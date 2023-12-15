Eden: Royals shouldn’t have their own foundations, it’s all about ‘royal ego’

What do King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry all have in common? They all have bald genes and they all have their own stand-alone foundations. King Charles’s foundation is mired in controversy and financial shenanigans, and Charles has a long history of taking bags of cash and checks from Bin Ladens to keep his foundation afloat. William and Kate’s foundation is shady as hell too – millions out the door, mismanaged or spent lavishly to embiggen Will and Kate personally and finance their idiotic busywork. Meanwhile, the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation is relatively modest, and they’re mostly handing out smaller grants to charities and NGOs. Guess which one of these foundations is being highlighted by Richard Eden to make the point that royal foundations are bad, bad, bad?
Egotistical royals should stick to helping existing charities instead of seeking to create their own, according to the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden. Establishing personal foundations leave the royals open to criticism, he suggests, and vulnerable to ‘generous donors with dubious motives’. Instead, members of the Royal Family should ‘follow the wise example of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne and serve as patrons of existing charities’.
Writing in the latest edition of his Palace Confidential newsletter, Eden takes aim at Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation, which is under scrutiny after an £8.8million ‘plunge’ in donations last year – yet still paid a vast salary plus bonus to Executive Director James Holt.
‘Charity begins at home when it comes to their most loyal lieutenants,’ notes Eden. ‘James Holt, who previously worked for Prince William and Catherine as well as Harry and Meghan, was rewarded for sticking with the Sussexes with a pay packet of $207,405 (£165,800), plus bonus of $20,000. Holt, a friend of Omid Scobie who is executive director of Archewell, certainly worked hard for Harry and Meghan, appearing extensively on their tawdry Netflix ‘reality’ series in which Harry revealed intimate conversations with other members of the Royal Family and Meghan appeared to mock Queen Elizabeth with her exaggerated curtsy.’
The Sussexes are not the only royals to have founded their own charities, of course. Established by King Charles, The Prince’s Trust and Prince’s Foundation (now The King’s Foundation) have become two of the best-known in Britain. The Prince and Princess of Wales have established their own Royal Foundation, which includes the Princess’s Centre for Early Childhood. Prince William also runs the Earthshot Prize for environmental initiatives.
In the newsletter, Eden writes that ‘in one of those “coincidences” to which we have become accustomed, just a day after Kensington Palace broadcast a charming video of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s children helping their mother volunteer at a “baby bank” in Windsor, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a similarly slick video of their own.
‘Prince Harry and Meghan’s video was to highlight the work they have done during the past year for their Archewell Foundation, which published its 28-page annual report. ‘What they were less keen to report, however, was the fact that their foundation suffered an $11million (£8.8million) plunge in donations last year.’
Tax filings in the United States, where they live, show that Archewell received $2million last year, compared with $13million in 2021. The Sussexes maintain that this sort of drop-off would be normal after a successful first year, that there is no suggestion Archewell is insolvent and that the charity account has plenty of reserves.
Eden concludes: ‘For me, the disclosures highlight the dangers of members of the Royal Family having their own charitable foundations, which can leave them open to criticism and at the mercy of generous donors with dubious motives. It may not be so good for boosting royal egos but it can achieve more with far less potential for controversy.’
The thing is… um, I halfway agree with Richard Eden? Maureen might have some points, if only she would apply her half-witted opinions to every royal. The Royal Foundation is an exercise in ego, and Charles’s foundation is practically a criminal enterprise. Archewell is actually the exception to the rule – they’re not reinventing the wheel, Archewell is basically just a cash reserve which they parcel out to charities. Oh, and James Holt’s salary really upset all of Eden’s palace sources, didn’t it? There’s also no evidence that Holt is especially friendly with Omid Scobie either, that was just an unhinged jab.
This reminded me of the British media’s reaction to Meghan’s 40th birthday mentorship idea, where she invited people to give 40 minutes of mentorship to someone. Suddenly, royal experts were coming out of the woodwork to proclaim that “mentorship is bad, actually.” Now we’re at “charitable foundations are bad, actually,” just because the Sussexes are doing it.
Photos/screencaps courtesy of Archewell, WellChild and Cover Images.
Um, if they were using “generous donors with dubious motives”, wouldn’t they be swimming in funds? I think they mostly use their own money and didn’t see a need to add more since they have enough to operate and give where they wanted to. Their operating expenses and giving are transparent, so now let’s see that transparency from the royal foundations. Those are the problematic ones where people are already tax dodgers and aren’t held to account for public funds, etc. and accountability.
That seems like a low salary for an ED, actually. That’s someone who wants to be working there.
I think it’s sour grapes from the UK. Based on their notoriously stingy history, I wager that no one working for the Prince’s and King’s foundations are getting paid that amount. Plus KP is mad at their “deflector” (Hoult) and wanted to put him down somehow.
Did James Holt relocate to SoCal for the job? If so, his salary, while good, would not be affording him a luxurious lifestyle in an expensive area.
And “Eden concludes: ‘For me, the disclosures highlight the dangers of members of the Royal Family having their own charitable foundations, which can leave them open to criticism and at the mercy of generous donors with dubious motives.” Remind me again which member of the royal family has accepted shopping bags full of cash from donors with dubious motives? LOL.
“the dangers of members of the Royal Family having their own charitable foundations”
Is Eden actually trying to say that no Windsor (ie Chuck, Will and future heirs and family) should have their own foundations? No Prince’s Trust, Earthshot, Wales foundation? No more money in Waitrose bags and gym duffels? Hmmmmm…..
