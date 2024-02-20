Prince William made an incredibly awkward and gross ‘gaffe’ at the BAFTAs

As we discussed, Prince William was a horse’s ass at the BAFTAs, wandering around, telling people that he’d barely seen any movies and blaming that on Kate’s health issues. While I get that he’s “busy” on the fakakta school run, he’s also the BAFTA president and, as many have pointed out, it would be pretty easy for him to get some screeners. While he fully admitted that he hadn’t seen most of the BAFTA-nominated films, he also tried to improvise when he met with Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Sophie Wilde and Mia McKenna Bruce. Mia starred in the film How to Have Sex, which I have not seen and neither has William. He still remarked that she looked like she “had a lot of fun” making the film. Y’all, her character is raped in the film.
Prince William appears to have made a gaffe talking to an actress who won a BAFTA for her film – which ends with her character being raped after saying the movie looked like it was ‘a lot of fun’, despite not having seen it.
The Prince of Wales made the remark as he mingled backstage last night with nominees at the Royal Festival Hall in London – including Rising Star winner Mia McKenna-Bruce, who was hailed for her role in the drama How To Have Sex. McKenna-Bruce, 26, won the prize after her performance as Tara, a virgin who goes on holiday with friends to Greek island Malia where she is raped by a fellow tourist.
The actress said she hoped the film would improve society’s ‘conversation we’ve been having around consent’ and help ‘people talk about situations they’ve been through’. William had greeted the Rising Star nominees on Sunday night by telling her: ‘I haven’t yet watched your film – I think it looked like you had a lot of fun all the way through.’
The father-of-three, 41, shook hands with Mia and her fellow nominees – The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri, Phoebe Dynevor and Sophie Wilde – while admitting he had not watched any of their movies.
It is a bad gaffe and one which could have been easily avoided if William wasn’t trying to perv out on young, attractive actresses. He heard the word “sex” and he was trying to be sexy or flirtatious towards Mia and instead he was awful and awkward. And offensive. Even if the film had been “sexy,” he still would have come across as a dirty old man with bad teeth and an ugly combover.
What else? He did say that he watched Oppenheimer, but he still hasn’t seen Barbie. Like, did Charlotte not want to see Barbie? William probably thinks it’s a “girl movie.” When talking about how few films he’s seen in the past year, he apparently said: “I’ve done the fewest I’ve ever done before. With my wife it’s been a bit [hand motion] — but hopefully we’ll catch up, I’ll make my list tonight.” If I was on bed rest after surgery, I would want to watch movies & TV shows, but who knows what kind of state Kate is in.
Anyway, another successful outing for the heir! He really can’t leave the house these days without making an ass out of himself.
I am so glad that I am not related to the Windsors. This family is a sh*t show.
He is a national embarassment and cannot do the bare minimum (watching movies for pete’s sake!!) for any of his unearned positions.
I find it difficult to believe that no one briefed him. I can, however, easily believe that he did not read (or remember) about the actors and their roles. This as a “soft diplomat” is literally in his job description.
I can believe that no one briefed him because the people they hire are too consumed with leaking to the media and being friends with people like Dan Wooton. The requirement to work for him has never been someone of real experience or professionalism.
I don’t think he lets anyone brief him.
I get the impression that a lot (most?) of the people who work at KP do so because they are as lazy as he is and lack intellectual curiosity the way he does. They probably don’t even prepare briefs half the time bc they know he won’t read them and that’s probably how they prefer it.
His staff know him. They know he won’t ask for or read briefs. When Meghan came on board the staff there didn’t like her because she worked the opposite way
After the Caribbean tour I’m ready to believe anything of his staff.
I got the impression that TOB was trying an “off the cuff” “joke” about the movie’s title. A bad joke, and one that gets worse if you are familiar with the storyline ( I was not).
But no one was asking him to reel off a detailed critique of each of the nominated films! All he had to do was say hello and ask them about how excited they were to be selected as “rising stars”. That’s it. Instead, he led with “I haven’t seen any of your films” then commented that there were “a lot of categories”(?), then the sex “joke”.
Seriously, how long would it take to just watch even a few trailers before attending ? Then he could at least truthfully say something like: “I haven’t been able to see the complete films yet, but…” and make at least minimally informed, non-sleazy comments. I get that this might not be the William Way, but this seems worse than if he had continued to avoid public interactions because of those extremely demanding school runs.
