King Charles & his side chick looked grumpy & tired at St. Paul’s Cathedral

One week ago exactly, Prince Harry walked up the steps of St. Paul’s Cathedral alone, with an adoring crowd of hundreds of British people cheering for him. He looked like a king, he carried himself like a king, and the photos showed a man with natural charisma oozing out of every pore. The Windsors made a point of snubbing last week’s Invictus service, which only made Harry appear more regal. Skip ahead to today… King Charles and Queen Camilla trudged up the stairs of St. Paul’s Cathedral for the Service of Dedication for the Order of the British Empire. They wore fancy hot pink robes and looked grumpy and tired, despite Camilla’s fresh blowout.
The imagery insists on a comparison. Both events at St. Paul’s Cathedral, with those iconic grey steps. On one side, a charismatic prince who escaped the clutches of his abusers and tormentors. On the other side, an old man and his side chick, hellbent on abusing and tormenting anyone who leaves the cult.
Something I didn’t know: while Charles is the head of the Order of the British Empire, Camilla “oversees the OBE as its Grand Master.” People Magazine noted that “nearly 2,000 award holders attended,” meaning recipients of the OBE honor, and that Prince William skipped this because he was holding an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. It doesn’t look like anyone else from the family turned up either – no Anne, no Sophie or Edward.
PS… I know that the robes are supposed to be red, but in natural light, they really look hot pink, right? In natural light, the fabric also looks really cheap and flimsy, like budget polyester.
She should swear off smiling. She looks like a menace (which she is).
She sure is. Evil.
She looks like Disney villain.
This looks like a vinyl outfit that they bought at Wet Seal circa 1998.
It doesn’t sit well on either of them. It’s sliding all over the place. It looks cheap and flimsy.
I hope it was. Lord knows the last thing any taxpayers need to pay for are more random “order of the never heard of it and never will again” robes.
It 100% looks like a cheap costume robe, but then alot of their fancy self inflicted awards and honors stuff always looks like they’re just playing with costumes.
Only thing worse than these robes, was that crazy purple tunic he wore during his con-a-nation that made him look like a runaway from a puppet show.
Those robes look so cheap, just like Kate’s did at the coronation. They all look like they just got off shift at Medieval Times.
Right!? Between the evil smile and the cheap looking robes, everything is a mess.
Yeah I don’t know what they meant to say with the title of this article because she looks like she’s having the time of her life … and also like she loves being evil.
Yeah, Camilla’s not looking grumpy, she’s loving every minute of this.
This is what a wicked witch looks like with her side kick a cold-blooded toad that no amount of kissing will turn into something noble.
Queen Sidechick needs to give up on smiling (no one other than KFC thinks her snaggleteeth are attractive) and she needs to cool it with the eyebrow pencil. Her makeup looks cartoonish. It’s giving “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane” vibes.
🤣 his side chick. Yes, yes she is. Always has been. Also because he only loves himself.
Kinda like the red draped over them. Engulfing them. Red seems to a theme these days…..
This week’s theme color is RED, we get it.
So stupid. Why is his robe so long that someone has to hold it like he is a bride? Just give him a normal sized one like Camilla’s.
Because he’s the bloody KING! How else would we know to be impressed?
Not just “someone”. That’s ROSEBUSH’S son.
Why isn’t he in school?
Rose and David were there, arm in arm. Rose had her hair combed and straightened; she looked as stylish as ever, wearing a hat social media is saying is the same style Kate wore to the Remembrance Day ceremony.
Maybe they rent them, like they do graduation gowns? And someone hates Charles? 😂
For my hS graduation – I was late lol – another girl had my robes. She was 6 inches shorter than me but in a manic pixie girl phase so she was swishing all around the room, literally shouting “look at me! I’m a fairy!”.
I asked her to trade as my robes – hers actually, with her name in them – were just under my knees. She said no, made a bit of a scene pouting and continued to swan about. I was over it. I hadn’t even wanted to attend but the school had told us that unless we did they wouldn’t send our graduation cert to our colleges.
It looks like she is wearing a nightgown underneath and is that page boy Rose Chumley’s son from the coronation?
I think she was just named grand master a few weeks/months ago, when Charles gave out all those honors and snubbed the Edinburghs/Wessexes.
honestly, the contrast between this service honoring…..the Order of the British Empire…..and harry’s service last week AND their Nigeria trip…..is very striking. If they want to look modern and like they are “with” the changing times….this is not it.
If this wasn’t a photo you could be forgiven for thinking that this was from 1750, right down to the boy in breeches and buckle shoes. I can respect history and tradition, but the fact that no other monarchies in Western Europe seem to do this stuff should be an indicator that you can find a way to do both traditions and modernity. Their intransigence about change and realizing how to support the strengths of the non heirs while benefitting the entire system will be their downfall.
