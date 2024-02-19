This is the face Prince William made when he met Ayo Edebiri & Phoebe Dynevor

Here are more photos of Prince William, backstage at last night’s BAFTAs. He went solo, was seated next to Cate Blanchett during the ceremony, then he was taken around to meet of the beautiful young actresses, because that wasn’t obvious at all! Remember how often, in 2023, William was being branded as a “hunk” and a “hot single dad”? It kept happening, over and over in palace-approved stories. As you can see, he spent some time last night trying to chat up Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Sophie Wilde and Mia McKenna Bruce. As you can see, William was not very successful. Ayo’s face in particular betrays just how badly this went. Still, the Mail hilariously tried to tell everyone that Hot Single Dad William really won over these starlets!
Prince William won over BAFTA winners last night as he met with rising star nominees and other people who had picked up gongs at the award show. Making a dapper appearance at the Royal Festival Hall in London, the Prince of Wales, who made a last-minute solo appearance while his wife Kate remains at home recovering from abdominal surgery, chatted with the nominees for the Rising Star award – plus winner Mia McKenna-Bruce.
The father-of-three, 41, shook hands with the star-struck actresses, who also included The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri, Phoebe Dynevor and Sophie Wilde, before revealing he had not seen any of the films they had starred in.
Earlier in the night he apologised for confirming his attendance to the ceremony late in the day, and for also not watching many of the films – noting that, understandably, he has ‘other things’ on his mind.
However, ever the entertainer, William kept things light despite a difficult few months for the royal family and told Mia McKenna Bruce, who stars in How to Have Sex, that she looked like she had ‘a lot of fun’ making the film.
As William walked into the green room following the award ceremony, he smiled as he greeted the three young actresses.
‘It was very close between all of you,’ he told the talents, before turning to Mia to congratulate her. He then told her: ‘I haven’t yet watched your film. I think it looked like you had a lot of fun all the way through’.
After revealing he hasn’t had time to ‘get through’ many of the nominated films, William said: ‘It is a very very strong year for categories.’
“The father-of-three, 41, shook hands with the star-struck actresses” – they were not star-struck, they looked disturbed by his behavior and mannerisms. These photos went viral last night (along with my tweet with the Michael Sheen photo) and it was yet another moment where non-royal-watchers were talking about William’s awkwardness, weirdness and how he always manages to fall flat whenever he’s trying to impress women. It was also funny to watch all of the behind-the-scenes videos of no one in the BAFTA auditorium clapping for him or acknowledging him at all. How embarrassing.
OMG it’s so awkward!! I love this for peg!!!
A tweet I saw had close ups of the actresses reactions and went something like “When you tell Meghan Markle jokes to the wrong crowd.” YIKES
Whatever was said obviously was not ok, and looks like it was very “out of place” and inappropriate but he continued on cluelessly from the photos.
He said “it looked like a lot of fun shooting the film”, the film ends with r*pe. Then the president of the BAFTAs said he hasn’t seen it (and he seems to not have seen a single one of the films). Then he guffawed like a horse. Well, how to handle all that?
Also, he “watches them with Kate, so hasn’t seen any yet” (paraphrasing), isn’t she “on the mend”? Isn’t she able to watch them? But we all know they don’t live together anyway, so not sure when this “watching stuff together” happens anymore.
Edit: The president of the BAFTAs (or whatever his role) doesn’t do his job. Doesnt even get the cliff notes on the films for small talk. What a bloody suprise.
@Vik: and Kate’s current health status is the lamest excuse; he’s had an entire year to watch some of this stuff! He brags about not reading his briefs, he brags about not watching films/tv; he’s so comfortable insulting people to their faces. What a statesman. 🙄. And telling a young woman ‘you looked like you had a lot of fun’ filming a movie called ‘how to have sex’ is revolting. That it ends in rape is the worst. What an absolute dolt.
And despite that fact that most of this idiot’s job is comprised of making small talk, his “small talk” is actually pretty pathetic.
“It is a very, very strong year for categories” — which categories? All of them? His comment doesn’t even make sense! 🫠 Moron
These one-liners William throws out are the classic (lame) things one would say if one hadn’t done the homework assignment.
Every. Single. Sentence. in that article is a train wreck. Every single one.
‘and told Mia McKenna Bruce, who stars in How to Have Sex, that she looked like she had ‘a lot of fun’ making the film.’
OH MY GOD – full on nasty CREEPER vibes. He is just vomitocious.
@Bean: This, exactly this! I just said the same thing to my husband after reading what he said to her! Then to read that he didn’t even see the film!?! Wow…just wow
Seriously… somebody meme this. In fact, I’m going to save these to send when words fail me.
It’s the last thing you see before he devours your soul
Ah ah ah! You made my day
I don’t know which one peach dress lady is but she’s the best.
B: I don’t know which one peach dress lady is but she’s the best.
That is Ayo Edebiri.
B: “I don’t know which one peach dress lady is but she’s the best.”
