Wyatt: ‘The royal left standing who has the most star power is Prince Harry’

Petronella Wyatt is a Telegraph columnist and general delusional-monarchist on demand. It’s been a minute since she’s written something about the Windsors. The last pieces (that I saw) were Wyatt’s musings on how the Sussexes’ titles shouldn’t be removed, that it was all a trap, and this very weird piece about how the Princess of Wales “saved” William and the monarchy. Well, Wyatt is back at it with this new Telegraph column: “I never thought I’d say this, but it’s time to bring Prince Harry home.” Just Harry, mind you. It seems that even delusional monarchists can see the writing on the wall, that the left-behind Windsors are not getting it done. Some highlights:
A minor republican awakening: These days, even Tories like myself are finding it hard to defend the hereditary principle. Personally, I have no taste for republicanism, due to my incapacity for envy. That emotion or weakness is quite absent from my makeup. In the face of other people’s good fortune, I am as inert as a deaf person at a recital. But a Starmer government will find the fact that the Royal family has more money and more privilege than the rest of us interesting. I increasingly feel that the future of the Royal family may depend on its ability to cheer the public, and what it lacks now is the requisite joyfulness.
The Windsors need pizzazz: The King and the Princess of Wales are effectively hors de combat, poor Camilla is 76, life bears heavily on William, and no one fancies a Pizza Express. The Windsors are in grave need of some pizazz. Readers may succumb to the screaming abdabs, but the royal left standing who has most star power is Harry. It is easy to blame him and his puerile book for the continuing rift with his father and brother, but some courtiers of my acquaintance hold William equally liable.
Prince William is equally to blame: Recently, I spoke to a former palace official who used to work for both princes before the good times stopped rolling. “There is a public misconception about William and Harry,” he told me. “It is William who was often the difficult one, and it is William who is preventing his father from having a proper reconciliation with Harry.” He continued, “This isn’t helpful at a point in time when the country would be buoyed up by seeing them together again, as would the King.” It wasn’t helpful last week when the only family member to greet Harry with warmth was Earl Spencer. When it comes to his brother, William’s disgruntlement can at times seem mildly pathological.
The youthful Sussexes! Yet where William is concerned, Byronic unhappiness has taken hold. I realise Harry has at times taken joy out of William’s life, and that he and Meghan can be a cause of irritation. It remains tempting to call the pair one-trick phoneys. But isn’t that what most royalling is all about? Phoney good will and faked enjoyment? Moreover, the Sussexes have youth and glamour, and the young regard them as a religion with no dilution of agnosticism.
Oh, even Wyatt understands that William & Charles look cruel: To many, Charles and William’s continued coldness towards Harry is beginning to look inhuman. It is important to remember that the Royal family is a microcosm for every family in Britain, and that a divided family, like a divided political party, has an intrinsic weakness. Affection of parents for children, and of children for parents and siblings, is capable of being one of the greatest sources of stability, as well as happiness.
The Sussexes are successful & the Windsors need H&M’s shine: Whether we like it or not, the Sussexes’ Nigerian tour has been a triumph and I cannot help but feel that a visible reconciliation between William and Harry would strengthen the unity of the House of Windsor and reassure the public of its commitment. The legacy of the Royal family is deeply intertwined with personal relationships. Entente would not only honour the past but also pave the way for a consolidated future, ensuring that the family’s values and traditions are preserved for generations.
A happy ending, water under the bridge? By nature, I think the King would be reunion friendly. According to royal sources, he comprehends that reconciliation is the best solution for both of them and that everyone likes an MGM happy ending that would jerk tears from Caligula’s eyes. As for being unkind about the family; isn’t it time to see that as water under Tower Bridge, as the late Queen might have done? …I thought I’d never say this, but it may be time to bring Harry home on probation, and for William to clasp his prodigal brother to his bosom, even if he has been a bit of an asp.
