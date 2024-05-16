Quinn: Prince William & Charles are ‘furious’ about the Sussexes’ Nigerian tour

The Windsors and their media allies are still incandescent with rage over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Nigerian tour. Prince Harry and Meghan spent three days in Nigeria in what was called a “quasi-royal tour.” I mean, technically that’s true – it had the feel of a royal tour, but streamlined and done without any input from the left-behind Windsors and the British press. So much of the rage directed at the Sussexes is just based on shock – these people never believed that the Sussexes would survive away from the royal system, much less thrive. And now the Sussexes are doing it BETTER than the Windsors. Well, something must be done! We cannot let two charismatic people go around and be successful, charming and attractive. They must be stopped! Except the Windsors can’t figure out a way to “stop” the Sussexes, so they’re just sitting around, bitching and moaning.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have left King Charles and Prince William “absolutely furious” with their Nigerian tour, according to a royal expert. Royal expert Tom Quinn has suggested the Prince of Wales isn’t happy with the couple. Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, he claimed: “William is absolutely furious and determined to find a way to stop this happening in future. Charles is said to be angrier than anyone has ever seen him. What’s really upset the applecart is the fact that that the Nigerians treated Meghan and Harry as if they too thought this was an official tour – all the signs were there as the couple were greeted with dances, receptions, visits to schools and charities.” The royal author said there had been fears among the Royal Family that Meghan and Harry “would try to pull a fast one” and believes the Nigeria trip “has confirmed their worst fears.” He explained: “It’s as if Harry and Meghan have gone rogue – their Nigeria trip is a bold statement that they refuse to accept they are no longer working royals. William and Charles are scratching their heads and thinking, ‘How are we going to control this nightmare situation?'” Looking back at Meghan and Harry’s trip, Tom said it’s “easy to see why the senior royals are worried”. Tom explained: “Everything you might expect from an official royal visit was there – the receptions, the visits to schools and charities, to wounded soldiers and the disabled. Meghan and Harry’s speeches and their whole attitude has been designed to give the impression that they are still fully paid-up royals and William and his father King Charles don’t like it one bit. For Charles and William, it’s as if Meghan and Harry are saying, ‘We don’t need your permission to be working royals – we will do it on our own terms whenever and wherever we like’.” “The fact is that Harry and Meghan are cocking a snook at their relatives back in the UK and this will further damage relations with William and Kate, and King Charles. When Meghan and Harry were told they could not be part-time working royals it was assumed at Kensington Palace and Clarence house that they would go quietly. The Nigeria trip was Meghan and Harry’s way of saying, ‘We don’t need your permission. We will organise our own royal tours’.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

“Their whole attitude has been designed to give the impression that they are still fully paid-up royals and William and his father King Charles don’t like it one bit…” So the Sussexes did something without the Windsors, which did not cost the Windsors or the British taxpayers anything, the tour was a galloping success and now the Windsors are banging their heads against the wall about their inability to control or undermine two people they exiled. What is the point of “fully paid-up royals” – they’re mad that British taxpayers aren’t financing the Sussexes? Jesus, they don’t even know why they’re mad. This is also quite telling: “When Meghan and Harry were told they could not be part-time working royals it was assumed at Kensington Palace and Clarence house that they would go quietly.” That really is what the Windsors thought. They cannot believe that Harry didn’t divorce Meghan (as they ordered him to) and come crawling back to them.

