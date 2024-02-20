“Andrew Scott shouldn’t have to answer questions about ‘Saltburn'” links

Andrew Scott should not have to deal with this crap. [Socialite Life]
This is frankly disgusting. Andrew Scott is there to support his multiple nominated film and THIS is what you ask? Then when he looks visibly uncomfortable the guy carried on. Truly horrid. #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/42VEoBXRQi
— Alex Gilston 🔜 GFF 2024 (@PresenterAlex) February 18, 2024
WTaF? Asking him one question about someone else’s genitals (or genitals at all) is too much, but to keep pushing it? Was the interviewer coked up?
Yah that was so out of line and weird. I mean, you get to talk to this actor, who has his own amazing work, and this is your choice of conversation? Just strange and so inappropriate.
Just like “all black people know each other” (wrong and racist) I guess “all Irish people know each other.” (still wrong) GMAFB
That seems to be something that even everyday Irish people experience. I have a couple of Irish expat friends who are regularly asked if they know some random person from Ireland (often with an incredibly generic name, like “Sean Murphy”, or whatever their equivalent of “John Smith” is). I guess it’s kinda nice to know that that’s not just an ignorant American thing?
That used to happen when I’d go back to Greece to visit – I’d get “I have a cousin in Nebraska, do you know him?” No, I don’t – I don’t even know you, let alone your cousin half a continent away. It’s not so bad now – people have a better idea of how large is the US.
When I was in Ireland many years ago we stopped at a small town to get water and the woman working in the store asked where I was from. She then asked me if I knew someone who lived in a town over from me lol. I guess she had cousins living there which isn’t surprising if you grow up in The Most Irish Town in America 😉
Not the same as the disrespect shown to Mr. Scott at all–but it was a cute interaction.
In my old company (in England) we had an Irish guy in the team and then an Irish woman joined too. One lunchtime they were joking about this and various Irish stereotypes and I ate my soup as they realised they had mutual friends and I think he knew her cousin. It was an epic moment of silence.
Scene: A pub in Longford.
Gentlemen at the bar: “You’re American! Where are you from?”
“Smack dab in the middle, at the top.” (Few outside the US know my state)
“Right! I have a cousin in Texas …” (gives cousin’s name with a quizzical look on his face)
Me (in my head): “Texas is two time zones away, not in the middle, not at the top, and bigger than France, my friend.”
Me (out loud): “Doesn’t ring a bell, but if I run into him I’ll say hi!”
@SarahCS similar happened to me, I was waiting for day seats in a theatre queue, several hours of wait so the guy next to me and I got chatting. He was from Canada and I jokingly said I have a friend in Canada, you must know her as all Canadians know each other. We found out that actually he did know her!
Wow what a day for cringey british bald men…
Snort!
Zendaya absolutely was the best-dressed person last week. Outside of the iconic Mugler moment. She has been killing it this entire press tour.
Also I would love for Andrew Scott to ask why he is being asked about Saltburn. But in like the most innocent way possible like, “Oh, I don’t know. I’m not in that film. Why do you ask? When bigoted idiots are forced to explains themselves they usually shut up.
Andrew Scott rightly cut this interview short. I could NOT believe he was asking these questions as though he ASSUMED that as a gay man, Andrew would be glued to THAT particular scene in Saltburn and would know what another Irish actor really looked like naked? I mean WTF? How crass can you get?
This “interview” proves that the BBC has officially joined the rest of the British media in the garbage bin. It was horrendous.
Guess I’m European….
What an absolutely inappropriate thing to say.