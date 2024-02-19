“Tom Hiddleston looked great at the People’s Choice Awards” links

Tom Hiddleston attended the People’s Choice Awards & gave a shout-out to his partner/fiancee Zawe Ashton (who wasn’t there). [People]
Megan Fox had pink hair at the People’s Choice Awards. [Just Jared]
Orville Peck would “risk it all” for one night with Brad Pitt. Gross. [Socialite Life]
Travis Kelce’s first executive-producer credit. [LaineyGossip]
Kelly Rowland has an issue with Today’s dressing rooms. [Seriously OMG]
Another review of spectacularly bad Madame Web. [Pajiba]
Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton attended a BFI event last week! [Go Fug Yourself]
Lara Croft’s latest redesign. [OMG Blog]
More dudes at the BAFTAs. [RCFA]
90 Day Fiance: an Indonesian wedding? [Starcasm]
All about Jennifer Lopez’s new documentary. [Hollywood Life]
Gen Z has some ideas about what constitutes middle class. [Buzzfeed]
I don’t love this look, it washes him out.
Agree. Grey is, imo, the hardest colour to pull off for anyone. See yellow for second. It washes out, like you say.
Agreed. I wish I could wear yellow but nope I will look like a corpse. Tom is incredibly handsome but this color isn’t working for him. I do like what he was going for but it just isn’t working on him.
The photo of him at the People’s Choice awards shows him against a blue curtain holding his award and the grey stands out nicely, not washed out.
I think anyone can wear most any color, but it depends on what’s closest to your face. So, grey with a more colorful tie, or yellow with some contrasting scarf.
Still as handsome as ever. Le sigh…Zawe, you’re a lucky woman. But he’s also a lucky man.
They really do seem like they are both decent and fun people. Dreamy couple. If the truth is that they are both horrible..I don’t want to know.
They sat him with Ice Spice. Wondering how that convo went.
That grey does nothing for him. Good suit, great fit, wrong hue.
I would love for Hiddles to become more of a fashion boy. The tapered pants and fitted suit makes him look like a well dressed banker. He could rock some of the loose fits Austin Butler and so many dudes are wearing these days.
He looks horrible, poor thing. Like he’s got some kind of Dickensian wasting disease.
Dear Gen Z, not that I think you have it easy, but EVERYONE was broke in their 20’s. Choosing to eat ramen for a few weeks so you can afford to go out were the decisions we made. Cheap drink night at the cheapest, crappiest bar? Deciding to spend more money to live in a cool city rather than be bored out in the sticks? Driving a car that was about to fall apart for *years* to avoid a car payment? Yep, yep, yep, and yep.
Your 20’s suck financially. Again, I don’t think you have it easy and it could definitely be better (raise the federal minimum wage please). Budgeting is a part of growing up. Being broke as crap is a part of growing up.
While I agree with you, the question was whether or not it’s “middle class.” If you have to eat ramen for weeks and share an apartment with three other people in order to meet a friend for dinner somewhere, you aren’t middle class. I do think this guy’s math is a little off, though.
I agree that it’s not middle class. My point is that to expect to be middle class your first year or few out of college without a bit (or a lot) of struggle is a pipe dream. And that most people of past generations weren’t middle class for those years either.
Also agree that his math is off.
I don’t know about this. I put myself through college and grad school. I worked 3 jobs, had 4 roommates, ate ramen, Kraft dinner and instant rice. We managed to go out with friends – bars with free snacks, free lectures, discount tickets. One of my jobs was with the university, so I got a bit of a discount on tuition. Even after I got my MBA, the pay for my first job was pretty crappy, so I still needed a roommate. I never considered myself any particular class, just somebody who was working to get ahead.
I agree with your general sentiment, I recall the Ramen Days and my peers were right there with me.
But these days, it seems like those “Ramen Days” aren’t for a shorter time frame. It seems like the cost of living and low wages will have an entire generation of people living their “broke Ramen 20s” into their 30s and 40s.
I think that’s very simplistic. The financial landscape is simply not the same, and I say that as a 52 year old.
Wages vs cost of living for people in their 20’s is waaaaaay out of sync.
Tom was part of David’s BAFTA opening and you were reminded just how charming and funny Tom is and he can make fun of himself.
Can I go off topic and share this article (free!) about the travesty that is penalizing an equestrian for wearing a mankini in a costume contest? Personally, I really like the beer hat on the horse but to each their own 😂
https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/19/world/australia/australia-mankini-shane-rose-olympics.html?unlocked_article_code=1.Wk0.I-dk.RNXNW_-XMKTM&smid=url-share
As someone from the US, I had no idea budgie smugglers were the unofficial uniform of prime ministers. It’s nice when polarized citizenry can come together on a common outrage.
What? No accompanying photograph??
He looks impeccable, imo. Hot, hot, hot. So elegant. And tall. And handsome.
I can’t believe that Buzz Feed dedicated a whole article to a post from someone talking about budgets who didn’t even spell “expenses” correctly.
Buzzfeed no longer has a news department. That likely included the editing, because the spellcheck, grammar, and basic knowledge checks, have clearly been missing ever since. So, yeah, believe it.
Tom always reminds me of the sick kid from the Simpsons, the really pale one who is always throwing up. Not sure why.
He’s a talented man but not the least bit attractive. To each their own, I guess.
That Madame Web review was some pretty good writing!
Met him at the Vanity Fair White House Correspondent’s Dinner after-party in 2016 and he couldn’t have been nicer—and was a dance machine most of the night 🙂