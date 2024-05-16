Rose Hanbury & David Rocksavage attended the OBE service on Wednesday too

Embed from Getty Images

The more we see of Rose Hanbury, the more I wonder if we’ll ever see the Princess of Wales again. The Marchioness of Cholmondeley was out in public for the second time in the past week. Over the weekend, she attended the Badminton Horse Trials and she was pointedly photographed with Queen Camilla. On Wednesday, Rose was seen out again at an event attended by Queen Camilla and King Charles: the Service of Dedication for the Order of the British Empire. That was where Charles and Camilla staggered around in their cheap-looking polyester robes and looked particularly grumpy.

So, yes, Rose was there with her husband David Rocksavage, aka the Marquess of Cholmondeley. AKA King Charles’s Lord in Waiting, a position the king gave David last year. I have no idea if Charles and Camilla have always been close to the Cholmondeley family or this association and friendship has warmed up in recent years. I would assume that Rose and David attended this service because of David’s position as Lord in Waiting. Interestingly, Rose and David’s son Lord Oliver Cholmondeley was also chosen to carry the king’s train in and out of the service. Oliver was also one of the pages at the coronation, as was Prince George. I know there are always paternity rumors about Rose’s kids, but all I’ll say is that when the stories first began circulating about Rose and Prince William (circa 2019), no one questioned the paternity of Rose’s sons.

Oh, and apparently Rose is wearing a hat which Kate wore on Remembrance Sunday several years ago. The vibes are definitely off and the energy around all of this is very unsettling. That being said, I do think Rose has an It Factor. She’s striking, she’s thin and leggy, and she really does have beautiful eyes.

