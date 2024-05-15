The California DOJ reverses course and now says Archewell is in good standing

Last year, I had to file an amended tax return because of a perfectly innocent mix-up on CB’s end. I wrote a check to the IRS to cover the amended filing, and while the check was en route, the IRS sent me a notice of what I owed. I wrote a second check and sent that in. Long story short, I ended up getting my overpaid taxes back in a refund check, but I maintain that it was the right thing to do when dealing with the federal or state government. Overpay and let them figure it out. I bring this up because it looks like the state of California messed up on the Archewell check and the Sussexes are getting the blame for it. The answer, if you’re a regular person without an entire international press breathing down your neck, is to just issue a second $200 check without question and just let the California DOJ sort it out. Of course, that’s assuming that the Sussexes knew about the missing check before *someone* leaked it to Page Six. Speaking of, the Daily Mail ran this as exclusive:

Sussex sources claimed [on Tuesday] that the ‘delinquency notice’ was actually issued because Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office did not process the $200 cheque. Sussex sources told MailOnline this morning that the Archewell Foundation’s tax filings for 2022 were submitted in full in accordance with all regulations in the US, which was widely reported in the media last December – including by this website. They said the California state filing, renewal and required payment were sent and delivered to the Attorney General’s office via tracked mail, and received on time. However, the delinquency notice was then issued on May 3 because the cheque had not been processed by the Attorney General’s Office, according to the sources. Until Archewell Foundation officials could confirm the tracked mail and receive acknowledgment of receipt, they assumed that the cheque had been lost in the mail – hence the initial explanation, which has now turned out to be false.

“They said the California state filing, renewal and required payment were sent and delivered to the Attorney General’s office via tracked mail, and received on time.” So it’s another version of “everything was fine on the Sussexes’ end, the screw-up happened somewhere else.” At first it was a question about whether the check had been lost en route, but now they’re saying that the check/envelope arrived at the state office and they have the tracking receipts to prove it. Which might explain why, just hours later, the California DOJ reversed course and now says that Archewell is in good standing:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Foundation is back in “good standing” after being listed as “delinquent” on their website Monday. The press office for California Attorney General Rob Bonta confirmed to Fox News Digital Tuesday, “After being in touch with our Registry of Charities and Fundraisers, the organization is current and in good standing.” An Archewell Foundation spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital, “We have diligently investigated the situation and can confirm that The Archewell Foundation remains fully compliant and in good standing. Due payments were made promptly and in accordance with the IRS’s processes and procedures. Furthermore, all necessary paperwork had been filed by the Foundation without error or wrongdoing.” On Tuesday, a source told Fox News Digital that the charity’s tax filings were submitted as required. All payments were sent to the Attorney General’s Office via tracked mail, and those payments were received on time.

Sounds like Archewell’s lawyers ripped into the California DOJ for failing to process a check which they received months ago. The fact that this whole thing was cleared up in roughly 24 hours actually shows that the Sussexes have all of their ducks in a row and they keep receipts. Something for the Windsors to consider, you know?

Also: Governor Newsom even spoke about Archewell’s good standing in the state during a Tuesday press conference. Whoever organized this hit job did a pretty sh-tty job if everything was cleaned up this quickly.

"I hope that the people who ran those headlines run this headline" – California Governor Gavin Newsom pic.twitter.com/xjefOLEl3O — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) May 15, 2024