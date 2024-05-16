Quinn: Prince William & Charles are ‘furious’ about the Sussexes’ Nigerian tour

The Windsors and their media allies are still incandescent with rage over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Nigerian tour. Prince Harry and Meghan spent three days in Nigeria in what was called a “quasi-royal tour.” I mean, technically that’s true – it had the feel of a royal tour, but streamlined and done without any input from the left-behind Windsors and the British press. So much of the rage directed at the Sussexes is just based on shock – these people never believed that the Sussexes would survive away from the royal system, much less thrive. And now the Sussexes are doing it BETTER than the Windsors. Well, something must be done! We cannot let two charismatic people go around and be successful, charming and attractive. They must be stopped! Except the Windsors can’t figure out a way to “stop” the Sussexes, so they’re just sitting around, bitching and moaning.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have left King Charles and Prince William “absolutely furious” with their Nigerian tour, according to a royal expert.
Royal expert Tom Quinn has suggested the Prince of Wales isn’t happy with the couple. Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, he claimed: “William is absolutely furious and determined to find a way to stop this happening in future. Charles is said to be angrier than anyone has ever seen him. What’s really upset the applecart is the fact that that the Nigerians treated Meghan and Harry as if they too thought this was an official tour – all the signs were there as the couple were greeted with dances, receptions, visits to schools and charities.”
The royal author said there had been fears among the Royal Family that Meghan and Harry “would try to pull a fast one” and believes the Nigeria trip “has confirmed their worst fears.” He explained: “It’s as if Harry and Meghan have gone rogue – their Nigeria trip is a bold statement that they refuse to accept they are no longer working royals. William and Charles are scratching their heads and thinking, ‘How are we going to control this nightmare situation?'” Looking back at Meghan and Harry’s trip, Tom said it’s “easy to see why the senior royals are worried”.
Tom explained: “Everything you might expect from an official royal visit was there – the receptions, the visits to schools and charities, to wounded soldiers and the disabled. Meghan and Harry’s speeches and their whole attitude has been designed to give the impression that they are still fully paid-up royals and William and his father King Charles don’t like it one bit. For Charles and William, it’s as if Meghan and Harry are saying, ‘We don’t need your permission to be working royals – we will do it on our own terms whenever and wherever we like’.”
“The fact is that Harry and Meghan are cocking a snook at their relatives back in the UK and this will further damage relations with William and Kate, and King Charles. When Meghan and Harry were told they could not be part-time working royals it was assumed at Kensington Palace and Clarence house that they would go quietly. The Nigeria trip was Meghan and Harry’s way of saying, ‘We don’t need your permission. We will organise our own royal tours’.”
“Their whole attitude has been designed to give the impression that they are still fully paid-up royals and William and his father King Charles don’t like it one bit…” So the Sussexes did something without the Windsors, which did not cost the Windsors or the British taxpayers anything, the tour was a galloping success and now the Windsors are banging their heads against the wall about their inability to control or undermine two people they exiled. What is the point of “fully paid-up royals” – they’re mad that British taxpayers aren’t financing the Sussexes? Jesus, they don’t even know why they’re mad. This is also quite telling: “When Meghan and Harry were told they could not be part-time working royals it was assumed at Kensington Palace and Clarence house that they would go quietly.” That really is what the Windsors thought. They cannot believe that Harry didn’t divorce Meghan (as they ordered him to) and come crawling back to them.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red.
Of course it burns them because Huevo and Chorizo fingers haven’t got the range.
How dare you make me crave a delicious chorizo omelette?? Eww
What the heck is “cocking a snook?” Some upper crust code for na na poo poo? My kids used to say this to each other because swearing was a “bad thing” when they were five! The British media and The Can’ts/Won’ts/Don’ts have turned a trip celebrating the Invictus Games and personal empowerment into an even bigger deal than it initially was. The entire trip was meant to bring attention to an organization celebrating and aiding the recovery, grit and determination of wounded soldiers. Of course, Chuckles and Peggy are jealous and upset–all of their ill-conceived, short-sited tactics to embarrass/upset/discredit Harry have instead shown the world, again, who they really are. If that red wedding portrait was meant to take attention away from H&M, it did for about as long as it takes to type out Tampon King.
It’s the Britishism for what Louis did just before he covered Kate’s mouth at the Jubilee – putting your thumb to the tip of your nose and wiggling your fingers.
So that’s what it’s called! Thanks Garrity. I always wondered if there was a name for that gesture
I had to look cocking a snook up. I wasn’t really expecting an answer. Now I know what to call it.
Don’t quote me but I think its that thing you teach very young children to do, where they put their thumb against their nose, wiggle their fingers and blow a raspberry.
The BRF better not entertain the thought of causing themphysicalharm (like Diana), because KARMA has the BRF’s number.
They’re still covering up what was done to Kate. The more I see H&M did the right thing leaving.
These people are truly freaked out about the Nigerian tour, it’s not just Tom Quinn or other media fixtures. This is why Charles got up from his apparent cancer bed and dragged William away from the tv set for their events. And they also brought out the “big guns” as in the Apachee helicopter and a facsimile of Harry’s military uniform and military personnel to use as props around them.
I thought that was called thumbing your nose
hahaha! “Huevo and Chorizo fingers” bwhahahahaaaaaaaa!!! Perfection.
I bet every single person at KP felt the fury. Will and Kate bomb at their tours and Harry and Meghan do it effortlessly with huge global praise.
Oh please. This wasn’t a royal tour!
No one sat in caravan chairs, carried on the shoulders of their former colonists.
No one waved at citizens of the country they were visiting, who has been corralled behind a metal fence.
No one cosplayed the 1950’s and rode in the backs of range rovers like the revenge of the colonizers.
