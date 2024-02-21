Wyatt: Prince Harry & Meghan’s Sussex titles shouldn’t be removed, it’s a trap!

Last week, British royalist and writer Petronella Wyatt hit the crack pipe and threw down one of the most asinine and overwrought Telegraph pieces I’ve ever read. The point of it was simple – Petronella’s good friend Queen Camilla was mad that Prince Harry did not want Camilla in the room when he met with his father. Instead of reporting that sad tea straight from Camilla, Wyatt spun a cracked-out web of delusion, hatred and poor journalism. Well, guess what that crackhead is up to now? A column about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s titles and whether or not the Sussex titles should be removed. It’s been four years and these people cannot move on. Interestingly enough, Wyatt argues that the Sussex titles should not be removed.
Allowing Harry to come back and perform royal duties would be a bit like giving a terrorist a free run of the Houses of Parliament. He’s dynamite but not of the right kind. Besides, he and William would be the Brothers Grim. Nonetheless, those calling for Harry and Meghan to be stripped of their titles are missing the point and risk a head-on collision with Cape Counterproductive.
Deprived of the Dukedom of Sussex, the couple would become more elevated still, as they would revert to being Prince Harry and Princess Harry, titles that can never be removed, as they are part of the Prince’s inalienable birthright, and a prince always trumps a duke, due in part to the scarcity of such handles.
Their website, which now boasts the name sussex.com, a commercialisation that some say crosses the line, at least in spirit, of their agreement with the Palace, might then read princeandprincessharry.com, which, though a mouthful, would be even worse (as would windsor.com), implying that they are the world’s preeminent royalty, and that Meghan is a bona fide American princess. “Sussex” has the advantage of making them sound like a cricket club.
Still I admire and even sneakingly applaud Harry’s devotion to his wife and her ambitious machinations. There is something almost noble and brave about it, albeit foolhardy.
The allurement that women like Meghan, or indeed any woman, hold out to men is precisely the allurement that rocks hold out to sailors. They are enormously dangerous and hence enormously fascinating. To the average man, even royal ones, they offer the only grand adventure he will ever encounter. Take them away and his existence would be as flat and dull as that of a caterpillar. Even to the unusual man, the adventurous man, the imaginative and romantic man, which Harry is not, they offer the adventure of adventures, like something in H Rider Haggard, and Meghan is certainly “she who must be obeyed”.
[From The Telegraph]
I cut off the last six paragraphs or so, where it was clear that Wyatt hit the pipe halfway through writing the column. She went on to suggest that Meghan was some kind of magical temptress manipulating Harry. We’ve heard it all before, and it seems to be a quite common view among educated white Britons working in the British media: that a Black woman has magical voodoo powers and she can control hapless white men with a snap of her fingers. Even more specifically, they believe Harry is stupid and Meghan is exploiting him and everything around them. None of that is true. Anyway, Harry and Meghan wouldn’t have used their Sussex titles for their website unless they were certain that Charles wouldn’t remove them. Cry harder, crackheads.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
That mental vampire Karen rat wants H&M titles she should go to parliament and start the paperwork. That cow is really getting on people nerves.
Sounds like she’s recommending widespread enforcement of burkas to keep these damn temptresses at bay. Might happen in the US. Stay tuned.
Yes@Bettyrose it was so woman hating! It made me wonder if this article was ghost written by a man similar to when it was discovered that black Brit writers were allowing white writers to use their name to publish racist articles. What woman would write:
“The allurement that women like Meghan, or indeed any woman, hold out to men is precisely the allurement that rocks hold out to sailors.”
Does this not sound like something a man would write? Its also the logic used to justify burkas and locking us away.
@B … Yes, the signature voice and tone of this piece sounds suspiciously like that of Jeremy Clarkson (all writers have their own unique voice) or someone with a similar dislike and disregard of women.
Petronella has just given Meghan (and other women) another archetype to examine — the black temptress/siren. Oy!
What kind of publicity machine do you have if the machine members have to be crack addicts in irder to function? This miserable cow can’t bring herself to say that Harry and Meghan have done a great job outside the confines and miseries of the royal family, so she has to resort to the crassest of misogynoir stereotypes to create a narrative. Voodoo queen? Really?
This age is going to be a gold mine for royal scholars. The Fall of the House of Windsor will generate a lot of graduate theses, books, and documentaries.
Did OfMichael and her racist brooch panic dial Petronella? Or was it a different source?
What in the actual delusional hell is this screeching harpy going on about?
Sorry Kaiser. This is beyond crack pipe…sheesh.
She is a special breed of vile.
The racism really comes out with the reference to H. Rider Haggard and his misogynistic epos She.
This crackhead rolled out every racist trope she could think of. The article drips of jealousy and racism.
Also, regarding Kaiser’s comment:
“ be a quite common view among educated white Britons working in the British media: that a Black woman has magical voodoo powers and she can control hapless white men with a snap of her fingers”
This has roots in slavery when white aristocracy would use and abuse enslaved women (especially on Caribbean plantations) for their amusement.
…And given that the #RacistRoyalFamilyofBritain are the OGs of anti-black racism in the new world, putridwyatt is merely being true to her racist antecedents.
NB:
The more successful H&M become which, juxtaposed with the hilarious bumbling mediocrity of their king-in-awaiting, is the more it allows the world – not just royal watchers & supporters – to see the contrast and point and laugh in incredulity.
And as this contrast between the productivity of the Sussexes and the bumbling idiocy of the windsors continues, the excrement from the british shitmedia, like putridwyatt, will become even more flailing and extreme.
None of the Royals would agree to titles being taken away. It opens a whole can of worms that could blow back on any one of them.
