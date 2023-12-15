“Timothee Chalamet is in awe of his look-alike vogue dancer” links

Timothee Chalamet loved that video of his lookalike vogue dancer. [OMG Blog]
Kristen Stewart is friends with Penelope Cruz & Salma Hayek? [Just Jared]
Review of the final episodes of The Crown. [LaineyGossip]
Sydney Sweeney got bitten by a Huntsman spider, yikes! [Pajiba]
Padma Lakshmi looks great in a simple silver dress. [Go Fug Yourself]
Carey Mulligan wore Ferragamo. [RCFA]
A new Khloe Kardashian face just dropped. [Seriously OMG]
Jenna Ortega wore Adeam at the Finest Kind premiere. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Andre Braugher’s cause of death has been revealed. [Hollywood Life]
Elizabeth Debicki is extremely tall. [Buzzfeed]
Glen Powell almost died filming a nude scene. [Socialite Life]
TC is very attractive.
IMO, he currently has the best male hair in showbiz.
If he was an old school movie star, would you compare him to the young Montgomery Cliff?
Monty was known for his dark good looks, and a fragile beauty in his appearance in addition to his talent as an actor.
After his car accident and surgery to repair his face, his career never really regained the same luster. Still a handsome man but something was lost, and of course aging and drink took it’s cost.
Be interesting to see TC career choices in the next few years. I have no interest in Dune. But am looking forward to Wonka.
Sci-fi may not be your thing, but I thought TC was outstanding in Dune.
Is that even still Khloe? Are we sure she’s not paying a model to make appearances as her? I just find it hard even in this day and age to believe cosmetic surgery can so completely change every aspect of one’s DNA-driven physical appearance.
@bettyrose, Videos can now be edited too just like photos. I read that Kardashians use face edits on their shows too. When they go award shows where there is a live recording, you can see that the cosmetic surgery on their faces is very obvious and not that perfect.
I just don’t get the point. I mean, like anyone, I’m very selective about the photos I share on social. But you’d still know me walking down the street, even if I’m not sharing my bad hair, dry skin days online. It’s even weirder for a public figure who make a living on their image.
At this stage, I see it as some type of body dysmorphia. They got hundreds of surgeries, edit their photos, videos, pay paps to edit their photos too. They know, they don’t look like that in real life, but still refuse to drop the act because at this point they can’t. I am mostly sorry for Kylie, who didn’t know any normal since she grew up in this family. She is at the same age of my little sister and looks older than me. What’s gonna happen when she is in her 30’s, 40’s? It reminds me the movie Death Becomes Her with Meryl Streep, a woman obsessed with staying young and attractive.
I think it’s Khloe. I just wanted to remark that they have admitted to using body doubles. One picture of Kim looked like a completely different person and i think it was.
Bettyrose,
I clicked after your comment, you are correct.
Is that Khloe? How much is make up or new plastic surgery?
Can’t really see a recognizable Khloe in that clip.
The entire Kardashian family is, one day, going to be in for a big, hard crash back down to Earth.
Imagine in 10-15 years, all the plastic surgery + aging = Do not think any of them will be inn fashion anymore.
It’s surgery, makeup and a ton of those photo filters. Layers upon layers of fakeness.
I’ve been wondering this for a long time. Since extreme plastic surgery is new, we really don’t know what it looks like to age with it. The Kardashians followed by the Jenners are gonna let us know.
Calah losing it was so adorable.