While Wyatt calls Charles and William “inhuman,” she completely skirts past everything that’s happened in the past week, with Charles’s very loud tantrum and one-sided briefing war/gaslighting campaign against Harry. She’s blanking on the fact that Charles and William scrambled to set up that extremely gross Army Air handover event, in which William gleefully cosplayed his brother in an attempt to “snub” and “humiliate” Harry. My point is that everything shifted in recent days/weeks and we’re no longer in the default storyline of “of course Charles wants reconciliation, it’s William who can’t get past it.” Charles and William are consumed with hatred and jealousy. Besides which, the Sussexes are not playing this stupid f–king game anymore. This whole “bring Harry back” thing is a fantasy – even if Charles and William were willing to reconcile (they are not), the Sussexes have showed the world that they don’t need the monarchy whatsoever.
Little bread crumbs of truth are being written. Notice he doesn’t even mention Can’t. We need some breadcrumbs there too. Harry isn’t coming back alone or with his little family. I doubt this article will make any difference to Peg and Chuckles but it’s nice hearing the truth even if on a small scale.
There’s going to have to be a general election fairly soon and it is looking to be truly apocalyptic for the Tory party so all bets are indeed off for these people.
Oh I hope that is true! The UK needs to be freed from the Tories.
Harry has no “home” to go back to. Chuck the Turd took it away fro him.
Harry has said, directly and clearly, he is not coming back. Harry has also said that his family lives in California… implying those people left on Salt Island are not his family. He said, “No.”
“William is the one who is difficult” — there we have it.
Harry is not going back. Period.
Delusional. Do these people really think a few tepid articles where they grudgingly acknowledge that Harry (just Harry of course) has “star power” will be enough to get the Sussex family to move back to England?
I don’t think that’s their goal. I think this is a shot across the bow at the windsors to get it together or it’s going to get ugly.
My thoughts too. That is a Big Deal. I definitely think this is a warning of sorts and that it is no accident that courtiers are taking this to Petsy at the Torygraph. She is connected AF within Establishment & Westminster circles.
And for once, the courtiers are pointing fingers at Billy Idle. More of this please. :))
Maybe they will become more like veiled threats or the press will turn against the Windsors. Rehashing the same stories has been getting rather stale. Since the Windsors have nothing new to satisfy the invisible contract, the press may turn against them.
It does sound like warning shots with a cannon actually. The problem is that the Windsors are not capable of righting the ship at this point. William reminds me of the older brother from The Gentlemen. Even when he realizes something is wrong he can only throw tantrums and make things worse. I’m sure there are moments when he knows deep down how inadequate he is and has no clue how to change that. Blaming Harry can only sooth that feeling temporarily. Bringing Kate out would only be a bandaid that wears off eventually, and not enough to cover for giant mistakes like the UK armed forces and veterans being repeatedly used and embarrased by the head of state. The Windsors just lost them the IG hosting gig. I believe there was reason behind the govt wanting to bring a huge veteran centric event to the UK and it’s now in down the toilet.
Shatzbot, define “it” and “together.” I beg to differ, I think the royal rats are just now realizing that there’s no there there with the leftovers. I mean Beatrice? Really? They are grudgingly admitting they backed the wrong horse. This would not have happened if the Sussexes have not left, and continue to thrive after leaving.
After what they pulled this week? No chance in hell.
I’m still not used to the overwrought style this person uses, calling themselves incapable of envy and attributing republicanism to that. The fact that republicans get brought up first seems important, as does confirmation that Will is the one holding everyone back from any reconciliation.
The rest is bizarre fluff. Money being brought up is also a warning shot. I hope will stays his course and continues to eff around so the finding out portion will be even more public.
Good catch. I’ve noticed many royal reporters like to use overwrought descriptives. It’s like they bought a truckload of adjectives to make themselves sound clever while coming off more like prissy, mothballed Miss Haversham.
Actually, she sounds like she’s emulating Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton. It’s really not a good look fora supposedly professional journalist.
“Personally, I have no taste for republicanism, due to my incapacity for envy. That emotion or weakness is quite absent from my makeup.” Okay Lady Catherine🙄
Yeah, the disapproval of hereditary wealth and privilege is based on “envy” really sticks in the craw. That disapproval is actually based not just on justice but on logic. We can see it now as the royal institution struggles with an heir who can’t cope and has driven off a spare who excels. Classism will eventually destroy that whole nation.
Ironically it’s envy and greed that make up a royalist. They want so much to be accepted and in the club with the royals. They want to be royal. So much that they sell their souls and self esteem.
