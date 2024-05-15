The California DOJ reverses course and now says Archewell is in good standing

Last year, I had to file an amended tax return because of a perfectly innocent mix-up on CB’s end. I wrote a check to the IRS to cover the amended filing, and while the check was en route, the IRS sent me a notice of what I owed. I wrote a second check and sent that in. Long story short, I ended up getting my overpaid taxes back in a refund check, but I maintain that it was the right thing to do when dealing with the federal or state government. Overpay and let them figure it out. I bring this up because it looks like the state of California messed up on the Archewell check and the Sussexes are getting the blame for it. The answer, if you’re a regular person without an entire international press breathing down your neck, is to just issue a second $200 check without question and just let the California DOJ sort it out. Of course, that’s assuming that the Sussexes knew about the missing check before *someone* leaked it to Page Six. Speaking of, the Daily Mail ran this as exclusive:
Sussex sources claimed [on Tuesday] that the ‘delinquency notice’ was actually issued because Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office did not process the $200 cheque.
Sussex sources told MailOnline this morning that the Archewell Foundation’s tax filings for 2022 were submitted in full in accordance with all regulations in the US, which was widely reported in the media last December – including by this website. They said the California state filing, renewal and required payment were sent and delivered to the Attorney General’s office via tracked mail, and received on time. However, the delinquency notice was then issued on May 3 because the cheque had not been processed by the Attorney General’s Office, according to the sources.
Until Archewell Foundation officials could confirm the tracked mail and receive acknowledgment of receipt, they assumed that the cheque had been lost in the mail – hence the initial explanation, which has now turned out to be false.
“They said the California state filing, renewal and required payment were sent and delivered to the Attorney General’s office via tracked mail, and received on time.” So it’s another version of “everything was fine on the Sussexes’ end, the screw-up happened somewhere else.” At first it was a question about whether the check had been lost en route, but now they’re saying that the check/envelope arrived at the state office and they have the tracking receipts to prove it. Which might explain why, just hours later, the California DOJ reversed course and now says that Archewell is in good standing:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Foundation is back in “good standing” after being listed as “delinquent” on their website Monday. The press office for California Attorney General Rob Bonta confirmed to Fox News Digital Tuesday, “After being in touch with our Registry of Charities and Fundraisers, the organization is current and in good standing.”
An Archewell Foundation spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital, “We have diligently investigated the situation and can confirm that The Archewell Foundation remains fully compliant and in good standing. Due payments were made promptly and in accordance with the IRS’s processes and procedures. Furthermore, all necessary paperwork had been filed by the Foundation without error or wrongdoing.”
On Tuesday, a source told Fox News Digital that the charity’s tax filings were submitted as required. All payments were sent to the Attorney General’s Office via tracked mail, and those payments were received on time.
Sounds like Archewell’s lawyers ripped into the California DOJ for failing to process a check which they received months ago. The fact that this whole thing was cleared up in roughly 24 hours actually shows that the Sussexes have all of their ducks in a row and they keep receipts. Something for the Windsors to consider, you know?
Also: Governor Newsom even spoke about Archewell’s good standing in the state during a Tuesday press conference. Whoever organized this hit job did a pretty sh-tty job if everything was cleaned up this quickly.
"I hope that the people who ran those headlines run this headline" – California Governor Gavin Newsom pic.twitter.com/xjefOLEl3O
— Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) May 15, 2024
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Fingers crossed the office where the leak stemmed from will find the leaker and fire them.
And of course the delulu Derangedeers haven’t stopped screaming about Gov. Newsom’s involvement, because that means that Meghan will run for President somewhere down the road. And the Nigerian title is fake, and they should be stripped… Rinse, repeat.
“Sounds like Archewell’s lawyers ripped into the California DOJ for failing to process a check which they received months ago.”
As they should’ve. I’m also curious to find out how the DM obtained this information.