That’s Ayo Edebiri who is fantastic in the Bear ea and who has been adopted by Ireland (after she conducted an interview as the Jenny the donkey in the Irish film the Banshees of Inisherin)
@B-
Ayo looks like she’s about to burst out laughing- but ponytail lady? I can feel her extreme cringe from here (forehead, mouth, tight neck, pointing finger). Oof.
@chaine LOL made me chuckle out loud
Chaine, one of my favorite posts on this site ever. LOL
I was going to say he looked that a pathology specimen but your comment was best
oh god I’m laughing and laughing
*chef’s kiss* 😂
OMG yes it is straight out of Doctor Who lol!!!!!
So now we know. The Chupacabra is real.
Amazing how Harry got all the ease from his mother and W got all the awkwardness from his dad….These pictures are absolutely bad; it seems he is laughing at his own jokes that no one found funny. He does look like an idiot which he probably is!
H in this situation would have been absolutely charming…W is just bad at it!
Charles on his worst day was not that awkward.
I completely agree 👍🏾 Charles is way better than William 👏William is the most wooden and unattractive.
True, SarahLee, Charles was never this bad!
Don’t like Charles but have to say this is quite an unfair comparison. For William, you should be comparing him to Phillip
Even Philip wasn’t this bad and he would have watched the films or at least read the briefing notes. Unlike William, Philip was an avid reader and had some intellectual depth.
He is doing his best Can’t hyena laugh. Just look at that unhinged jaw and an attempt at jazz hands. Just look at the looks on the ladies faces. Where’s Can’t?
Exactly what I saw. Am now convinced someone in KP has advised them that wide open mouth and jazz hands are “engaged charisma.”
I saw a quite old snippet of Will and Harry talking about their engagement in and for africa (was posted here too I think) Jazz hands were present even back then. I’m pretty sure that Kate has been adopting Wills mannerisms to blend in.
So I actually agree with this @dark. I saw a vid of the actual encounter and, same as Kate, I had a hard time following his posh accent. She got it from emulating him! It has a specific rhythm and cadence, sort of fast and clipped, almost as if the person speaking is holding their breath. I actually have to concentrate to follow and I honestly wonder if that explains Ayo’s face. She’s just trying to follow what he’s saying. She may know Irish but not this posh Brit aristo accent😂. He made that truly horrible gaffe but he breezed through it so quickly. It wasn’t said as leeringly as I had imagined. Not that it makes it better at all but he talks in such a way that it took me a minute to compute what he actually said. Another cringe moment was that a woman had to escort him and tell him who each person was as he was meeting them. Like the women knew he didn’t know who they were as he was shaking their hand. That’s prob normal for these royal meet and greet lineups but it was still jarring.
Some of these photos aren’t as bad (which derangers are desperate to point out). But clearly he said something in the course of the interaction that was really bad and their faces turned.
Derangers forget how conversations work apparently, things can be going ok and then go off the rails if someone says something insane. We’ve all been there.
Oh and he actually told everyone he didn’t watch their movies????? He’s the president of Bafta ffs. Then what tf is he even doing there?
Oh and he actually told everyone he didn’t watch their movies?????
Are there superheroes in any of them? No? Then don’t expect him to watch them. He doesn’t do intellectual or cultural or anything like that.
Or telling Mia McKenna Bruce, “who stars in How to Have Sex, that she looked like she had ‘a lot of fun’ making the film”…I mean, come on…what kind of comment is that? It’s like he’s proud of his complete ignorance and not at all bother to hide it…and making such awkward remarks!!! 😳
Oh boy. About as delightful as his obsession with the eggplant emoji.
Unbelievable- shameful actually.
Yeah so are any of you in Mission Impossible? No? Anything with helicopters maybe?
That’s what I’m imagining here.
“Earlier in the night he apologised for confirming his attendance to the ceremony late in the day, and for also not watching many of the films….” and “ I haven’t yet watched your film. I think it looked like you had a lot of fun all the way through”!!!
Couldn’t his staff have briefed him on the films before he as president attended the BAFTAs?! What a fail. (Not to mention a sophomoric and inappropriate sexual innuendo directed to Mia McKenna Bruce.) What came through in his prepared speech and his ad-libbed awkward encounters: I don’t care enough to put in the least effort and I expect everyone I encounter at these functions I deign to attend to forgive, fawn and have the feels for me and my plight. Isn’t the art of making yourself seem interested and caring through word and gesture dealt with in Palace PR 101? WorkshyWilly deserves his moniker.
He didn’t even read the synopsis or get his staff to write up cliff notes on the films, if you want to know what kind of King he will be this is it. Lazy, unprofessional, unprepared, uneducated, arrogant and only shows up for the photos when others are getting good press. The future on the Monarchy looks as bleak as the British economy, another thing they are trying to distract us from.
I don’t know if we’re all deluded, hopeful, dumb or what, but we still hope that Willnot and Cannot will do their jobs and yet, time and time again, they prove us wrong. They don’t want to work and they just simply aren’t interested, at all. Not one bit. It’s really something.