I want to know the size of the crowd. I know it’s very Trump of me, but I can’t help it.
So stale, so boring. They enjoy wearing their fancy costumes a lot to remind people of their royalty’ but they just look ridiculous.
Chuck looks like he’s complaining about something & Cam looks like she’s ignoring him. They both look ridiculous.
Camilla finds cameras and grins. Those red robes look garish
Loved seeing the crowd barriers with no one there, hope that hurt as much as climbing those stairs looked like it did. I swear the sun 🌞 comes out in that country to shine on Prince Harry every visit, was glad to see that these two got a depressing gray day seems appropriate. (The robes truly make them look like they are wannabe grand wizards in some hogwarts knockoff show🫣 might be time to just use a sash🤨🤔)
Didn’t look like there was much of a crowd there. Charles and Camilla turned around to check but I think they were disappointed.
And the really loud bells – I assume they were to drown out any booing.
There weren’t any people 🤣.. just barriers on empty sidewalks. Love that for both of them.
Grand wizards is it! They look ridiculous. This is such a contrast, old outdated monarchy cosplay for ego stroking of the monarch versus Harry and Meghan, sleek, modern, gorgeous royalty doing good.
Grand Wizards indeed, but for a different organization altogether. And we all know which one.
Jonathan Yeo made Charles look way too good in the painting. In real life, Charles and Camilla look much more like their Spitting Image caricatures. Both very unfortunate looking.
Wow, how do one even go about looking that boring and that vulgar, at the same time…? The mind boggles:D
Why is he dressed in regalia and she is wearing a housecoat? Her dress is so casual looking for an event involving page boy-level fuss.
I think she assumed her robes wouldn’t be made of Joann fabrics clearance sale vinyl and therefore would sit properly and cover her clothes. As robes are meant to do.
Even their robes are fighting to get away from them. Well earned.
At least the colours on the dress don’t clash with the robes.
Wasn’t there talk that the *Empire* part was to be renamed? Excellence, or something?
Guess they’re still dreaming of bygone greatness, stolen valor, robbed jewels and natural resources, and millions of people killed and/or enslaved.
Don’t laugh, but I once had IKEA pillows with the exact print of Queen Side Piece Rottweiler’s dress.
She does look creepy.
King Sausage Fingers and his admiral’s uniform – this is so embarrassing after all that went down with Harry just now.
Don’t these people have lots of advisers who all should be fired for incompetence?
I came to say I LOVE the pattern on her dress.
I actually like it too but it does look too casual. Should have just go with a dark solid black or navy.
And yea between their fushia looking frocks, that other dude and Rose’s kid that’s a lot of clashing crimsons going on
@janey: me too! It’s right up my floral-pattern street.
I once had a duvet cover with the print of the Rotweiller’s dress. It was also from IKEA.
They are so out of touch with the world around them, with their parade of over-the-top costumes and self-appointed honors to their own over and over again. You just don’t see that very often with any of the other Euro royals – seems like they usually hold themselves with much more elegance – maybe a sash or tiara on a more important day. Do they not feel the implosion, the draining interest and support of the public? The energy from last week compared to the … weight? Drag? of this. The rota and any remaining fervent supporters will be passing on soon enough.
molly, and the whole “Service of Dedication for the Order of the British Empire.” Empire? Empire? I guess this is why they’re so bad at PR, etc., because they still don’t know the Empire is dead and has been for a while.
If they want to be taken seriously by anyone other than people in the UK (who presumably understand all of this), they need to ditch the archaic.
They need to get rid of those robes and these British Empire awards. Whoever said that Charles would be a moderniser was lying.
Why are they wearing Dollar Store superman capes?
😂
Ha, he looks like he’s doing a cheap cosplay as his own portrait.
He married Diana at St. Paul’s Cathedral. With Camilla watching in the congregation. I hope karma comes for these two.
Prince Harry and the MET gala does it better on the steps.
They are cranky because they watched crowds come out for Harry and their narrative about him being snubbed was snuffed out by Spencer attendance the IG Service. Plus their latest smear about the Archewell Foundation died in its infancy. It was squashed by the Cali Governor which displays Sussex influence and led to a shoutout about the great work Archewell is doing. The old evil couple is so mad they can’t use their pet press to control the narrative around the Sussexes anymore. I believe the firm has given up on thinking they can destroy the couple. They were going to compromise by forever creating a circus around them and painting them as failures. Now they see they can’t even do that anymore. All their smears are either ignored or squashed.
Honestly, he looks like a man who is forcing himself to work while in a lot of pain…
Aww poor Chuckie, seen any good movies lately?
