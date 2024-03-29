Prince Albert: Charlene was ‘saddened’ by my former accountant’s accusations

In January of this year, Prince Albert’s former accountant began a revenge tour, spilling all kinds of financial secrets of the House of Grimaldi. The accountant, Claude Palmero, had been fired last year and the dude has a grudge, although it seems like some of his information has checked out. Basically, Palermo claims that Albert is spending millions on his ex-girlfriends, baby-mothers and all of his kids, and that Albert’s wife Charlene spends like crazy and Albert lets her. Palmero also claimed that Charlene and Albert hired undocumented nannies for their children. There’s been some talk about what this all means and whether Albert is facing political pressure and… I just don’t see it? Monaco is a principality with a population of less than 40,000 people. Albert is basically a financially corrupt-yet-well-liked mayor of a small seaside town. And the mayor owns all of the casinos. Like, what are you gonna do? Anyway, Albert recently spoke to Paris Match and he shrugged off most of Palmero’s claims.
Prince Albert of Monaco has said his family and the public have supported him after his former accountant accused him of financial impropriety, but his wife Princess Charlene is ‘very upset for him’. The king, 66, spoke to Paris Match to mark his birthday two months after Claude Palmero revealed Charlene’s personal spending allowance rocketed to more than £1million-a-year. The leaked documents leaked documents also accused the royal family of hiring illegal immigrants as nannies.
Mr Palmero, 67, was in charge of palace finances for more than two decades but stepped down in July after he was targeted by an anti-corruption website. His damning report was leaked to French media earlier this year, with Albert not commenting on it at the time.
Speaking this week, he said: ‘Thankfully, my whole family is there for me, showering me with their affection, both my immediate family and the extended family of Monegasque. She [Charlene] was also very upset for me, and saddened by certain things that came out in the media. We supported each other. She has resumed many of her activities, more public engagements, to everyone’s delight.’
Mr Palermo’s ‘secret notebooks’ detailing the spending of the Monaco royal family were shared with French newspaper Le Monde in January. It was the ‘illegal migrants’ who made up much of Charlene’s full-time personal staff of eight that Mr Palmero was particularly worried about. The books also allege that Albert spends millions every year from a secret French bank account to pay his former mistresses and love children – with Jazmin Grimaldi, 31, and Alexandre Coste-Grimaldi, 20, receiving allowances of £344,000 a year each.
This was while Charlene was pouring £826,000 into redecorating her holiday villa in Calvi, on the island of Corsica, along with £860,000 to decorate her office back in Monte Carlo.
In a letter written in January 2017, Mr Palmero said another employee from the Philippines had been ‘illegal for five years’, despite solely being on a one-month tourist visa. ‘He gets paid 100 euros a day [£85] which is off the scale,’ Mr Palmero wrote.
Elsewhere in the interview, Albert said he was supported by his whole family and said Mr Palmero’s grievances were over ‘not accepting a courteous offer of retirement’. He added however that he had a ‘hard skin’ from past experiences.
Albert also discussed his children, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, who turn 10 this year. ‘She’s a little miss with an independent character and she expresses herself quite freely. We thought Jacques was more of an introvert, but he’s been gaining confidence for some time now. He looks out for his sister,’ he added. Albert also explained that the family are all ‘very very close’ and despite their young age the twins ‘understand their obligations’.
Yeah, this piece sounds like some stuff was lost in translation, but the point is that Albert is fine and Charlene is fine, I guess. Like, Albert isn’t actually sweating any of this. Maybe I’m wrong! Maybe Albert is facing political pressure given all of these dramas, but he seems to be treating this as tittle-tattle from a grudge-wielding former employee. Also: Albert came out of it looking okay? He financially supports his exes and all of his kids and he allows Charlene to do whatever she likes?
Monaco lets their royals actually be messy rich people and doesn’t try to pretend they are hard working and “just like us.” Seems a bit healthier than salt island.
Messy rich people is the best description ever. 😂
lol. best point.
This exactly. I’d say part of the Grimaldi’s appeal IS the rich/messy parts. No one in Monaco wants to hear about their royals raising their own kids and wearing clothes from Zara. As if.
