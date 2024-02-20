Prince William is going to blunder into the Israel-Palestine issue again

In 2018, Prince William visited Israel and Gaza and met with Prime Minister Netanyahu and other local leaders. During the five-day trip, William’s staff briefed the British press that William “pledged to make Middle East peace his lifelong project.” He promptly forgot about it and did absolutely f–k all. Then, last fall, he and Kate issued a carefully-worded statement following the October 7th Hamas terrorist attack. And since then… nothing. No visits to synagogues or mosques, no follow-up statements of concern. Don’t get me wrong, this is one of the most sensitive political hot potatoes ever, and I completely understand why Downing Street would tell a bald, insensitive, charisma-vacuum to simply shut up and not blunder into this situation whatsoever. William couldn’t even attend the BAFTAs and chat with actors without his ghastly gaffes making international news. So… it’s interesting that Kensington Palace thinks that William is capable of threading this particular needle right now.
The Prince of Wales will recognise the scale of “human suffering” caused by the war in Gaza in his first public comments on the conflict since it began last October. Prince William, 41, expressed “profound concern” about the ongoing violence in the Middle East ahead of an engagement on Tuesday, in which he will meet aid workers involved with the humanitarian effort in the enclave.
The Prince will be briefed on the latest developments in Gaza and how charities are supporting those on the ground. He has been “closely following” the Gaza conflict since the Hamas terror attacks in Israel on Oct 7, the Telegraph understands.
He will join a synagogue discussion with young campaigners against hatred next week, in the wake of a sharp rise in anti-Semitism caused by the conflict. The Prince is keen to use his platform to highlight the plight of millions of innocent civilians on both sides. The two engagements will be among the first he has conducted since returning from looking after his wife as she recovered from abdominal surgery, and their three children.
A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “The Prince and Princess were profoundly concerned by events that unfolded in late 2023 and continue to hold all the victims, their family and friends in their hearts and minds. Their Royal Highnesses continue to share in the hope of a better future for all those affected.”
All of the British papers got the same statement and the same briefing, likely from William’s brand-new private secretary Ian Patrick. Patrick comes from the diplomatic world, and it looked like Patrick was basically assigned to William to help tutor this dumbass on How To Be A Soft Power Diplomat 101. Except William hates to read, he surrounds himself with incompetent staffers who fail to prepare him for events and he cannot be trusted in these kinds of sensitive situations. Weirdly, this whole “visiting a synagogue and speaking with anti-hate campaigners” is exactly the kind of thing King Charles would have done and has done a million times. Say what you will about Charles, but he’s always been very good in inclusive multi-faith conversations. His heir, not so much. Oh, William just issued this statement ahead of his events today:
“I remain deeply concerned about the terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack on 7 October,” he said. “I, like so many others, want to see an end to the fighting as soon as possible. There is a desperate need for increased humanitarian support to Gaza. It’s critical that aid gets in and the hostages are released. Sometimes it is only when faced with the sheer scale of human suffering that the importance of permanent peace is brought home. Even in the darkest hour, we must not succumb to the counsel of despair.”
This is 100% the new guy, right? Worse yet, I absolutely believe that William is doing this last-minute, without guidance and approval from Downing Street or the Foreign Office. It will be interesting to see what happens.
What exactly does this statement add to the discourse?
Nothing , he never adds anything.
I thought he was working on something to resolve the conflict forever as he said 🤦🏽. Oh , he def should stay afraid from issuing statements for now.
Well he certainly has a lot on his plate-
-Solve homelessness
-Bring peace to the Middle East
-School runs
No wonder he dosen’t have time to watch all those silly movies.
Don’t forget emptying Kate’s bedpan!
Trying to bury his gross gaffe at the Baftas
And whatever is happening with Can’t.
Good call @lulu
The statement reeks of his typical impatience: “Stop the fighting now or I’ll get so bored hearing about this.”
Dear People of the situation happening in Gaza. I am Prince William of Pegging. I want you to know that in my country I have solved homelessness by building some 24 sketchy homes with some money that’s not mine and I will collect rent on them. I have done this in a very short period of time so now I have the time to get peace to your area. I demand you stop fighting and hostages are returned. Your welcome. My fee is included in this miracle that I have granted you.
Well, he’s back at work. This work seems sudden, not planned or especially thought out. It’s like he’s picking hot topics to attach his name to. This man really sees himself as too good for bread and butter events. I do not see this going well.
It seems like there are plenty of issues which are far less hot button he could be doing. I wonder if this is the influence of the new private secretary who comes from a political-diplomatic background. Buckle up!
Does he want attention? Bc he’s already getting backlash. He’s avoided so many events in which he might be protested and yet he’s just walking into this one. I’m honestly baffled.
@Jais – Agreed. Far more experienced diplomats and ambassadors have got their fingers burnt trying to find a solution to the conflict. People who know what they’re doing and have a greater grasp of the intricacies of the problem can’t find a compromise which will satisfy both sides. A future heir who has spent his life yelling at people because he will be a king really isn’t what’s needed right now. If the guy can’t even read the brief for a fluffy award ceremony how on earth is he going to understand how to approach a conflict which has cost so many lives for so many years. Someone ought to remind him that cutting ribbons and smiling to photographers is what he was born to do (and lets be fair all he’s capable of doing). He should leave international relations to the “grown-ups.”
Yeah, I’m genuinely baffled why he’s diving into this. Does the government want him to focus on this as some sort of a distraction or is he really so egotistical to think that the world needs him on this topic?
