-spouses who were committed to co-parenting their son. But Pratt seems bound and determined to edit Faris out of his narrative. Like… he thanked his mother-in-law but he couldn’t thank the mother of his firstborn child. Chris Pratt is such an a–hole, my god.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, IG.

67 Responses to “Chris Pratt didn’t thank his ex-wife, mother of his firstborn child, on Mothers Day”

  1. Slush says:
    May 16, 2023 at 8:22 am

    He continues to be The Worst Chris (TM)

    Reply
    • Justjj says:
      May 16, 2023 at 10:09 am

      +1 for Worst Chris. I have a very warm and mutually respectful co parenting relationship with my baby daddy… and he didn’t say a single word to me on Mother’s Day. It made me realize I made a great decision walking away. Hopefully Anna takes all these snubs as vindication that she dodged the Worst Chris bullet.

      Reply
      • Slush says:
        May 16, 2023 at 12:19 pm

        Yep!

        And even if people don’t really care about him hurting Anna’s feelings, unfortunately this kind of thing will ultimately make his poor son feel left out. By refusing to acknowledge his ex wife (mother of his son), he is in a way refusing to acknowledge his son, ya know?

      • Fabiola says:
        May 16, 2023 at 3:46 pm

        They are divorced so I wouldn’t expect my ex husband to gush over me for Mother’s Day. He has a new wife so his focus should be on her. Chris did give a shout out to all the moms in his life so that would include Anna.

      • Moxylady says:
        May 16, 2023 at 5:42 pm

        I’m amazed he didn’t backhand compliment his wife again. And post a pic of her looking at him or on her knees before him clipping his toe nails. Again.

    • Selena says:
      May 16, 2023 at 4:43 pm

      She hasn’t made any posts about him being a great father either. I don’t think they have the best relationship so why should he have to pay her any compliments?

      Reply
      • Meg says:
        May 16, 2023 at 5:39 pm

        Because it was mother’s day and she’s the mother of his son. That enough. It wasn’t father’s day why would she post about him?

  2. 2legit2quit says:
    May 16, 2023 at 8:23 am

    The worst Chris.

    Reply
  3. Dss says:
    May 16, 2023 at 8:23 am

    I suspect he is just unbelievably stupid.

    Reply
  4. LadyE says:
    May 16, 2023 at 8:25 am

    If they have a good co-parenting relationship, then agree. If not though, I think these kind of public shout outs could really piss Anna off and be seen as performative bs that could even worsen the relationship. I am thinking about Kim Cattrell’s reaction to the public statements of support when her brother (?) passed away. She didn’t appreciate that at all and I completely got it- don’t use me to garner praise online for your thoughtful (only in public) behavior.

    Reply
    • Nubia says:
      May 16, 2023 at 8:36 am

      I agree, maybe she asked him to keep her name out of his mouth. Why would he constantly put himself in a situation to get backlash.

      Reply
    • K.Tate says:
      May 16, 2023 at 1:23 pm

      My exs (two) used to tell me happy Mother’s Day when our children were at home. Now we may remember to shoot a text or we may not but it’s fine either way. If @theworstchris is acknowledging the mothers in his life with his HUGE platform, he should mention his oldest child’s mother so as not to leave that child out or make them feel inferior. Thems the rules. He (and Brian McKnight) are idiots.

      Reply
  5. Eurydice says:
    May 16, 2023 at 8:26 am

    Whatever – maybe he sent her a card.

    Reply
  6. Ana Maria says:
    May 16, 2023 at 8:26 am

    I used to love him on Parks&Recreation, and then, after that…what happened to him? I sense like a switch was turned inside of him, a nasty switch; I don’t know, but when I look at pictures of him nowadays, I feel repelled by him

    Reply
    • Oswin says:
      May 16, 2023 at 8:58 am

      I realized I liked *Andy* and loathed Chris. That’s the only way I can comfort myself for being so bamboozled by his early years.

      Reply
      • Lurker 25 says:
        May 16, 2023 at 9:22 am

        I never found Andy funny or appealing and thought it was a me problem. The car and crew seemed to think Pratt was a genius too. Now I think it was Audrey Plazas reactions that buoyed his performance and made his antics seem funnier to most people. Still don’t get what the cat and crew saw.

        Anna Farris was so much bigger than him back then. He took advantage of her celebrity and ditched her when she gave up work with to mind their son and he eclipsed her.