Those are royal tours. )
Off to make an chorizo and egg burrito
This piece by Quinn is the funniest thing I’ve read all week. “William is absolutely furious and determined to find a way to stop this happening in future.” What are Chuck and Baldimort going to do? Scream and holler and stamp their little feetsies? I’d really like to see these two powerless figureheads trying to stop Harry and Meghan from doing anything they damn please.
The salty take on their trip doesn’t even make sense. M&H were there for a specific reason related to work that Harry does. Those royal visits are just creepy drop-ins on former colonies so the royals can wear costumes and think about the good old days when they got to steal everything they wanted and treat people in the colonies like sub-humans.
Exactly!
Meghan and Harry didn’t need to be paid by taxpayers to go, nor did they come with a colonialist superiority complex.
True dat
The trip was a was for Invictus, Nigeria, veterans, personal empowerment, Meghan’s heritage… exactly the opposite of a Royal Tour.
WHEN exactly did the RF ever pay Meghan? When? I was under the impression they never paid Meghan and she had to purchase her own wardrobe!
Meghan and Harry…let the haters stay mad..
They’re pretending that h and M were acting as if it was a ‘royal’ visit and coasting off their backs and some vague royal status (which weirdly only is they’re status coz God knows no other royals are given a crap about) , meanwhile saying simultaneously they’re ABSOLUTELY NOT ROYAL. It’s psycho and I love it for them all.
Exactly. This was about Invictus Games, along with charities that Archewell supports (with added bonus of Meghan’s ancestral connection!). It’s very interesting to me that the Royals try so hard to erase IG from this tour. I mean complaining about visiting wounded vets because that is like a “royal tour”?? C’mon now, everyone knows that’s Invictus, weirdo people jeez. Anyway, I can’t help but note that this wasn’t the reaction during H&M’s Canadian “tour” for the upcoming winter IG, when H&M also visited charities, were received by first people’s leaders, and got gifts…The Royal family is going to exhaust itself if they react this way to every IG visit/tour, it’s 20 countries and growing!
🎯
I think that they royal family is trying to insert themselves into Invictus related activities, rather than trying to erase Invictus. Either way, it has nothing to do with them and they know it.
Exactly. And how many Commonwealth countries has these two clowns visited in the past two years????
Charles learned absolutely nothing from his Diana experience.
Is he REALLY this dumb? My god!
Yes they are very dumb and very sheltered. They have no concept of the real world and they live in a bubble where everyone is blowing sunshine in their faces. I love to see how successful Harry and Megan are without them and I laugh at their rage, impotence, and inability to stop them.
so much 😛
Hubris invariably makes people stupid, even if they are smart. And the Windsors, well…
I think that the Spencers showing up to the service, followed by the painting of Harry and Diana, followed by the hospital visit… had to feel like deja vu in the worst way for Charles and Camilla. They are TRIGGERED. All that hard work they put in to rewrite history and rehabilitate their infidelity, gone. No one has forgotten Diana and she’s still more beloved than them. The Sussexes are even more of an existential danger outside the monarchy than Diana was. I hope their security has been beefed up even more than usual following the tour.
I was in Egypt recently and at one of the sites the tour guide talked about Diana. How Lady Diana came to Egypt for her honeymoon, no mention at all of Charles. Later that day he sent a bunch of pictures of Diana on visits to Egypt to the group’s group chat. Again not one photo of Charles. The guide was a 40 something Egyptian man, so yes, to this day Diana is loved and she’s the one people care about.
The more the narcissistic Father-Son duo brief their rage about the Nigeria trip – and everything else to do with the Sussexes – the bigger the Streisand Effect.
H&M’s deeds shine, and Cluck and Huevo’s apoplectic reactions are widely seen and noted for their gross inappropriateness. Every day is a new own goal for Buckingham and Kensington Palaces!
Every single time the royalist British press gleefully report about how f-cking unhinged the King and his heir are because Harry and/or Meghan breathed, ate, sat down, got up, etc… they are nailing the coffin shut on their own careers, and the monarchy. It’s not 1995 anymore, people aren’t seeing the monarchy through the British press’ lens alone. Social media is a liberator.
The reporting from the Nigerian press by comparison, was clean and factual. It was a novelty, and delightful to see.
As an American, I just don’t understand why anyone not on salt island assumes this is a royal tour. Dignitaries do visits all the time. It could be a local politician visiting a sister city, and I’m sure when someone like Bill Gates shows up in service of his charity, the visits are very similar. This is entirely a British take on things and it just doesn’t stand up because this type of visit is a frequent occurrence and there are no royals here to claim ownership.
I don’t think Gates gets parades and dancing school children and special portraits and an elevation to tribal royalty. Regardless of the purpose of H&M’s trip, we really can’t divorce it from their history with the royal family – it’s part of who they are and always will be.
@Eurydice: if some other famous person went to Nigeria they would have gotten a similar welcome to what Harry and Meghan got. People don’t care that they’re no longer working royals and Nigeria is a Republic. Most people don’t care about the Family.
I rode along on a small business development junket with some business leaders a few years ago and there were children who sang and presented pictures, and meetings with various civic organizations in addition to meetings with businesses and politicians. Cultural exchanges are a core activity on these trips for lots of people who are not royal.
I stand corrected. Lol, I guess I’m not all that special – I traveled extensively when I was in investment banking and never got any parades and presentations.
But the thing is that H&M aren’t just regular celebrities and it’s disingenuous to pretend that they are. The press and their audience (including those of us here) don’t care about Bill Gates’ travels. They didn’t care about Meghan and her charitable work until she married Harry. Whether they’re in the UK or California or Nigeria, H&M are royals, they use their legitimate royal titles – there will always be “royal” attached to their lives.
