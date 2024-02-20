‘Madame Web’ bombed at the box office, there will not be any sequels

This past weekend, my social media was full of people who went to see Madame Web and love-hated every minute of it. The film is apparently completely terrible, poorly written, poorly acted, weird and likely another nail in the coffin for superhero films. On the other hand, it might become a camp classic, because it’s so stupid and terrible that people can’t even believe it was made. Anyway, after Madame Web bombed in its opening weekend (it only made $15.4 million domestically), the mood at Sony is quite glum.
The trailer buzz was worrisome, advance ticket sales anemic. Then last week, the critic reviews for Madame Web were posted, and they stung deepest of all — Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff received the lowest average Rotten Tomatoes score (13 percent) of any major superhero film in nearly a decade. “On Wednesday night, you could actually watch advance purchase sales declining in real time as buyers were refunding their tickets,” marvels a major theatrical chain insider. “It really says something when you’d rather have Shazam! 2 numbers.”
It marked one of the lowest starts in Hollywood history for a film based on a Marvel character. Domestic box office for the first six days in North America was just $26.2 million after opening midweek on Valentine’s Day. International tallied $25.7 million from 61 markets. Even the fan-friendly CinemaScore grade was poor (C+ — extremely low for a superhero title).
Like DC and the once-unstoppable Marvel, Sony is now finding itself in under the gun to reevaluate how it makes comic book movies. Sony’s previous Spider-Man universe movie — 2022’s Morbius — was a critical bust and much-maligned by fanboys online, but at least it managed to earn $170 million worldwide. There’s no such hope for Madame Web. Plus, the feature’s collapse doesn’t just impact this film, but a new potential franchise led by star Dakota Johnson that Sony had hoped to spin out (spoiler alert: her character is connected to Peter Parker, whose birth is documented in the movie).
The film introduced a trio of supporting characters (played by Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor and Sydney Sweeney — now one of the top stars her age). It set up a future in which the three could have become a team of Spider-Women under the guiding eye of Johnson’s Cassie Webb. Now that’s not going to happen. “We’re not going to see another Madame Web movie for another decade-plus,” quipped one industry veteran. “It failed. Sony tried to make a movie that was a different type of superhero movie.”
“I don’t know if women are enough to carry the box office here,” one veteran studio source outside of Sony says. Indeed, males make up 65 percent to 70 percent of the superhero audience in North America. In the case of Madame Web, the percentage of female viewers was still only 46 percent.
“We are in transition when it comes to superhero movies,” notes the insider. “I don’t know how big that transition is or what the other side looks like. It may be fewer movies, but bigger brands. Sony is willing to take some risk but also wants home runs — that’s good. And if [Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man Universe title] Kraven is a gigantic hit, the narrative could be completely different. So it’s too early to know the outcome.”
The “women didn’t carry the box office” stuff is a pointed reference to Sony’s attempts to shake up the marketing and really sell Madame Web to women and girls. It wasn’t enough because, from the looks of it, Madame Web is simply a bad movie. One of the most pointed criticisms I saw (and it was backed up by Dakota Johnson’s interviews) was that the script had the feel of something half-written by AI and half-written by committee. Anyway, there would have never been a second Madame Web movie anyway because Dakota f–king hated this experience and she really does not want to do it again.
In case you’re wondering about the money, THR says that Sony spent “in the low $100 million range” on Madame Web. Do you see it on screen? I’m really asking. From what I’ve seen and heard, the film looks cheap as hell.
Dakota Johnson isn’t a movie star.
Dakota is the ultimate nepo baby.
The actual movie theater experience is dying. Aldo. Dakota is top 10 most bland actress. But she keep getting lead roles.
She is beyond bland.
Dakota is a wretched actress and dull as dirt in interviews, so I 100% expected this would be a massive flop. She just seems to hate everything about her job except the paycheck, doesn’t even TRY to be interested or interesting, and is just a walking embodiment of a sentient yawn. How she keeps getting work, I have no idea.
The previews were so bad, I knew the movie would be terrible. I can’t wait to see it.
Dakota is maybe a lovely person, but she is a truly terrible actress that is so monotone and wooden in everything. She also always trashes her movies and says it was a terrible experience so when will she stop doing movies???
