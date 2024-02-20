Prince William made an incredibly awkward and gross ‘gaffe’ at the BAFTAs

As we discussed, Prince William was a horse’s ass at the BAFTAs, wandering around, telling people that he’d barely seen any movies and blaming that on Kate’s health issues. While I get that he’s “busy” on the fakakta school run, he’s also the BAFTA president and, as many have pointed out, it would be pretty easy for him to get some screeners. While he fully admitted that he hadn’t seen most of the BAFTA-nominated films, he also tried to improvise when he met with Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Sophie Wilde and Mia McKenna Bruce. Mia starred in the film How to Have Sex, which I have not seen and neither has William. He still remarked that she looked like she “had a lot of fun” making the film. Y’all, her character is raped in the film.

Prince William appears to have made a gaffe talking to an actress who won a BAFTA for her film – which ends with her character being raped after saying the movie looked like it was ‘a lot of fun’, despite not having seen it. The Prince of Wales made the remark as he mingled backstage last night with nominees at the Royal Festival Hall in London – including Rising Star winner Mia McKenna-Bruce, who was hailed for her role in the drama How To Have Sex. McKenna-Bruce, 26, won the prize after her performance as Tara, a virgin who goes on holiday with friends to Greek island Malia where she is raped by a fellow tourist. The actress said she hoped the film would improve society’s ‘conversation we’ve been having around consent’ and help ‘people talk about situations they’ve been through’. William had greeted the Rising Star nominees on Sunday night by telling her: ‘I haven’t yet watched your film – I think it looked like you had a lot of fun all the way through.’ The father-of-three, 41, shook hands with Mia and her fellow nominees – The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri, Phoebe Dynevor and Sophie Wilde – while admitting he had not watched any of their movies.

It is a bad gaffe and one which could have been easily avoided if William wasn’t trying to perv out on young, attractive actresses. He heard the word “sex” and he was trying to be sexy or flirtatious towards Mia and instead he was awful and awkward. And offensive. Even if the film had been “sexy,” he still would have come across as a dirty old man with bad teeth and an ugly combover.

What else? He did say that he watched Oppenheimer, but he still hasn’t seen Barbie. Like, did Charlotte not want to see Barbie? William probably thinks it’s a “girl movie.” When talking about how few films he’s seen in the past year, he apparently said: “I’ve done the fewest I’ve ever done before. With my wife it’s been a bit [hand motion] — but hopefully we’ll catch up, I’ll make my list tonight.” If I was on bed rest after surgery, I would want to watch movies & TV shows, but who knows what kind of state Kate is in.

Anyway, another successful outing for the heir! He really can’t leave the house these days without making an ass out of himself.

This will get scrubbed soon, but my god this man is a danger. pic.twitter.com/T3Cc2TTTE0 — Jennifer (@MamaSassington) February 19, 2024