Why would Bill Gates get an “elevation to tribal royalty?” And for that matter why did Meghan get an “elevation to tribal royalty?” IMHO it was done to correct the record on her brfexperience and to connect with her on a personal level. Those of us who were Meghan fans before she met Harry tend to be appalled at BRFCo & Assoc treatment of her, and her husband. Bill Gates is a smart dude, deeply involved in philanthropy, but somewhat devoid of charisma. Especially the kind of charisma that can get ordinary people to do things they wouldn’t ordinarily do. As a Meghan fan, and not as an anti-royalist, my tourist $$$ will not go where BRFCo & Assoc got their hooks into her. OTOH, I’m planning a trip to Canada for IG 2024. And lately, I’ve thought about Nigeria. Also, btw, my charitable giving has changed due to M-H.
Eurydice of course Harry and Meghan are still royals since their being royal is based on his birth into royalty and her marriage into it but iy is just as disingenuous to pretend as if the reception they receive is just because they are royals. Meghan did have press attention when she did charitable endeavors before marrying into royalty. Of course it wasn’t at this same level because she is more well known since a globally televised royal wedding, but their work ethic and charisma deserves some credit. There are other royals who have gone to different locations without the same level of attention and fanfare as Harry and Meghan and who they are beyond being royals is why that is the case. Stevie Wonder was just in Ghana and received a huge celebration. The reason Charles, William, Camilla and Kate have an issue with Harry and Meghan’s tours is because most people see them beyond them being royals.
@Nerd – ITA. The problem with long threads like this is that the original intent gets lost. @Pinkosaurus asked why anyone outside the UK would look at H&M’s tour as royal and my response was because they are royal. That doesn’t mean H&M aren’t anything more than that; they clearly are, and their charisma and work ethic are undisputed. But, although the RF has been a tremendous burden to them, the connection is an asset. H&M know this, which is why their website is “Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” It’s their legitimate title, which they 100% have the right to use, but it does tie them to the RF. So it makes total sense that people outside the UK might celebrate H&M for their accomplishments, but also think “royal.”
Eurydice – I disagree that the “Duke and Duchess of Sussex” is used on their website because they believe the connection to BRFCo (& Assoc) is a benefit. Recall in ‘Spare’ Harry revealed that in their despair of ever getting relief from the onslaught of negative press attention that was causing Meghan suicidal thoughts they offered to give up their Sussex titles!!! Subsequent events, however, helped them realize that the griping about titles was just a smokescreen. Most of the negativity was engendered by the palaces, in jealousy or defensiveness, ramped up, of course by BRFCo’s Associates in the press.
The Duke of Sussex title is one of very few things given to Harry by his much loved grandmother that he hasn’t had to forfeit in choosing his life with Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex title is obviously Meghan’s married name. Personally, I have very little admiration for QEII. However, I do not begrudge Harry or Meghan their feelings for her. That’s why I’m not one of those fools demanding they give up the titles that she gave them, or suggesting that their only reason for keeping them is to stay royalish. By choosing to use Sussex on their website they’re clear that they are a team. End of.
@Kirk – perhaps you didn’t notice that I said H&M have 100% legitimate right to use the Duke and Duchess titles (as if my approval means anything). And, sure, they offered to give up their titles, but in the end they didn’t. No matter what the reason behind their choice, there’s nothing wrong with it.
All I’m saying is that royal titles are associated with the royal family. I’m not sure why that’s such a controversial statement or why it’s wrong for people to even make that association.
They view everything through their entitled royal lense.
Exactly. That’s all it comes down to. But since Chuck and Willnot have nothing going on and have the charisma of dirt, they don’t inspire the celebratory welcome enjoyed by the accomplished Sussexes! The Nigerians were genuinely thrilled to see them and that’s what kills Chuck and Willnot!
“Dignitaries do visits all the time.”
Stevie Wonder just went to Ghana, on his birthday, and was granted citizenship.
Samuel L. Jackson received the Gabonese citizenship.
Idris Elba, Forest Whittaker, the Washington Family – they’ve all been to various countries in Africa and have foundations that support either the educational sector, or health, or sports.
But Meghan, but Harry.
Too bad the leftovers don’t have an ounce of charisma and a smattering of intelligence *and* a bit of awareness of British history among them.
Oprah Winfrey is feted when she goes to various African countries with her Leadership Academy Foundation work. Yes, the Sussexes do get treated with more press coverage and public adulation than others, Harry is, after all, the son of the reigning monarch. But people admire that Harry thumbed his nose at a royal family that pillaged these countries and enslaved their peoples. The difference is that the Sussexes come with a lot to give, not take away.
Yeah, this is my thing. People do these kinds of trips all the time – from Angelina Jolie to Stevie Wonder. They are greeted with various levels of pomp and circumstance, probably depending on how famous the person is or why they’re there.
Here, H&M were greeted with a very high level of pomp and circumstance, and I think what bothers the leftovers is that that level wasn’t demanded but was freely offered by Nigeria. Meghan didn’t demand that Nigerian kings travel to her and make her a princess. That was their choice to honor her in such a way. Charles and William are greeted with a lot of pomp when they travel, but that’s what is expected and arranged, they aren’t going to accept anything less. Here, Nigeria wanted to shower H&M with that kind of treatment.
The BM chose to cover it as if they are the reigning K & Q, and make it front and center their coverage. I love it for H&M and the exposure it gives to their causes, and how it exposes the just how horrible the BM and the RF are to the world. And let’s be serious… the BM needed the clicks to pay next month’s bills.
If they really want to make some $$$ maybe run some serious stories on the missing Princess of Wales.
How else could they hate-write for clicks if they didn’t lie?
This is so stupid. A major reason behind all the jealousy of H&M was that they were not “quiet” while with the RF – they attracted the same attention then as they do now. And the whole argument about Meghan was that she wasn’t “quiet,” that she went out and did things and attracted attention. So, why would Charles/William/men in grey think H&M would live quietly after they left the RF?
Bc they’re short-sighted, not that smart and ill-advised? So yes, so stupid.
