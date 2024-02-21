Piers Morgan: Prince William drank wine all the time when he was 13 years old

For years and years, royal biographers have detailed Prince William and Prince Harry’s early-years boozing. When Harry was a teenager and even into his 20s, he probably spent most weekends swimming in alcohol. Harry’s boozy adventures were often used as a cover for his older brother, who was and perhaps still is quite a drinker. Mike Tindall recently revealed that his nickname for William is “One Pint Willy.” William also looked under the influence during a mid-day investiture ceremony two weeks ago. I strongly suspect that William has been a heavy drinker for years. Well, now Piers Morgan is confirming that William was boozing it up when he was just 13 years old.
“HELLO, Sir,” I said to Prince William when we first met nearly 30 years ago. A tall, shy 13-year-old boy with braces on his teeth tentatively shook my hand at Kensington Palace. His mother, Princess Diana, had invited me to a private lunch – I was editor the Daily Mirror at the time – and at the last minute, asked if I minded her elder son joining us.
“That would be terribly inconvenient,” I replied, deadpan. Diana blushed slightly and started a stuttering “Yes, of course, I’m so sorry…” apology before I burst out laughing.
“Ma’am, I think I can stretch to allowing the future King to join me for lunch!”
What followed was the most extraordinary meal of my life in which Diana opened up about everything in her life from her failed marriage and numerous boyfriends to her cellulite and the future of the Monarchy, as William eyed me throughout like a suspicious young dolphin encountering a hungry shark. He was a polite, intelligent, mature-beyond-his years, quite intense young man who was clearly very close to, and protective of his mother. But there was one moment which has always stuck in my mind.
William asked for a glass of wine to match mine, and Diana, mindful of how such underage boozing would look to a scoop-ravenous tabloid news hound, instantly snapped “No, William, what are you thinking?”
He replied: “But Mummy, I drink it all the time.”
“Erm, you don’t actually, and you can’t have any!” she exclaimed, nervously.
“Yes, I do, and yes, I can!” he chuckled. And he then did. This, I thought, was a boy who knew his own mind, and had a slightly naughty, rebellious streak.
We met a few more times after that, and he was always charm personified, once prodding my stomach at a party and guffawing: “That’s not a six-pack, Piers, that’s a keg!”
The rest of Piers’ column is all about how Harry “betrayed” William by, you know, getting married and moving to America. Harry was supposed to stick around so William could hide behind him forever! Harry was supposed to be like Princess Margaret, trapped in the royal system, divorced and unlucky in love, and a tragic alcoholic. Instead, William is the one who is trapped, William is the one who seems unhappy in his marriage, William is the one who needs booze to get through daytime work events. Again, I know both William and Harry were huge drinkers and they abused alcohol when they were far too young. But it looks like only one of them outgrew it and got therapy and stopped self-medicating with alcohol. Anyway, it’s curious that Piers put this out there.
This is an old story by piers that has been circulating since the mid 1990s. I doubt Diana confided in piers with all those details. William did found club h when he was still a teenager. Lots of drinking there.
Will was bratty and still is.
What is Piers trying to do here by starting his column with this anecdote? It makes Diana look like a terrible parent and William look like an alcoholic. Plus making the restaurant staff look highly unprofessional.
Will was mouthing off then. I doubt his mother gave him wine. Although piers has been writing articles putting down the late Diana of late. Diana did not coddle William the way Charles does. I recall how when william was sulking and would not go in the house Diana scooped up harry and went in with William running desperately after them
Tessa, I remember that from a show on them. Will was little and he was sulking and hiding in the garden. Diana was holding Harry and said “OK then Harry will get *whatever* ” and William roared “noooooo!” and he ran out from the garden and came after Diana. I thought he was bad-tempered and bratty.
“Yes, I do, and yes, I can!” he chuckled. And he then did. — it makes him sound like a jerk to her mother, which I guess happens with teenagers, but still.
This, I thought, was a boy who knew his own mind, and had a slightly naughty, rebellious streak. — or a dumb jerk who disrespects his mother in public. Again, I know teenagers can be assholes, but come on.
At least one You Tuber thinks old Piers is trying to tell us something about what happened to Kate. The You Tuber sees William as an angry drunk which tracks since he’s also angry on the rare occasion he’s sober. And this gentleman helpfully pointed out that teens with an alcohol problem tend to get worse as adults without intervention and that Piers is mighty tight with Camilla. He’s also trying to blame William’s substance abuse on Diana.
I hope Camilla ditches piers. The article made William look like a brat. Diana said he did not get wine in that story.
Uh-huh. Excepting the part about William’s underage drinking, this reads like the bad fanfic it most likely is.
First of all, his subservience is revolting. Imaging calling a 13-year old “Sir”. It’s unnecessary. Secondly why on earth would Diana invite this rat into her home and tell him everything?! Was this the invisible contract? I’ll tell you everything but you only print nice stuff about me?
Diana is gone and can’t refute it.
Also, Peg had braces? They either did a bad job, or he didn’t give a shit about wearing his retainers later.
He did! Both W&H did…maybe they don’t do the permanent retainers there?
So Piers wants us to know William has a drinking problem. While Kate is still settling from her planned and successful abdominal surgery. Interesting.
so King Rat is trying to tell us that William is all masculine and can drink hoorah! Trying to refute the one pint willy narrative, whilst actually telling us that William was and is a spoilt brat who thought nothing of embarrassing his mother in company and will do anything to get his own way? I don’t think it’s having the effect King Rat thought it would…
Explains things. No wonder he was swaying and blinking at the investiture. He probably isn’t seen because he goes on day long benders. Man he was a tool the minute he was born and has only gotten worse.
How wonder how many pieces of silver the mistress threw at him or are the chickens caught home to roost.
He wrote about this in his book The Insider back in 2005. It may be old tea, but it is interesting that Piers has decided to give this some context now (or stir the pot, if you prefer). These column quotes are lifted almost identically from his book.
This reads like a Morgan fanfic about how he “charmed” Diana at a lunch. He sounds like an awful toady (I think I can stretch to allowing the future King to join me for lunch!) and keep in mind this is his own description. Yuck.
13 year old William sounds like an awful brat who got his own way all of the time.
I don’t necessarily think that this story is relevant to his current drinking habits, but it may tell us a lot about his personality and how he responds to limits ( not well).
Also, is Piers implying that staff at this restaurant knowingly served a 13 year old? Or is he saying that he (and his newspaper – would it have been the DM?) ordered and paid for alcohol for a minor?