King Charles & Prince William are ‘united,’ they will never ‘re-royal’ Prince Harry

One of the things driving me crazy about the British media’s current unethical journalism is that they constantly claim that they’re being briefed by “sources close to Prince Harry” when it’s clear that they’re being briefed by Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace. Remember when there was wall-to-wall reporting about Harry calling his father on King Charles’s birthday last year? That came from KP, not the Sussexes. Initially, I thought it came from BP, but no, some royal reporter recently confessed that it was coming from William’s office. So it is with the current fiction, that Harry wants to “come back” to the UK temporarily to help out dear old dad. This did not come from “sources close to Harry.” This whole story came from Buckingham Palace. They did it to poke Prince William and they did it so that they could once again create a cycle of “we hate Harry, he’s the worse!” Speaking of, Tom Sykes’s sources claim that Charles and William would NEVER allow Harry to come back.
Rumors of Prince Harry’s potential return to royal duties were unequivocally crushed Monday morning, with sources telling The Daily Beast that the king and his older son, Prince William were “totally united” on the issue and there was “no way” they would “re-royal” Harry.
The pushback came after Harry’s team last week floated in the London Times the notion that he could step back into a part-time royal position, helping out with royal jobs while his father is battling cancer. The prince was said to have told friends he would be happy to “step into a royal role while his father is unwell.”
However King Charles’ camp have made it clear the offer has been unilaterally dismissed, and that Charles and his heir are unified on the issue, and that his younger son should not return to representing the family in any official capacity, having traduced them in a number of TV shows and his memoir, Spare.
A friend of the family’s told The Daily Beast: “William and his father are totally united on this. There is no way they are going to re-royal Harry after what he has said.”
Asked if there was a difference of opinion between Charles and William on the Harry issue, and it was accurate to say that the king wanted to rebuild the personal relationship with Harry, the friend would only say: “The king loves both his sons very much and was delighted to see Harry the other day, and of course, he wants to see more of him.”
Charles’ camp have made it clear that the king continues to build bridges with Harry, as evidenced by his 30-minute meeting with Harry earlier this month in the immediate wake of his cancer diagnosis. However, that doesn’t mean Harry will soon be back on the balcony of Buckingham Palace waving at the crowds.
According to a report in the Daily Mail, by the paper’s respected royal reporter, Rebecca English, sources close to the monarchy have asserted that the king holds the view that Prince Harry’s return as a part-time working royal is out of the question. The king’s camp appear to have briefed that the king is “firmly of the opinion” there is no way back for Harry as a working royal “in any way, shape or form.”
This is how palace courtiers spend their days, starting rumors about Harry so they can deny those rumors and bash Harry. That is one thing which unites William and Charles, the one thing they can agree on, that if they’re trying to deflect or hide something, start a rumor about Harry. That being said, I agree with a lot of commenters, that this whole storyline was about Charles telling William to get off his ass and do some work or else Charles will ask Harry to come back. I also think that Sykes’ “friend of the family” is just the same William-centric source who is constantly making William sound like a psychopathic nutjob.
Why on gods green earth has no one explained to any of these people in words of 1 syllable so they understand that saying nothing is ALWAYS an option???
Isn’t their whole motto “never explain, never complain”? they seem to be failing at it spectacularly.
William has mastered the old mantra of “how to influence friends and lose people.” Obviously he is in a downward spiral and all the poking, gossiping in the world will not save him from himself. There is just nothing there to save. He is just a nasty, envious jealousy man who is lead by his desires.
Someone needs to explain to William that tomorrow isn’t promised. Especially, in THAT family.
After what harry has said.charkes and William are a pair of self righteous hypocrites. Charles who slammed his own parents. And William who punched his brother and uses the media to trash his brother. Charles has the heir he richly deserves.
There is no need to “re-royal” PH. He is STILL royal, the same as Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, because they are grandchildren of a former Queen. They are making it look more and more like the meeting with KC was about Charles wanting PH to do some stuff and PH saying, “no thanks, I’m busy”. This is like when H&M left and they wanted to turn it around to “we didn’t want them and kicked them out”. I can imagine that any offer they made, once again, snubbed Meghan.
Exactly. Since no one can be “unroyalled”, there is no need to “reroyal” anybody. Do the royal sycophants not understand the meaning of the word “royal”?
Well, I hope there’s reporting ever again on Harry working as a royal! YAY! Harry was just too polite to tell the reporter the other day that the kfc and eggplant prince and go fck themselves.
This fight is so one sided. It would be funny if it weren’t so sad.
And being funded by the taxpayer.
The “media” really is just filling space. On and on about nothing.
Does anyone else think about how all this plays out.
What is William in 10 years?
More angry?
More divorced?
Like a d list celebrity people avoid being associated with?
Still raging about Harry?
Attacking Harry’s teenage children through “sources”
Do his kids hate him?
Does video ever catch him in a rage hurling objects and cursing?
It all just seems like a downward spiral.
With no bottom.
Maybe in ten years we’ll finally know where Kate is.
Yeah, no, there’s no way Harry’s team floated the idea that he wanted to return as a working royal. As if Harry’s team just floated that idea to Kate Mansey at the London Times, the same woman who wrote an article about Harry’s security that Harry himself called libelous and was going to sue over until it became clear the judge considered it an opinion rather than libel. So Harry considered her opinion purposely malicious and yet that’s who his team chose to float information to? Bullshit.
