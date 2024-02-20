Would Prince Harry have to renounce his titles if he applied for US citizenship?

If you ask me, the only questions which surprised Prince Harry in his Good Morning America interview were the ones about American citizenship. You could see him get thrown off and actually weigh what he wanted to say and how to say it. He was prepared for questions about his father and his family and Harry knew exactly what he wanted to say. But Will Reeves caught him off guard by asking him “Do you feel American?” and “Would you think about becoming a citizen?” Harry’s responses were that he loves his life in California but he doesn’t know if he feels American, and that “I have considered it” and “it’s a thought that has crossed my mind” when it comes to naturalizing. He also said that American citizenship is “not a high priority for me right now.”

In my coverage, I wondered if Harry had already begun the process of applying for citizenship. It takes years, even if you’re a wealthy white prince married to an American. Given the Heritage Foundation’s year-long endeavor to seek and publicize Harry’s visa application, it would make sense that Harry has already looked through all kinds of paperwork, including what it would take to get a green card. Incidentally, this week, Heritage’s lawyers are going back to court to try to force immigration to hand over Harry’s files. If Harry does apply for citizenship (or if he already has), you know the right-wing groups will target him for that too.

The coverage in the British media about the subject has been a bit weird, like they have also never considered the idea that Harry might one day become a naturalized American. The Telegraph suggested that Harry just said that because “he hoped to please the American audience watching.” They got a royal source to snipe: “Pity his immigration lawyers, they must be beside themselves.” The Telegraph also did this stand-alone story about how Harry would have to “renounce” his titles:

The Duke of Sussex has said he has “considered” becoming an American citizen, in a move that would appear to compel him to renounce his titles. According to policy published by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, any application would require him to renounce his title. It would be one resolution to the long-running criticism of the Sussexes, who continue to use their titles despite their public disparagement of the Royal family and institution. Critics have called for the King to strip them of their titles, a move it is understood the palace has never considered. Others have argued they should drop them voluntarily. They have already put their HRH titles into abeyance under an agreement made when the late Queen Elizabeth II was alive. The Duchess is understood to have begun the process of applying for UK citizenship during her short time in Britain, but she did not complete it. She remains a US citizen and the children are reported to have dual citizenship. US immigration policy states that “any applicant who has any titles of heredity or positions of nobility in any foreign state must renounce the title or the position”. Part J of the USCIS policy manual, about the oath of allegiance, states: “The applicant must expressly renounce the title in a public ceremony and USCIS must record the renunciation as part of the proceedings. Failure to renounce the title of position shows a lack of attachment to the Constitution.” In order to renounce a title, the applicant must say: “I further renounce the title of (give title or titles) which I have heretofore held” or “I further renounce the order of nobility (give the order of nobility) to which I have heretofore belonged.” The decision would also have implications for tax.

[From The Telegraph]

Yeah, the last sentence is more significant than everything that comes before it. Whatever Harry is considering or whatever applications he’s already put in, I would assume it’s more about taxes. And probably wanting to be a citizen of the same country as his wife and children too. The thing about titles… well, I don’t even know, I don’t know the ins and outs of immigration law when it comes to titled foreign nationals, but I would assume that IF Harry seeks American citizenship, he would want dual citizenship and as a British citizen (subject) he would still retain his titles.