This is the face Prince William made when he met Ayo Edebiri & Phoebe Dynevor

Here are more photos of Prince William, backstage at last night’s BAFTAs. He went solo, was seated next to Cate Blanchett during the ceremony, then he was taken around to meet of the beautiful young actresses, because that wasn’t obvious at all! Remember how often, in 2023, William was being branded as a “hunk” and a “hot single dad”? It kept happening, over and over in palace-approved stories. As you can see, he spent some time last night trying to chat up Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Sophie Wilde and Mia McKenna Bruce. As you can see, William was not very successful. Ayo’s face in particular betrays just how badly this went. Still, the Mail hilariously tried to tell everyone that Hot Single Dad William really won over these starlets!

Prince William won over BAFTA winners last night as he met with rising star nominees and other people who had picked up gongs at the award show. Making a dapper appearance at the Royal Festival Hall in London, the Prince of Wales, who made a last-minute solo appearance while his wife Kate remains at home recovering from abdominal surgery, chatted with the nominees for the Rising Star award – plus winner Mia McKenna-Bruce. The father-of-three, 41, shook hands with the star-struck actresses, who also included The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri, Phoebe Dynevor and Sophie Wilde, before revealing he had not seen any of the films they had starred in. Earlier in the night he apologised for confirming his attendance to the ceremony late in the day, and for also not watching many of the films – noting that, understandably, he has ‘other things’ on his mind. However, ever the entertainer, William kept things light despite a difficult few months for the royal family and told Mia McKenna Bruce, who stars in How to Have Sex, that she looked like she had ‘a lot of fun’ making the film. As William walked into the green room following the award ceremony, he smiled as he greeted the three young actresses. ‘It was very close between all of you,’ he told the talents, before turning to Mia to congratulate her. He then told her: ‘I haven’t yet watched your film. I think it looked like you had a lot of fun all the way through’. After revealing he hasn’t had time to ‘get through’ many of the nominated films, William said: ‘It is a very very strong year for categories.’

“The father-of-three, 41, shook hands with the star-struck actresses” – they were not star-struck, they looked disturbed by his behavior and mannerisms. These photos went viral last night (along with my tweet with the Michael Sheen photo) and it was yet another moment where non-royal-watchers were talking about William’s awkwardness, weirdness and how he always manages to fall flat whenever he’s trying to impress women. It was also funny to watch all of the behind-the-scenes videos of no one in the BAFTA auditorium clapping for him or acknowledging him at all. How embarrassing.