If that’s not envy, what is.
While that line is…..something….look at what she says before it. That she’s having trouble defending the hereditary principle. This woman, who is such an ardent monarchist because she lacks “envy” (huge eyeroll there), is having trouble defending one of the core principles of a monarchy because……the Windsors are screwing this situation up so bad, they’re so boring, they’re so dull, and they lack “joyfulness.” That doesnt’ really sound like an ardent monarchist, lol.
At this rate, the House of Windsor’s incredibly visible levels of incompetence will make republicans of the rota rats yet. I love that for them
1. Petronella lacks the self reflection to realise this reminds people of her affair with Boris Johnson.
Is not having a single envy bone the reason she has affairs with married men?
2. Literally, this whole derangement against Meghan is about envy and racism. Because if she wasn’t envious, she wouldn’t have participated in this violence.
Ps,.please Kaiser cover GBNEWS’s racist programming about Meghan and her ancestry. I want this to be a bigger issue about the danger caused by Britain’s dismissal of its role in the slave trade, and how that practice still affect African Americans to this day.
I can’t believe Brits and the world have ignored such blatant racism.
The ascent of the right in today’s society has obviously emboldened people to casually reveal their previously hidden racism and classism. Thus, allowing us all to see the nasty dark underbelly. Hopefully their privilege and worldview is too entrenched for them to realize and they keep showing us who they are.
It seems that many people there haven’t caught on to systemic racism and micro aggressions yet, like the only way you can be a racist is to say “I don’t like black people” or slip a foreign sounding name to the bottom of the resume pile. Thus they think Harry is a self righteous twit. Conversation like this in the press, I hope, will have the effect of sparking conversation about those things rather than reinforcing old ideas.
It is hard to hang onto hope sometimes, when things like the Windrush scandal happened just five years ago.
That’s hilarious since the entire article is all about her envy of Harry and Meghan.
It’s so reductive and insulting for her to telegraph the message that ENVY is the only reason someone may want to do away with the monarchy.
Envy. That’s the only reason. And she is immune to it. 🤦♀️
Is that not… Exactly what an aristocratic circle is? Envying others’ titles, possessions, heritage, bank accounts, social status, connections, etc? Isn’t she the daughter of aristos and politicians?
The definition of envy is laying down with another woman’s husband. ‘Nuff said.
I mean, if ever there was a less honest sentence, I haven’t seen it.
This woman is …gross. I can’t find a better word.
They all act like Harry is a recalcitrant minor child and not a whole adult human being with self-will.
It’s disgusting.
“….as inert as a deaf person at a recital.” I don’t know if this is a common idiom that is very out of date, but it is terribly offensive. It tells me everything I need to know about this “writer”.
I winced at that line, too. Yuck.
I am shocked. Isn’t she one of the crazies? I remember reading some batsh*t crazy things from her and she is the mouthpiece of Camilla. Everyone always knew it was a bad look for a king / future king to act so cruelly against another family member. It seems the absence of Kate is really making the whole operation non-profitable for the papers. H&M talked about how there is always some space of the papers allocated for the royal news. Now, they don’t have any access to Kate, W&K’s children for an unforeseeable future. They are royally f*cked. Love that journey for them.
She’s a bored sloppy psycho who thinks she’s being edgy by sticking in some uncomfortable truths about the real Baldimort. Difficult, cold, pathological, Byronically unhappy, and inhuman. And in The Telegraph to boot. Sadly, her rantings won’t wake up a nation or get any traction. Maybe next week she can drop some newsroom gossip about Kate and where she is and how she got that way; that is more likely to make a splash.
I noticed she blames William for Charles being a sh*t father to Harry. So being Camilla’s mouthpiece tracks.
Right? There is nothing left in it for the press when it comes to the invisible contract. They cannot monetize the insider info they have and repeating the same talking point over ans over again wore really thin. The Windsors’s cronies get no ammo to prop up the royalist seniment in their target audience. Plus the Tories have no use for the Windsors if they are not capable of doing their part for the establishment. If they lose the press and Tory support, their power will be significantly diminished.
Keep drinking your salty tears Wyatt! The Sussex’s are GONE and what you have left is a Bloody King, a Dissappeared Princess of Wales, a Pedo, and the worst, most vile Prince of Wales ever. Congratulations. You bought the ticket, you take the ride.