Enough with the satin robes! Haven’t they noticed that it photographs terribly?
It was the same with the Coronation robes. The old style robes are velvet and ermine but the ‘official/working royals’ were all togged out in the new shiny blue silk that in daylight looks like cheap polyester, at least on camera. Kate’s tinfoil tiara headdress completed the look.
Those robes definitely look pink – especially when you see them next to the page boy in red, and the cape of the man with them. And the fabric looks so cheap, they look like a novelty magic act turning up at a town-hall talent show.
Chuck looks like he is struggling. Harry’s stunning popularity the last few weeks has compelled jealous kingy to come out before he is physically ready to do so.
Chucky Boy is definitely struggling. I think the past few days have caught up with him. He’s had ample proof that his younger son has surpassed him in popularity and attractiveness, that his elder son is a lazy dud with no leadership and initiative, that cancer is depleting what energy he had, and that his own people are just plain TIRED of him (after less than two years!). There comes a time in all our lives when we have to recognize our limitations as we age, and Chucky has come face-to-face with his. I’d feel sorry for him if he weren’t such a putz.
I’m reminded of what I always thought when I saw the 80-something then 90-something Queen made to climb stone steps for whatever appearance she was making. Charles is 70-something, getting cancer treatment, and they make him climb the stone steps of a cathedral? For what? Some photos in an ill-fitting gown? He’s king, why can’t they make allowances for his current age & health?
I’d feel sorry for him except for the fact that he never feels sorry for anyone else. He couldn’t be bothered to honor his country’s veterans because that might have seemed like praise for Harry. His people came out to cheer for Harry and the IG. For King Chuckie and Queen Bitch Sidepiece…crickets. Well done Brits!
You know, this crap used to matter to people when they didn’t have anything better to do than go out and gawk at the Royals. But it’s the 21st century. They just look silly.
The dude standing next to them in the velvet robe looks more “royal” than KFC and Clydesdale
That color is hot pink or magenta, not red! My bridesmaid dress was hot pink at my best friend’s wedding. I looked better than Charles & Camilla in it.
Oh and I got drunk on litchi martinis!
Royalty courtesy of Montgomery Wards. I’ve seen better Halloween costumes.
Side note: she sickens me.
Oh! You just reminded me of my Dracula cape that my mom made for me in junior high! It was nicer than this!
Her discolored teeth look like a gap so that when she smiles it looks like Big Rat Teeth. It’s very fitting.
Where are their two favorite flunkies? Will not and Kant? Oh and the tinfoil crowns? Oh I forgot it’s work from home Will and the unseen Kate show. Wouldn’t want to outshine Daddy and his nag!
Major clash of reds here.
Looks like those robes are from the clearance section at Party Pieces, I’m sure Ma Middleton cut them a good deal.
I agree, and I find the pair of them downright repulsive, both in character and looks.
Camilla always looks like she’s just downed a hearty breakfast of live baby songbirds, while his gross, weird red lips make me think his cancer treatment has consisted coffee enemas and swilling baby’s blood straight from a crystal decanter. not chemotherapy.
Charles with cancer is giving Baboon bum.
The comments here are always hilarious, but I think @Henny Penny wins today! LMAO!
Yawn. They embody the banality of evil.
Yes, Harry rocked those church steps last week, the very picture of a life well lived.
The petty and weak tampon king needs a boy to help him carry his dress up the stairs.
What a waste of a human life Chuckles turned out to be. May he be grumpy, lonely, and bitter for all the rest of his days. Oh, and may he be incontinent in public too. I’m waiting for that. With popcorn.
I do not like King Charles and think his treatment of Harry is abhorrent. But I do not think it’s fair to criticize him for looking tired and grumpy. He’s an old man with cancer. Focus on the conduct.
Perhaps if he hadn’t spent a full week on a briefing spree against Harry and scheduling events to prove to whoever that he can take attention from Harry, then he might not be as tired. I’m glad he looks like ish, no one deserves it more.
Then focus on his actions rather than looking tired. Maybe I’m a little sensitive to this issue because my own – very flawed – father has cancer. But taking pot shots at the appearance of someone with cancer and undergoing cancer treatment is just a low blow and frankly something the UK rags would do. Harry & Meghan supporters surrender any high ground when they do that. Though luckily, Harry & Meghan have kept it much classier. And to their absolute benefit.
And you are suggesting that someone “deserves” cancer. Charles sucks but I do not believe he “deserves” cancer. People are also not stricken with this horrible disease because of their moral worth or lack thereof. It is equal opportunity.
Nope, I still don’t believe it.
Mrs Tampon is really doing her victory laps in style, isn’t she..