Even with the titles taken away. They would still be the Sussex’s. Archie and Lili are using that as their last name at school and such. And that is probably what H&M use to sign paperwork. So take the title away. They will still be the Sussex’s. Even Parlament can’t change that.
Mmm, I thought Piers was going to have a debate about removing their titles since the press is now calling for it. Which means if CAMCAm manages to finagle titles for her off spring they could easily be taken away,
Ahh nothing like a fever dream brought on by massive amounts of whatever she took to bring these unhinged fantastical stories to the light of day. Stay off drugs kids or this is what you become.
Isn’t Meghan technically Princess Henry right now but she goes by the the duchess of sussex title? Or am I wrong in that?
Yup. They were “elevated” to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day.
If they move the Sussex title, she gets to use Princess Henry of Wales on the regular — you know, like that vacuous, racist, Princess Michael of Kent. The fact that “Princess Henry of Wales” gets you really close to “Princess of Wales”, is probably why they have yet to mount a credible campaign against their titles. I’m show a few strands of pearls have been clutched over the thought of “A BLACK PRICESS OF WALES”.
So “a prince always trumps a duke, due in part to the scarcity of such handles.”? Don’t they all use the Duke titles because that is considered higher? In the UK alone, there are 18 by birth that use prince/princess and 6 by marriage. Then there is worldwide where some even use Prince titles from defunct monarchies. She is an idiot who should have done more research before typing. Is her problem that Boris and her other affair don’t have lives as “as flat and dull as that of a caterpillar” without her and that they wouldn’t do anything to stay with her?
A Prince is a higher title than an ‘ordinary’ Duke. But a ‘Royal Duke’ invested by the sovereign trumps both of these. Arcane and crazy.
Good grief, with that utter drivel you can see why Boris Johnson was so enamoured with her – and that’s not a compliment!
If they can’t strip Harry of his princely title, then why do the derangers keep saying that William will strip Archie and Lilibet of their titles when he becomes king? Why would he strip the innocent children of their titles but not their father? Someone explain to me please.
This has me wondering if the column itself is a candy-coated pill for William. “It’d be WORSE if we stripped the titles, so just shut up about it already, especially in briefings to the press.” The racist hatred of Meghan is just the sugar helping that medicine go down.
Some old white hag on a YouTube astrology channel is convinced a spell has been placed on Kate by Meghan, I kid you not.
If Meghan had that kind of power, you can be sure that Crocmilla and Scamantha would not be standing upright at this time. Along with a mile long list of media harpies. The lunacy of these racist folks is astounding.
YouTube is so dangerous, it recommends really radical hate after you watch one normal thing.
I read someone mention she sold her “voodoo” Meghan smear as “let’s all be kind, no hate” while we blame Meghan for Kate and Charles health issues.
Ah yes, the ole’ DVM (Devil Vagina Magic) that women are accused of having when they are married to a strong man who asserts his boundaries unconditionally with her support.
Oh, but Harry isn’t strong! According to this lunatic he’s neither unusual, adventurous, imaginative or romantic. But Boris is probably all of that in her crazy head.
Wyatt is just blurting out words without thinking what they mean. So, what exactly was Meghan’s ambition here and how has anything that’s happened in the past 4 years achieved that ambition?
If it was to live the life of the royals, she had that and she could have sacrificed her mental and physical health to stay there, even though Harry would never be anything more than William’s scapegoat. If it was to marry a rich guy, have a couple of kids and live in a big house, she could have done that any time and a lot easier – with her beauty, intelligence and connections it would have been a snap. She was already an actor and philanthropist, so what ambitious scheme did she have in her head that everyone keeps bleating on about?
I can’t believe this racist Karen is using H Rider Haggard’s symbol of white superiority, the jungle queen, to compare to Meghan. Is she implying Meghan is ruling over White men? I am lost here. How does this person have a column?
So demeaning to women and sexist. Personally must watch lots of soap operas and old movie melodrama like the temptress with Greta g a r b o. Gilda with rita Hayworth. And double indemnity with Barbara stanwyck. Personally has no shame
P e t r o n ella. Spell check error showed personally
That last paragraph sounds like it’s been written by an incel.
“The allurement that women like Meghan, or indeed any woman, hold out to men is precisely the allurement that rocks hold out to sailors. They are enormously dangerous and hence enormously fascinating. To the average man, even royal ones, they offer the only grand adventure he will ever encounter. Take them away and his existence would be as flat and dull as that of a caterpillar. Even to the unusual man, the adventurous man, the imaginative and romantic man, which Harry is not, they offer the adventure of adventures, like something in H Rider Haggard, and Meghan is certainly “she who must be obeyed”.”
That entire paragraph is disgusting misogynistic vile. What in the methhead hell.
She’s not all that complimentary to men, either. Really, this piece says nothing about “Meghan, or indeed any woman.” It only says something about Petronella Wyatt as one particular woman.
This woman is beyond pathetic. She fits right in with the rest of the UK media cabal. And b*tch please, there is no implying that Meghan is an American princess, she IS an American princess along with her daughter. That is what is really killing them, lol. Just think Crocmilla is queen (consort) but she can’t say her daughter is a princess, lol.
Petronella’s not only a crackhead and a terrible writer but she’s also a misogynist and racist.
I see that anti-Blackness and misogyny are selling tabloids! Personally, I understand the back-handed historical value of these unhinged racist attacks on Meghan. Someday the haters will try to deny their vitriol for the Black Duchess. The world will be committed to evolve past racial hatred, leaving bigots, left-behinds, and derangers holding the bag of evidence. The bigots will scramble to try to re-write history, but we will still have receipts.
I noticed that the British media treats Meghan like shes this evil succubus and sunk her claws Into him turning him from lovable screwup into an “woke cucked Zombie” the derangment from these people is insane.