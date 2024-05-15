For the love of god, why are they making another ‘Downton Abbey’ movie?

I was a huge fan of the original Downton Abbey series. Americans tended to believe that Downton was some kind of highbrow series, but it was not. It was just a soap opera with Edwardian costumes. There’s part of me which will never, ever forgive Lady Mary for all of the ways she undermined and screwed over her sister Edith, but I digress. As I said, I was a big fan. After the show ended, producers have tried to revive interest in the Downton Abbey universe by making two films, 2019’s Downton Abbey and 2022’s Downton Abbey: A New Era. Both of the movies were absolutely awful! A New Era was one of the stupidest things I’ve ever seen, with the Dowager Countess suddenly inheriting a summer home in the south of France. My god. I don’t think either of the films were financially successful, but maybe they broke even. Or maybe this is all some sort of financial scheme. Well, they’re making a third film! There’s a minor spoiler in this:

Downton Abbey is back! After a successful run from 2010 to 2015, the beloved show had two movie spinoffs: 2019’s Downton Abbey and 2022’s Downton Abbey: A New Era. Now, it’s back again, with a third installation confirmed in May 2024. The news of the new movie was announced by Focus Features and Carnival Films with a sweet video on Instagram of the cast reuniting on set. Michelle Dockery, who will reprise her role as Lady Mary, shared that the ensemble of actors was thrilled to come back together and work on a new story once again. According to the official release, much of the main cast will return to the big screen in the third film, including Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale and Arty Froushan. Notably, recent Academy Award nominee Paul Giamatti will also reprise his role as Cora Grantham’s brother, Harold Levinson. Dominic West will also return to the cast as Guy Dexter, whom he played in the previous installment, Downton Abbey: A New Era. The last installment in the Downton Abbey franchise left off with the death of a beloved character, Lady Violet, whose secret relationship with a Marquis in the South of France was explored by her family. Meanwhile, Lady Mary, Violet’s granddaughter, entertained her own romantic relationships, lamenting the absence of her husband, Henry Talbot, and starting an affair with the director Jack Barber, who is filming a movie in her home.

[From People]

Lady Mary didn’t really start an affair with Jack Barber (played by Hugh Dancy) but they did flirt and he was up for it. Probably because he doesn’t realize that she’s Black Widow Crawley, the bajingo of doom. Speaking of, A New Era was set in 1928, meaning from the start of the series to the last movie, we’ve only covered 16 years. George, the heir of Downton, was born in 1921. Will the third film see the Crawleys finally enter the 1930s and all of those complications? Probably not, that would ruin how low-stakes this soap opera really is. Anyway, I can’t believe that so many actors are refusing to just let these stories end with dignity. Bridget Jones is another one, I cannot believe they’re making another Bridget Jones movie.