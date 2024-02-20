“Andrew Scott shouldn’t have to answer questions about ‘Saltburn'” links

Andrew Scott should not have to deal with this crap. [Socialite Life]

This is frankly disgusting. Andrew Scott is there to support his multiple nominated film and THIS is what you ask? Then when he looks visibly uncomfortable the guy carried on. Truly horrid. #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/42VEoBXRQi — Alex Gilston 🔜 GFF 2024 (@PresenterAlex) February 18, 2024