Would Prince Harry have to renounce his titles if he applied for US citizenship?

If you ask me, the only questions which surprised Prince Harry in his Good Morning America interview were the ones about American citizenship. You could see him get thrown off and actually weigh what he wanted to say and how to say it. He was prepared for questions about his father and his family and Harry knew exactly what he wanted to say. But Will Reeves caught him off guard by asking him “Do you feel American?” and “Would you think about becoming a citizen?” Harry’s responses were that he loves his life in California but he doesn’t know if he feels American, and that “I have considered it” and “it’s a thought that has crossed my mind” when it comes to naturalizing. He also said that American citizenship is “not a high priority for me right now.”
In my coverage, I wondered if Harry had already begun the process of applying for citizenship. It takes years, even if you’re a wealthy white prince married to an American. Given the Heritage Foundation’s year-long endeavor to seek and publicize Harry’s visa application, it would make sense that Harry has already looked through all kinds of paperwork, including what it would take to get a green card. Incidentally, this week, Heritage’s lawyers are going back to court to try to force immigration to hand over Harry’s files. If Harry does apply for citizenship (or if he already has), you know the right-wing groups will target him for that too.
The coverage in the British media about the subject has been a bit weird, like they have also never considered the idea that Harry might one day become a naturalized American. The Telegraph suggested that Harry just said that because “he hoped to please the American audience watching.” They got a royal source to snipe: “Pity his immigration lawyers, they must be beside themselves.” The Telegraph also did this stand-alone story about how Harry would have to “renounce” his titles:
The Duke of Sussex has said he has “considered” becoming an American citizen, in a move that would appear to compel him to renounce his titles. According to policy published by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, any application would require him to renounce his title. It would be one resolution to the long-running criticism of the Sussexes, who continue to use their titles despite their public disparagement of the Royal family and institution.
Critics have called for the King to strip them of their titles, a move it is understood the palace has never considered. Others have argued they should drop them voluntarily. They have already put their HRH titles into abeyance under an agreement made when the late Queen Elizabeth II was alive.
The Duchess is understood to have begun the process of applying for UK citizenship during her short time in Britain, but she did not complete it. She remains a US citizen and the children are reported to have dual citizenship.
US immigration policy states that “any applicant who has any titles of heredity or positions of nobility in any foreign state must renounce the title or the position”. Part J of the USCIS policy manual, about the oath of allegiance, states: “The applicant must expressly renounce the title in a public ceremony and USCIS must record the renunciation as part of the proceedings. Failure to renounce the title of position shows a lack of attachment to the Constitution.”
In order to renounce a title, the applicant must say: “I further renounce the title of (give title or titles) which I have heretofore held” or “I further renounce the order of nobility (give the order of nobility) to which I have heretofore belonged.”
The decision would also have implications for tax.
Yeah, the last sentence is more significant than everything that comes before it. Whatever Harry is considering or whatever applications he’s already put in, I would assume it’s more about taxes. And probably wanting to be a citizen of the same country as his wife and children too. The thing about titles… well, I don’t even know, I don’t know the ins and outs of immigration law when it comes to titled foreign nationals, but I would assume that IF Harry seeks American citizenship, he would want dual citizenship and as a British citizen (subject) he would still retain his titles.
I’m sure that he has actual lawyers who can analyze his situation and give far better advice than the tabloids concerning his taxes and his titles. It’s just something else for the BM to fantasize about in having him lose the titles. I’m sure he would maintain dual citizenship and be still titled in the UK same as Archie and Lili. It’s not like anyone in the world would stop calling him Prince Harry except the BM and RF whatever he does. We may not officially give titles in the US, but many acknowledge them and even hand them out freely to celebs that they like. His answer to the question was at least partly to not be dismissive of the country he is residing in (unlike a lot of other Brits who work here).
I suspect Harry would have to denounce his place in the line of succession but not any of his other titles, given other examples of titled Americans. I don’t think the Constitution considered having the King of Great Britain as a dual citizen, should something terrible happen to Wm and family.
Harry will be known as Prince Harry for the rest of his life, regardless of his official titles. No one is going to drop the ‘Prince’ when talking or writing about him, no matter how much the rota cry about it!
Although in some circles, his formal title has now been updated to: Prince — Freakin’ — Harry! Lol
Harry will first get a green card then apply in 3 years. It doesn’t take years to apply for citizenship especially if you are married to one.
He does not need to be a citizen. He could just be resident alien.