Because Tampon Kang and Peggers the gaping Mountbussy really believe they are “god” on earth so they fully expected Harry and Meghan to do exactly what they said. That’s after they were suitably chastised or was that “brought to heel” like dogs. #ThatFamily is demonic!
It all comes back to the Windsor’s shortsightedness and miscalculations, doesn’t it? Charles, William and their ilk could never bring themselves to leave the privileges, funding, and fancy titles accorded to them, ergo, they couldn’t conceive of Harry ever truly leaving. None of the Windsors have been successful outside of the royal bubble – ergo, they assumed Harry and Meghan’s ventures would fail, too, and necessitate Harry to come crawling back (alone). Not to mention that Harry adores his wife and won’t subject his family to abuse and the toxic relationship with the rota.
All along, the way that the royals have underestimated Harry ultimately reveals more about themselves and their limitations.
As I recall, they WERE quiet after they left. With the pandemic, figuring out what to do next after walking away (and recovering from associated traumas) they had enough to think about. Pretty sure Harry said somewhere, maybe in the Netflix doc, they hoped with them gone the palace would leave them alone, but they didn’t, and that’s why they talked to Oprah, to counteract lies the RF was putting out there about the whole situation.
I think this is exactly why that family is all worked up now. They thought it had worked, that Meghan had left suicidal and broken, and if they just kept piling on, she’d stay hidden away in Montecito.
They are mad because she’s better than they are at their “jobs”, and she’s never just listening and learning, she’s working to make things better for other people, and people love her for it.
I think they were also, in this time, making connections, and starting to put together their plans. Harry is O R G A N I Z E D. These two are goal setters, and achievers. I believe they hit the ground running in terms of meeting people privately, working towards building those coalitions that they work with now.
Harry had a goal to make the Rota pay for their crimes. He’s got that well in train, suing the tabs.
All the initiatives we see underway now, and that are starting to come to fruition, all had their genesis in those early days. When you’re free you can envision the world you want to inhabit.
BRF to H&M: “Its my way or the highway!”
H&M: Highway it is
BRF: Stop acting like you’re on the Autobahn
H&M: Highway was your idea. *Zooms off in a cloud of burning rubber*
This comment is perfection.
OMG — too funny! And accurate AF.
YES! Love this, @Leigh_S!
LOL!
You almost made me choke and the nuts I am eating while I read this comment!! Really, really funny!
Best comment. Absolute best.
Cluck and Huevo are riding around in antiquated horse carriages while Haz is out with Meghan driving their Supercar of Good Works. THIS is the optics.
Left-Behinds are boring, backward thinking, antiquated, and irrelevant.
Sussexes are sexy, savvy, modern, and pointing the way to the future with hope.
It doesn’t take a genius to see which camp the average person would gravitate towards.
😂😂😂
They’re angry for two reasons. One Harry and Meghan are a threat to the comfortable ambivalence the BRF enjoys from its citizens regarding their abysmal ROI, and two they are jealous. This is not Charles’s great uncle peeking in the windows from the outside desperate to be back in, settling for crumbs and holding on to any semblance of Royal adjacency that he could for the remainder of his life. They are thriving and feted for their own works, achievements and accomplishments. Which brings us to our second point, jealousy and envy. They have the ability to connect, be charming, and genuinely have people happy to host them in a way that Charles has probably resented since Diana outshone him, and William and his wife has never been capable of. Especially once the newness of their marriage, and his looks both faded.
I’m going to toss in 3) existentially threatened. While I don’t think this was like a royal tour because there was a definitive purpose behind Meghan and Harry’s visit, the RF obviously think this was identical to a royal tour. And if Meghan and Harry can be feted like royalty without being royals (and, indeed, after being publicly declared personas non grata by the RF), that calls into question what the point of the royal family even is and highlights that they have absolutely no sway outside of their small, increasingly irrelevant bubble. The more that people see this, the more tenuous the RF’s position becomes. It’s their biggest nightmare.
Well said @ Neners!
@Dee(2) and @Neners – excellent points all, especially the “abysmal ROI” for BRF citizens. I’m also surprised nobody has done a compare and contrast exercise. Whenever Chuck, Willy, Eddy, and even “working royal” Harry showed up on these tours, the only gift they brought to their lucky hosts was a signed picture of the monarch, with nary a mention to the historical reason they were there in the first place – EMPIRE! When Harry and Meghan went to Nigeria, they pledged increased support to existing charitable endeavors in the region. They wore the clothes they were gifted, modeling them for an international stage. They brought their incredible PR power to a country that joyfully responded – will increased tourism result? Duh. I’m trying to figure out how to get some of that Invictus colored fabric for IG 2025.
The world acknowledges them as royals, because they are. Harry is a prince by birth and neither Chuck or Wills can take that away from them.
Go away quietly? And do what? They were cut off and they forged a road ahead that has been applauded and embraced. The world is CHOOSING to embrace them and H&M do not have to be held hostage to anyone or anything. And THAT is what burns the BaRF. Whereas Chuck and Wills are not embraced, they are forced on the public. to be loved by choice is a great feeling and Chuck and Wills will never know that feeling.
Exactly. Harry is a royal prince by birth. Even stripping him of titles, doesn’t change that. So he’s not a “working royal” but he is royal who is working. So basically he’s not a tax-supported royal.
Charles just does not realize how the “working royals” designation dilutes the entire brand. Either you are a prince or princess of the blood, ordained by God, or you’re not. Pretending employment status of a divinely chosen personage somehow matters reveals the whole thing as a farce.
The other danger is that this is a short term boost. Allowing the sort of racist, elitist snobs who support the royal family to look down on “non-working royals,” will turn out to bite them in the ass. Just like “value for money” may have made sense when you had TQ in her prime, as well as plenty of adult royals working hard. But now, when the taxpayers are paying even more, but the royal stable is bare, it will probably help bring about an end to the current phase of the British monarchy.