In view of that portrait, can we just call Charles the Bloody King from now on?
BoJo’s Ho is predictably insane here. Whoever feeds her the agenda she regurgitates (in the most lurid self-adulating way possible) wants Harry to return, but only if he buys back into their whole systemic name-your-poison. Not happening, hoes. Stay mad.
“but it may be time to bring Harry home on probation”
What is Wyatt talking about??? What does she mean by probation?
Harry was not exiled as he left the UK on his own accord and took his family with him. Harry has NO desire to permanently return to the UK. Do these journos not get it or are they only writing what the haters want to read?
It’s time for who to “bring Harry home?” How would that be accomplished? This Wyatt person is a ninny. As someone said in another comment, they act like Harry’s a wayward child and not an adult with agency. Of course, he wasn’t really an adult with agency until he left Salty Isle for good and that’s what the Left Behinds and their stenographers/fanfic writers cannot (or will not) understand.
Harry IS home. He’s living his destiny. With his beautiful wife and children. He’s eating wonderfully seasoned food in a beautiful home right near the ocean.
Talk is cheap, Wyatt should bring it up with the guy who took away Frogmore Cottage.
Don’t forget the 99 bathrooms… LOL
Yeah that sounds wonderful for Harry and his family. Good thing Wyatt lacks envy.
Bring Harry home? Like a British version of the Fugitive Slave Act? They need to stop with the runaway slave talk–or better yet, keep it up so that they can show the world how they truly see Harry and Meghan
I saw many pundits talking about stardust and star power over this Nigeria trip and it’s been hysterical how they’ve jumped on the bandwagon again because they have no access and are bored to death. They knew this from the beginning and so did the palace and it backfired spectacularly. The problem is that I doubt Harry and Meghan will ever return and the press and palace have no one to blame but themselves.
In what world does Harry’s want to come back? And on probation? They do realize they can’t just snap their fingers and have him back? With no mention of Meghan. Please. Like they said, they’re salt and pepper shakers, can’t have one without the other. Although calling William’s disgruntlement mildly pathological is funny even if it is something of an understatement.
Oh Harry isn’t coming back. But the press desperately wants him back, any way they can get him. Even royals attending the service last week would have given them more to write about for weeks on end. This article is aimed at the Windsors, not Harry. It’s a message to Charles and William – whoever is standing in the way of Harry making even the occasional public appearance in London needs to get the eff out of that way.
The British media needs stories, and every time H&M have hugely successful events, like IG, like the Nigeria trip….it sends the media into a tailspin because they are on the outside looking in. And they need Charles to do something about that. So these articles are threats towards the royals IMO.
Considering the post yesterday about Chuck trying to “discourage” Commonwealth countries from inviting H&M, I don’t think that directive by the media will go over very well at the palace. Then again, this entire arrangement with the BM and the BRF has always been a form of mutually assured destruction, hasn’t it?
@Becks1. Yep. The press are losing money and I get a sense some are tired of keeping up pretenses about the greatness of William and Kate anymore and see the retirement home ages of the others and are having buyers remorse Iike you wouldn’t believe. They want them back badly and they’re losing their minds because it’s not happening.
@ANNA, I believe that the BaRF has been at this discouraging other coubtries routine for while. Just not out in the open as they are now trying to be. I thought is suspicious when Sophie went to Columbia, Charles had a state visit with South Korea, and the Wales were supposed to go to Italy. These three nations were either new to IG or attempting to become a part of it. They also put forth desires to host the games in the future. I truly believe the royals were trying to throw monkey wrenches in all these plans for IG.
Plus one to everything you said. It’s also worth noting how there is zero trace of Kate in any of the BM’s demands and warning shots towards the Windsors. Like they completely forgot she every existed. Maybe they actually have forgotten about her pr already know she will be out of the RF and public life permanently.
Harry calls his own shots now and no one can bring him back as if he were a recalcitrant child. And certainly not without his family as if he would expose them. Even if they could entice him back to the Isle of Tears there’s no way, no how they could ever put him on probation. But I agree that this is a warning shot across the bow to the RF that they need to get their act together.