The simple answer is Yes. In order to wed Elizabeth, Phillip had to renounce his title of Prince of Greece and whatever else it was. Yes, he married the woman who would be Queen who gave him British HRH titles. But to be a US citizen, a country that doesn’t recognize royal titles of any kind he would have to renounce his titles, all of them, including his Blood Prince title. Why would he do that? Why would he want to? I think Harry likes being a Prince. He may have misgiving about his family but I am sure he is quite proud of his title. If he weren’t, he and Meghan wouldn’t use the Sussex titles. He could retain his british citizenship but nothing else. I don’t see this happening. Just my opinion
That was in the UK though and a different issue and a different time. Would Prince Harry truly be the first person with a title to become a US citizen? I mean a good chunk of Europe seems to have some sort of title. There are monarchies around the world. Surely some of the people have moved to the US before. I only want him to do it because it would make the UK mad. I think its a bad call from a tax perspective though.
You are correct, Snappyfish. Harry loves being a prince. Plus, he would lose his place in the line of succession.
Dual citizenship makes sense to me if for no other reason other than his mother’s heritage. Also, I would think Harry may wish to be a dual citizen because of his children status as well.
I think so too. Dual citizenship is most likely what he would go for.
Or he could just be a resident alien with a green card. That way he can keep his titles and still be a British citizen. I agree that Harry loves his title. I wouldn’t give that up. There are perks that comes with it and I am sure he would not want to lose that. Why be a citizen and renounce your titles when you can have a green card and enjoy the same perks. Come and go as you please. The only thing is you just cannot vote.
@AD you also can’t be outside of the US for more than 180 days each calendar year which can be a major deterrent for some people who travel frequently or have family outside of the US.
Regarding titles and dual citizenship, he would have to tick a box on the N-400 indicating a willingness to renounce both if asked but as the US allows dual citizenship he would most likely not be asked to renounce his British citizenship nor his titles. I wonder if he’s an LPR or just on a visa. Generally if you have a pending green card application you can’t leave the country unless you have permission for advanced parole which you need to apply for and the processing times in the last few years were lengthy, and AP is only good for one re entry. Who knows, honestly, and it’s no one’s business but his own anyway.
For someone who doesn’t have any major skeletons in the closet, from an uncomplicated country like the UK, it can be pretty quick. I got married to a UK citizen in 2014, he got his green card in under a year and was naturalized in 2017, so three years. If it was a priority, he could be naturalized by now.
My guess is that he is still on some level leaving the door open for a “half-in” arrangement for himself and Meghan while Charles is still alive. I wouldn’t be surprised if he does pursue naturalization after Charles does b/c it’s pretty clear there will be NO going back with William.
What would be the point of hoping for a half-in situation with Charles just to be kicked out again when William becomes king? There’s no benefit to that. I don’t think Harry wants that at all.
Yeah, the half in half out thing makes zero sense. Now would be the time to do it since his dad and Kate are sick but Harry said his life is in California. I think people desperately want Harry to go back and it’s weird. He has his own life and family. THAT is his priority. He offered the half in deal while the Queen was alive and now that she is gone there is no need.
Why do people keep persisting with this fantasy that H wants a “half-in” arrangement? How many times and in how many different ways must the man say “NO he has no desire to go back” and “This is my home, it’s the only home my children have ever known, Archie was only in the UK for 6 months”. Asked and answered. He said, “my wife and I are moving on”. Why can’t we simply accept that? He said he’s seen behind the curtains and wants “no part of it”. Being on speaking terms with his father does not equal going back to become the scapegoat, because that’s what “half-in” means to those folks. And he has gained far too much freedom and independence to subject himself, his wife and his children to that.
So I don’t think he “wants” it, but I think if the conditions were right he would be open to it. Of course, the odds of the right conditions occurring are incredibly, unbelievably low, but with Charles I think some small part of Harry probably does want to believe they are there…not because he wants back in but because of what saying there’s absolutely no chance ever says about Charles, and while Harry knows his family is very bad, maybe he doesn’t want to outright admit that his dad is THAT bad.
Thank you @Magdalena
I wish (tho I doubt it will happen) tht one of these days, the Office of the Duke & Duchess of Sussex wd list all the ways (adding to the ones you’ve listed) in which H has said he’s done with the institution of the britush monarchy….has no interest in working with or for the british institution of monarchy….thinks the british institution of monarchy is in a corrupt relationship with the corrupt britush media and he wants no part of it.
Actual immigration lawyers can chime in here but I’m pretty sure as an adult, the US doesn’t allow dual citizenship. My niece was born in a different country and my brother was told by the US Embassy that she could keep dual citizenship until age 18 when she would then have to make a choice. The country where she was born would allow her to have both but the US would not. It seemed like something they wouldn’t necessarily enforce when it came down to it, but that’s what he was told (15 years ago).