@Concern Fae, Charles is faced with the problem that the myth of “divine right”, etc., is increasingly more difficult to maintain and enforce, in the era of facebook and twitter, et al., and a more globalized audience. People don’t buy the BS, so much, anymore—especially, young people.
Chuckes and his Deviled Huevo heir are steaming mad. They’re roiling with rage. They’re incandescent with hatred and anger! What else is new? They know no other emotion.
I know I really shouldn’t be at this point, but I can’t believe Chuckles (I’ll chalk Willy up to being a lost cause) can’t get control of this anger and hatred narrative. I can’t believe he thinks it’s a good thing to send his minions out day after day (after day!) to talk about how all he can do – as the KING – is obsess about two people he threw out of the family. Is no one else in that country concerned about how much time and energy the KING is spending on being angry about Harry and Meghan? Doesn’t he have anything else to do?!
These people look like fcuking morons to the rest of the world. Petty, racist, angry, jealous, OBSESSED morons. You’d think someone, somewhere in one of those many, many palaces could talk some sense into their king and tell him to STFU.
@SussexWatcher – I do believe he is capable of such pettiness and spite. He had a point by point letter ready to send out refuting the claims made by H&M in the Oprah interview. The only reason we didn’t get to see the letter is because QEII stopped him. Now he’s “in charge” ;there’s no-one to hold him in check; the damn has broken and all his nastiness and entitlement is spewing out for everyone to see.
The really hilarious thing is that Chuckles, Baldimort, rota rats,so called royal experts and the media rags don’t get the fact that the more the rant/ rave/ throw up about Harry and Meghan, it’s like hot thermal air giving lift to them. H&M are like soaring eagles!! I just love this for them.
It is amazing that this is coming out at all, isn’t it? It’s not a good look for either Charles or William to be seen as concerned about the Sussexes at all, let alone to be reported as raging or incandescent.
So incredibly short sighted of both of them. If Charles’ illness means his reign is short, that is what he will be remembered for: a king in waiting for seven decades and then spends his short reign marred by illness and in a perpetual snit with his son.
Welcome to the reality of the US of A, BRF Losers. We truly do not give a flying ***k what you want. We do not have to listen to you. Meghan and Prince Harry are FREE to pursue their own happiness. Clearly, not much has changed since George was king and we declared our independence.
Goes to show that the King and the PoW aren’t especially smart. I can type that without worry bc I have the right to free speech. So do Meghan and Prince Harry.
PS you two aren’t ordained by God, by the way. You’re simply spoiled man-children who bully others & gaslight your betters. We see you.
💯 to everything you said 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽
It was a royal tour, by a Nigerian royal.
Yes!!! The racism of the BRF is so vile. The Nigerian royals wanted the sussexes. But the BRF can’t imagine anyone being royal but themselves. Can’t imagine their colonies operating without the grace of a dithering old man who just showed the world his Dorian gray portrait and a psychotic man child.
“Everything you might expect from an official royal visit was there…to wounded soldiers and the disabled.” How charming! Why on earth would a country skip over the Windsors in favor of two empathic, charismatic philanthropists who don’t view their people as props?
The photos of Harry visiting the hospital for wounded vets gave me CHILLS. The pic of him clasping a vet’s hand, leaning over him, so intent, was proof, if indeed it were ever needed, of his being Diana’s son and carrying her legacy. His compassion just radiated off the photo.
But true compassion and empathy are nothing compared to a visit by military cosplaying fools with fake medals who don’t even make it as far as the hospital and wouldn’t ever deign to touch a person of color, let alone clasp his/her hand. Heaven forfend! Harry didn’t even give the poor sods an autographed pic of himself!
Yes, that picture of him holding the wounded vet’s hand was so, so powerful, and completely evoked Diana.
May they continue to prosper and bring work similiar to what Diana did to fruition.
That is so gross, I can’t believe no one took it out of their rage briefing.
Chuck and Billy will destroy the monarchy. It’s almost as if that’s what they want. Their hate and constant whining just shows how low-class they truly are. Shameful “royal” family!
@Judy… Yep! And then blame H&M for the downfall. 😉
The BRF and their press hobgoblins love to paint the Sussexes as similar to the Duke/Duchess of Windsor.
The abdicated King was a petulant little gobsh-te who wanted to do things *his* way, and damn the consequences or the optics.
Cluck and Huevos Rageros are both cut from the same cloth. However, unlike Edward VIII, these two are surrounded by people more invested in their own self promotion and the private cult of Cluck and Huevo than they are the institution itself. Weak people. Selfish people. Craven people. Which is why the institution is getting rocked now.
Cluck is on a path right now to bring down the monarchy around his own satellite dish-shaped ears. Which would leave Huevos Rageros adrift, purposeless, feeling forever aggrieved, possibly exiled, possibly considerably poorer than he is now… very much like the Duke of Windsor.
A Ghost of Christmas Future.
As a sidebar I am really amused by the creative egg-related nicknames. He is one bedevilled egg right now, to be sure.
Harry and Megan are proving once and for all that the left behind royals are worthless AND taxpayers do not need to fund their lifestyle. They bring no value. They aren’t worth it. And better work can be done at zero cost to anyone. That’s why they are pissed. H and M are exposing the scam that is the BRF
The real reason they are mad. The scam has been exposed.🤣🤣
This 1000%! The truth hurts.
This didn’t look like any royal tour I’ve seen by the Windsors. Because those tours are all about the Windsors, never treating their host country as equals, and never admitting that the Windsors have contributed nothing to the daily life of their hosts. It’s just PR to them, until they can escape those peasants.
Just admit the Sussexes made you look as obsolete as you are. Go quietly.