        He’s basically every religious “good” guy who marries the smart hot girl, and then divorces her the second she finishes putting/supporting him through law/med/grad school or she gets cancer.

        The bar for cis white men really is in hell.

      • lucy2 says:
        May 16, 2023 at 11:36 am

        Same – Andy was a kind soul who cared about other people, in a kind show with other kind characters.
        I suppose it’s not fair to expect the actors to be just like that in real life 24/7, but Chris’ actual personality has been a disappointment, to say the least. It definitely seems like he changed, not for the better, when he broke out of the show with big movies.

    • North of Boston says:
      May 16, 2023 at 9:38 am

      The way he, and with him GotG crashed and burned in my estimation is pretty incredible.

      And he just consistently keeps going lower and lower in ways that are always disappointing but somehow never surprising.

      Reply
    • Another Anna says:
      May 16, 2023 at 12:15 pm

      Guardians of the Galaxy was the beginning of his Worst Chris era, in my opinion. Once he got swole for Marvel, it seemed to unleash his worst personality traits. Not that Marvel turned him into anything, but Marvel revealed the personality that he just never had enough power to show. In a weird way, it was both the best and worst thing to happen to him.

      Basically my point is that Crisp Rat is the sort of man who is only nice when he is (relatively) powerless.

      Reply
  7. Shannon says:
    May 16, 2023 at 8:31 am

    Watch – when he gets backlash for this insensitivity he will say we’re just picking on him for being a Christian. That’s what he did the last time.

    Reply
  8. CJ says:
    May 16, 2023 at 8:35 am

    He’s a Wife Guy ™, not an ex-wife guy lol. Not to mention many of his more religious fans probably don’t love divorce so best to just immaculate creation Jack and focus on his stepmom.

    Reply
    • Deering24 says:
      May 16, 2023 at 1:33 pm

      Yeah, folks like this are all about the “Perfect Happy Families” image–and ex-wives and kids are no part of that. Messes up the endless Instagramming and Pintresting, y’know…;)

      Reply
  9. TheOriginalMia says:
    May 16, 2023 at 8:35 am

    Just last week he compared himself to Jesus. He’s an ass and I bet Anna is just fine with him keeping her name out his mouth. He wouldn’t mean any platitudes anyway.

    Reply
    • bisynaptic says:
      May 16, 2023 at 8:57 am

      So… many… red… flags…

      Reply
    • Ravensdaughter says:
      May 16, 2023 at 10:18 am

      My ex, who I saw in person when I picked up my older son on Sunday, didn’t wish me a happy Mother’s Day either. The boys are 21 and 23 now, so there’s no reason he should hold a grudge. It just doesn’t cross his mind: I am almost nothing to him. Chris is probably in the same league: his ex just isn’t part of his busy, important world.
      [Sorry about that-just had to get it out]

      Yes, the Jesus thing. His reference was not clever or ironic like John Lennon’s, so he shouldn’t get away with it.
      Loved the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, but I’ll skip #3.

      Reply
  10. Louise177 says:
    May 16, 2023 at 8:39 am

    At least he mentioned Jack. When I read the headline I assumed he was going to be erased. Honestly I don’t know if not mentioning Anna is a big deal. I doubt she even cares. But it does make Chris look bad since he mentioned every other mother.

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      May 16, 2023 at 11:37 am

      Same here, at least his other child got a shout out.
      If you’re going to do a big public post about this, thank the mother of your children by name.

      Reply
  11. Dee N. says:
    May 16, 2023 at 8:48 am

    Yeah, looks like he “Professor-and-Mary-Ann-ed” her, as I call it. (For the young among us, that’s a reference to the earlier version of the “Gilligan’s Island” opening theme/credits, when they named & showed all the characters except for the aforementioned two, who were covered by “and the rest.” I’d have been pissed if I were Dawn Wells or Russell Johnson.) “And to all of the other moms in my life…” — Yeah, no.

    Reply
  12. caitlin says:
    May 16, 2023 at 8:50 am

    Tom Brady did a similar post, except he credited both of his kids’ mothers as well as his own. What did Ana do to this guy? It’s like she no longer exists..

    Reply
  13. Amy Bee says:
    May 16, 2023 at 8:58 am

    At least he acknowledged his son in this post.

