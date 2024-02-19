Prince William attended the 2024 BAFTAs solo & was seated next to Cate Blanchett

Here are some photos of Prince William, the honorary president of BAFTA, attending last night’s BAFTA ceremony. Up until a few days ago, everyone was convinced that William would skip this year’s ceremony, which would have been the eighth time William had skipped in 14 years. But I guess the Sussexes’ trip to Canada really shook up Kensington Palace, because by mid-week, William was throwing a tantrum about how he needed to be seen too. So here we are. His wife is still in the wind, she hasn’t been seen or photographed since Christmas day. In general, William didn’t look completely plastered at the BAFTAs, like he did at the daytime investiture ceremony on February 7th.

William tried to glad-hand and they seated him next to someone named Catherine, I guess the thought process was “maybe people won’t notice this is the wrong Catherine.” This Catherine is Cate Blanchett, who currently lives in England and also serves as some kind of celebrity ambassador for Earthshot. Cate has been cozying up to the Windsors for several years now and I don’t know why. William also took several photos with David Beckham, and I’m sure that the British media will launch another lunatic fan-fic series wherein we hear that William forced Goldenballs to choose between him and Harry and Goldenballs chose WILLIAM, take that Harry!

Note: I’m going to cover some other (crazy) photos of William in a separate post. For now, just enjoy the look on Michael Sheen’s face. Also enjoy the fact that William’s combover has gotten CRAZY.