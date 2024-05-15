King Charles & his side chick looked grumpy & tired at St. Paul’s Cathedral

One week ago exactly, Prince Harry walked up the steps of St. Paul’s Cathedral alone, with an adoring crowd of hundreds of British people cheering for him. He looked like a king, he carried himself like a king, and the photos showed a man with natural charisma oozing out of every pore. The Windsors made a point of snubbing last week’s Invictus service, which only made Harry appear more regal. Skip ahead to today… King Charles and Queen Camilla trudged up the stairs of St. Paul’s Cathedral for the Service of Dedication for the Order of the British Empire. They wore fancy hot pink robes and looked grumpy and tired, despite Camilla’s fresh blowout.

The imagery insists on a comparison. Both events at St. Paul’s Cathedral, with those iconic grey steps. On one side, a charismatic prince who escaped the clutches of his abusers and tormentors. On the other side, an old man and his side chick, hellbent on abusing and tormenting anyone who leaves the cult.

Something I didn’t know: while Charles is the head of the Order of the British Empire, Camilla “oversees the OBE as its Grand Master.” People Magazine noted that “nearly 2,000 award holders attended,” meaning recipients of the OBE honor, and that Prince William skipped this because he was holding an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. It doesn’t look like anyone else from the family turned up either – no Anne, no Sophie or Edward.

PS… I know that the robes are supposed to be red, but in natural light, they really look hot pink, right? In natural light, the fabric also looks really cheap and flimsy, like budget polyester.