They know mentioning the Sussexes (esp in headlines) sells, so is this really hidden criticism aimed at the Windsors in England by using the names of those in California and ensuring it’s read widely? Not that the batshyte crazy Sussex haters can read between the lines, but anyway, the message gets out.
“Is Eden actually trying to say that no Windsor (ie Chuck, Will and future heirs and family) should have their own foundations?”
@VIK, I definitely think so. They always project onto the Sussexes what they want to, but can’t, say about the Others.
And used those “historic preservation” donations to renovate his own house.
At least they’re referring to H&M as royals, lol. That’s a step.
And I’d like to see the financials of the other foundations, please. In fact, if you’re public servants, show me where every pound that comes in came from and every one that goes out went.
They aren’t working royals, they are private citizens why is he reporting on Archewell at all? If there was some sort of impropriety, (which there isn’t) it would be investigated in the U.S. The salary that they pay their employee shouldn’t be their concern. Harry being born into a family but out of the family business, means that decisions he makes as a private citizen are those of just that. Why does the media in another country who isn’t contributing funds or have any culpability if something is amiss care? Does he care about the actual money the Middleton’s have cost UK taxpayer’s? I will never understand their media landscape. Seung Min Kim and Jonathan Capehart aren’t writing about the Clooney or DiCaprio foundations. If you’re a royal “reporter”, report on the working royals
I am on the board of a local non profit, that also has regional offices in every state and a national office. Plus some offices internationally.
National directed every single regional office to lower our budget for the year, because they have already noticed people donating less / both less frequently (or not at all) or donating 5k instead of their usual 10k etc because of the economy.
My point is that in addition to what Kaiser pointed out, every single non profit is seeing less donations now compared to last year or five years ago etc. It is not reflective of the non profit itself, but the economy.
Exactly.
James Holy is probably getting paid twice as much as he would have if he was still working for The Firm. Those salaries are notoriously low. That said, living in LA, he’s definitely not living a lavish lifestyle. He probably lives in a nice condo and drives a moderately priced car.
Yes, I’d imagine it’s better than if he was still working for the RF. I’d be very happy to have a nice condo and car in Cali.
Maybe instead of talking about Holt and Scobie’s relationship, Eden should re-examine that of charity man Jason Knauff and PW’s reprter friend Dan Wootton, and possibly how Christian Jones fits in with them.
Ok sure sure now foundations are bad because Harry’s is doing well WITHOUT him literally getting bags of cash from unscrupulous people like Chuckles.
While pontificating about loyal lieutenants, Eden neglects to mention the previous head of the Wales’ foundation was trusty sidekick Jason Knauf. I’m sure he made out well, considering the services he appeared to have been rendering over his years at KP. The current head is Amanda Berry, formerly CEO of BAFTA (of which Will is Royal Patron). No doubt she was offered an attractive pay package to sign on.
Richard Eden had no problem with royals having their own foundations when he was falsely reporting that the Royal Foundation donated money to the Invictus Games a few years ago. The money belonged to the Endeavour Fund which was transferred to the Invictus Games when Harry left the Royal Foundation. The real issue here is he’s upset that Harry and Meghan released a video about their foundation’s work just hours after Kate released her video.
Eden is a hack auditioning to be the next Wootton. If he’s not going to criticize the foundations run by the tax payer funded royals, he’s not a serious person.
Imagine writing a whole dumb article about the sketchiness of royal foundations and never once mentioning the shady sheiks dropping off bags and suitcases full of cash with the king. Instead all the fire is directed at two non working royals living in America and carefully complying with American law. Imagine someone doing that! Or, alternatively, just read the Daily Mail.
If Eden wanted to do real reporting he would look into how much of the Sovereign Grant is used to support royal foundations. I would be shocked if an audit didn’t show William and Charles using the funding for their “official” duties to cover work with their foundations.
If Meghan and Harry too deep cleansing breaths and let them out slowly, there would be an op-Ed in a UK tabloid listing all the reasons why deep cleansing breaths were harming the environment and anyone who followed their lead would surely die or suffer from irrefutable physical damage and it would be all Harry and Meghan fault for taking a deep cleanings breath in the first place. Charles should take away their title for harming the British People
So he’s criticizing the non taxpayer funded royals for their nonprofit, but is just going to gloss over the other foundations? Prince’s/King’s Trust may be well regarded, but I’m old enough to remember when Charles was accepting bags of cash for his foundation and the press wrote an article about it and then moved on.
I’m just here for the photos of Meghan and Harry ❤️. I hope that everyone has a great day today!
More weasel words. Archewell isn’t “under scrutiny” – all they did was file their tax return. The scrutiny is coming from the tabloids.
Ahhhh poor Eden, he saw how much someone else was earning, screamed, shouted, stamped his feet and reached for his steam powered typewriter. Tell you what Mr Eden, Harry and Megan account for every penny of Archwell Money and publish FULL accounts, now go look into the carrier bags and suitcases full of cash, oh and the deads money that the dogsht king grabbed, and tell us where all that went. Now, go take a close forensic accounting of earthsht because there are a lot of dark corners there. And, until you have done that, SIT DOWN AND STFU, talk about deranged.
Now I have a feeling that something is going to come out later next year about earthsht. They have changed the structure and William has removed part of his responsibility, and we know he likes to be number 1, so what’s coming?