Sounds like she really wants to believe Harry would divorce Meghan in a heartbeat if the King asked him to and accepted him back into the fold.
Don’t hold your breath, Petronella.
Omg. Wiliiam DID cosplay Harry.
“When it comes to his brother, William’s disgruntlement can at times seem mildly pathological.” Mildly???!? Lolololol
They can’t even deliver the medicine without baby’s milk for the toddler king and his rage filled middle aged son.
“In the face of other people’s good fortune, I am as inert as a deaf person at a recital.” Imagine being so bereft of imagination and humanity as to think the only enjoyment one can derive from a recital is listening with one’s ears!
@Daffodil, thank you.
What a weird shift in tone. I wonder who’s throwing Billy Basher under the bus like this? Because up to now, it’s been “William can’t trust Harry,” “William is protecting his wife,” “Charles is showing leadership.” Now all of a sudden it’s “None of these people have the requisite shine to continue justifying their expense and they need the Sussex glow, but William’s tantrums are getting in the way.”
I read above she’s one of Camilla’s stenographers. I guess Cam saw how her vendetta against Harry is going down and now she’s blaming William.
William is about to go through it if Cam has him in her evil eye.
Izzy, my theory is that KC was ordered by the men in gray, Tory establishment and BM to snare Harry back, because no one benefits from their stupid narrative anymore. Hence the KC wants reconciliation narrative. But KC is petty as fuck and couldn’t make himself grovel to H and M to convince them to come back “half in”. Mary Pester hinted at an offer to H and M from the palace to take on Commomwealth ambassadorship of some sort. I think that with no apology and change in their attitude, Harry refused, so KC reserved to his usual MO of trying to put Harry down and humiliate him for not doing his bidding.
Damn, the enormous outpouring of support for Harry and IG at the service, followed just days later by the enthusiastic reception in Nigeria, has these people SHOOK AS F–K, huh?
The way this woman writes. Any professor I had would have laughed me out of class. That being said, this is the usual Harry and Meghan are such awful traitors but we should forgive them and let them come back story after any Sussex success. They did it after Invictus, and earlier this year in Canada and after NY late last year. They always try to frame it like they are being magnanimous, and as if the Sussexes want to come back. I foresee that by the end of the year it’ll be how cruel and petty Harry and Meghan are for not selling their house and giving up Archewell and any business endeavors to come back.
The end of the year will be just in time for the Invictus Games in Canada. LOL, it’s going to be a long year for Chuckie and his not quite right heir.
The Sussex are never going to relinquish control they have over their own lives again, Harry is never leaving them behind or subjecting them to that abuse again. To suggest it after this past week is just insane to me.
“It is William who was often the difficult one”.. you don’t say?????
“the country would be buoyed up by seeing them together again, as would the King.” Yeah, no. If we finally realized something this past week is that, it’s not just Willnot and Horsemilla preventing poor Chuck from making amends with his younger son, the petty king is as awful and wants nothing to do with him because he’s a jealous pathetic loser. They don’t deserve Harry and the shine he carries with him (also totally forgetting to include his wife and children as if, in their sick tiny minds, he could really abandon them to go back to being abused by the RF LOL).
“William’s disgruntlement can at times seem mildly pathological.” I mean this isn’t wrong though lmao.
The country would be buoyed up by having the government provide sufficient funding for essential services for its citizens. There’s one place that money could come from. As we’ve heard here, IRL people in the UK aren’t thinking about the RF in the course of their daily lives and could care less about whether or not Charles eventually makes nice with Harry.
And I agree this past week Charles really showed himself for the petty, jealous, unpleasant person he is – plus exposed how much agency he’s had all along in the many actions taken against Harry and Meghan in the last few years. Yes, Camilla and the courtiers have been influences. But as QEII said, as quoted by Harry in Spare, “Your father does what he wants.” She knew who he was.
Bring Harry back on probation?? The man is living his best life ever! There is nothing they could offer him to make him give that up. And why would he ever want to?
The Rf and Bm will never accept his wife and kids, and he’s not about to give them up.
“When it comes to his brother, William’s disgruntlement can at times seem mildly pathological.”
Glad they’re saying it out loud now.
