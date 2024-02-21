Vanity Fair’s annual Hollywood Issue is here, how did they do this year?

Vanity Fair’s annual Hollywood Issue used to be so good, back in the day. Like, in the 1990s, the Hollywood Issue was the bomb. Over the course of twenty years, it’s not the bomb. Bad editorial decisions, bad choices for cover stars, and a near-constant reminder that a major magazine like Vanity Fair simply does not want to put people of color on their covers.

This year’s Hollywood Issue cover features: Bradley Cooper, Natalie Portman, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Jodie Comer, Lily Gladstone, Greta Lee, Charles Melton, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan. Many of those people had breakout years and/or got some big awards or nominations. I’m totally fine with Barry, Greta, Charles, Da’Vine, Pedro, Colman and Lily. Jenna Ortega’s breakout happened more in 2022, so they’re kind of late on that (plus it’s Beetlejuice 2 promo). Lily should have been in the first panel of the cover. Natalie Portman was good in May-December but that film was mostly shut out of the awards season. Bradley Cooper should not be included in this group, I don’t care if he scammed another Oscar nomination. Enough. And what has Jodie Comer even done in the past year? She’s a wonderful actress, no doubt, but her inclusion is random as hell!

I mean, if I was in charge, I would have kept most of these people but I would have put more of a focus on Lily, Greta, Da’Vine and probably Barry too. I don’t know. I’ll probably do some breakout stories once I read all of the cover interviews!

Presenting the 30th annual #VFHollywood Issue, our cheekiest yet, starring Bradley Cooper, Natalie Portman, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Jodie Comer, Lily Gladstone, Greta Lee, Charles Melton, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan. 🔗: https://t.co/q98NkynQzU… pic.twitter.com/S5ID11nPag — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 21, 2024

Lily Gladstone has had quite the busy dance card—but the ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ star remains grounded. For #VFHollywood, she reflects on her Montana upbringing, her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio, and her love of bees. 🔗: https://t.co/YuJ9pbV89d pic.twitter.com/SY8ZI7aDZ6 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 21, 2024