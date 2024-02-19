Prince William attended the 2024 BAFTAs solo & was seated next to Cate Blanchett

Here are some photos of Prince William, the honorary president of BAFTA, attending last night’s BAFTA ceremony. Up until a few days ago, everyone was convinced that William would skip this year’s ceremony, which would have been the eighth time William had skipped in 14 years. But I guess the Sussexes’ trip to Canada really shook up Kensington Palace, because by mid-week, William was throwing a tantrum about how he needed to be seen too. So here we are. His wife is still in the wind, she hasn’t been seen or photographed since Christmas day. In general, William didn’t look completely plastered at the BAFTAs, like he did at the daytime investiture ceremony on February 7th.
William tried to glad-hand and they seated him next to someone named Catherine, I guess the thought process was “maybe people won’t notice this is the wrong Catherine.” This Catherine is Cate Blanchett, who currently lives in England and also serves as some kind of celebrity ambassador for Earthshot. Cate has been cozying up to the Windsors for several years now and I don’t know why. William also took several photos with David Beckham, and I’m sure that the British media will launch another lunatic fan-fic series wherein we hear that William forced Goldenballs to choose between him and Harry and Goldenballs chose WILLIAM, take that Harry!
Note: I’m going to cover some other (crazy) photos of William in a separate post. For now, just enjoy the look on Michael Sheen’s face. Also enjoy the fact that William’s combover has gotten CRAZY.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Cate is going for that Dame title
You beat me to it. She definitely wants to be up there with Dame Judi and Dame Maggie etc. Her husband also has a reputation for being a philanderer so she probably feels at home being Peg’s plus one.
Yes! Poor thing is going to have to WORK for it with these yahoo’s, though.
What a jacked up system, people that never worked a day in their lives get to decide if people who have spent a lifetime perfecting their craft are good enough. Then they make them dance to get it. Ugh.
Team Sheen on this one.
Michael Sheen is my new crush.
Great picture of republican, Michael Sheen! Thanks for sharing this one.
I wonder if Cate ever babysat as a teenager to earn money. That’s the energy these pictures are giving.
Peggington used to have his mother’s face, but I swear he really looks like his dad (and/ or father’s family) nowadays.
If I’m not wrong Michael Sheen is publicly anti-monarchy and gave back (or didn’t accept, forgot which one) his title a while back.
Michael Sheen is Welsh and anti-Monarchy – and he really doesn’t like that the BRF uses the Prince of Wales title. It is in fact an old title that Edward I appropriated for his heir after the last indigenous Prince of Wales was killed. It was a symbolic power play to the conquered Welsh: “We are taking your ruler’s title and using it for our heir”. So in terms of regional politics, the Prince of Wales title is still a hot potato among Welsh nationalists, who see it as an insult that it is held by an English prince.
New crush?? If anyone hasn’t seen him in The Queen, get on it stat. He is 🔥
He is utterly delightful in Good Omens.
I was actually thing how hard Beckham is working for his title. You are right, Cate too.
Maybe she is thinking why go for dame? Go for queen.
Oof yes, she’s trying so hard! It’s a title, doesn’t really mean anything as it’s given upon nomination, not merit.
Also, isn’t she Australian? Do people use titles in AU?
Doubt he got much of a reception, apart from the older thespian crowd.
Also I didnt realise David Beckham was so short??
It was kind of funny. When he walked in, he seemed tense and stiff. The reaction from the audience was a big yawn. Nobody seemed excited to see him there. Nobody cheered. He probably expected a big standing ovation. One more reason for him to hate Harry. Harry would have brought down the house.
I think William is standing on some sort of platform or step or some sort of higher lever, you know, like in a cinema and Beckham is not. Notice the guy behind William, he too seems to be on higher level than Beckham but same level as William.
No standing ovation because William has done absolutely nothing all his life to deserve one. Harry on the other hand? Yeah, his numerous solid personal achievements speak for themselves. Harry has earned all the accolades heaped on him and even more. That man served his country for 10 solid years and served in 2 tours of war while he is a price. William would never measure up to Harry even if he tried. Take that William.
It felt like they were trying to sneak him in.
I saw multiple pictures of him and his teeth looked rotten, for some reason I feel he has bad breath.
No one paid attention to him except the usual rent a celebs
Those seats look kinda cheap, small and dated. I can’t imagine it was comfortable for the ladies wearing big sparkly dresses. Also, how do they not get cold?
The Royal Festival Hall is very old and dated (not in a classic way). The British Film Institute (BFI) is next door so maybe they get a discount or something. It has around 2800 seats which is a few hundred more than the Royal Opera House (which is much nicer) but less than the Royal Albert Hall, which can seat over 5000. I suspect either BAFTA can’t afford the ROH any more, or someone misbehaved and they won’t have them back.