Maybe they were talking about the passport. But people can have dual citizenship with the US, indefinitely.
The Us allows dual citizenship. I was born in Canada of 2 US parents (one naturalized) and I could have kept my dual citizenship if I wanted. I chose to renounce my US citizenship for tax purposes and estate planning as I reside in Canada. My step daughter has dual citizenship with Britain having been been born of a British mother and Canadian father. There is no bar to having both. Alas, we had no titles to worry about or give up lol.
It depends on the actual country in question. For example, Japan doesn’t allow dual citizenship for adults. I have a friend who is a Japanese citizen but holds permanent residency status in the USA. Her husband is an American. Their children hold dual citizenship, once the kids turn 18 they will have to decide if they want to keep their usa citizenship or their Japanese. That’s the Japanese law. The USA doesn’t care. I know plenty of people with dual citizenship including people in my own family, and they were never asked or told to revoke their USA citizenship.
The USA allows dual citizenship. Now some countries, that allow dual citizenship for children don’t allow it for adults. For example, Japan makes children choose once they turn 18. I have a friend who is Japanese citizen. The father of the children is a USA citizen. The children are under 18, and have both now. Once they turn 18, they will have to choose. But many people hold dual citizenship. People in my own family hold dual citizenship with the USA and Italy, and were not asked to revoked their usa citizenship
The answer is yes – you can have both US and British Citizenship. I do – and so does my mother and sister. All of us obtained US citizenship as adults. All of us were also British citizens first.
I’m an American and my daughter lives in the UK and has since 2015. She married last year and her UK citizenship was approved right before the wedding. She is retaining her US citizenship as well which is allowed. The only downside is she has tax obligations to both countries.
I think Harry would take the American citizenship under one situation: if his children asked him in the future to do so. Because until then, he will have lived a very long time in the US and it will be the only home for his children, especially if the security issue is not resolved in the UK. Also, if the feud and the distance between the Sussexes and the Windsors continues in the future, that’s meant the children will grow up most of their time and years in the US.
An impossible question to answer for an English prince living in US soil. Harry could never not be english. Maybe a dual citizenship if possible, but he’s gonna die an english man
The mere fact that the BM’s favorite target is even considering applying for US citizenship should scare the h*ll out of them. They and their evil cohorts drove their hereditary prince and his family from his home country and have repeatedly and publicly told him they don’t want him and want to take his titles away yet are inexplicably shocked about this. These people need Logic 101 lessons. They refuse to comprehend that their actions have consequences, and some are unintended but definitely foreseeable. And they would only have themselves and the BRF to blame if this (hopefully) happens.
I’m sure the subject has come up especially since Ashley, Meghans niece is an immigration attorney. If he ever chooses to become a citizen or not is a big decision, but I don’t seem him taking any action whatsoever while his father is alive. It will be a very different story when Peggy is King especially if there are still all these hate pieces being written. It would be a very bad look for a new king if the people’s Prince becomes American just when Peg gets crowned.
You were swearing and saying that it was impossible for Harry to leave while his grandmother was alive, and look what happened…
It seems the wording is pretty clear – even if he is a dual citizen he would have to renounce his titles. For that reason, I don’t think he’ll ever do it.
I agree with Snappyfish. I don’t think Harry will seek citizenship or renounce his titles. A green card yes, he may already have one. But he doesn’t need American citizenship to reside and raise his family in America.
Came back to add:
Is this the real reason that the BM, via the Heritage Foundation, is trying so hard to bully the US government into giving them harry’s immigration records – To see if he has applied for US citizenship and if so what stage the application is in? It would explain a lot because the whole “he used druuuggs” excuse never made a lot of sense to me
I also think it’s the reason for the lawsuit: it would be an embarrassment for the Crown and the UK. But if the Firm and Parliament makes noise they run the risk of insulting the US, a powerful ally to the UK.
Since he can live here indefinitely under the current arrangement, I think he will just continue on. And there is no need for him to have the same citizenship as his American family. I believe the only thing which could compel him to seek American citizenship is a desire to vote. If he wants to vote somewhere, then American citizenship is his only option. He’s probably been weighing all these factors which explains his ambiguous reply on GMA.
Harry’s BIGGEST consideration after megs and the children is INVICTUS, Now what do you think would happen if Harry took American citizenship. It would be snatched by the incandescent one before the ink is dry.!!!
Sorry, should have been clearer, the Royal BRITISH Legion is now the main sponsor for the BRITISH team, if Harry were to become an American citizen, they would threaten to withdraw backing from it unless he handed it to William. There are already idiots who think willy gave invictus money, when in fact it was harry’s half of the Endeavour fund