The usual “women cannot carry superhero films” instead of “Morbius bombed, and we thought it was a good idea to re-hire the same screenwriter for Madame Web”.
The issue audiences are having with films, not just superhero ones, is that those films lack any well-developed plot. When there’s one (Barbie), if the cast is 90% female nobody really cares and the film makes millions/billions at the box office.
This.
Perhaps if they made a GOOD movie with a female superhero lead, the outcome would have been different. But you can’t make a trash film, and then be upset because your target audience isn’t interested.
Just because we are women doesn’t mean we’ll settle for garbage. Not to mention that Superhero fatigue is REAL.
Don Johnson charismatic attractive good actor
Melanie Griffith charismatic attractive good actor
Dakota Johnson attractive
Maybe Dakota should move behind the camera?
It is not women’s fault that this movie bombed. This just sounds like a disaster of a movie. Dakota, in interview clips, sounded bored and over it. the marketing was lackluster. etc.
Women will show up for movies, but we’re not stupid. Barbie didnt make a billion dollars because it was bright and pink. It made a billion dollars because it was enjoyable. Reasonable minds can and do differ (as we see here regularly) on how objectively good it was, but overall the reason for its long term success was that most at least found it an enjoyable, summer escape movie.
Don’t blame women bc you made a crap movie and we passed on it.
While this review cracked me up, it in no way was a ringing endorsement to go see Madame Web: https://www.pajiba.com/film_reviews/madame-web-is-a-burning-dumpster-dropped-into-a-volcano-filled-with-moldy-fish.php In fact, I have no desire to spend my well earned money on an expensive film experience.
It sort of pisses me off that an executive then summarizes this as “I don’t know if women are enough to carry the box off in “ crap. No plot? Changing the entire story the actors signed up for? No costumes? Blatant product placement? Giving a failed male writer another chance to fail? And then saying it’s the female audience that is the problem? Wow.
omg, that review is incredible – ” It’s a thing that should not be. I am less for having seen it. Save yourselves.” WOW. tell us how you really feel!!!
And yes, its enraging that the studios’ takeaway here is “huh, women can’t carry superhero movies” (although Marvel might disagree). Not – “huh, maybe we should make better movies.”
If Madame Webb halts the march of nepo-babies leading films when they don’t have the acting chops to do it, then I’m ok with it. I wish this wasn’t being messaged negatively so that actresses can’t lead a film.
I’m not into these kind of movies anyway, but I appreciate that plenty of women and girls are. Either way, nobody rushes out to see a Dakota Johnson movie.
They hired a charisma-less cardboard cutout for the lead, apparently got the script from Tumblr, but the takeaway is that women-led movies don’t sell? Okay, sure. Sounds like the whole thing was a tax write-off and a way to avoid having to target women as an audience at all.
Combo of superhero fatigue, poorly written mess, and lackluster casting (Dakota Johnson & Sydney Sweeney-who has the worst monotone?) but sure, blame the female audience.
Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney should fire their agents.
Dakota Johnson did! She switched agencies around the time the Madame Webb trailer came out. Ouch!!
Yup. Because they lied and told her it was a Marvel film.
I know a lot of actors will do a movie just for the paycheck (talking about you Nic Cage). However; if your job requires you to do promotion work etc.. perhaps you should be a little versed in the franchise you’re representing. Going out to do interviews without any prep, or interest in what you’re representing just makes Dakota look inept and truly not a team player. The movie may be terrible, I personally haven’t seen any of the Marvel movies – but there are others relying on it to make a living, and she torpedoed all of it. Even if a movie is terrible but the actors engaging, there are those who will want to see it, and it lives on in campy glory. Halle Berry comes to mind, accepting her Catwoman razzie award. People loved her for it.
I’m getting a bit sick of the Hollywood marketing line of “see all movies starring women or you’re a bad feminist” or whatever. I’m not spending my money on a piece of garbage for…what? Good movies starring women make money (someone already pointed out Barbie, and I will add Gerwig’s Little Women for good measure).
They do it to POC too (see this movie or the racists win! 🙄). Just make good movies FFS!!!