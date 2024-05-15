The Sussexes’ Nigerian trip covers People Mag, with exclusive quotes

People Magazine’s royal editor Simon Perry was one of the few journalists/writers traveling with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their Nigerian tour. People ran more than a dozen exclusives about the trip, Perry took exclusive photos and videos of their events, and now People has exclusive comments and gossip in this week’s cover story. All in all, it was money well spent for People Magazine, to send Perry to Nigeria for three days. You can read the full cover story excerpt here. Some highlights:

Harry on the importance of the Nigeria trip: “These trips are about us being able to go out and go and focus on the things that mean so much to us. And being able to be on the ground, to us, is what it’s all about.” The Duchess of Sussex adds, “It’s really meaningful. Just being able to connect to people…that’s what makes it special.”

It wasn’t a royal tour: The scene had all the makings of a royal tour — except this time the couple were visiting not as “working royals,” but on their own terms. Still, the similarities to their 2019 African tour were hard to miss. Addressing a group of teens in South Africa in 2019, Meghan shared, “I am here… as your sister,” and carried the same sentiment in Nigeria.

Meghan on the importance of representation & inspiration: “I always reflect back on myself as a young girl and the type of inspiration that I wanted to see in other women. I hope in some small way I can be a part of that for a lot of these young girls especially,” Meghan tells PEOPLE. “I saw myself in them. I see the potential in all of these young girls — and, by the way, in these young boys as well.” Referring to son Prince Archie, 5, and daughter Princess Lilibet, who turns 3 in June, she adds, “It’s what we see in our own children — to give them that promise and excitement for their futures.”

LMAO: Those close to the couple say that the Nigeria tour was not an attempt to highlight any perceived gaps in the royal family’s workload, which is currently affected not only by Harry and Meghan’s absence but also King Charles’ and Kate Middleton’s cancer treatments.

Harry loves Africa: For his part, Harry says, “You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy.”

Harry’s solo visit to wounded warriors: At the hospital, he knelt by soldiers’ bedsides in a gesture reminiscent of the late Princess Diana, listening intently as they shared their stories. “Be strong,” he told them, noting the “transformative power” of sports. “That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this,” Prince Harry tells PEOPLE.

The Sussexes are in a great place: “We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I’m happy. We’re really happy,” Meghan tells PEOPLE.