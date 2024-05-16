In Touch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck are ‘headed for a divorce’ & Ben’s not to blame

Jennifer Lopez has been stepping out solo a lot lately. For weeks, she’s been photographed without her husband in New York and LA. I’ve sort of quietly noted all of the photos and just thought “well, Jennifer and Ben Affleck have different things going on, they’re not joined at the hip.” It doesn’t really help that J.Lo is in a weird place professionally at the moment. Jennifer’s “This Is Me… Now” projects were flops and her attempt to organize a tour around the album flopped too, although there is some kind of “greatest hits” tour coming. There’s a lot of hate for J.Lo on TikTok too and… I don’t know, the vibe is off somewhere. I’m not sure the weird vibes are coming from her marriage, but In Touch Weekly is claiming that Ben and Jen are on the rocks and headed for divorce.

Ben Affleck has hit a breaking point with Jennifer Lopez and has “moved out” of the home they share, a source exclusively tells In Touch. “The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider dishes. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” Fans have noticed that Ben and Jennifer have been spending increasing amounts of time apart in recent weeks. The actor did not attend the Met Gala with his wife on May 6, despite her important position as co-chair of the event. Ben’s official excuse for missing the Met Gala was that he was busy filming The Accountant 2, but In Touch’s source says he “decided to call it quits” on his marriage to the A-list singer. “He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” the insider adds. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.” Unfortunately, compromising ended up being harder than the couple thought. “They waited almost two decades to get back together, but in the end, they just couldn’t make it work,” the insider explains. “They both said they’d matured and learned from their mistakes, but some of the bigger issues that tore them apart the first time remained the same.”

Lord, I hope this isn’t true. They waited so long, they’re in such a different place in their lives than the first go-around, I want to believe that this is just about two people with busy schedules. The thing about real estate is weird too, because Jennifer has been looking at other houses, but I think that’s just her thing? She likes real estate, she likes looking at houses, she and Ben couldn’t decide on a new house for two years. Like… if Bennifer splits again, I will be so sad. These two Leos are perfect for each other.