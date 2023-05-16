The Sussexes quietly visited a youth program for Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and one of the core issues for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is mental health. So it’s nice that they’re being visible and actually putting in some public work on this issue. According to Archewell, Harry and Meghan recently visited a young group in Santa Barbara. They spent time talking to kids about mental health – it was a listening-and-learning visit. From Archewell:

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently visited with a local youth group, AHA! Santa Barbara, to learn firsthand about this generation’s experiences with social media and societal pressures, and how it affects their mental well-being. The couple engaged with these amazing youth in candid conversation, working to find solutions together. During this hour-long session, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke with teens ages 14-18 about the opportunities social media can provide for connection and community, as well as the ways in which it also raises issues of insecurity, peer-pressure, and potential for self-harm, among other risks. These important perspectives and experiences help us understand how mental wellness intersects with the online world, and what it means to promote digital wellness in a digital age. The Archewell Foundation (AWF) has a history of engaging on these critical issues and working in partnership with youth groups, experts, and families, to develop programs that support and inspire change. AWF holds a core belief that mental health is of the utmost importance, and underpins all of our work. We are regularly meeting with young people, parents, and professionals to understand the challenges they may be facing while working together to drive towards long-term solutions on- and offline.

AHA is an acronym which stands for Attitudes, Harmony and Achievement – you can see the site here. It looks well-organized and sort of like a mentorship program for mental health. The program encourages adults and educators to get involved too. I’m glad there is this kind of program for kids today – there wasn’t anything like this when I was growing up. Anyway, it’s cool that H&M did this and they did it quietly. They even gave us some new photos:

