Jennifer Lopez’s ‘This Is Me… Now: A Love Story’ was a very bad miscalculation

Over the weekend, I watched Jennifer Lopez’s musical “film,” This Is Me… Now: A Love Story. She self-financed the hour-long movie for $20 million and she really did not need to do any of that. Like, it should have been just a series of music videos released on her YouTube page. She could have even turned it into a few “short films” like Taylor Swift did with “All Too Well.” The problem is that… the music wasn’t actually very good. You could argue that the “story” of the film was kind of camp and hilariously stupid, but the whole point of the film was that it was supposed to be a companion piece to this new album and the album is…not good. The music was so bad, you guys. Even then, I would consider J.Lo to be a great dancer who can “perform” her music well, but none of the choreography was working either. All of this is being reflected in the numbers:
Jennifer Lopez has made a big deal about investing her own money in her new project. JLo says she put $20 million into “This is Me…Now,” the title of her new album, and the video that goes with it on Amazon Prime.
The project unfurled on Thursday night. There are no numbers yet, but there’s some indication of a soft launch. The album went to number 1 upon release, but now it’s number 4 on iTunes. What goes down on pop charts doesn’t usually come back up.
The album has also not birthed any hot tracks. The lead single, “Can’t Get Enough,” is at number 76. There are no other tracks from the album on the top 100. A good indicator of an album’s strength is it immediately dispersing tracks throughout the top 100. It seems like the fans could indeed get enough.
As for the video, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told” doesn’t hit Amazon Prime until February 27th — next Sunday. By that time, the album and the single may not be in a position to help it.
[From Showbiz411]
I’m actually going to watch the documentary because I want to see how cringe it is and how much Ben Affleck appears in it. I’m also interested in seeing how thoroughly J.Lo documented the fact that everyone in her life told her to just skip the musical film. I kind of think she should have skipped the album too, but whatever. Again, I love Jennifer Lopez and I’m still really sad and outraged that she didn’t win an Oscar for Hustlers. She has every right to do whatever she wants, but oh my god, was this whole three-part album/film/documentary thing a huge miscalculation. Still, I think it was like an itch she had to scratch – she wasn’t going to let it go until she figured out a way to do it.
Top 10 stories about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s rekindled romance
Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on the outs? Sign up for our mailing list and get the top 10 stories about their rekindled romance! I only send one email a day on weekdays. – Katie at Celebitchy
Thank you!
You have successfully joined our subscriber list.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
-
-
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 13: Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Lopez (JLo) wearing a Zuhair Murad Couture gown with Joseph Saidian and Sons vintage Van Cleef & Arpels diamond earrings and A.Jaffe diamond rings arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios’ ‘This Is Me…Now: A Love Story’ held at the Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 846503912, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, JLo, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 13: Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Lopez (JLo) wearing a Zuhair Murad Couture gown with Joseph Saidian and Sons vintage Van Cleef & Arpels diamond earrings and A.Jaffe diamond rings arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios’ ‘This Is Me…Now: A Love Story’ held at the Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 846504026, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, JLo, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 13: Jennifer Lopez (JLo) wearing a Zuhair Murad Couture gown with Joseph Saidian and Sons vintage Van Cleef and Arpels diamond earrings and A.Jaffe diamond rings arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios’ ‘This Is Me…Now: A Love Story’ held at the Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 846505624, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, JLo, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story” at Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, California.,Image: 846558953, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer / Avalon
-
-
Hollywood, CA – The premiere of “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story” at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Hollywood, CA – Celebrities attend the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story” at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.
Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Juan Rico / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Celebrities at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘This Is Me… Now: A Love Story’
Featuring: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 13 Feb 2024
Credit: Ryan Hartford/INSTARimages.com
-
-
Celebrities at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘This Is Me… Now: A Love Story’
Featuring: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 13 Feb 2024
Credit: Ryan Hartford/INSTARimages.com
-
-
Celebrities at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘This Is Me… Now: A Love Story’
Featuring: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 13 Feb 2024
Credit: Ryan Hartford/INSTARimages.com
Guess JL never heard of TMI. Personally, I think she is a horrible singer, and not much better at acting. She’s not my cup of tea, but she apparently is to others.