It *did* look rather like Diana’s work in Angola on land mines – after her divorce and the loss of her HRH. I expect that’s one of the reasons Chuckles is so livid.
Yeah, I didn’t see Harry and Meghan “ gift” a photo of themselves to their “lessers” so it clearly wasn’t a royal tour.
This is exactly why they are clout chasing to this degree. They want the narrative to be that this IS what a royal tour looks like, when what Harry and Meghan are doing is exactly the opposite. Show up, do good, it could not be put more simply.
Yes, well, you could have used all of this good will for yourselves, but no. Welcome to the consequences of your actions.
There’s an colonialist undetone to this piece. Quinn is really saying that the Nigerians are stupid to realise that Harry and Meghan don’t represent the Royal Family. People were supposed to reject Harry and Meghan because they’re no longer working royals but people don’t care that they’re no working royals.
The way British royalists and commentators have been talking about Nigeria is shocking. It shouldn’t be, but still, they way they’ve been talking is really revealing and disgusting. They’re not even trying to hide it. The racism. The colonialism. The disrespect.
It has really been something to watch. Do they not see how insulting they are to Nigeria, and the entire continent of Africa, since they don’t bother to discern that there is a difference?. It’s like they think they are yelling only at Harry and Meghan, on behalf of the British people, and the whole world doesn’t see any of it.
They are being feted because Nigeria would like to host IG, and also because they know the couple visiting and looking amazing is going to bring new tourists to the country (like me!)
These journalists are not that dumb, but the ways in which they must contort themselves to write this rubbish continues to astonish me. When will they stop?
This is the part that I find truly offensive. “These poor silly Nigerians are adoring them because they think they’re still British royals”. The complete gall of these wretched people.
Perfectly said.
I would wager the Nigerians IQ and education better than the left behind royals.
They just can’t help letting out that yte supremacist demon.
I like the idea of Chuck and Bill banging their heads against the wall, though nothing could ever knock any sense into them. I guess we know why all of a sudden we’re seeing daily pix of Bill “doing something.” Nothing seems to sober him up faster than jealous rage. This is a new kind of war, and the Sussexes are winning.
Let them fume. It’s their fault they sent them away and these are the consequences of sending your star couple off on their own. You can’t control other countries who invite them for there charities. Fume harder.
I am now going to start running around cocking a snook at everyone. I have no idea what that means but it sounds like fun.
Apparently that is the aristo-wannabe way of saying “thumbing your nose”.
Good the angrier the better.
Yet again Charles could have spoken out and praised Harry and Meghan for a successful trip to Nigeria. But no. I cannot believe that he and the royal sycophants actually think angry and bitter is a good look for them but it’s their go to response to anything positive that happens for the Sussex’s.
Oh, people are aware that Harry and Meghan are no longer part of the royal family YALL MADE SURE OF THAT (and keep constantly reminding people over and over and over again). Newsflash, not being part of the royal circus anymore actually upped their appeal, how’re them apples?
LOL Yes it did!!!!
Is anyone else getting a creepy – you can’t leave the scientology cult in peace from the left behind windsors- it really is creepy and ill intentioned and – they must not thrive outside the cult- no one can see that leaving the cult is acceptable or will end well.
Just me?
The reactions to Harry leaving the BRF with Meghan really is textbook when it comes to people leaving a cult. As is the idea that anyone but the Monarch and the Heir should sacrifice everything on the altar of the Crown. The BRF is run like a cult.
Charles and William are crazy. Dignitaries go on these tours all the time and they are not royals! I was feted and experienced many of these sorts of itineraries for my work and I’m not royal. Charles and William think it’s all about them and it isn’t! Perhaps if William had bothered to visit Africa for work in the past decade, he wouldn’t be so mad.
How would you stop the Sussexes from visiting commonwealth countries, Chuck? A car accident perhaps?
Bloody Chuck is on the warpath & there will no reconciliation with the Sussexes, so someone needs to find peacemaker Keen before the monarchy implodes.
Cry harder bitches! Meanwhile the rest of us will enjoy the Sussex show.
Only the Left Behind branch of the family is allowed to go to foreign lands and be greeted like rock stars. Got it! Trouble is no one wants the Left Behinds. And that’s really what they’re so mad about. They should be mad at themselves since they’re the ones who chased off H&K. Badly miscalculated the charisma and appeal of the Sussexes. They’re in the “finding out” phase of “fool around and…”
Can you imagine inviting the Wails to visit your country, and expecting any kind of fun to happen? Harry and Meghan are FUN, and they bring worldwide attention while doing good work. I would assume other countries are going to jump on this train ASAP!
Right. After stepping down from the BRF, they expected the Sussexes to have a bus pass for travel, no more private planes. Then, they expected them to receive tv dinners and a TV Guide for food and entertainment. They resent knowing that the Sussexes are treated well.
I agree with most of the comments here. I just want to add that it’s shocking to me how much Harry is like Diana. They’re both charming and charismatic, but also very human and vulnerable. Maybe he always had it, but it seems like he’s grown into it, as he becomes happier and more comfortable. That would definitely explain why, for different personal reasons, both Charles and William hate him.
Big agree here! Harry is Diana’s son. Shining brightly. She would have adored Megan. Chuck and Bill have negative charisma which is why they are so jealous and hateful.
I seriously don’t get all this shock, surely all the reporters and the Windsor knew this was coming? Diana literally did the exact same thing after the divorce. She went a step further in lobbying Prime Minister Blair for an Ambassador position. I think Charles and William should count their lucky stars Meghan and Harry aren’t that ambitious and are happy championing their causes.
“Everything you might expect from an official royal visit was there…to wounded soldiers and the disabled.” Well, well, that proves once and for all that the royals don’t care for the veterans, disabled, homeless, people who are not white, and the poor- all are props for photo-ops.