Could his team at least not given him a summary of the movies?! Or have someone follow him around and whisper in his ear about who acted in what a la Miranda Presley style?? This wouldn’t have happened had he been prepared but that requires doing your job. Goodness, no wonder his engagements are stage managed to hell and back. This is what you get when he’s allowed to speak freely. yikes.
Um totally. Obiviously, brief him for the love of god. But his team is totally incompetent and he doesn’t read, so they give him nothing and he thinks he can wing it. Also, his team from the peanut gallery probably haven’t seen none of the movies lol. They couldn’t help lol. Let’s see how he does next year if he shows up.
You have to wonder. Are his employees all incompetent and don’t bother or do they give him a summary and maybe reviews/explanations of social context and he doesn’t bother to read them? With how all the employees whined about Meghan having them doing actual work, maybe they don’t bother.
Equality – he’s said several times (with his full chest) that he doesn’t read his briefings. So even if his staff were doing the work to prepare him (which, I also doubt this if they were moved to fainting spells and tears by a 5:00am email), he’s not reading anything they’re giving him.
I’m sure Chuckles is loving every time Pegs puts his foot in it, because who’s going to advocate for this fcuking tool over Kings Bag O’Money?! Pegs needs to be locked up in the Tower.
I think he has decent employees who are too afraid of him. This is why this sh*t keeps happening.
What else does his huge staff have to do? I’m sure they tried to prep William. That brand new private secretary is probably seen incandescent rage up close.
I had the same thought. Even if you don’t watch movies, in his position he should educate himself about the plots before trying to make small talk with actors. I’m not into movies but I look into new ones and what they are about and decide if I’m interested in it. However we know educating himself about anything is a big stretch and stressful for him, he doesn’t read and therefore he will forever suffer from the foot into mouth disease.
I really would like to know what him and his wife do all day. You only can do so much shopping, exercise and rose bush trimming. I would be bored out of my mind living a life of idleness.
Totally agree he was not prepared for the event. Problem is that his team must be a sycophantic bunch of “yes sir” people a la Donald Trump so William is not really connected to the real world. He needs a team who is going to show him and tell him what he needs to know in order to be ready for any kind of interaction with the peasants.
They’re rolling him out later today so hopefully he’ll be more prepared
Maybe I’m missing something since no one else has mentioned it, but the former BAFTA CEO, with them for over 20 years, is Amanda Berry, who works with/for Will. She’s been the head of the Royal Foundation since 2022, took the position after JK left. I’m sure she could have provided guidance, if not to him directly, than to his team. Either no one put any briefings together, or very likely Will ignored what he was given. He came off as someone who wandered in to the event off the street, you’d never know he had access to someone who’d been such an intimate part of the operation.
Willaim once bragged about not reading his briefs so even if his team gave him some write-ups, it probably wouldn’t make a difference.
They could give him a summary, but he would have to read it. I get a feeling that reading much of anything requires a Herculean effort on his part. He isn’t very bright.
He wouldn’t even have to read. He could have at least just watched a few trailers!
I think CB needs to use the picture of Ayo as the header picture, not Will. He must have been so incredibly cringe for a group of actresses to not be able to not make their facial expressions.
What an absolute dick. Imagine being so lazy that even watching movies and tv as a legitimate part of your job is too much effort. Literally what do these people DO?!
Show that second photo to any woman and she would cringe. His expression is so incongruous with literally every other person in the frame, whereas all the women are consistent in showing some level of discomfort. What a creep he seems to be.
I am blaming his team for this gaffe. They should have briefed him about the movies and actors and stuff. My guess is that he didn’t care to watch any of those movies and that is why you have a staff to do it for you and give you the main idea.
Lolo, he’s ultimately responsible. He’s an adult. Plus he’s flat out said in the last that he doesn’t read his briefings. His staff can lead a Pegs to water but they can’t make him drink.
I’m sure his staff tried. I mean you can lead a horse to water…
Exactly! Dick? Check. Lazy? Check. Incongruent to everyone else around him (just like his disappeared wife)? Check.
If they can’t even watch movies as work, why are they needed? When will the British people say enough is enough?
And also, how stupid is he, because even if you haven’t done any work to prepare, any sane person would keep their mouth shut about it. This bozo goes around bragging about it.