She’s skirting over a lot of issues and giving Charles a lot of grace that he does not deserve, but she’s also saying some things that should be very worrisome for the leftover royals, coming from someone like her – calling William “mildly pathological?” Saying that royalling is all “phony good will and faked enjoyment?” She finds it “hard to defend the hereditary principle”???
None of these comments are good for the Windsors.
And no, Harry isn’t coming back on probation, and we all know that. The idea itself is ludicrous. But it IS interesting that we are hearing the idea floated by someone like Wyatt. And that she is the second person we’ve talked about this week, who is acknowledging how much the royal family needs Harry (tina Brown from yesterday being the first.)
The Nigeria trip really rattled some of the usual monarchists in the press and its interesting to see this play out.
Jeremy Vine on his show also said that Harry and Meghan need to come back.
Jeremy, Harry and Meghan don’t need to do a damned thing, especially for the likes of you.
Well, sure – now that they’ve recognized that Harry isn’t an idiot, that the world doesn’t hate Meghan, that they aren’t huge failures, that they’re actually successful and happy and beautiful – sure, now please come back and let us bask in your sunshine and glamour, while still stabbing you in the back. Of course.
William won’t want their sunshine and glamour.
They’re shook lmao good! At this point, W&C backing off won’t be enough for H to come back. He’s done and moved on. He’s not going anywhere without M and their kids either. This ship has sailed.
They’re only shook because they’re losing money. When they were making money disparaging and bullying them, it was peaches and cream. Now that those lawsuits have drained their newspapers and sales have gone down and redundancies are in effect, they want them back. They knew all of this from the beginning and they still shot themselves in the foot.
My favorite part of the delusional screeds from the UK press is how someone will occasionally throw out a line about “bringing Harry back” or “letting him back in the fold” as if they or the leftover royals are the gatekeepers of his return.
That’s a whole grown man who said “I don’t want to be part of your mess anymore and I won’t consider coming back until you sort it out and apologize,” which they obviously haven’t done.
The disconnect is fascinating to watch from the US because the press and royals act like Harry is sleeping on their doorstep, begging for entry, but you can clearly see a man who is just out enjoying his life with his family, friends, charities, etc.
It’s like they’re trying to cover the sun with their hand and convince the world it’s gone and it’s embarassing to watch.
I have no time for this dreadful Wyatt woman BUT it feels significant that she’s saying this. Given that she’s normally so fully on board with the Windsors.
I cannot get over how completely goofy William looks in that uniform.
It’s time for Petronella and co. to accept that Harry AND Meghan are not going back and have moved on.
What strikes me in all of this is the way Kate isn’t even mentioned—it’s like there’s no longer even a question of ‘if’ she’ll return to public duties, but an accepted fact that she won’t. Which, fine, but they need to acknowledge it and say it out loud.
But now they’re staring down the barrel of what happens when William becomes king. Just logistically, there won’t be enough people to keep up even the bare minimum of public royal duties. Sure they can tap the York Princesses, and the other cousins, but that seems unlikely to fully plug the holes, and may only keep new ones from being made as Charles’s siblings also retire.
This whole piece seems aimed at KC—saying Harry must brought back into the fold now, while Charles is king, because William won’t do it (and is likely to make the breach worse by removing titles and other idiotic moves). This is a warning to BP, that time is running out for the BRF to have the bare minimum of people to keep the Firm running.
I have to wonder if this is how the British Establishment “speaks” to the Family and inner circle — this is the most tactful way of letting them know that William and Charles look like assholes. Its the Telegraph — a somewhat more respectable paper than the Mail, Sun and Express… but not quite at the level as the Guardian? That’s my “read” on the intent of this article… letting the powers that be know how things are shaking down… and yes… everyone in the palace – courtiers included are so inside the fishbowl they can’t read the room.
“the Sussexes have youth and glamour, and the young regard them as a religion with no dilution of agnosticism”.
One thing I do love about the British is their way with words, and this is POETRY.
I find no poetry in that treacly venom.
She was sullying the Sussexes as a cult with dumb followers.
Always projection with these people.
And the Sussexes are the same age as W and K, so it’s not about them being younger.
The bottom picture of William with his hands on his belt, strutting along with the real pilots just screams “am I manly enough”. He is such a puffed up peacock.
