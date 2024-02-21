The Sussexes: ‘We loved being back in Canada, a place so meaningful to both of us’

The final event for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s three-day schedule in Canada was a reception in Vancouver to formally mark the “one year to go” until the Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler. Meghan and Harry attended the “celebratory gala” at the Vancouver Convention Centre and they shared photos on sussex.com. They also shared one exclusive photo with People Magazine (see above).

Once again, I’m asking them to create an Instagram account so that media outlets can embed their exclusive photos. Again, I don’t need Meghan to have a personal account (although I would love that), but something for their business, or an official Sussex.com Instagram. Sussex.com did reveal that Harry and Meghan were presented with woven blankets, given to them by Four Host First Nations. The Sussexes also shared an exclusive statement with People:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are opening up about their “meaningful” visit to Canada for the official countdown to the 2025 Invictus Games. “We loved being back in Canada, a place so meaningful to both of us. It was an honor to be welcomed by the Four Host First Nations, as we marked One Year To Go, together with Invictus coaches, competitors and families,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex exclusively tell PEOPLE following the three-day Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025’s One Year to Go celebration. “It filled our hearts to once again be surrounded by Canadian people, food and culture. We felt the Invictus spirit and excitement throughout Whistler and Vancouver, and are so grateful to all our hosts for organizing such a memorable visit. We’re counting down the days until we return!” they add. Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, also shared an exclusive new photo from the One Year to Go Dinner at the Vancouver Convention Centre on Friday. The snap shows the couple smiling in their seats at the evening gala, where Prince Harry sported a dark suit and Meghan wore an olive green gown by Canadian label Greta Constantine.

[From People]

They looked very happy the whole time they were in Canada. They loved their little mini-tour, and they loved being able to do those events without the saltiest people in the world breathing down their necks. Of course, those salt merchants were trying so hard to get the Sussexes’ attention last week. And now they all have to contend with Prince William’s sustained tantrum over the Sussexes’ successful trip.





