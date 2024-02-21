It doesn’t sound like Prince William consulted with King Charles about his statement

On Tuesday, ahead of his last-minute trip to the British Red Cross Headquarters in London, Prince William issued his second statement in 24 hours, about the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis and humanitarian disaster. Here’s what William said:
“I remain deeply concerned about the terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack on Oct 7. Too many have been killed. I, like so many others, want to see an end to the fighting as soon as possible. There is a desperate need for increased humanitarian support to Gaza. It’s critical that aid gets in and the hostages are released.”
“Sometimes it is only when faced with the sheer scale of human suffering that the importance of permanent peace is brought home. Even in the darkest hour, we must not succumb to the counsel of despair. I continue to cling to the hope that a brighter future can be found, and I refuse to give up on that.”
It’s the kind of statement one would expect from a congressman, MP or even a president or prime minister. It’s not the kind of statement one would expect from the unelected, supposedly apolitical heir to the throne. I still sort of believe this is all about William’s brand new private secretary (who comes from the diplomatic world) and the new guy just couldn’t say no to William’s most blundering instincts. Becky English at the Mail had a curious piece, where she was clearly briefed by Kensington Palace (they’re in clean-up mode) but she also made some interesting little asides to suggest that all is not well. Some highlights:
William’s statement was welcomed by Downing Street: His statement was issued with the knowledge of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and welcomed by Downing Street, which said his ‘measured’ call for an end to the fighting was in line with the Government’s position.
Buckingham Palace is sitting back & watching this play out: Royal aides emphasised that it was the ‘extent of the human suffering that is on display which had led him to make the statement he has today’. They would not confirm whether it had the backing of the King. But father and son did meet in Norfolk at the weekend, where Charles is recuperating from cancer treatment. However, the statement also puts the heir to the throne at risk of accusations of meddling.
Political Peg: Sources close to the heir to the throne acknowledged that the issues surrounding the crisis are highly politicised. But they stressed that having undertaken a well-received visit to both Israel and the West Bank in 2018, William had been following events closely. They said he had thought ‘long and hard’ about whether to say anything, but felt the overwhelming humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region required him to speak out. Royal aides insisted that William’s words should not be taken as a call for an immediate ceasefire or a comment on the issue of a ‘two state’ solution, but as an instinctive reaction to monumental loss of life both as a human being and ‘as a father’.
This is what William will do when he’s king: Many royal insiders see the statement as an example of William’s distinct vision for the monarchy and his desire to speak his mind on the issues that matter. Sources close to the prince have long told the Mail that he believes the institution ‘needs to better explain its own thinking, particularly in terms of its place in the world’.
The Tories are mad: Tory peer Stewart Jackson described the Prince’s intervention as ‘ill-timed and ill-judged’. Conservative MP Andrew Percy, vice-chairman of the all-party parliamentary group on anti-Semitism, said: ‘The underlying principle of our constitutional monarchy is that members of the Royal Family do not engage in contentious political issues of the day on which there are divergent and strongly held beliefs in this country.’
The government is backing him, for now: No 10 was informed in advance of the prince’s statement, and the Prime Minister is said to have told colleagues that the points made by William reflected his own views. A Whitehall source said the prince’s comments would add momentum to the search for peace. ‘Whenever the Royals speak, people listen,’ the source said.
Everybody’s choosing their wording very carefully. The Sunak government was “informed” of William’s statement. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office had “knowledge” of the statement before its release. All of which means that Downing Street didn’t write it and neither did the Foreign Office. That means the whole thing was cooked up within Kensington Palace, with a private secretary who has only been on the job for a few days and a prince who surrounds himself with Tory handlers, sycophants and lazy dumbasses. Kensington Palace wouldn’t even say if King Charles had been informed, or even agreed with William’s statement. Well, at least no one is talking about William’s awful BAFTA gaffe anymore. Which might have honestly been the point. No one is talking about how Kate hasn’t been seen in two months either.
I truly wonder if Chuckles is just letting him run amok because he knows that Peg will destroy himself faster than anyone else can. I know I’m enjoying the clown show.
Not sure about Charles just letting him bc what can Charles do? William is just running amok. Honestly, William wanted to do nothing except the school runs for the next few months and he’s pissed that he was pressured into doing anything. So this is the work he’s deigning himself to do after being “bullied” back into work. And I don’t think he’s informing Charles or BP of anything. He’s just doing what he’s gonna do.
I think Chuckles could rein him in a bit with a few well placed articles with the help of Horsilla. I just think that Chuckles is like ok let him implode all on his own.