Exactly @SussexWatcher. Imagine being 40 years old and not holding that most basic of social niceties; if you don’t know enough about a person/topic to speak on it- ASK QUESTIONS instead! I’m so curious what he actually thinks his job is. Because he’s so bad at this.
If you haven’t done any preparation (for your *work event*), how hard is it to say “how are you finding the party?” “Have you all met previously?” “Have you been able to see any of the films other than your own?”. W&K must be truly awful to be around.
At least the DM picked up on the story.
It is so bad though.
He’s so creepy.
Yeah, I was surprised by that…I guess either they don’t have anything worthwhile to publish or they exchange this kind of story (no matter how cringed) with not revealing Kate’s true condition
Have the movies that were nominated only out since January 16th? Otherwise Kate is no excuse. He’s just a loser who had no intention of going until Harry got so much don’t the last two weeks.
This is a product of never being held accountable for one thing in your life and having inbred sycophants as your “staff”.
An actual staff, of professionals, would have given him one line per movie. “What gorgeous scenery” “what an impactful message”. But since he’s lazy and the entire klan is operating like a broke down clown car without enough air, this is what happens.
All he had to do is ask ” what part of the film impacted you the most”. There are so many questions he could have asked and not looked like a complete donkey. What was your favourite scene? How did you approach your role? So many questions that would suit any film. He is so full of himself and so empty of any substance.
Embarrassing. He only went to the BAFTAs because Harry was in Vancouver a few days before. He should have stuck to his pledge to stay home until Kate gets better.
Oh this has gone so viral. Even when you watch the video footage it’s just so weird and awkward. You can see they’re all being polite but this photo really captures the reality lol.
I think the wider response to this is also very telling about his true public image. If it was someone who is usually known for being knowledgeable and engaged, the jokes would be softer and he would get more benefit of the doubt? But no one is giving him that. All the comments are savage because he is known for being lazy and uninformed. It’s not a stretch for the average person to think the very worst of him, and that should be a big worry for the RF.
Right. This is going viral because this is par for the course with him, not because it was a one-off. a lot of his old “gaffes” are being brought back out.
the lack of preparation along with the assumption that he’s the funniest, most brilliant person ever is becoming more and more of an issue, because social media isn’t willing to cover for him the way traditional media was. And even here, this is the DM covering it, so even the traditional media is starting to pick up on these things more than they used to – or at least presenting it as less a “personality quirk” and more a “yikes” moment.
Y’all, I don’t think Peg is going to solve homelessness. He’s not going to solve anything.
Today, he changed direction for once more ..he’s going to solve the problem of middle east…🙄🙄
oh he said that a few years ago. He goes between homelessness, racism, climate change, and the Middle East, depending on what he thinks is going to make him sound better.
Just telling a young women that it looked like she has a lot of fun making a movie about sex is gross. Then there’s the fact that the character is actually raped. He had one job. Be gracious to the nominees and winners. What a mess.
With each word that passes his lips it’s becoming more and more obvious why he and meghan did not get on and why harry has outgrown him. I’m not saying that she is such a catch but as a relatively attractive woman i do wonder what Kate sees in him. It has to be more than the title…
jewellery, unlimited (until recently) clothes budget, mansions to live in, never having to “work”…
Yes, even without knowing the context of the movie his comment was sleazy af. YUCK!
Yeah, honestly, I don’t expect him to have watched many of the movies. Should he?Sure but whatever. It’s the sleazy comment that really bothers me. The woman just won an award and the prince of wales tells her she looked like she had fun filming a movie about sex. Seriously, what the hell. I’m sure the true prince of wales, Michael Sheen, would have been more gracious than the imposter prince.
Yeah, he’s definitely turned into that creepy uncle that you try to steer clear of at the Thanksgiving get-together
Many of these films have been available for 6-7 months, if not longer, but he’s blaming his wife for not having seen any of them except Oppenheimer? Plus, his team has told us that he’s done next to nothing since the start of the year (1.5 months) except the school runs, so what exactly do these people do with their time?? Once again #AbolishTheMonarchy
He is the honorary president of the BAFTAs the man could have had all the movies with an email or a phone call from his throne room 🚽🧻
This is why it infuriates me when everything Harry and Meghan says is parsed to oblivion like the worst thing ever. There’s dozens of instances of him saying something completely cringeworthy or Kate saying something completely bone-headed that’s just swept away. Even in this article they reported very matter of factly, with a hint of, oh everyone makes slight mistakes. Yes he’s very lazy, and many other adjectives but this press never holds him to account while treating anyone else to a ridiculous standard.