I watched it over the weekend and I enjoyed it. Then again, I wasn’t expecting much. I appreciated the story she was trying to tell.
Saw the Bob Marley movie, it was not bad, started slowly.
Wildly unpopular opinion, perhaps: I liked it! I thought it was weird, silly, introspective, sweeping, indulgent and ….Weird. I loved the dancing. Some sets were downright stunning, and it just had this escapist vibe that I dug. The music was fine (I don’t know much about her music anyway, and I did wonder a few times: did she actually sing any of this?)
I hope it gets lots of love as the days go on. It’s an escape from everyday darkness and completely unnecessary and Very Leo, but still I dug it!
I could use with an escapist romp. And if it’s really that bad, I’ve got something to talk about.
Yes, super escapist! I think that’s why I liked it too. It was visually stunning and very self aware and funny to me. I thought the music sounded the same as all her other music, highly produced as ever but it definitely didn’t stand out to me as sounding terrible.
She’s in love with love it’s too much. What are the odds a fourth marriage works? I want to see JLo running her business empire please enough with this ridiculousness.
I feel like the first post in here was panning it just because some people told her not to make it. The bias is then that she shouldn’t have done it. Why? Why is the narrative not: she believed in herself and her vision no matter what?
I’ve watched it six times. I actually love it, and a lot of young women in my life—including my daughter—love it. It spoke to them about loving their younger parts. I recommended it to a client even.
And her dancing? Never been better. So free. I wept the first time at “Broken Like Me” because it touched something in me about healing from the sh— of life. It was technically so precise. And the joy she exudes in “Hummingbird” was breathtaking.
I’m not a super fan by any means, and the plot was simple. But I felt her heartbreak and her joy I felt her freedom at mid-life after having been through it. I know that woman because I am her too.
She didn’t lose the plot or make a fool of herself. She made art for herself with her own money. Good for her! Men do it every day and don’t care who they hurt in the process. Art is subjective. You don’t have to love it or like it. But for Goddess’s sake, let the artist live! Don’t bash her for making it. Praise her for taking a risk and putting herself out there because she believed in herself that much.
We’d all be blessed to have that kind of belief in ourselves.
This is such a lovely and positive persepective. Thank you @Jac for sharing it. If we can afford it – let us all believe and invest in ourselves.
Well said, Jac. I haven’t watched it but don’t see the point in ppl being such haters about it.
We watched it this weekend and while I didn’t love it, my perspective has been very much – I am celebrating creativity and artists making art. We’ve all watched her live this Fool for Love role for the last 30 years. Making art from it (and telling it in her own way) is entirely her prerogative.
Also, something about this makes me think of how women’s sexuality is used to sell all manner of products that make money for others (generally men), but when women decide to benefit themselves using their own sexuality, then suddenly it it a Very Big Problem.
She made art for herself and with her own money. Let her live.
I watched it on the weekend and disliked it. The metaphors are laughably ham fisted, practically screaming at the audience.The music is not good and the acting is outright bad(Fat Joe as the therapist!). I do think that the over the top acting was a stylistic choice that didn’t work. The dancing however is really good and the choreography was interesting.
As a piece of art, it is one of the most self-indulgent things I have ever seen.
I do like that JLo is willing to take risks and bet on herself like this even if the resulting project is a mess.
I enjoyed it but I have to admit I popped an edible before so…
🤣🤣🤣
Her highest rated film by critics and viewers, by all means did bery, very well in streaming but it was miscalculation.?People keep asking JLo to not do this, do that and then keep making her projects successful. By all means, bizarre take. Its like stop, yes we are putting dollars in your bank but how dare you? That’s all I saw on twitter and it reeks of entitlement. The movie was funny, not too serious yet was very charming in a way. Loads of people did, I suppose or else how did it do well?