Oh no! Unless the new guy accompanies him at these events and holds his hand literally throughout, we’re about to have a diplomatic incident. The last thing the Mideast needs.
I had the same reaction… how is he going to interact with people about bigotry and trama when he can’t even chit-chat with actors. I hope he’s not allowed to go off script.
The Guardian actually had a whole column about him being adorably awkwardly relatable at the BAFTAs. Um nope.
So joking about a movie with a sexual assault theme is now adorably, awkwardly relatable? Sometimes the Guardian is as bad as the Daily Mail.
@Brassy Rebel – agreed. I saw the piece and wondered what on earth the woman was going on about. Rather than lambast him for having not watched the film, she seemed to be making excuses for him. Rebecca English could have written the article.
Bro. Just shut up and GO TO A FOOD PANTRY. JFC. This parade of star-fucking and global-statesman-dress-up, when he absolutely insists his wife is too ill for him to work, is insane.
Oh goodies the sexy global statesmen will now address a so very tricky subject. This should be interesting since he doesn’t read briefs or listen to what he is being told. Does he really think that anyone who is already doing stuff to help the situation needs Mr Gaffes are us? Just who does he really think he is? He can’t even get whatever is going on with Can’t right but this he can? Sit down Peg.
well, well, well. Look who’s trying to start “working” now? I guess Harry and Meghan really lit a fire under his ass in a way that nothing else would. And where is Kate, by the way?
this will achieve F all, nothing but grandstanding
But both the Tories and the Labour have been pathetic in this regard.
So even if this is nothing but posturing, im glad he is meeting with the humanitarian workers from Gaza. This conflict has gone on for far too long, too many have died, without any end in sight. A ceasefire must be reached, and pressure must be applied on both Israel and Hamas and as our ally and a democratic country ( vs a terrorist organisation) , i would expect far MORE pressure should be on Israel to de-escalate this conflict.
i suspect Wil here is having to toe a difficult line with showing support for Gaza without being seen an interfering with the Number 10. Not that he’s the right person for it, but at this point with 28.000 dead, anyone and everyone should be getting involved
So it says “…since returning from looking after his wife as she recovered from abdominal surgery…”
So he has returned and he’s not going back? Use of the past tense “recovered” so Kate is OK now?
This reeks of the imaginary competition William thinks he is having with his brother. Therefore, it makes his messaging sound completely out of the blue and insincere. This is also his new guy creating a global statesman out of a potato. Mashed.
In what world does anyone, except his own aspirations & imagination, consider Willy a statesman?
What does “succumb to the counsel of despair” even mean?
Britain is largely responsible for the partition boundaries of Palestine after WWII which planted the seeds for the conflict of the last 75 years. Sending the befuddled PoW to mouth platitudes is indicative of the no- longer-warranted sense of superiority of the Brit gov’t.
TWO visits a few WEEKS apart! Willy Nilly continues to approach his job all willy nilly. Seriously, why bother? Oh right, cleanup on aisle 5 after the BAFTA fiasco…
Such minimal effort for positive PR, yet counts as work. Can’t wait for His Royal Hindquarters to make more international news with more insensitive and probably racist gaffes. Meanwhile, just more listening with a concerned and constipated face for the obligatory photo ops, and more sycophantic articles, with a few weeks to recuperate in between the visits. Re: recuperating, where’s Kate?
Good luck with that.
People can hardly post about any subject nowadays before someone goes: “What about…!!?”
Have seen several times that people who do any charity efforts for anything that is not related to this conflict, get angry criticism for not doing something for this instead.
Ironically, often by people who never do anything more than trying to shame others on the internet.
And they want this “genius” to wade into that?
Yeah, this is 100% the new guy – “Even in the darkest hour, we must not succumb to the counsel of despair.”
Can you imagine William coming up with that line himself?? no way in hell.
this is a humanitarian crisis with a very real political aspect, as we all know. William is really close to saying the wrong thing and causing a huge issue.
William can’t even talk to actors at the BAFTA’s without giving offense. And the conflict in the Mideast is his next project? The new guy is showing us already he’s not very bright.
“Even in the darkest hour, we must not succumb to the counsel of despair.”
Seriously? Next, he’ll be thundering, “Never give up, never surrender!!”
That’s a lot of use of the word “I” in that statement….it’s all about him, per usual…
and what does “counsel of despair” mean, other than the name of my next heavy metal album?
It means admitting defeat – throwing in the towel. I don’t know if Winston Churchill ever used this idiom, but it sounds like the new guy is trying to make William sound like he’s a statesman rallying the country.
William very clearly said he would not step up to support Charles during cancer treatment, but just days after his own gross gaffe he is going to ditch the school runs.
I see Peg has invited himself to the Middle East. Statesman Peg will tell us that conflict is bad and then fly home to pick the kids up from school. I wonder where Keen is. She’s supposed to be the peacemaker in the family. I’m sure the Middle East could use her help.
Ayayayayayay. Boy oh boy oh boy.
Camilla’s got her bucket of 🍿 ready and waiting gleefully.
Perhaps William could get together with Jared Kushner and, together they could solve… /s Nah.
Let me get this straight, 2 45-minute visits over the course of 2 weeks is going to make a difference for this horrific humanitarian crisis? I would bet cold, hard cash that if the Sussex’s trip to Canada last week and the wonderful interactions they had with the First Nations leaders, hadn’t happened we wouldn’t be seeing this from William, he’d still be “caring” for his wife during her “recovery”.
So keen! He announced he will make just TWO visits and those two visits will be done in the span of a few weeks. So keen….for PR.