Good point but aside from some media games what else can he do? Threaten to tell the truth about Kate?
I don’t think he would tell all about Can’t. Look they both have secrets that they know about each other so articles can be written but maybe just maybe Chuckles is slowly figuring out to just let Peg destroy himself with no help one way or another just let him sink.
Pot shot at William – I – and everyone I know – also didn’t care if anyone lived or died until I became a parent. *insert eye roll*
That said – I think we would all like an end to the violence that has been going on for generations in that region. As well as an end to all violence. For oppression to end. And end to all senseless suffering. And end to mass shootings. For governments to work for their people and for the good of their people and the world.
And yet here we are.
I’ve had the same thought. On one hand, yeah, it’s admittedly pretty entertaining. But on the other hand, I can’t help feeling a bit sad that this family is just so deeply, painfully dysfunctional, that a father would behave that way towards his own son. I mean, it’s one thing to let your kid make mistakes and learn from them, but maybe try to rein him in when he’s on the verge of causing an international incident? Charles is just sitting back and watching his son shoot off his mouth and attempt to wade into one of the most delicate, complex political situations in recent history. Cancer or no, you’d think that would warrant at least an angry phone call telling William to STFU.
Sadly, it is how Chuckles was raised, too William is reaping what QEII sowed.
I’m thinking William doesn’t want to be King
If Peg abdicates, it goes to George, right? It doesn’t remove his heirs from the line of succession?
It’s a sad world we live in when asking for a ceasefire and the end to such a humanitarian catastrophe is considered to be political.
It seems to me that anything that makes middle aged/old white men uncomfortable is considered political.
I think you’re right. Ugh. I’m so tired
This! I never defend William but I will defend that this is a silly thing to get mad about. People fyi g is bad. Even William can be right once every 10 years or so.
It is a pretty bland statement, after all.
Agreed. Don’t like the man, but how in the world is there a problem with this statement? It doesn’t take sides, it just says death bad peace good.
For once I agree with Prince William. Who does not want peace in the Middle East? Too many people HAVE died—is that up for debate? And he managed to not take sides. Baffled.
The photo of Will as seen through a hole is just so weird. It looks like a target practice.
The “even in our darkest hour” part sounds like it was pulled from a WWII speech of King George. I’m not sure what he’s trying to pull with this stunt, but it’s a serious situation that deserves more attention and gravity than he has.
He’s dangerously out of his depth here…
Absolutely, it’s an overwrought perversion of what a global statesman would say to inspire the masses which is itself an insult given the seriousness of the situation. Will doesn’t have the range.
Agree. The problem is that William has no gravitas. He stands for nothing, has shown no serious interest in serious issues, has no experience or education in geopolitics, is famously workshy and only pays lip service to any major issue if it vaguely affects him personally. He’s seen as a lazy, angry slacker so when this type of statement comes out from him, it’s no surprise that he looks like a buffoon. Especially since we all know, in his little mind, he has to somehow compete with his more serious, goal-orientated and admired brother. I think those around him are not intervening in this because they want him to be put in his place. I think Charles is enjoying all of this backlash.
Yes it’s like having a drunken circus 🤡 clown lurch into a conflict that’s been threatening World Peace since it began in 1947. Exactly like that.
It was in Winston Churchill’s “finest hour” speech.
Oh my God he’s going rogue ! I hope he sinks what’s left of the tories by being diplomatic poison.
“…but as an instinctive reaction to monumental loss of life both as a human being and ‘as a father’.”
Not as a husband. Noted.
I wonder how long his new private secretary is going to last.
What I find most interesting is that he used his logo is not the one he shares with Kate but the one he used when single. Also the statement is coming from him alone and not Kate and him.
Not using the marital coat of arms? That would seem to be quite revealing then. Usually the royals say ‘my spouse and I’ so is this further evidence of Kate’s “erasure?”
I remember at the time of William’s trip to Israel, that idiot RR Russel Meyer wrote that the palace was trying to work towards making William take on some diplomatic mantle. William doesn’t seem to have the skills though to operate in the “soft power” role. William’s new private secretary is from the diplomatic sphere they say, and the statement sounds diplomatic except for the overwrought conclusion and the egocentric tone. I think that expressing compassion for all victims should be allowed, though. However, seems the title of gaffe machine has been handed down to the next generation from Joe Biden to William. Investiture, BAFTA, Red Cross- three problematic appearances out of four within two weeks. Leaving a mess in his wake seems to be par for the course. Phillip was a gaffe machine, but he could not overshadow the Queen. In William’s case, Kate cannot help by being more articulate, more diplomatic, more intelligent, and more respected than the dolt that William seems to be
“Sources close to the prince have long told the Mail that he believes the institution ‘needs to better explain its own thinking, particularly in terms of its place in the world’.”