I said the same above, why hasn’t he read the cliff notes on the films, but this man has several times proudly said he doesn’t read his briefs and then guffaws like a demented horse.
The bar couldn’t be lower with WanK, it’s embarrassing and shameful. The bar is on the ground and if there’s a way for the bar to go below, that’s where it will sink to.
He last minute decided to show up, because Harry (& M) have been busy this week and then he rolls out of bed, jazz hands, horse laugh, “haven’t seen any of it! LOLz” Jeezuz, does he ever look in the mirror and ask himself “wtf am I doing?”
Someone on the red carpet (sorry I don’t know her name or title, but she works for BAFTA) mentioned they send screeners over to William every year. They make it so easy for him and he still can’t be arsed to do any work. Not that watching award nominated films in the comfort of your own castle sounds like work, but if he can’t even manage that, how does anyone expect he would do the boring stuff?
Just a reminder, the long time former CEO of BAFTA, Amanda Berry, works for Will. She’s the head of the Royal Foundation, took over after Jason Knauf left.
I mean, SHE’S RIGHT THERE. Though technically we have no idea where Will actually is physically at any given point, he doesn’t need to rely on some miscellaneous staff person to prepare summaries and prep him. I’m sure very experienced Berry could easily have provided any background material Will needed to do a respectable job appearing at the event.
The truth is, 1) he just doesn’t care to do his job properly; 2) he thinks his presence is all that’s required and believes he’s innately skilled without background preparation; and 3) he just doesn’t care.
“However, ever the entertainer, William kept things light”. Wait a minute. He is supposed to mention his dad and be cut up over his and Kate’s condition. That’s what PH was expected to do.
You mean he never mentioned KC’s cancer?? Shocking
OMG. The facial expressions on those ladies says it all. So uncomfortable….
Two black actresses who saw how he treated his brother’s black actress wife…
FancyPants. This this this. But would also add that they are actors, and savvy enough to know that there will be pics with the future king. It must have been so bad for them to display such open fascination-repulsion. Where are the lip readers when we need them?
The best “DAFUQ??” faces I’ve ever seen!
From afar, he looks awful and I often wonder does his breath smell. His teeth gives you a hint.
Sophie’s expression is everything, and the hand gesture? WTF was he saying?
Maybe we can have a captioning contest?
Yea still confused as to why he even bothered to come to this? Also, I read somewhere he kept apologizing for Karen’s absence and I just kept thinking why? She’s not the head of BAFTA he is this is not part of her responsibility it’s his and his alone. Good luck to the new KP guys because if this is how the year is starting there going to have a whole lot mess to mange by years end!
oh that’s interesting because the trolls on the invictus games posts are complaining about Meghan being in attendance when she has no formal role.
Love the Michael Sheen catch there! Prince of Wales, enemy no. 1 for Sheen.
We are all Michael Sheen lol
I have secondhand embarrassment. What are these FACES?? HAND MOTIONS?? Their faces tell the story.
How awkward to tell these actors that he hadn’t seen any of their work that they’re nominated for? Could he not have binged a few shows beforehand?
Or got someone on his staff to give him a synopsis? He should be able to blag his way through a 3-minute conversation!
There is literally a golden rule for interacting with artists/writers/creators. WATCH THE THING. READ THE THING. I used to be involved with someone in the arts and (as a non artist) it was so obvious to me that engaging with the art in any open-minded way, literally just saying “Oh I really enjoyed your play” or whatever goes soooooo far. And conversely they completely write you off and probably get insulted if you haven’t.
OMG, Ayo’s and Sophie’s serious faces on the first photo below are the best! They really look pissed off, it’s hilarious.
I almost thought the woman in the black dress was in tears.. it wasn’t good what ever was said.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/feb/19/the-baftas-show-us-that-celebs-know-how-to-pose-for-photos-then-there-is-prince-william
I hope this link works to Zoe Williams’ article in The Guardian. It’s good.
That was hilarious!
this is all so cringe I lowkey feel bad for Egg? like seriously I’m starting to pity him and I know all the fucked up shit he pulled with H & M, so I don’t understand why I feel so bad for him. It’s like a melange of pity and second-hand embarrassment. This poor miserable dude.
I wrote the same thing upward!! I mean, it’s no wonder they are looking at him like that…is this supposed to be funny? I certainly didn’t laugh and I’m sure neither Mia Bruce
Edit to add..this was a comment to @Jais ..I don’t know how it ended here
Well, just be comforted that he will never feel as embarrassed as you do. He probably thinks the interaction went well! “Everyone loved meeting me!”
Jay: same thoughts Andrew had after THAT interview?
It’s very embarrassing that he will only come out of hiding to attend these star-fucker events. It wouldn’t be so damn obvious if he did anything else, like visit a charity. But he hasn’t. There is something wrong with him.
I too feel some pity for him. But what moderates it is his mistreatment of his brother and in-laws and his refusal to learn from experience. In his 40s he should have some insight into his own personality and limitations and take advantage of every tool at his disposal to LEARN his role. He can’t or he won’t
Wait, stop, he told the star of a film titled how to have sex that she seemed like she had a lot of fun making the film???? Wtf? Are you kidding me? That’s weird and kind of creepy. It’s about SA.
