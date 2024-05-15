Oh, Prince William recorded a BAFTA TV segment from a room in Windsor Castle?

The BAFTA TV Awards were held over the weekend. We had so much other gossip to discuss on Monday, I didn’t bother with the photos – Succession won some big awards, as did the final season of The Crown. BAFTA president Prince William did not attend the event, but that’s not a surprise – BAFTA can barely get William to attend their film awards, and I don’t think he’s ever attended the TV awards show. William’s absence from the TV awards this year was explained as “Kate is sick, that’s why he could go,” but as I said, he never shows up for the TV awards. That being said, he did send in a prerecorded video to honor Baroness Floella Benjamin.

Interestingly, Hello Magazine noted that William must have recorded this from Windsor Castle, not Adelaide Cottage, which is where he and his family allegedly live:

The Prince of Wales made a surprise appearance via a pre-recorded call during the TV BAFTAs ceremony on Sunday night, paying tribute to Baroness Floella Benjamin, who received the BAFTA Fellowship. Prince William’s choice of filming location was intriguing. The heir to the throne opted to film from the gilded rooms at King Charles’ residence, Windsor Castle, instead of his personal family home, Adelaide Cottage. The decision was made no doubt in part to protect his wife Princess Kate’s privacy as she continues to recuperate amid her cancer treatment. In the video above, William can be seen addressing Baroness Benjamin directly from one of Windsor’s 1,000 grand rooms. Two out of focus portraits in gold and black frames can be seen in the background, hanging on a patterned blue wallpaper, and behind William’s shoulder is a gilded double door. Windsor Castle is of course incredibly close to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ primary residence, candy-pink Adelaide Cottage, making it a convenient back-up location for filming.

I’ll admit, I wouldn’t have been able to tell just from the background that this is Windsor Castle, but I trust that Hello Mag knows what they’re talking about. This has been one of my low-stakes conspiracies for a few years now, that it was always Kate and the kids moving into Adelaide Cottage, and William mostly lives elsewhere. Sometimes, I genuinely believe that he moved into Frogmore Cottage (the Sussexes’ former home, which they renovated). But hey, maybe William has his own wing at Windsor Castle. That would make sense too. Remember how Prince Harry asked his father for a room at Windsor Castle for two nights last September? Charles refused, possibly to keep William’s living arrangements a secret. Hm.