Princess Kate & William ‘had a look’ at yet another potential school for George

Instead of giving the media any kind of updates on the Princess of Wales’s health and recovery, Kensington Palace is seemingly going back to its pre-hospitalization conversations about which school Prince George will attend when he turns 13. It’s believed that Prince William wants George to attend his alma mater, Eton, while Kate is seemingly putting up a huge fight about sending George to any boarding school. For a while, she wanted her kids to go to her alma mater, Marlborough, but now Kate apparently thinks that school is “too flashy” and she wants a school which reeks of understated wealth. Last week, we heard that Oundle School is suddenly being considered, and this week, we’re hearing of a different school: St. Edward’s School in Oxford. From the Eden Confidential column:

While Oundle has been thrust into the spotlight thanks to suggestions that the Prince and Princess of Wales may favour it for Prince George, I can disclose that there is another co-educational public school which has caught their attention. It’s £47,000-a-year ‘Teddies’, as St Edward’s School in Oxford is known. Its ‘Warden’ — headmaster — is the almost impossibly gifted Alastair Chirnside. As an Oxford undergraduate he took a Congratulatory First — conferred perhaps only once in a decade for exceptional brilliance — in Classics and French, and also won a Half-Blue for rowing in Oxford’s lightweight crew. After a stint in the City with blue chip fund manager Schroders, he switched to teaching — and, it seems, caught the eye of William and Kate. ‘They’ve been to have a look,’ a Teddies grandee tells me. The school’s extraordinary alumni include Dambusters leader Guy Gibson and fellow RAF legend Douglas Bader, as well as actor Laurence Olivier and Oppenheimer star Florence Pugh.

[From The Daily Mail]

As the Mail noted in a follow-up story, “The Princess underwent ‘successful’ planned abdominal surgery more than three weeks ago and is currently resting at her Windsor home of Adelaide Cottage, so it’s unclear when exactly the royal couple looked around.” It would be genuinely weird if everyone was like “damn, is Kate in a coma?” and she was well enough to visit potential schools for George two years in advance. Like, that’s how far away all of this is too – I get that these fancy boarding schools are different and the schools probably have waiting lists a mile long, but we’re talking about the second in line to the throne. George will get into any school he wants, which is why it’s so weird that Kate is apparently obsessed with finding options beyond Eton, especially since this all started three years before George would even enroll.