Esp since it’s actually a film about consent where Mia’s character is assaulted. No wonder they looked like that. What an absolute pig.
So weird and creepy.
And that it is why it is important to do your homework! Instead of just glomming on to the word “sex” in the title and make unfounded assumptions.
I get such second-hand embarrassment with him.
Another thing that strikes me about him: This is a guy that is used to people laughing at his bad jokes, and he doesn’t know his jokes are bad because his hangers on always laugh because of his status.
No stop. Really? Oy. When are people going to notice what an obvious ass this dude is.
Has anyone considered that maybe the reason they’re protecting Andy from prosecution is because he … took his nephew along on some trips?
I don’t know why this picture made me think of it, but it did.
@Charlotte I have thought this, too, especially with the latest release of Epstein related names that was delayed in January due to John/Jane Doe petitions filed in December. It would explain Kathy’s sudden disappearance and leverage — more so than if Bill’s was just hanging in some Rose garden.
@Jais Very Prince Philip.
This. Why is no one calling him out for that “joke”?! I mean, we know why. But still.
@miranda the DM actually has an article about his “gaffe.”
And yeah even if the movie wasn’t about rape (I haven’t seen it but going by comments here) – how gross to say to a female actress “looks like you had fun making that sex film!!”
He’s so out of his element.
It’s a terrible comment. I’m kind of appalled. The movie is about sex so, ha ha, he told the girl starring in the film that it looked like she must have had fun making it? Her character is raped in the film, but I guess since he didn’t see it, he has no idea. But that’s a pretty major gaffe, which whoever wrote the article must’ve known when including that detail. It’s so bad. Maybe it explains their faces in the pic. They’re all like what the hell.
OMG! That’s really appalling.
Yikes – I guess he wasn’t lying about not seeing any of the films. He just saw the title and was like “Aha, perfect time to turn on the charm!”
Aside from the joke being super inappropriate due to film’s SA subject matter, sex scenes are notoriously awkward and not fun for all parties involved in shooting them but especially for women.
Way to prove you know nothing about the industry you are supposedly supporting, Peggy! Not to mention that it displays a lack of empathy for the actors and victims of sexual assault. What an ignorant ass.
Utterly disgusting but that’s how #thatfamily thinks – some of them don’t say so in public but they see no problem with rape nor denigrating an “actress” about it.
Oh god, This is just… the guy is an idiot. A very rude idiot.
All because the BAFTA president still refuses to watch the films…
His teeth is literally rotten
Lol Em! Truer words never spoken. It’s like they’re a mirror to his soul.
Yes you can see a rotten black spot behind his bottom teeth in the first photo.
I noticed that! Yikes!
How on earth can he possibly be this bad at small talk? My goodness. Smh smh smh. Compare this with how easy H&M were last week in Canada. They were understated and normal. This is just ridiculous.
I saw this post last night and howled. And its still up! 5.3 million views lol. I thought for sure when the UK woke up they would get the ET Tonight reporter to take it down.
5.6 million and still up LOL. This is not the viral moment that KP was hoping for.
Will is probably blaming someone else for his own lack of preparedness at this very moment! He looks like the total asshole he is! Good!!!
6.5 million LOL as of 12:30 EST. Will we hit 10 million before the end of day?
“The father-of-three, 41, shook hands with the star-struck actresses, who …” absolutely looked stricken.
He looks so awkward but the embarrassing part is that he’s totally unaware of how awkward he is. He thinks he’s hilarious and witty and that everyone is dying to meet him. And actually very few people care.
I think Prince Harry got all the Plantagenet DNA fragments lol
Plantagenet DNA. Cute!
Ayo is now a certified Irish!
Correct me if I’m wrong but none of the nominated films came out since January 1st, which means he really has had no excuse not to have seen at least a few of them.
Exactly…nothing excuses his ignorance..doesn’t he watch any films? What does he do in his “limited” (lol)free time?also, his remarks about Kate’s state “with my wife it’s been a bit of…” look very concerning to me for Kate..things don’t seem good..how can’t he find any free time to watch a movie during Kate’s recuperation? I would it’s the perfect time to watch a movie…
I’m trying to imagine the president of any other awards ceremony bragging about not having seen or read ANY of the nominees. Maybe it’s simply part of his “I’m just Normal Bill” routine, but really? He hasn’t seen “Barbie”?
Exactly. That was my first thought when he made that excuse. My second was IMAGINE the outrage from the rota rats if H&M went to an event, were so unprepared, and admitted to it.
He’s really that dumb I guess. Couldn’t even read a brief from staff before hand.
Many are out on streaming media soon After the premiere. Also some like the film Barbie came out over the summer.
What’s worse is that I’m sure all BAFTA members get free streamers the minute the movies are out. He doesn’t even have to chase them down – they come to him! I can’t believe he would even admit to not watching any movies to the nominees and winners. What an ass.