He is a peacock, but I think it’s a better pose than the one where he’s clasping his hands. It looks so off with the uniform and gives an “out, out, damned spot” vibe.
Her comparing being anti-monarchy to envy is WILD. Like what a massive hole in logic you have to have to not understand why an entire country may not want to pay the way for one family who brings literally nothing to the table – this latest batch doesn’t even like to do the bare minimum asked of them. At least QEII did that
Charles and William are horrible. They both don’t want reconciliation because Harry was RIGHT THERE and they both put forth a lot of effort to suddenly look busy and we all saw it. What is this rewriting of (not even history because this happened just last week) the past week. They are playing in our faces and expecting us not to see it. Seriously?!
The intended audience is inside the palace walls. I think many “royalists” were shaken by how obstinate and inept the RF has been over the past week. This piece is trying to explain to them that their treatment of the Sussexes is an existential threat to the future of the monarchy itself.
There are no adults left in the room. The advisors are either providing bad advice or it’s not being followed. Rishi Sunak certainly isn’t going to have a “get your shit together” talk with Charles. There’s no one to save them from themselves this time. No one has the ability to persuade or command them to change course, so it’s full speed ahead into a labor government. This is a historic moment.
They are super stupid. Letting their minions in the press write crazy unhinged articles about having their titles removed show that they are having a huge tantrum in the palace. Do they really think that a soon to be Labor government would seriouly consider this? Remove the titles of the first mixed race royal? From what I understand they would have to considered traitors for this to happen. Prince Harry is a veteran that served two tours in Afghanistan. He is currently working with wounded veterans in his country and othe countries.This would never happen. Nevermind how this would present to the non white people of Britain. Before you remove Harry’s and Meghan’s you would have to remove Andrew, Beatrice and Eugenie and any othe non-working royal. Someone needs to sit down with Charles and help him find a path to makeup with his son and daughter in-law before this gets out of hand.
I do think this is for the royal courtiers and is basically a plea to figure something out. We know that William, Camilla and Charles do not want H&M back but this past week has really demonstrated that the smear campaigns, the lies, the fake polls etc haven’t worked. Harry got a bigger crowd last week than the King did today. H&M were welcomed and celebrated in Nigeria (and covered globally) in a way no other royals other than Princess Diana ever have been. The stupid cheque story absolutely blew up in the face of whoever engineered it and now we have a Governor who is a likely future Presidential Candidate on Team Sussex. Harry has straight out said they are going to travel more for Invictus and their Foundation work which any country they go to is going to try to outdo Nigeria and basically produce a tourism ad for their country (no one will ever beat this weekend though Nigeria you killed it!!!!)
Exactly, Tina. I’m sure the Harry and Meghan stories got more clicks too which is all that matters to the BM. The KFC and Huevo stories were expected and childish. If anyone bothered to read any of the articles about that, I’m sure it paled in comparison to the Sussex attention.
It’s also funny to see KFC and Huevo getting the negative spotlight since that was supposed to be Harry’s storyline. Ouch!
This is yet another attempt to erase Meghan from the royal narrative. Meghan also has star power. Meghan could have brought so much to that bleak white family.
I’m sad, and angry, for Meghan that she went through hell in England. But selfishly, as someone who wants to see the monarchy wither on its twisted vine, I’m glad she and Harry escaped to the U.S., where they can fully shine.
Petronella can write all the nonsense she wants, but the Sussexes aren’t coming back to rescue the Windsors.
Well, she nailed it on this line:
“Yet where William is concerned, Byronic unhappiness has taken hold.”
That is the exact literary reference we needed to describe William.
Seems to me that with this line, wyatt is hinting at more than Bully’s 7-year, one-way, hatefest that he has going on in his head regarding H&M.
That “Byronic unhappiness”……..the heaviness of the weight of his unhappiness ……doesnt strike me as related to his epic hatefest against his brother. Rather, it seems to me that a more apt reference would be that his unhappiness is more Othello-esque: “‘Twas I that killed her!”
Thats the secret heavy weight he’s carrying that has seen the sharp drop in his weight (stress definitely does that;) the sense of ostracism from his relatives; and the waiting. Theres a definite pall of portent hanging over the BRF these days and their collaborators in the shitmedia are getting tired of waiting to be unleashed.
