The Sussexes: ‘We loved being back in Canada, a place so meaningful to both of us’

The final event for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s three-day schedule in Canada was a reception in Vancouver to formally mark the “one year to go” until the Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler. Meghan and Harry attended the “celebratory gala” at the Vancouver Convention Centre and they shared photos on sussex.com. They also shared one exclusive photo with People Magazine (see above).
Once again, I’m asking them to create an Instagram account so that media outlets can embed their exclusive photos. Again, I don’t need Meghan to have a personal account (although I would love that), but something for their business, or an official Sussex.com Instagram. Sussex.com did reveal that Harry and Meghan were presented with woven blankets, given to them by Four Host First Nations. The Sussexes also shared an exclusive statement with People:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are opening up about their “meaningful” visit to Canada for the official countdown to the 2025 Invictus Games.
“We loved being back in Canada, a place so meaningful to both of us. It was an honor to be welcomed by the Four Host First Nations, as we marked One Year To Go, together with Invictus coaches, competitors and families,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex exclusively tell PEOPLE following the three-day Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025’s One Year to Go celebration.
“It filled our hearts to once again be surrounded by Canadian people, food and culture. We felt the Invictus spirit and excitement throughout Whistler and Vancouver, and are so grateful to all our hosts for organizing such a memorable visit. We’re counting down the days until we return!” they add.
Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, also shared an exclusive new photo from the One Year to Go Dinner at the Vancouver Convention Centre on Friday. The snap shows the couple smiling in their seats at the evening gala, where Prince Harry sported a dark suit and Meghan wore an olive green gown by Canadian label Greta Constantine.
They looked very happy the whole time they were in Canada. They loved their little mini-tour, and they loved being able to do those events without the saltiest people in the world breathing down their necks. Of course, those salt merchants were trying so hard to get the Sussexes’ attention last week. And now they all have to contend with Prince William’s sustained tantrum over the Sussexes’ successful trip.
Love visiting Sussex.com to get updates on this couples activities. The photos and commentary shared is brilliant . They looked incredibly happy to be in Canada. Would not be surprised if a Sussex.com Instagram is in the works.
I’m so happy they’re stuck with foot-in-mouth. It’s fun to watch. I also wish they had a no comment sm site for images they choose to share.
Putting 6K miles between the UK and themselves was the best decision for Harry and Meghan. Much to the British media’s disappointment, H&M and children are happy and thriving.
It was very nice to see them out doing what they love and looking so happy and unbothered by salt isle.
The funny thing is that Salt Isle is still very much bothered by them.
I would also love a Sussex instagram. Just turn off comments and close DMs. A few pics a month of what they are working on would be great. But I think it seems likely that the website is how they will be communicating and if thats the case then so be it. It was updated quickly last week and did a good job summarizing the various events. End of the day they don’t really need social media to promote their stuff…they just need to post it and let everyone else do the work lol.
The animals from that island left some pretty nasty comments on PM. I wonder if they are the normal bots or are these people really that insane. I can see why H&M are reluctant to test the SM water.
The more the derangers, tabloid media and rota rats attack positive articles and pump out negative stuff, they only amplify the fact that H&M are not the problem.
Being far away from the uk rota can only be a good thing. They looked healthy and happy.
It’s almost as if Harry & Meghan are good at doing international trips. Hmmm…interesting isn’t it?
Yes, and Meghan wore a Canadian designer at the final dinner. Kate would never….
The woman in the wheelchair holding M’s hand looks like Yulia from Heart of Invictus. How wonderful if it is, her smile is so joyous!
I think that picture is from last year.