This is what happens when children are not raised and they go out into the world.
William did not want to learn. And avoided full time work for years. He has people around that laugh at his unfunny jokes. Just hangers on.he is not in the real world.
He looks like he’s drunk at a club yelling at some girl over the music. Ayo is doing Ireland proud. And Boston.
Since we haven’t seen Kate since Christmas, it looks like he’s doing his best Kate impersonation. Open mouth, jazz hands. He’s had plenty of time to practice.
He kept things light by telling Mia McKenna Bruce, who stars in How to Have Sex, that she looked like she had ‘a lot of fun’ making the film. So, I guess he’s seen just one of the films, yes? Or it’s a creepy line someone fed him.
Of all of the actors he could have met that night, someone decided that these specific four young women were going to be put in a room with him and put up with his “jokes”.
Actually, I haven’t seen but someone upthread mentioned that the character of this movie is being raped, so no, he didn’t watch it and his remark was totally off…
I’m just finding that out, too! That makes it so much worse😐.
Wtf does he do all day if he isn’t watching TV and films?! He is SO bad at all of this.
Being a yearlong hermit at Anmer, Adelaide, wherever, is atrophing whatever social skills he had (never great in the first place). I don’t like jobs where I have to be “on” all the time either, but he doesn’t have to be the President of BAFTA. Can that job be done by a Sir or Dame Actor?
L’Audacité of Peg to go into a hall of actors where everyone knows how much he attacked his actress SIL for being fake, shallow etc.
Prior to Will the presidents were: Prince Philip, The Earl Mountbatten of Burma, Princess Anne, and David Attenborough. So obviously doesn’t have to be royal. Considering they had Phil before they should be used to comments/jokes that aren’t funny.
Oh dear….the look on their faces said” I am not impressed.” Poor thing!
I must admit I did not watch many movies ever since I had my daughter, just no energy after work, child care, household. But I just read over at DM another article on this, that actually said his comments were so off, because that movie (that he says „looks like she had fun making it“) is actually about rape. Oh man, William, if you don’t have time to watch all movies, fair enough, but then at least read your briefing notes. And if you didn’t then keep small talk to the weather or things you know about. How does this happen? This is really small talk 101, you don’t try to wing it with small talk on subject matters, where the person opposite is an expert.
Exactly. My ADHD makes it hard for me to concentrate on full movies, but if it was my JOB, I would at the *very least* read a synopsis… watch some scenes…trailers. Any of those things are so easy to to in the 21st century. It’s not like he would even have to get out of bed to watch! Imagine just going to work and saying you didn’t feel like doing anything. That’s basically what he did.
He looks like the braying jackass that he is.
Strong resemblance to Donkey in Shrek.
Except Donkey is actually funny.
He saw Camz being extra horsey at the veteran’s thing and was not going to let her outneigh him.
He’s such an embarrassment! Let’s see, he:
-Gave Kate-face trying to flirt with a group of attractive members of the opposite sex
-Got completely ignored by the audience
-Admitted (once again and apparently several times) he does absolutely no preparation – including simply watching movies – for his “work”
-Tried to make awkward Grandpa Philip-level “jokes” about having fun filming a movie with ‘sex’ in the title
-Then laughed at his own cringe worthy jokes
-And finally, had one of his sycophantic rota rats write up a bizarro, opposite-world version of what happened (star struck actresses?!) with no criticisms of laughing it up like a Kkkeen hyena while his father has cancer and his wife has vanished from the face of the earth. #whereiskate?!
This man-baby is an absolute clown.
👏👏👏A perfect summary of William’s presence at Baftas..
Man Baby also looks like his face is two different colors. Like he’s been somewhere sunny wearing a hat?
William’s walk on the red carpert was full of clenched jaw and fists. And no applause from the audience? William forgets he ordered KP staff and the press to abuse Meghan, a member of their profession. By doing so William sent the message actresses are side chick and jump off material; you don’t marry them or give legitimate heirs to the throne. Spare mentioned William’s objection to Harry’s desire to marry Meghan because she’s an American and an actress. There were quite a few American entertainers in that room who probably read Spare. Some will suck up to the royals like Tom Cruise but at the end of the day some of the aristos and royals see those in the field of entertainment beneath them.
Do you have to attend screenings to see the films or do people that are a part of the baftas get to watch them at home? Are they already available for streaming? I’m wondering how it works because when I was on bed rest I watched more tv than I usually got a chance to. My husband watched tv with me when he got home.
I used to know someone in the academy here in the US (this was ages ago) and he was sent movies on VHS (told you it was ages ago lol). I’m not sure if it was every nominated movie or movies that people were pushing to get nominated or if he had to request them, but he definitely wasn’t going to the movie theater for every movie. I’m assuming it’s more high tech now.
Thanks! I figured he would get an advanced way to screen. Seems like a good opportunity to do work while spending time with his sick wife.
I follow a few movie and televison podcasts and the larger ones get screeners, so I think that the President of BAFTA could easily get screeners for the nominated movies.