The hospitality and honours accorded to the Sussexes were freely given. Harry and Meghan were there on a working trip- Harry to work with veterans on behalf of Invictus, and to visit the charities where Archewell has collaborated and contributed in a material way. It was a trip that accomplished a great deal for the organizations that they support and advance. It was not an empty show- they did not come empty-handed. It did not cost the British tax-payer a penny. I imagine the only thing Harry made sure he was given was security. Of course he brought his own as well. Archewell staff was there, as was Invictus Foundation staff. Real work was done; real good was achieved; people were inspired; Meghan and Harry were embraced by Nigeria because they showed up and did good. I don’t think you can say that about William and Kate’s Caribbean “tour” or Charles’s visit to Kenya. There was a reciprocity in the Meghan and Harry visit. Royal tours are where the host country gives and the royal visitors take everything as their due.
The royals actually thought that H&M would just disappear into oblivion when they left. That they would never be seen or heard again unless called upon by the royals. They never dreamed that Harry would channel Diana and have his own base of support. Ignorance was bliss I guess, but now they know that Harry and Meghan are not going to live in obscurity. It’s why they need security wherever they go. The royals would love to have them disappear forever just like Diana. It’s a terrible thing to say but seeing their over the top jealousy and vindictiveness, who can say it’s wrong?
Harry is just following in his mother’s footsteps and using the prominence he gained as a member of the RBF to pursue what he wants to do. They can’t erase their history or fame, so using it to pursue goals of awareness seems sensible enough to me. *shrugs* The royal family wasted a valuable resource. That was their own choice and their own fault if they regret that decision.
Well Harry said there’s a lot more trips to come 😍😍 so the Palace better get their Meds because they gonna need them 😂😂
Charles and William really think the world revolves around the British Royal Family. It would be hilarious if it weren’t so pathetic.
Harry and Meghan don’t need Charles’ permission to visit other countries to promote the Invictus Games and to do Archewell’s work.
Other countries don’t need Charles’ permission to treat Harry and Meghan like the famous humanitarians they are and to provide them with the necessary security. RAVEC’s machinations don’t extend to Nigeria.
Charles is deluded if he thinks his influence is going to keep H&M from doing their thing and doing it so well. He has no power over them anymore. H&M are the future. Charles and William and the left-behind colonialist royals are the past.
If Chuck was a decent man , father and grandfather he would not have “banished” his son, DIL and 2 lovable grandchildren. We are were we are because of his and Can and W and K insecurity and jealousy. I was clinging to the hope that a brush with mortality would cause Chuck to soften his stance not double down. Chuck appears to have gotten a second chance by recovery so why waste that by continuing to be so petty and vindictive? Would A Christmas Carol have become a classic if after Scrooge is visited by the 3 ghosts that instead of sincere repentance and making full amends, he just decided to continue being a miserable, tightfisted ass hole?
“When Meghan and Harry were told they could not be part-time working royals it was assumed at Kensington Palace and Clarence house that they would go quietly.”
The above is absolutely not true. The smear campaign and going after everyone and every project they got involved with showed that they were trying to force them to go quietly.
What is happening is their worse nightmare and I am sure an absolute shock. They threw everything at the Sussexes to make sure that we would not be here. But Meghan and Harry survived and are thriving and do not need the BRF’s support.
I do believe that they are angry though and wondering what can be done.
Previously I never believed the conspiracy theories about Diana’s death, but after these last four years I do.
I hope that Harry and Meghan have the very best security for them and their loved ones.
Is it just me or is the tire of that helicopter flat?
at least there aren’t five wheels photoshopped in.
LMAO! Zing!
Charles should immediately send Will to commonwealth countries to try an win them back, starting with Nigeria. It would be hilarious!
ITA! I’d love to see it!
Every furious rant that Will (and possibly Charles) puts out through their rabid media mouthpieces makes it abundantly clear what their issue is. The monarchy is a joke. It is smoke and mirrors. It is not “work” by any definition of the word. To equate activities such as receiving gifts and attending welcome ceremonies to work on the part of the royals is unbelievable.
What Will and Charles are really angry about is the Nigerian people and government were shown to be more gracious hosts than the UK. This isn’t about Harry and Meghan masquerading as “working royals” because that is clearly an oxymoron. It’s about the fact that Nigeria received Harry and Meghan well and treated them with dignity and respect, something the less civilized UK can not claim.
Christopher Wilson compared Nigeria to Nazi Germany on Twitter. The tweet is down, but not before the Nigerian press saw and reacted to it. Sussexsquadforever on YouTube is showing the reaction of actual reporters to these comments on her channel.
Link below is where I watched Nigerian reaction. Christopher Wilson is racist idiot obviously, claiming the reaction to his tweet couldn’t possibly have been anticipated 🙄 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ioe5sasjnws
I would love it if all the Commonwealth countries that don’t have Charles as their head of state announced en masse that they are leaving the Commonwealth due to the racism on display from the royal family and the British press.
To paraphrase Meghan and Harry: Service is universal, bitches! 😁
The invitation was based on Nigeria’s IG experience and hope to host in the future. And it was personal for Meghan after finding out her Nigerian heritage. It had nothing to do with royals ‘touring’ an CW country. The derangers just have to frame it that way in order to criticize. They could have spent the whole visit called just Harry and Meghan; it wouldn’t have made one bit of difference.
Very true. And if the gossip columns are trying to play some angle that the Sussexes could be compromised somehow by accepting gifts, what would they be able to trade? The BRF has made it clear that they aren’t talking to the Sussexes so it’s not like they would promise an audience with the king. Now maybe Cam’s kids do this. And we all know how much the BM likes to project.
First of all they were never fully paid up royals seeing that they never wanted to pay for Meghan. Two) cry more🤣🤣🤣
Chuck and Willy believe their own press. They aren’t duds, no, the Sussexes are unfairly trying to appear as working royals and stealing a spotlight which should ALWAYS shine on them. They believe that if H&M didn’t ever make an appearance for the rest of their lives then Chuck and Willy would shine. But it just isn’t so.