Jeez Louise. Will is a moron. The bottom line is that a taxpayer- supported, institutional, hereditary monarchy doesn’t really have a place in the world anymore. The more he/it blunders about explaining their thinking the more attention will be drawn to that fact. Just like this statement which said little and achieved nothing other than to lead people to question why Will had bothered and what he was bringing to the party. Justifying his involvement here on the basis that he went to Jerusalem once six years ago further underscores that fact.
Exactly this, Hench. This was a desperate bid for relevance by an institution which is increasingly irrelevant. There is no role in the modern world for an empty suit whose only claim to fame is being born into a privileged family with no accomplishments in the modern era or any era.
Evidently, people feel the monarchy is still culturally relevant, even if politically powerless. The issue is what culture are they representing? Meghan’s inclusion made the RF instantly relevant to the 21st century, and H&M’s empathy toward individuals is exactly what was needed to show the RF is there to serve.
In one way, William is right to talk about mental health, the environment, homelessness – those are relevant to the current culture. But he has no empathy or grace and no real interest to become educated, so the words just hang there and nothing gets done.
That institution’s place in the world ain’t what he thinks it is.
This is 100% all about Harry and his very successful trip to Canada, truly sad and pathetic and obvious.
I agree. There was a great article on how Harry and Meghan are impacting the world through Invictus in Vanity Fair. I bet that set Baldemort spinning off like a top and here we are.
Yeah his ignorance on this took the heat off of a viral gaffe. Maybe it was smart in that way, but maybe it cements an image of him as a unserious, lazy buffoon.
Anyway, pretty sure he memes himself into internet lore for the next decade.
I still don’t get why people aren’t talking enough about Wm issuing this solo press release for the first time since before marriage. Apparently all his other PRs are issued with Catherine.
Source:Twitter. So maybe that’s why IDK
That’s what I’m wondering about and would like a discussion on.
This mess may have taken the BAFTA gaffe off the table, but I think it made things worse. It strengthens the argument William should not be appointed regent while Charles is out of commission. William is Trump with a title and MPs are elected MAGA who stick by him to keep their own positions.
Shut up William and concentrate on the school run. Your dabbling in things you know nothing about leaning on a wall does not make you an expert!! The world and it’s wife has an opinion on the war, but most, unless experts or a politicians keep their mouths shut!!
What is happening is terrible and heart breaking, but Royal protocol means STFU, be cause your not king yet.. Let the countries working for a cease fire and aide for gazza do their best, without you adding a possibly incendiary statement
Ofcourse he didn’t, it’s William 101 that he’s going to do the opposite of what he’s supposed to do. He does this to spite his father, his brother, whomever, and it always ALWAYS backfires on him. he’s such a dummy.
So, after waiting, what? five months? William felt compelled to say something about this humanitarian crisis? Oh-kayyyy. And because he visited the area once five years ago, he’s terribly invested in what happens there. Ah ha. Got it. 🙄
Give him a minute and he’ll come up with a my, insert kid name here, absolutely loves ______, (sand, camel saddles, dates, palm trees, etc.) and feels connected to the country.
What has happened to Kate? Where is Carole? Why the eerie silence? Why aren’t journalists demanding answers?
Something is very, very wrong.
ITA, and the longer they drag the Wall of Silence out, the more sinister what they might be concealing seems.
@Beverly; you are a voice crying in the wilderness. Only the CBers can hear you. No other site that I am familiar with has asked this question on a consistent basis.Why is that?
Libra, because KHate has NEVER been a constant presence. She takes huge amounts of time off and when she does work she makes phone calls. She’ll show up to a minimum number of engagements.
She could be gone for months and months and people probably will simply forget about her.
If you’re familiar with diplomatic statements, the tone, content and structure have very evidently been shaped by the new private secretary, this is textbook FCO. With one major exception : W is embarrassingly centering himself in this text (count the number of “I” in these 2 paragraphs). Again: that man fancies himself a global Statesman, when he does not have the legitimacy, and certainly not the skills, to do that.
This is beside the point (but then so is William himself), but he really looks terrible — pasty, tired, thin and that pathetic combover is doing him no favors.
He ought to clear up things at home instead of talking about things he knows nothing about.
QuiteContrary, he doesn’t even have much color in his lips.