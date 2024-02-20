King Charles & Prince William are ‘united,’ they will never ‘re-royal’ Prince Harry

One of the things driving me crazy about the British media’s current unethical journalism is that they constantly claim that they’re being briefed by “sources close to Prince Harry” when it’s clear that they’re being briefed by Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace. Remember when there was wall-to-wall reporting about Harry calling his father on King Charles’s birthday last year? That came from KP, not the Sussexes. Initially, I thought it came from BP, but no, some royal reporter recently confessed that it was coming from William’s office. So it is with the current fiction, that Harry wants to “come back” to the UK temporarily to help out dear old dad. This did not come from “sources close to Harry.” This whole story came from Buckingham Palace. They did it to poke Prince William and they did it so that they could once again create a cycle of “we hate Harry, he’s the worse!” Speaking of, Tom Sykes’s sources claim that Charles and William would NEVER allow Harry to come back.

Rumors of Prince Harry’s potential return to royal duties were unequivocally crushed Monday morning, with sources telling The Daily Beast that the king and his older son, Prince William were “totally united” on the issue and there was “no way” they would “re-royal” Harry.

The pushback came after Harry’s team last week floated in the London Times the notion that he could step back into a part-time royal position, helping out with royal jobs while his father is battling cancer. The prince was said to have told friends he would be happy to “step into a royal role while his father is unwell.”

However King Charles’ camp have made it clear the offer has been unilaterally dismissed, and that Charles and his heir are unified on the issue, and that his younger son should not return to representing the family in any official capacity, having traduced them in a number of TV shows and his memoir, Spare.

A friend of the family’s told The Daily Beast: “William and his father are totally united on this. There is no way they are going to re-royal Harry after what he has said.”

Asked if there was a difference of opinion between Charles and William on the Harry issue, and it was accurate to say that the king wanted to rebuild the personal relationship with Harry, the friend would only say: “The king loves both his sons very much and was delighted to see Harry the other day, and of course, he wants to see more of him.”

Charles’ camp have made it clear that the king continues to build bridges with Harry, as evidenced by his 30-minute meeting with Harry earlier this month in the immediate wake of his cancer diagnosis. However, that doesn’t mean Harry will soon be back on the balcony of Buckingham Palace waving at the crowds.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, by the paper’s respected royal reporter, Rebecca English, sources close to the monarchy have asserted that the king holds the view that Prince Harry’s return as a part-time working royal is out of the question. The king’s camp appear to have briefed that the king is “firmly of the opinion” there is no way back for Harry as a working royal “in any way, shape or form.”