Petronella honey, it’s “inhumane”, not “inhuman”. Are you writing about Planet of the Apes?
Aside from her mangled hyperbole, there are nuggets of truth in this article and it seems a number of royal a$$-kissing writers seem to be planting some seeds of doubt in their rather shady articles these days. A bit of a cold war is taking place, I hope it gains more traction and turns into a battle royale.
It’s a conundrum isn’t it? Print media is having revenue issues across the board internationally and the UK papers want money, being shut out of H&M’s events is taking bread out of their mouths. The BM need money, not in the least because Harry and Meghan were switched on enough to take advice and get their own legal representation. The Sussexes are in a position to clean the BM’s clock and dismantle them as business entities after outing their malfeasance in court. The red tops are vulnerable because they have conducted decades of bad behaviour they had no qualms with because ‘the palace was on their side’. What happens when the magic of the monarchy tarnishes? There’s no shiny object to hide behind.
This drum beat of mea culpa on these journalists’ behalf is a put on. They only want Harry to drop his lawsuit. Bring Harry back on ‘probation’ is the quiet part out loud. It’s a warning that the Windsors need to bring their errant family member to heel and Cam getting restless. If Harry doesn’t settle with The Sun a great deal of unsavoury information about her part to play in briefing the press will come out and I bet money even Charles’ eyebrows will raise over what might be disclosed about his wife’s entanglement with the press when the BM try to save their own skin.
Pray for the Sussexes. Should you not be religious, extend H&M the support of directing some of your positive energy towards them. H&M are navigating an exquisite level of political difficulty with no clear roadmap and bound by familial ties that complicate everything more.
@Interested Gawker I too had the feeling after last weekend that we need to up our prayers for the Sussexes. They have achieved the kind of success that the Windsors tried to keep from happening and do not want to see repeated.
OMG Same!! Each passing day of the Nigeria visit and seeing the lovely photos of Harry with the adoring crowd in London, I’ve been thinking how I hope they have airtight security and the best drivers.
Interested Gawker, ITA. When the information in the lawsuits come out members of the brf are going to get nailed. The Escort will not be spared. Rather a fitting position for her after what she did to Princess Di.
Agreed…..this is all about the lawsuits. Camilla will not be able to come out of this clean.
Excellent points; although, I suspect, the malaise is not affecting only the print press, but UK news organizations, across all media.
“Personally, I have no taste for republicanism, due to my incapacity for envy. That emotion or weakness is quite absent from my makeup. In the face of other people’s good fortune, I am as inert as a deaf person at a recital.”
Oh. My. God. I bet she is SUPER proud of this prose. 🦚 Can you imagine being this clueless and un-self aware?
Harry is a package deal. He comes with his Black partner. She is part of his magic. They’re gonna have to deal with Harry on Harry’s terms, if they’re finally going to admit the obvious and acknowledge that the better brother left.
“Harry and Meghan, moreover, are now reaching another tricky crossroad. Where now for two people who have absolutely no talent? The only thing they have is their titles, which is why Harry recently said he would like to “step into a royal role” while his father is recovering from cancer.”
That delusional dingbat needs to take all the seats. She also wrote the above quote in that ridiculous article which aptly describes the WanKs, not H&M. And the gaslighting and lies spewed makes me wonder what kind of drugs these people are taking.
There is zero chance in hell that Harry would ever put his life and that of his wife and children Secruity in the hands of chuck and wank . They already yanked their security before , and leaked their location to the world. So Harry will never let them get that chance again. So this pipe dream of Harry leaving his hot, intelligent wife and children and returning to be chuck and wank whipping boy , is never ever going to happen.
I wonder how sober Petronella was when she drafted this.
“Personally, I have no taste for republicanism, due to my incapacity for envy. That emotion or weakness is quite absent from my makeup. In the face of other people’s good fortune, I am as inert as a deaf person at a recital.”
Of course “Petronella” says she’s incapable of envy. Jaysis but what does she have to be envious about? She’s a toff from the upper-crust! (I’m assuming) No one but upper class twits would name their daughter “Petronella Aspasia.” GET REAL.