“A royal expert.” I do wonder with these royal expert stories whether this is really happening or is the whole thing just invented by the “Expert.”
The Foreign Office must have NOTHING exciting planned for the Left Behinds. They are BIG mad that Harry & Meghan are being wined and dined by the countries they think are theirs 😅 Just like the Sussexes, they don’t want anything to do with you. Thoughts and prayers…
Exactly they have nothing. Who knows when/if Kate can be sent on a tour and the reality is that every tour that CC or WK do from now (if they happen) will be compared to Nigeria.
Here’s what I personally got from H&M’s visit to Nigeria (if I leave any feelings out of it). The Nigerian military was represented at the IG in Germany and saw what is possible with the relationships forged between the competitors from all of these different countries. They saw the very real advantages to their competitors and their hope for their futures. They saw that they could get international attention and increase their visibility in the world–for example, more tourism.
I saw that H&M placed the spotlight on IG and the charities that Archewell is supporting and continuing the work that Meghan is passionate about–women and girls and giving them role models for their future.
Now, if I add emotion into it, I think Nigeria embraced Meghan because she proudly claimed her Nigerian heritage–which she should! I’m white so I don’t have that hole in my heritage that the generations of black and brown people have because their ancestor(s) was abducted and enslaved. The Nigerians were HAPPY to claim her as their own. That was clear throughout. I have no doubt that if Harry was a different type of person–like his father and brother–he would not have gotten the warm welcome that he received.
Other than at the beginning when God Save the King was played, this had nothing to do with the brf. I tend to think that this was played for Harry and not King Snubby, but why would anyone be up in arms about someone saying God save the King?
As others have said before, the Sussexes GIVE to the countries they visit. I can’t wait to discover if any of the service members Harry visited in the hospital will be part of IG in 2025. The morale boost he gave them is very real. Too bad the brf couldn’t give the same by attending the 10-year anniversary in the UK.
The brf continued to think they had the power in this relationship. I believe the Spencers and Nigeria have taught them differently.
Yes Charles and Camilla were deluded into thinking they got rid of the afffection for Diana the world still has. This past weekend showed that she exist through Harry and he is Diana’s true heir and that she is beloved as ever. It must bother him and Camilla that people see Diana in Harry and that it can never be erased.
They’re both insane if they think people all over the world would forget about Diana, and she was loved.
Outside the UK, no one gives a Fu&@ck about CC.
“They visited wounded soldiers”…that’s the whole point of Invictus, are they even serious??
They feel so threatened they even refuse to acknowledge they went there on official business for Invictus and charities they support.
But since all the RF did was shake hands and feeling self important without doing a thing they really can’t understand huh.
Let me get this straight, according to Tom Quinn ONLY if you are a member of the BRF can you be entertained, visit schools, visit injured servicemen, if you are invited guests . Quinn overlooks one important point, H&M were invited by representatives of an independent country that does not require the permission of the BRF or the British government. Nigeria can, without permission of the BRF, can choose how they will entertain their guests with cultural events, and banquets.
As the likes of Quinn remind us on a regular basis H&M are no longer working royals he should not be surprised that they decide, without permission of the BRF, what invitations they will accept or not.
W&K need to take lessons on how to make a visit successful.
Yes, apparently everyone is doing it wrong. Silly celebrities!
You know Huevo is big mad that Meghan was honored as African royalty. Only Huevo can be royalty in Africa, everyone knows that!! He claimed Africa as his. How dare his brother and SIL go to HIS country!
When H&M stepped down as working royals, the Queen said “it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.” She specified military appointments and Royal Patronages and explicitly listed those in the palace statement. They were allowed to keep their private patronages.
She overstepped … H&M pushed back immediately, with their “Service is Universal” response. They were clear from the outset that not being “Working Royals” would not stop their life of service. KC and PoW are throwing a temper tantrum because H&M are doing exactly what they said they would do. Press Coverage, Travel and Event planning aren’t exclusive to royalty.
Exactly. They don’t own any of this. It just shows the BRF what they could have had and that is part of why they are upset/unhinged. The BRF f’d up and until they admit that they were wrong, they will continue to F up. Everyone else (all the patronages) are left with the killjoy klub. The ones that make everything stiff and ceremonial. The ones that are more concerned about their place in the situation than the people they are supposed to be supporting.
🎯
You reap what you sow Royal family .
You didn’t want their star power , charisma and obvious love for each other outshining your miserable lot .
You smeared and bullied them out .
Still they rise and show what you lost .
May you all rot in the hell of your own making.
I wonder if the irony that they are the ones referring to it as a “royal tour” has struck them yet. This is what they wished the reaction to Willy Boy and KitKat would be. The only thing they succeeded in doing was bringing back the 1930’s and getting their pink slip on live TV. They are flailing and the Rota has no sway outside of their myopic little world. Charles can’t stop them from going from anywhere and as long as countries want to host Invictus, they will host Harry and Meghan. Too bad so sad, Chuckles.
Perhaps a few items of Nigerian cloth or clothing could be sold on Meghan’s website with a large portion of the proceeds going to charities in Nigeria that she and Harry select. Could also provide links to similar Nigerian-owned websites selling a broader selection of things. That would provide money for specific charities and income for Nigerians.
Do we know what the purpose of M&H’s trip was?
And what would the purpose of a Royal trip be?
“Except the Windsors can’t figure out a way to stop the Sussexes so they’re just sitting around bitching and moaning”
Yep! Bitching, moaning complaining is what they do the Best. They do Nothing to enhance or try to present themselves as inspirational. Nothing at all.
The leftovers and their BM allies look like complete Losers to the rest of the world.