My BIL is a member of the Writers Guild and Producers Guild here. Way back when, he did get screeners on VHS, then DVDs, and now most are sent in links to stream at home. So no, if Petulant Peg wanted to strap on his own feed bag of oats and popcorn, and watch any movies at home, he could easily do so (with or w/out K).
Conan talked about getting the copies of the latest season of Barry before it was available to stream because he was gonna interview Bill Hader. I am sure, the BAFTA people would get advance copies of all movies too. It is part of promotional campaign to send the advance copies to people who are gonna review, nominate the movies.
I get screeners from my union, so I am more than positive someone of his stature gets them and probably has a screening room he could watch them in. E.g., in U.S., movie style screenings are set up for presidents in the WH.
His laziness is absolutely staggering.
He does. He’s just too lazy to watch them. As BAFTA President. What a farce.
I also had a friend who was a member of BAFTA, and they do both screeners and screenings for people who don’t like watching films on their laptops. SAG does the same thing for their awards.
I’m a BAFTA member so I can answer this! Everyone who is involved in BAFTA in any way, even Connect members (which is like students and aspiring artists) have a login for the BAFTA website, which contains BAFTA View, like iPlayer for BAFTA films. It doesn’t have everything but it has a lot of films, and usually they’re on BAFTA View long before they’re released in cinemas.
So yes he would have access online, but also he’s the Heir, all he has to do is ask a courtier and he could have literally anything sent to him on DVD,even if it’s not been released yet. I can ask for and receive pre-release copies and I’m no one, there’s no way William isn’t being sent pre-release DVDs and streaming links.
Thanks for the info @SamuelWhiskers.
@SamuelWhiskers – Thank you!! I LOVE when commenters here have insider facts to share.
Thank you for the details, SamuelWhiskers. I love insight like that.
“The father-of-three, 41, shook hands with the star-struck actresses, who also included The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri, Phoebe Dynevor and Sophie Wilde, before revealing he had not seen any of the films they had starred in.”
What an idiot.
It shouldn’t be a big task, watching films, esp. as BAFTA president.
Then again he also went to a planned Bollywood event and commented that he’d never seen a Bollywood movie.
You have to wonder what is the point of him being BAFTA president if he can’t even be bothered to watch any of the films. Couldn’t he even pretend to be interested?? He doesn’t read, he doesn’t watch films – what DOES he do?
Give him a break! He is probably watching the re-runs of Suits on Netflix. How can he watch other stuff and still do school runs?
“How can he watch other stuff and still do school runs [while the kids are on their term break]?
FTFY lol
there is no excuse for his laziness.
And he will consider this work .
@Lulu this will be multiple entries in the Court Circular: phone call about the BAFTAs, getting dressed, walking from his home to the BAFTAs, etc. And then, of course, the follow up stories in which William dragged himself from Kate’s sickbed and put on a brave face to do his duty as President of the BAFTAs.
I love the side eye of the young woman in white, laughing, I can’t stop! Ordinarily , I would second hand cringe for Peg, but he’s awful and unworthy.
Harry has the charm, charisma, empathy ,work ethic, good looks and a beautiful , intelligent wife who adores him .
William got absolutely nothing , he gets more gross every day .
William is starting to give off Prince Andrew the Next Generation vibes.
He is so awkward and charmless and emotionally unintelligent. Just like Andrew he was able to coast off his youthful good looks but now the tarnish has set in. He was beautiful and now he’s completely unattractive. The bloom is off the rose and there’s nothing left.
I’ll except William from accusations of sexually abusing trafficked girls and women but he is just as vain, vapid and vacuous as his Uncle Andy.
Maybe this is the big secret about William. He is absolutely unable to relate normally to other people particularly women. This is why no woman wanted to marry him. And of course he is jealous of Harry who has abundant charm, charisma and relatability. Harry has friends and William has sycophants.
Just like there is something seriously deficient in Andrew so too is William lacking. They are both boorish and entitled. And it’s not a good look.
This is the future king. He will be meeting with key political, military, diplomatic & religious people. He needs to work on his conversation skills for a start. So, so awkward.
It’s way too late for him. He should have had this small-talk stuff nailed down by now.
Now we know why women left and right weren’t interested in marrying him, except Can’t.
It was more than just the spotlight of being married into that family.
The Future King looks like a braying jackass. But the braying jackass makes more sense.
Braying with those large Windsor teeth
Can’t they file those teeth down?…like a guinea pig?
Phoebe has that ” look “; just smile for the camera and hope this will be soon over.
If cringe were an actual photo.
Ayo’s face is everything. Omg I just love her. Their expressions range from “what in the fresh hell? to come on ladies, let’s just get through this 5 minute meeting with this creeper so we can take our seats…” it’s glorious.
As Sevenblue pointed out upthread how can he possibly have time to watch these films? HE HAS THE SCHOOL RUN!!! Sometimes, there’s traffic! This takes HOURS you guys. And then he has to return to pick them up! Two runs! In between those runs, he has to rage brief about his brother. Then there’s the countless hours he spends looking at photos of his SIL to fantasize about her, ooops I mean make sure she’s still wearing her ring. Judging form these pics he doesn’t even have time for dental hygiene. There are but so many hours in a day. He’s BUSY!