The seats look like folding lawn chairs! Also, the here’s no place for attendees to put a beverage than on the floor? Gross!
I can’t believe such committed environmentalist are drinking bottled water. Do they not have beverage service anywhere?
What a sh!tty event.
All of this, plus the combover looks like it was enhanced by some eyebrow pencil strokes or something.
@Kaiser correction on Cate Blanchett’s husband. He’s not British – he’s Andrew Upton- an Australian playwright.
He has done work for the Royal National Theatre in London though, and they own a house in England somewhere.
I used to love her (but have gone off her in recent years). I guess I still have her red carpet appearances of yore..
That’s what I thought too, he’s Australian and wasn’t there that mess with the theatre in Sydney a few years back?
I wonder if that’s why they’re here now….
Yeah, I was done with her after her support of Woody Allen.
I honestly believe judging by the pictures here that William is having a better time than he normally would have in company of his wife! Either he is putting on a show or he really is enjoying himself. Maybe Kate makes him a little uncomfortable. Just saying.
I noticed that too, and it’s been mentioned here many times he looks much happier when he’s either not with her or with someone like Sophie at an event. I don’t know why they persist in insisting they are college sweethearts who can’t stand to be apart. Even if they never divorce, anyone who has been in a relationship can see the tension and dislike between them.
I noticed this.
And surely we will be seeing much more of him out and about at bread and butter events since he’s able to make it to these star studded ones. Surely his team knows how awful it would look for him to yuck it up with celebs only to insist he has to take more time off regular work to support dear Kate. Surely they get that, if he’s on a very reduced work schedule, it’s far more decorous to confine himself to visiting homeless shelters and refugee centers than to exclusively hobnob with stars where he looks like he’s having a jolly old time? It’s so obvious and yet…
It would have been nice to see some evidence that Kate is up and about or at least a pic with a smile SOMETHING. No sighting of Ma Middleton either.
I couldn’t respect Michael Sheen more. I couldn’t dislike Cate Blanchett more.
@janey
Couldn’t agree with you more.
Sheen seems like a very decent person and is getting a lot of pushback from the british government (this morning he got called out by one of their ministers) for always speaking about being Welsh and campaigning for Welsh independence. His reaction to William is not a surprise.
She looked bored with whatever tale he was telling her.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen Cate Blanchett as old as in the photo with William, where they’re sitting together and talking. The angle is weird and something about her chin/mouth makes her look like a very well-groomed 70-year-old.
I wanted to say not really his fault in this case, but perhaps it was boredom?
Thought the same Anita , worst I have seen her look .
William looked about the same age as her though and she is a lot older than him .
Anyway no one else looked very excited when he walked in .
More scorn than anything , most people would know what a horrible person he really is .
I thought the exact same thing. We all age, even beautiful movie stars. That said, it doesn’t help her that her face isn’t exactly lighting up at whatever charming tidbit he’s telling her.
Michael Sheen is all of us.
Yes, yes he is!
Apparently, he told some official there that his decision to attend the BAFTAs was a last minute decision. I’m sure it was. He decided to go to the BAFTAs when he found out that Harry and Meghan were going to Vancouver.
This is so transparent and insane. Again, HOW can he justify going back into hiding after this? How can he justify not doing a tues-Thursday ribbon cutting schedule if this is suddenly fine??
But William’s never done the 9-5 ribbon cutting engagements, he’s only interested in the big issues, where he can make a real impact *massive eye roll*
Oh, his combover bless it. He’s growing it out!
Omg, you’re right!! I just noticed that!!
It’s giving Trump swoop in adolescence.
Michael Sheen has a big TV show launching tonight which is very much anti-establishment and anti-monarchy in nature (it’s about Wales and Welsh heritage). It’s called The Way and it’s amazing, please watch it if you have access to iPlayer!
No wonder he’s side eyeing Willie.
He’s declared he is a republican a while back.
The saddest part was watching honorary president of BAFTA William say to all the actors that he hadn’t seen any of their films.
He actually said THAT?!
Oy.
Lol. No time to see movies all those school runs
Yes he did and he tried to excuse himself for seeing the ” fewest than any other time” by using Kate’s recent state and saying something like ” with my wife it’s been a bit of…” he didn’t finish the sentence…
No you’re kidding. There’s footage of this????
There’s video of Willy meeting several creatives behind the scenes. Of note is his awkward encounter with the five rising star actresses where he says that it was a tough category, clearly knowing nothing about who the women are. One of them was Ayo and he shook her hand as if she was a student. Then he moves on to two guys with strained chatter, then another group. Each time he says “I didn’t see that’ or “Its on my list’. One guy asks him how he watches movies and the statesman says “on the telly’ . I never use the word cringe, but here it fits.