    Reply
  14. HeyKay says:
    May 16, 2023 at 8:58 am

    I have never liked him.
    He should be dropped from the Chris list. He was filler anyhow.
    We all know the best Chris is Evans, because Dodger likes him.

    Reply
  15. NMB says:
    May 16, 2023 at 9:06 am

    It’s weird that he mentioned Jack but not Anna. It could be as a commenter above said that Anna told him to not mention her. Who knows. The optics look weird, but maybe there is more to the story. I could see Anna Ferris not wanting to be part of the Chris-Katherine 1950s weirdness.

    Reply
  16. Ann says:
    May 16, 2023 at 9:40 am

    Am I the only product of divorce who finds this a non-story? My parents don’t wish each other happy anything and haven’t since they got divorced over 30 years ago. I agree Pratt is the worse Chris, but this isn’t anything.

    Reply
    • BQM says:
      May 16, 2023 at 9:50 am

      I think it’s a ‘tits on an ant’ non story. People don’t like him so everything he does is negatively viewed. He and Anna are fine with each other. Jack was at the GOTG3 premiere with his dad.

      Reply
    • Josephine says:
      May 16, 2023 at 12:04 pm

      the difference is that he has a very public platform and mentioned everyone else, including Jack. it feels like a weird thing not to add her in but I do agree with others that perhaps Anna does not want him ever mentioning her, especially since so many of his posts are problematic.

      Reply
    • LM says:
      May 16, 2023 at 2:51 pm

      Nope, same here. I think post-Goop, we’re all so used to the conscious uncoupling and remaining best of friends yada yada that a simple coparenting without effusive commenting situation seems weird. My divorced parents certainly didn’t send each other greatings on holidays…

      Reply
    • Fabiola says:
      May 16, 2023 at 3:56 pm

      I don’t get why this is a big deal. People get divorced. Not every divorced couple stays friends and have to be included. Divorced people lead separate lives and should keep each others names out of their mouths to keep things smooth.

      Reply
    • AngryJayne says:
      May 16, 2023 at 4:26 pm

      Same.
      We don’t know what he arranged/paid for/set up with Jack for Anna in private. If we celebrated Father’s Day I’d tip my hat publicly to my husband too- but not every dude in my family that has had kids.
      That’s ridiculous.

      Reply
  17. Kirsten says:
    May 16, 2023 at 9:54 am

    He’s not my favorite, but for people who’ve been separated for some time and both have new marriages, this is fine.

    Reply
  18. Kate says:
    May 16, 2023 at 10:11 am

    My husband doesn’t thank his ex wife (and mother of his two daughters) on Mother’s Day either. It’s not a big deal, considering they hate each other.

    Reply
    • Eleanor says:
      May 16, 2023 at 10:58 am

      I’m not divorced but my parents and several friends are. I have never seen any of them post about their exes in any context. The kids post about their moms of course. I’m a stepmother and I have always wanted the kids to focus on their mom on Mother’s Day. Why not? It’s a sensitive time for her and I know they appreciate me. It would feel weird if my husband did and she does not post about him on Father’s Day, all good in my circle. I don’t like this guy but the post is fine with me.

      Reply
  19. Lens says:
    May 16, 2023 at 10:15 am

    At least he learned to sincerely thank his wife and not in that overly cute sarcastic way he thought was funny and got burned over earlier. That did rub me the wrong way. This however I think he thanked Anna in saying “and to all the other moms in my life – I’m so grateful for all you do – thank you so much”. I mean he had to be talking about Anna – who else would be other moms in his life? He had covered the rest. Maybe they have an agreement – I’m not talking about you by name and you don’t talk about me by name. Which is an arrangement I would have if I was a public person and my ex was too.

    Reply
  20. SIde Eye says:
    May 16, 2023 at 11:36 am

    Proof the bar IS in hell: I thought this was an improvement because he didn’t add a pic of his wife clipping her toe nails, flossing her teeth, or digging a wedgie out of her arse to the post.

    Anna dodged a freight train. She knows it too and I bet worst Chris didn’t ruin her Mother’s Day. I mean she already wins because she isn’t with him! It was a great Mother’s Day when she woke up, opened her eyes, and didn’t see this shitbag in the bed next to her. A great Mother’s Day indeed! In my circle we label certain things NBP (Next Bitch’s Problem) and this is totally an NBP situation.

    I had a great Mother’s Day also not being lied to or cheated on. That’s NBP as well. It’s great to be free. It was so fun, I think I’ll try it again next year.