You said it. It’s cringe worthy for Harry and Meagan to hold hands in public but practically masterful when William makes a comment about how much fun it was for a woman to portray someone who was raped in a movie.
You know you are truly f-ng lazy when you can’t even be bothered to watch movies. Like the man has a staff of 60 plus and zilch to do all day . He could get one of his minion to pop him some popcorn. Fluff his pillow and get his blanket, stay in his house robe for a full week and just watch the movie. Yet he can’t be bothered to do that . William gives a whole new meaning to the phrase doing f all all day every day. Good luck to the Brits who will have him as their king.
William does not have to cook or clean the house and scrub the floors. He has staff to do that. And the school runs are done by others anyway
Maybe that was the comment which caused those faces. But it really could be any part of his meeting them. I just love the faces though. Phoebe looks like “ummm” like “did he say that or am I hallucinating ?”Ayo is “wtf? What a creep.” We can’t really see Mia McKenna. And Sophie looks like “what a freaking tool” and just really upset. That is not a happy person. I can’t imagine what spin they can try to explain away her expression and body language.
For those mentioning William’s team: It was famously reported a few years back that William doesn’t read his briefings. So his team may have TRIED to brief him on the films but Prince Lazy Pants doesn’t like to read!
This is so bad from every angle it is all horrible. A 41 year old man sees “Sex” in the title and acts like a pubescent child and making inappropriate and offensive comments thinking he is going to impress the girls? Well he embarrassed himself and his country.The fact that according to peggy his wife issues happened in the middle of January but somehow that stopped him from seeing last years releases, or even reading the cliff notes. Britains diplomacy is in great hands with this heir, how long until he insults a high ranking official from another country? Really am wondering what is going on with his missing wife, last seen at the Christmas church walk that is a long time without proof of life.
This is the William way. When the pandemic was emerging, he fake-coughed and joked that covid was just hype to first responders. When some poor woman baked a cupcake for him he said it wasn’t really very good. Ukranian aid workers were told they needed to be content with his offer of a smile and no physical donation. His banter is juvenile and offensive.
Also, it’s obvious he used the BAFTA ceremony for more of his competition with Harry and his “nothing to see here” distraction campaign where Kate is concerned. When they finally announce Kate will be put away due to an incapacity, people will retroactively remember that William was out oafing it up about sex like he didn’t have a care in the world.
He could have apologised for not seeing the film and then take the opportunity to ask them about it, instead of fnarr-fnarring like a kid about a film with the word ‘sex’ in the title. It could have been a perfect opportunity to commend the actress on taking on a demanding role & challenging subject matter, and that he looks forward to seeing the film.
Like, I’m not a PR pro but this is all basic stuff.
Me too was created for creeps like him. Making really inappropriate sexual comments to actresses. People he has never met before and has no relationship with in a professional setting, is just beyond vile. Yet i don’t see all the British media and all it’s talk shows and television news networks ripping into him for this , yet Meghan and Harry sneezed and it offended the Windsors and gave Charles cancer and killed the dead queen and her husband again would get a full month of coverage. It just shows how much they all are to be held accountable for his actions. He gets away with everything.
OK, let’s see: since January he has made 3 appearances, and for the 2 of them, he was rightly criticized because he looked high to the first and completely unprepared and cringed to the second 🙄 . 2 out of 3…perhaps, this is the reason he doesn’t work more? If his every appearance makes the news in a wrong way, no wonder he is kept hidden..
Guess what? Middleton PR slogans of ” William needs Kate ” and ” Kate is the Monarchy greatest asset” seems to have an ounce of truth!
What a sad day for any Firm to realize their future depends on someone like Big Willy, who seems to be living a lie for far too long and is completely out of sorts.
Again, I am not joking, but perhaps William has been strugling with more things in his life than we realize. maybe he is indeed in the closet. It would explain so much.
Kate is not an asset. She was horrid to meghan.
Kate was not alone in that.
She is mediocre, but William solo is a disaster.
People would get so distracted with her buttons that William´s awkwardness was overlooked.
Both of them are embarrassments . William though wins the prize.