“Your tax dollars at work.”
I have dishes from Ikea with the exact pattern of the crone’s dress.
The man dressed like an admiral in the navy wore a bright red shiny floor length gown over his fake uniform which was festooned with white ribbons and cords. With someone carrying the train, no less. Not ostentatious at all. In fact, perfectly unassuming or whatever they called it the other day.
Of course Camilla is the Grand Dragon.
I mean “Grand Master”. *cough*
After the vibrant photos of Harry and Meghan in Nigeria and Harry’s own triumph last week at St. Paul’s, the current inhabitants of the British monarchy look old and very outdated. The PR hits just keep coming. Karma is a bitch, Charles.
Sidechick? Seriously? You’re going to write about Harrison Butker reducing women to objects then you completely reduce a woman to not even her name. Just sidekick? This is a new low in posts of people you love to hate. Celebitchy has been scraping the bottom of the barrel in terms of journalistic standards these last two years. Way to emulate your main source of information- the Daily Mail I might as well be reading them.
Okay, so which do you prefer: cowmilla? the coh0? the horse? sidechick/sidepiece?
We use them all interchangeably around here.
Horsilla. I usually go Cowmilla.
The OP is comparing apples and sheep testicles. A woman who earned every moniker that’s been used for her informed from well known behaviour over 45 years, VS someone talking about all women. Hardly comparable.
I usually go with the Escort. She was quite instrumental in getting Princess Di out of the brf. She then bagged the Prince and got trust funds for her kids, Ray Mill is hers and I’m sure he’s made sure she is financially VERY well off when he’s no longer there. So, the Escort.
Apologies for that garbled comment, it made way more sense in my head – at around 7am with 2 hrs sleep. Ugh. It’s going to be a long day.
I think you get the drift though.
And S and S she did all that and more. That he couldn’t give his son anything at all apart from some meals from the kitchen, and set up trust funds for her kids /grand kids and saved her broke ass with millions, she’s definitely an escort
Cowzilla, Clownmilla, Cloppy the King’s Favourite Nag, Crowley’s Regrettable Aunt (for you Terry Pratchett fans out there)…
Miss Anna, I can keep this up all day. Been making up epithets for That Woman since 1997.
Why aren’t you reading the Fail to find out #WhereIsKate? You won’t find her in here, beloved…
@ANNA What gave you the impression that CB is a NEWS website? You want serious journalism try other places.
You want to be a Michelle Obama, good, you do you. Or set up a website yourself to write articles worthy of your standard.
P.S. She HAD affair with a married man (Charles) while she’s married herself. Sidechick was an honest description. Just like “Waity Katy”. Unflattering but true.
@Anna
Or the old standby: Rottweiler
You need any smelling salts?
Camilla had absolute contempt for Diana. She called Diana that ridiculous creature. Now she socialize s with Clarkson who wrote a vile article about Meghan
Camilla hasn’t been his side chick since 2005, possibly 1995 depending on how you define the phrase. She’s been married to Charles longer than Diana was.
Skyblacker, she’ll always be the side chick to some. For me, I prefer the Escort. She did a great job of getting rid of Diana with KFC’s help, continued to make sure she was trashed, then has done a spectacular job of distancing KFC from his two sons. What would you call her?
I hope she has moments when she worries about what will come out about her in the lawsuits Harry has against the media.
But Diana was chosen to have the royal children. Camilla was married to her first husband for 22 years.
Diana passed on one year after the divorce at age 36. Not time to build a new life post divorce. No comparison with c and c situation
She was married to first husband for 22 years
I think that was a snap shot of the slimmed down monarchy- two seniors and a pageboy. I think members of the royal family are above an OBE (although I don’t know how they can continue to award them) so aren’t required to be present. Charles and Camilla have the stage all to themselves and they cannot command it.
I think a wider shot of the two would have shown what a diminished little group was making it up the stairs. You need a cheering crowd. Where was it?
What on earth possessed Camilla to wear that floral print dress? It makes her look like a badly reupholstered sofa.
They dress like they went to a local lodge meeting but with no fancy hats
Not taking the tinfoil out….Why isn’t this appearance grabbing more international headlines? Knowing KP’s playbook and the event was mid-week, feel like it should have gotten more coverage. Or am not looking in the right media sites?
I saw a clip of the arrival on the evening news and there was quite a bit of fanfare and an entourage of sorts, so they didn’t arrive alone. When they exited, they did show some crowds of people, although there were barriers with no people behind them. However, it appears to be a respectable sized crowd. Bells peeled and trumpets sounded so there was more pageantry than just the king and his second-wife in regalia. Couldn’t tell if there were cheers and boos. Didn’t seem to be any “not my king” signs though.