    Reply
    • TwinFalls says:
      May 16, 2023 at 12:26 pm

      Lol that was one hundred percent my Mother’s Day energy.

      Reply
      • SIde Eye says:
        May 16, 2023 at 2:27 pm

        🌸🌸🌸Life is great @Twin Falls and I bet it’s great for Anna too joining us in that vibe! She spent Mother’s day in Italy and I doubt she gave his dumb ass a moment’s thought in her day.

  21. Sheri says:
    May 16, 2023 at 11:44 am

    I know that my ex has never said or acknowledged me on MD…and if I don’t purchase something my hubs ex would never have acknowledgement. I’m not offended that he didn’t say anything about Anna…it’s just a reason to clutch pearls.

    Reply
  22. Kitten says:
    May 16, 2023 at 11:53 am

    Dude is just so incredibly unlikable.

    Reply
  23. B says:
    May 16, 2023 at 11:55 am

    How ugly is the day gonna be where the current wife suddenly wakes up and realizes where she is?
    This is the level of wow that’s blowing right past her.

    Reply
    • KLO says:
      May 16, 2023 at 1:07 pm

      She is a member of the Kennedy clan. She is young and pretty and has all the money in the world. Her husband being an ass will never be a problem for her. She is a smart girl and knows exactly what she is doing. She wanted a movie star husband and she got one. If they were to ever get divorced she would be just fine. I have always liked Katherine.

      Reply
  24. Elisabeth says:
    May 16, 2023 at 11:58 am

    This is a nothing burger to me. We have a very friendly co-parenting relationship with my husband’s ex—we brought her flowers Sunday—but we don’t usually do shoutouts on social media because we save it for real life.

    Reply
  25. Meghan says:
    May 16, 2023 at 12:29 pm

    My ex and I didn’t have a hate-filled divorce but it was not pleasant. These days, we tolerate each other. I get a long well with his fiancé and usually coordinate everything with the kiddo through her. It works for us. Even he texted me a “Happy Mother’s Day” because hello, I am the mother of his first son. So, yeah Worst Chris, if my ex can do it, you can too!

    Reply
  26. Deanor says:
    May 16, 2023 at 12:33 pm

    It’s like he went out of his way not to thank her? What a knob.

    Reply
  27. Leah says:
    May 16, 2023 at 12:41 pm

    I’m not a fan but this is ridiculous. I’m sure he made sure that his son got his mom a gift etc. I don’t understand this new thing about including your exs in these post. Most dudes doing it are doing it for the PR. PS talking about having a “healthy child” in the height of Covid shocked way too many people & was really stretching it for me that he would make a dig at his own son’s expense. This guy is a Bozo for so many reasons weird church, macho views etc. I think we should all pay attention to the real idiot things this creepy guy does

    Reply
  28. Grant says:
    May 16, 2023 at 12:46 pm

    He really is such a prick. He just finished this media blitz through South Korea to promote the new Guardians movie. In one of his Instagram stories, he unboxed this lovely Korean jewelry box that he was gifted; the whole time he kept talking about how he was going to re-gift it to one of the women in his life, like Katharine. I thought that was so rude–you’ve just been given this lovely, thoughtful, culturally significant present in this amazing country you have the great privilege of visiting and you can’t stop talking about how you’re going to give the gift to someone else?! He’s a douche! Also, his suits are way, way too tight.

    Reply
    • KLO says:
      May 16, 2023 at 1:10 pm

      Eh, I would take his “giving the jewellery to a woman in his life” as a compliment. I think he intended it like that as well so why be bothered. Everyone knows he`s not gonna wear it himself lol.

      Reply
  29. Hannah says:
    May 16, 2023 at 1:25 pm

    Anna Faris in the meantime is having fun in Rome & Venice working on her latest film: My Spy 2 with Dave Bautista and looking fantastic

    Reply
  30. adrienne says:
    May 16, 2023 at 2:57 pm

    Ugh what a dick, I would expect nothing more from this very crisp rat (as they say on twitter lmao). He’s always been the worst Chris and just continues to give more examples of why he sucks so hard. I love that Anna refuses to engage with his mess and just continues to live her best life. Wishing her nothing but happiness.

    Reply
  31. j.ferber says:
    May 16, 2023 at 3:25 pm

    Yeah, he’s an absolute pig. A slap at his ex-wife and his son. Eff him.

    Reply