If Harry made a joke about a woman enjoying filming a film about rape it would be a massive scandal. But with William, it’s to be expected.
The rising stars were the only nominees not seasoned enough to know that they should have run rather than submit to an audience with Burger King. Live and learn.
He probably doesn’t watch movies where the lead characters are women, in the same way he doesn’t support women’s football.
I have to congratulate the writer of this piece. They managed to make it sound kiss-ass while actually dissing William throughout. They flattered him with “won over the winners” and “ever the entertainer” while at the same time showing how uttery awkward he was and pointing out 4 different times that William hadn’t seen any of the films. Bravo.
So “He then told [Mia]: ‘I haven’t yet watched your film. I think it looked like you had a lot of fun all the way through’.”
WTF. He didn’t even watch the film. Did he assume it was some kind of light-hearted sex comedy? Did he not even bother to get a briefing from someone who HAD actually watched it? Mia’s character is raped. No, it did not look like a lot of fun.
No wonder those actresses have those expressions on their faces.
That’s actually cringiest part of this entire thing. Is that he once again shows his laziness in that he didn’t even bother to find out what each film was about – he didn’t have to watch them. But he HAD to be photographed talking to the pretty young actresses.
Michael Sheen’s expression. 😮😮😮
His entire being screams embarrassing. Also How To Have Sex talks about a sixteen-year old being pressured into having sex (I had to check the wikipedia page as I haven’t seen the movie yet but heard a lot about it) so yeah real classy of Willy to say that the actress “looked like she had ‘a lot of fun’ making the film”.
You had one ‘job’, Will.
People have said in the past that William is a dead ringer for Mr. Burns of The Simpsons fame, and I agree. However, looking at these photos in which he sort of grimaces while simultaneously guffawing, I am struck by how much he resembles Elon Musk. Incredible.
That’s the face I make when I accidentally hammer my finger.
Didn’t David Brent self describe as a “chilled out entertainer”? Judging by the appalled reactions of these talented actresses he is in David Brent levels of self awareness when it comes to scintillating company. Wow I love theatre and cinema and see as many time and plays as I can. Yet FK hasn’t even seen Barbie that was released over the Summer? Why didn’t they give this patronage to Edward or better yet, Michael Sheen? Why lumber BAFTA with this Berk? DM are claiming FK attends the BAFTA each year , arm in arm with Kate?? Factual incorrect twice: when is the last time these two were photographed arm in arm?
1. Does a hair transplant recipient have to grow out their hair before receiving plugs/whatever? Could Harry’s statement in Spare that glow-in-the dark with rage no longer had DIana’s looks have caused Will-not to either grow out a combover or seek treatment for his hair loss? 2. When William was a child, his skull was fractured when a peer accidently hit him in the head with a golf club. Diana stayed at his bedside in the hospital. Charles “stayed in touch” by phone, but caused an uproar when he attended a black tie event instead of staying with his injured son. How is William getting away with these optics and never being called out ny the ROTA? His refusal to do small scale bread and butter events is telling because he wants the exposure of the big events to give the impression he is doing more than he is. He doesn’t want his behavior challenged by a member of the public. The rota should be jumping all over him. Charles was doing events as a 17 year old and William can’t do 3 events in 2 months without looking like a drunken baboon?
As I posted above I think William suffers from the same issues as Andrew. They are both rude and lack any kind of self awareness. Andrew is more obviously stupid but William doesn’t come across as particularly intelligent himself.
And way too many excuses have been made about his childhood head injury. He had immediate treatment from the best doctors. William was the same William both before and after the incident.
Christ almighty, the accident that is bullyam was an accident looking for somewhere to happen, and he found it at the BAFTAS! It makes you wonder even more about the way he treats keen! But, another thing that stands out in this picture is, dark skin, check, beautiful, check, pony tail check, actress, check, looks like he’s thinking he’s found his own Megan!!RUN GIRL, RUN
The range of emotions in that photo is hilarious.
He says the most random awkward sh*t. He is out-Kateing Kate in this pic. Right down to manic face and jazz hands.
Peg gives me chills and ick. He comes off as a weird freak. He’s a deeply unattractive man who homely looks are matched and surpassed by his wrathful, shrunken heart. With every unhinged rage, he gets less attractive and far more stilted and awkward. It’s as though Diana is withdrawing her favor and legacy, bit by ugly bit.
Meanwhile, where’s Kate?
At this point, not even a good wig/hair transplant and a proper dental work can save his looks. He’s fugly inside out.
Word
Phoebe in particular is cracking me up. Her face in each image is the same: 😬
She’s mastered the freeze and hope if you are still enough you will actually disappear!