Well I agree that Harry should not return in any capacity. There is nothing for him to do there.
Has anyone seen the Channelling Diana tic tock video of a Diana look a like with a drink in her hand telling William he should apologise to Harry .
I don’t know who she is but it is up on a Sussex supporters Instagram page .
It is hilarious and so spot on ,the way she talks ,as if it is actually Diana really talking and chastising William .
I did. It was golden! It’s the first thing that comes up in the “top” section under #PrinceOfPegging. The user name is @gimidiwine
How clever is it Steph, you can just imagine Diana talking to him .
Hope she does some more ,it is so nice to see someone telling the truth ,
Good call guys. William has been crushing it this year. *holding my Sarcasm sign*
Harry will always be Prince Harry whether he chooses to use it or not. He made things clear a while ago. He is fine and moving forward. There is no help for Chuckles of Peg .
What about his kids? Will they always be known as Prince Archie and Princess Lili? 🤔
Eww, If this is the mindset that the RF and the “king” have at this hour of his sickly life then there is no hope. Glad Harry got away.
I thought the whole “royalty” schtick is that God himself had anointed some guy as divinely endowed to rule. Then all the following members of the lucky sperm club were the inheritors of this magical choice. So, KC can disown his progeny (like any old crass peasant could do) and deny him fancy hats and £s; but to “un-royal” one seems to question God’s pick of the most favored DNA. Which, isn’t everyone at this point? This bunch of dimbulbs are clearly not superior nor even useful. Their irrelevance is showing.
Someone should pass this on to the GBN talking head that last week was pleading with Harry to dump Meghan and bring his two “gorgeous children” back to get to know their grandfather, and grow up with their cousins. And for Harry to return to his royal duties in support of the King. They keep ignoring the fact that the King has repeatedly made it known that he doesn’t give a flying fig about his grandchildren. He made sure that they have no home and no security.
I mean to tell Harry to break up his perfectly happy marriage and life, to return to that hell hole to continue to be used and abused. These people are the definition of insanity.
They just want the kids there to hate on for being norn in the first place. Imagine that, salivating over the chance to hate on children. Do they want to seat the kids in the back of the bus? House them in servants quarters? make them wear the Wales kids hand-me-downs? Make them the “whipping boy/girl” for the Walese kids?
These people are disgusting. They should be on a watch list.
I’m a bit out of the loop but, can someone point me to the SOURCE where Harry is quoted saying he would go back to help his father? I can believe Harry will come back and visit as often as he can but, I just don’t believe he would put himself back into the lions den.
As for the re-royal nonsense. Who writes this crape? Harry is ROYAL. His grandmother was THE queen, not some married-in with a fancy title. His father is the king, his brother the heir, his nephew a future king. In my world that makes him as royal as it gets.
In other words. Same sh*t, different day!
He never said that. The British tabloids just keep saying he did.
God this weapon in the British media’s arsenal is getting old and obvious.
Let’s make up a story about Harry and/or Meghan and make like it’s coming from them, even though they’ve never suggested such a thing and/or have publicly said that’s not happening, and incite the angry dumb mouth-breathing racist Karens and white supremacists all over again.
Then let’s have stories saying that will NEVER, EVER happen because Charles and William would never allow it, Harry and Meghan will never be forgiven, they are desperate failures and they can wallow in their misery and failure.
Even though they made up the original story to begin with!
Agree with others – no way did Harry float the idea of returning to even part time royal work.
What I do think its possible is that Charles may have mentioned it, Harry said “no thanks, I’m good”, and then this is other charles trying to save face by telling Harry it will never happen, or William got wind of the idea and is also trying to shut it down.
Or, this is Charles essentially telling William – if you don’t get up off your ass and work, then I’m going to have to bring Harry back (not that Harry would allow himself to be “brought,” but Charles can try.)
So basically I don’t think this is just the press making things up out of thin air, but I can’t tell if there is some truth to the idea that this was discussed (with Harry saying no), or if this is just Charles trying to get William up and going.
Ah so Charlie has found he can use Harry as a cattle prod to shove up Williams arse and get him moving. How bloody pathetic do they all look.
Harry loves his wife, his children, America and his freedom from the crypt keepers. Every time see a story like this all I can think of is, one, the rest of the world can see how petty and pitiable the British Royals are, TWO, how it’s reverted back to the days Diana where the men in grey rule each house, along with their tame paps.
THREE camzilla is sat back laughing her fk ugly face off at the fall of the Windsors,
FOUR, when the hell did harry ever say he wanted back part time or otherwise, and finally five I can hear lizzy in her crypt shouting to Phil in his, Phillip, Phillip, what the fk have did we create, their all fuckwits in the palaces
@Becks1 I think both could be true. C-Rex reacting to Harry’s rejection of working for him in typical abusive fashion aligning with his co-abusers while also being perfectly fine with using Harry to “motivate” the lazy heir.
First of all….Harry doesn’t need re-royalling. He will be Prince Harry even if they are foolish enough to pursue the “take the titles route.”
I actually think that this is all William…he is very scared of the possible improvement in the Charles/Harry relationship.
This is just his public tantrum. Poor William and poor Tom Sykes…history will not be kind to them.
Charles and William are the abusive boyfriend who got dumped, but keeps telling everyone that he would never take his GF back…