Making a mountain out of a molehill n to smear Meg and Harry after the stonking success of their visit of Nigeria, these hit pieces are blatant and are seen for exactly what they are. It is so annoying that they are subject to forensic scrutiny when Chuck and his bags of cash in Harrods bags isn’t!
Ok, receipts, good, a nothingburger, good, all good. But the Governor of California coming to clarity this? To also talk about the great work Archwell is doing in California? To say the press is deeply unfair? First we have 4 Nigerian kings leaving their realms to celebrate Meghan and now Gavin Newsom making a press conference statement over a $200 mix-up?
How does this sit with your morning tea, Charles?
Lots of casual readers will believe this and the deranged will parrot this but I agree this backfired. It was cleaned up quickly and I appreciate Newsom answering this on camera. A lot of people immediately called this a smear timed to damage their successful tour. The more they do this I think it makes people sympathized with Harry and Meghan.
Let’s not forget the Spencers turning up at the Invictus ceremony to remind the Windsors (and their attack dogs in the MSM) that the Sussexes have family in the UK. Family who are willing to support them publicly when needed. If I’m still reeling from the shock of seeing Earl Spencer and his sister showing up at St. Pauls goodness knows how Charles, Camilla and William are processing their appearance.
Then there were the cheers and smiles from the members of the public when Harry entered and exited the cathedral. The Invictus Ceremony annihilated the myth of the Sussexes being isolated and unpopular in the UK.
Unfortunately it doesn’t matter. Page Six got all those sweet sweet clicks and casual readers have the impression that Archewell is, at best, poorly run, and at worse a noncompliant grifter scam. Part of any misinformation campaign is trying to smear everyone else with doing what you are doing. This is perfect for covering up and distracting from “working” royals bags of cash and “charities” that don’t seem to fund anything but investments that line their own pockets.
In better news, I’m so glad to see the Sussexes PR team hit back hard and fast. More of this please!
Was it a mistake or did someone in that office decide or get paid to do this?
This was such a clear smear job. I’m so frustrated in all of the so called reputable news organizations that immediately parroted the page six information. I hope someone gets fired over this. I’m turning into a conspiracy theorist in my old age and I say that cheque was deliberately lost or shoved into a drawer. Wonder how much this cost Rupert murdoch. .
As I have said before the crazy’s on salt isle look for the littlest things to say gotcha. Glad it backfired on them as it usually does. Glad it was the governments fault for not cashing the check.
As I said yesterday it was stupid. Clearly the BM trying their best to make the Sussexes seem shady, like they try to project bad marriages, how no one really likes them, and how they’re laughingstocks worldwide on to them when they really know those are the feelings for the BRF. I’m glad though that it was cleared up quickly, and that Governor Newsom pointed out how overblown a simple clerical error was. I hope all the people here so concerned yesterday and calling Archewell staff sloppy and amateurish give a little grace next time when it could be them.
ETA- Again kudos to their new comms team.
When everything else fails, smearing is the solution… it was to be expected after the glorious tour of Harry and Meghan in Nigeria and the positive comments about them….we can’t have the spare thriving and showing how capable he is outside of the institution….people might start to think about how useless the monarchy is…. side note: whatever happened to real journalists? You know, journalists with integrity who check their sources and are objective? I’m not talking only about British media but worldwide, where this kind of news was spread by just repeating the page six initial article… doesn’t anyone want to know the truth? I’m deeply disappointed 😞
The timing is extremely suspicious… 🤨 almost like is was planned
next time do it electronically. who writes physical checks these days and send via certified mail? seems like a rookie move. glad it’s all resolved and we can move on. millions of americans pay their taxes electronically for this reason…not having to deal with this lost check, late mail, wrong address bs.
Archewell was always in good standing someone is working with page six to go after Harry & Meghan business and foundation. They should investigate to find out who is working with the rats and some of the US so call journalists who just repeat every crap the island is selling without any proper investigation.
Well. Back to drawing board. They’ll have to cook up some new smear for the end of the week. This got settled quick. Good.