Willie doesnt read, we now know he doesnt watch movies either even as Baftas president, so he really is just swiping on tiktok on his apple devices and accessories. I am embarrassed for him not to be able to discuss the movies with the actors as the president. quite incompetent. Pheobe is definitely saying something with her eyes to the lady on the right. Ayo is like wtf and the 3rd lady looks like she’s crying while pointing her crotch. what are we looking at really? LOL
It would have been so much better if he just showed up, shut his mouth and shaken hands. So. Much. Better.
Where is his wedding ring?
He has never had a wedding ring.
You can tell Will thinks he’s a real hit with the ladies.
The ladies, on the other hand …
Such an embarrassment.
These pictures are so bad that I genuinely feel a momentary whoosh of compassion for William. I know that he’s arrogant and spoiled and perhaps ill-suited for the jobs that he was born to fill. I’m wondering now though, if, in the same way that Prince Harry had some academic struggles that weren’t adequately assessed or addressed when he was a kid, Prince William has had some social struggles that have never been adequately assessed or addressed, as well as other struggles that are perhaps less apparent publicly, with sequelae from a head injury on top of that.
Maybe William should just do a planned “vacation “ and get a thorough medical and psychological going over. He deserves it, and so does his position— and the people who have to interact with him as a function of his position.
Remember when they were in India and went to a Bollywood gala? William said he had never seen a Bollywood film. I mean, you can’t even watch a few movies so you have something to talk about with people? He is so unbelievably lazy and disinterested. William thinks just his mere presence is enough to send everyone into an idol worshipping frenzy, And yet, people are saying how amazing he is juggling his ill wife, three kids and incredible work schedule? This guy is such an embarrassment.
Yeah, it sounds like he didn’t even bother to glance at the trailers, or a few reviews. smh
Ayo Edebiri truly doing Ireland proud.
🇮🇪 🇮🇪 🇮🇪
He’s never prepared! Such an idiot. Always trying to be jokey jokey (however inappropriate) instead of being thoughtful.
Until I read the appalling comment he made to Mia, I was going to refer to Hugh Grant’s character in “Notting Hill” saying he liked “the part in space” when he was asked which part of a movie he hadn’t seen that he liked. But Hugh’s character was charming and William is repulsive! He’s a terrible and lazy horse’s ass.
Supposed to be writing a paper, but I’m instead drafting imaginary captions, like, “No, b!tch, YOU curtsey to ME.” I might seriously piss my panties from laughing so hard.
I know. I’m supposed to be working on a report and I find myself here. Why oh why! I type incredibly quickly and blunder about but it is hilarious.
I can’t find the correct words to describe this . William is , William is truly, lord help us , William needs ………..
Ayo representing Ireland as ever! What a woman. As for #WorkShyWilly, it’s giving Monty Python Upper Class Twit Of The Year.
Camilla must be crackling. With Will, she doesn’t even have to try and brief against. He makes himself look ridiculous every time he steps outside.
On one of his tours to Canada, William seemed to be unaware of why he had been invited to a particular event. The host had to tell him that it was in connection something his mother had done with the organization. He did definitely doesn’t read his briefing notes, or his staff is incompetent and as lazy as he is. I think that was when his and Harry’s private secretary was an “old hand” in the royal world.
Diana had it right. The wrong one was born first. She knew her kids, Charles did not.
Wow. Just, wow.
Remember when willie was a teen heartthrob and girls all over the world dreamed of marrying him? Now he just makes them cringe.
Even the daily fail has an article about hus awkward gaffe… I guess it’s just a matter of time when they take it off…
This has always been William behaviour in public: uninformed, making ignorant, dumb, racist jokes at the expense of others, just to have a hideous big laugh for fun and to strike his ego. He has no social or intellectual skills.
The late queen knew – that’s why she didn’t like him much and seldom sent him on important diplomatic or foreign engagements or tours, to avoid disasters. She sent charming, sociable, diplomatic Harry.
Charles also knows about Wills anti-social, uninterested and unprepared behaviour. That’s why he keeps him out of his business. Even now that he is sick, he can’t be bordered to let Willy do some of his public engagements – Willy would ruin it all.
And even his Tory friends in government hardly send him abroad anymore.
If I were stuck being a royal, which quite frankly, sounds awful (I def would pull a Harry) the BAFTA role is one of the most “fun” things available that they are involved in. You’d think it’d be fun to watch the movies? But bare minimum have one of your army of staff members watch them and summarize them for you 😭
HRM: I didn’t see your movies.
Me as an actress: That’s ok. I didn’t watch Earthshot.
LOL!!
William has the depth of a tissue.
Those ladies look like he gave them a savage case of the ick.
He’s so gross.
I didn’t think William’s BAFTA appearance could get worse. I was wrong. Kensington Palace released a video! A poorly edited, poorly produced video memorializing . . . nothing.
Well, it’s good to see that Kensington Palace and William all learned something after the great Caribbean DisasTOUR. Their solution at the time was: No more Caribbean tours ever again. So, not self-examination of what they did wrong, how not give offense or how to do better going forward, it was just, “Let’s just avoid that part of the world from now on.” Well, that’s what you get when you don’t learn from mistakes, Willie.