Charlene is likely being compensated for keeping up appearances. One thing you can say for them is that they don’t scapegoat one family member to attempt to make the rest look better. Albert likely has plenty of money to be fine if he were deposed. That could be what some of the payouts and spending money for Charlene are covering.
“Albert is basically a financially corrupt-yet-well-liked mayor of a small seaside town.” This is a great way to describe him! (As long as you add that he’s incredibly wealthy and at the pinnacle of society as well.😁)
I still am hugely side-eyeing the use of (illegal) immigrants and underpaying staff. That should be a huge problem.
@ml you are saying Albert is at the pinnacle of society? Maybe back in the 90s or early aughts…? His Prince Gala fundraisers I think attract way less A listers now than they used to. He’s supposedly a billionaire though if that’s what you mean by pinnacle, he’s ways richer than most BRF members.
I imagine it’s the money laundering that should concern international law enforcement.
Monaco is one big laundromat for money, and international law enforcement agencies know that and there’s not much they can do.
It’s the reason why so many sports and business millionaires have moved to Monte Carlo.
And one of the biggest sources for Albert’s revenues.
I know little about how it operates, but it’s always seemed like an extremely sketchy place with extremely sketchy royals.
This … doesn’t really sound that out of line for obscenely wealthy, corrupt, decadent royal-types? Like, isn’t this the kind of spending and behavior we would expect out of Monaco?
This is exactly what I would expect from them. They get all this money from whatever legal/illegal sources so they may as well spend it.
I don’t know the specifics, but wouldn’t the government of Monaco decide the terms of working there legally. So wouldn’t the prince of Monaco have some say in that? Obviously I am not saying that a royal couldn’t break the law, but I am curious about the grounds for saying the palace staff is working illegally in the principality.
Also I agree with Kaiser that calling it a “secret account to pay his exes and love children “ is shady as hell. He has 2 children out of wedlock that he openly acknowledges and supports in a manner befitting the children of the prince of Monaco. That sure sounds like he is doing the right thing by them. It’s certainly nothing to take that snarky tone adopted by the ex accountant about.
LOL he’s basically the financially corrupt, but well liked mayor of a small seaside town!!!!
The one who comes off pretty terrible in all of this is actually Charlene with hiring illegal immigrants and not paying them properly. It’s gross and predatory. This coupled with how she treated/treats Albert’s biracial son makes me have zero sympathy for her. She seems pretty awful to me.
My question is why she needs an office in the first place, much less with a million dollar decorating upgrade. I thought she only shows up a few times a year these days, no?
As somebody pointed out above, it could be money laundering. It also could be her payment for putting up with Albert and all his activities.
Meh 350K Euros for his children (FFS he is their father) doesn’t seem like much for someone as wealthy as he is. It’s the least he could do for his children.
Also, this grates on me every time I hear a person referred to as “illegal” “Illegals” or “hired as an illegal”. Ok I’ll say it really loudly for the people in the back. A person (ANY PERSON) can NEVER BE ILLEGAL. They can work illegally but they themselves are not legal or illegal. Borders/countries, work VISAs, green cards etc. are MADE UP THINGS. They are made up and the motivation for those inventions is keeping Brown or Black people in their right place. Europeans colonized and pillaged these countries. They stole the wealth, the artifacts, the workforce and created the very circumstances where a person has to leave their home country to survive elsewhere. Now they want to complain about immigrants, as if they themselves aren’t the descendants of immigrants on First Nation soil.
Sorry it really bugs me when reporters, who literally transact in words, use this term. Again, a person is never illegal! They can work illegally or have employment that violates immigration laws. Or as Kaiser said they can be an undocumented worker. They can be in violation of laws/rules but they themselves are not legal or illegal. It’s racist to refer to anyone in that way period. You never hear of a White blue eyed Canadian here on US soil without paperwork referred to as an illegal. That term is always reserved for a Brown skinned person. It’s racist so of course the Daily Fail uses that term. As if a person’s very existence is a frigging crime.
Call this out when you hear it please. It needs to stop.