Seriously?!! Dude come, on! He could have lied its not like they’re going to press him about it. Speaking to Margot Robbie, ” oh The kids enjoyed the film very much, and I’ll be honest Kate and I were surprised at how much we really enjoyed it”, to Cillian Murphy ( if he’d speak to him), ” It’s really apparent every time you’re on screen how much you prepared for this role”, Emma Stone ” What an interesting role. Were there any points where you worried about if it wouldn’t translate on screen?” I just pulled all that out of my behind, this global statesman couldn’t do that?
Even lies would require preparation – and William clearly never prepares at all.
I’m not usually gob smacked anymore when it comes to this man, but even I couldn’t believe he straight up said he hasn’t bothered to watch any of the nominated films. Dude, you’re literally the president of the BAFTAs!!! What does this man actually do all day?!
So why show up and tell everyone? Do they not have any professional PR staff people left? (Sarcastic question, because no professional works for the pittance they pay)
But is it likely that William would listen to them and heed their advice and suggestions even if they DO have competent professional staff left?
We all figured he was incompetent for whatever reasons and it was only a matter of time before it became obvious. the only surprise here is it happened so fast. I think that’s great though. I’m glad it didn’t take him being crowned to illustrate how very incapable he is.
As to comments regarding his advisors I doubt he listens to any of them.
But…but…he would have been given screeners for everything!
Those chairs they’re sitting in look uncomfortable. And Michael Sheen’s face really says it all.
Sheen is the actual prince of Wales!
He’s hearing the call of his ancestors in that moment. He’s holding himself back from demanding that William renounce the welsh title.
In most of the photos he is jabbering away at someone, like a toddler sitting at the big boy table, while everyone humors him.
If ya’ll get a chance, take a good look of the clip of Wills chatting with Beckham. No matter what the DM and the RR tries to tell us, there is no way those two people are friends–or even associates–in real life. William is the most awkward public person I’ve ever seen.
Cate, what did you do to those poor pearls? Really bad styling. And I love blue-dyed Chinese freshwaters for my own daily wear as a not-rich person, but surely you own or could have borrowed a real Tahitian rope.
He just has no charisma at all. AT ALL. Its amazing how the universe gave all of Diana’s charisma and ease around people to Harry and just skipped William entirely. As for the crowd, no one cares. I imagine most of these people have seen him at other BAFTAs or events so seeing him there is not a big deal.
Also lets be real….people in that room know the real tea about the Windsor gossip. The UK elite/aristocracy is a small world and crosses over into the arts world for sure. They know.
I would like to see the Waleses and the Sussexes walk into a room together some time. Harry with his charisma and warm smile and his ability to connect with people and make them feel important, and Meghan with her warmth and charm and laser focus would capture the whole premises the minute they set foot over the doorsill. Meanwhile, Kate and William would fade into the walls. They cant compete with the Sussexes on any level and it’s driving them insane.
This is exactly why the WanK’s drove H&M out. They did one event together before the wedding, as we all know, and the difference between both couples was like night & day. Willy has fallen on his own sword and he only has himself to blame for that.
He had more charisma than a turnip as a young man (before the lot chased off Harry for him to hide behind). I personally think he has untreated mental illness (social anxiety/depression/multiple major personality disorders) combined with deep-seated issues from his turbulant childhood that he self-medicates with gawd knows what. Weight loss can be indicative of organ failure in long-term substance abusers. He does not look healthy and has lost the plot.
if he had work experience he would have developed a public persona to cover for his natural awkwardness but he was allowed to avoid the work. shame really that at his age he can’t rise to the occasion. It must be as awful for him as it is for us to observe.
I wonder if we’ll start seeing Will’s hair slowly “growing” back – one hair at a time.
Cate is on the Earthshot Prize Council that votes on the finalists – has been since day one.
Can’t make up my mind if the prk with teeth is turning into Lurch or not, either way he really is fugly!
Blanchet is title chasing as is Beckham, and Mr Sheen, I salute you sir, and please let William know that Harry has said “your welcome at the invictus games any time” 😂😂😂
Lol. For me, I think Will is more the Cryptkeeper. At least, Lurch has a sense of humor and a full head of hair – a cross between a Beatles mop and a Caesar cut – very stylish. It will take a lot of hair plugs before Will can achieve that.
I always think William does better on his own. He’s not in Harry’s league of communication, but he does seem engaged and willing to try with people, despite gaffes a plenty. He seems freer without his wife there; I think she’s so anxious it perhaps weighs down on him. I don’t know. Impressions aren’t facts. Just an instinctive reaction.
Michael Sheen is anti-monarchy so that face makes perfect sense and I love it. He famously called out how William should drop the Prince of Wales title because of how disrespectful it has historically been to the Welsh (Sheen is Welsh). So yeah… he hates William lol