Just an embarrassment. All around. Each movies plots could have been researched on the internet. Lazy William could not even bother.
He’s the freaking president, he’s acting as if the only time he had to watch any of these films was just these past two months. He isn’t a doctor or a nurse so it isn’t as if he is doing anything that takes up hours of his day and prevents him from watching any of these films. He wasn’t working prior to Kate’s health issues or even now that she’s going through whatever he’s going through. He wants to believe the whole world is gullible enough to not notice all of the time he had to do the bare minimum of his job. He does this every year. Why is he president of BAFTA when he can’t do something as simple as watch films when he has no real job? How is one person always so awkward and offensive? I will always believe he said the comment about war only being in non white countries because he says offensive, inappropriate and wrong things all of the time.
It takes even less time to read the plot summaries on line.
Imagine not even being able to manage small talk on the margins of a cultural event. “Global State man” – yeah, right.
Why would Kate even want to be with this creature , honestly he is such a creep .
I wonder where she is .
Kate treated Meghan badly even visibly on camera made threatening steps towards her. Kate pursued William for years and he treated her like a doormat
But she was still avid to be with him.
I wonder if other actors (for example, Oppenheimer cast members) were asked to meet Will for photo ops and they said, a hard pass. Why these young actresses in particular? To make Will seem popular? Did he just barge in when the actresses happen to be together?
Looks like all the nominees for the “Rising Star” category (minus Jacob Elordi funnily enough).
He seems even more of a creep. Just to be able to put “they were ‘starstruck’ when they met William” headlines out there.
I dont know if its a thing the Bafta president usually does, meeting the rising star nominees? But in past years he’s been absent or its not filmed?
Imo he wanted this publicised because these actresses all have young millennial/gen z fan bases that the RF is desperate to attract. They are losing the younger generations so badly, must of thought this meeting would give Will a popularity bounce….unfortunately he was his usual self and utterly repellent.
Slow clap for the ‘gold standard’ advisors.
Who doesn’t watch the nominated movies? That is so weird to me. What does he do for fun? Especially with a sick wife stuck at home? Are they just not movie people? Dull as dishwater.
Both William and Kate have the cultural depth of a tissue.
What a tool. I guess at some point people will shrug their shoulders and say, “That’s just William,” like they used to with Philip.
Contrast this with what the Invictus people said about H&M. They are briefed on everyone they’re going to meet and they remember everybody.
He is literally being paid to do things like watch movies and then go to galas celebrating said movies. Still, it’s too much for his lazy . Of course, he blames his wife for not watching movies. Btw, where IS his wife? And I doubt Charlotte even knows about Barbie. Those kids are probably kept far away from “commoner” activities.
Staff to Billy ” sir we need to brief you”,
Billy to staff, “are you all stupid, don’t you know how old I am, I brief myself, AND for your information, they are my tighty whities”
Staff to billy “very good sir” walks out of the room bangs his head against the wall and says “I can’t stand this shit any longer,someone make it stop. I quit, can someone else please explain to the dick what being briefed means, I’m off!
“…come across as a dirty old man with bad teeth and an ugly combover.”
It is hard to remember how he was once seen as the handsome son of the tragic Diana and now he is Prince Andrew the Next Generation (a poster named him thus the other day and it is just so apt). I have never seen anyone having such a massive glow-down (except his uncle Edward).
Ayo’s Edebiri’s face is so expressive and I love it.
How is this fool president of BAFTA when he has made his disdain for actresses so public?! I was under the impression that he thinks actresses are beneath him. Or does that only apply to American biracial actresses? And yet he loves to shmooze with them so he could be seen with celebrities.
He is pathetic, and his comments were over-the-top inappropriate.
William totally stabbed or shot Kate in the torso during the holidays. The way he’s behaving is the way an abuser does.
Once again hiding behind his wife’s medical problems to excuse not doing any preparation for an important event. I love the cinema and go weekly; Barbie and Oppenheimer were released last Summer. He has had plenty of time to watch the best movies of a sensational year but oh no, he’s not done his home work. KC’s biographer portrayed him as a Philistine who has no interest in the arts and Harry said when he told Will that Meg is an actress, he reacted like he’d said the word convict!! Willy is an ignoramus with no hinterland at all.
I am the one to point out there is no Malia island but Malia is part of Crete? Fine I will be the one. Sorry couldn’t help myself.