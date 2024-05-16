In Touch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck are ‘headed for a divorce’ & Ben’s not to blame

Jennifer Lopez has been stepping out solo a lot lately. For weeks, she’s been photographed without her husband in New York and LA. I’ve sort of quietly noted all of the photos and just thought “well, Jennifer and Ben Affleck have different things going on, they’re not joined at the hip.” It doesn’t really help that J.Lo is in a weird place professionally at the moment. Jennifer’s “This Is Me… Now” projects were flops and her attempt to organize a tour around the album flopped too, although there is some kind of “greatest hits” tour coming. There’s a lot of hate for J.Lo on TikTok too and… I don’t know, the vibe is off somewhere. I’m not sure the weird vibes are coming from her marriage, but In Touch Weekly is claiming that Ben and Jen are on the rocks and headed for divorce.
Ben Affleck has hit a breaking point with Jennifer Lopez and has “moved out” of the home they share, a source exclusively tells In Touch.
“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider dishes. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”
Fans have noticed that Ben and Jennifer have been spending increasing amounts of time apart in recent weeks. The actor did not attend the Met Gala with his wife on May 6, despite her important position as co-chair of the event. Ben’s official excuse for missing the Met Gala was that he was busy filming The Accountant 2, but In Touch’s source says he “decided to call it quits” on his marriage to the A-list singer.
“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” the insider adds. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”
Unfortunately, compromising ended up being harder than the couple thought. “They waited almost two decades to get back together, but in the end, they just couldn’t make it work,” the insider explains. “They both said they’d matured and learned from their mistakes, but some of the bigger issues that tore them apart the first time remained the same.”
[From In Touch Weekly]
Lord, I hope this isn’t true. They waited so long, they’re in such a different place in their lives than the first go-around, I want to believe that this is just about two people with busy schedules. The thing about real estate is weird too, because Jennifer has been looking at other houses, but I think that’s just her thing? She likes real estate, she likes looking at houses, she and Ben couldn’t decide on a new house for two years. Like… if Bennifer splits again, I will be so sad. These two Leos are perfect for each other.
Apparently it’s a slow news week. In Touch is a particularly low tier tabloid and there is no way they have a reliable source. They probably had this article queued up for months to fill empty space when they need it. Next, the “romantic reconciliation“ article about how they’ve decided to try again and how Ben/Jen is desperate to save their marriage. Yawn.
Making movies takes a huge amount of work and I’m sure Ben is just involved with a project and will be seen again at Jen’s gigs in a few months.
Exactly. It will be a sad day when I believe anything In Touch has to say.
I will be bummed if they can’t make it work this time, but the vibe has definitely been weird.
Leos are exhausting. I can’t imagine two of them in the same house. Who’s going to clap?
As a fellow Leo I find this wickedly funny. 😊
Astrology fascinates me, I am a Capricorn and I have no idea what zodiac signs I should be looking for.
I’m a Leo with a cancer moon, and I find a lot of Leo’s exhausting
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Brilliant Agnes – thank you, I’m going to laugh about that for days! I do love Fire signs though.
I hope this story is not true. Both Ben and Jennifer are nice decent people and I hope they can work out their differences. But in case they get divorced, they should never marry again, especially Jennifer. How many times can you try something that you are not built for? Getting married and divorce over and over again is devastating in so many levels. In the United States conservative Christian groups use high rate of divorce as ammo to knock down liberal people.
I don’t think I’d ever call Ben nice or decent. He seems to be an okay dad now but he’s treated the women in his life terribly between his addictions and cheating.
Wow there, we are not going to put limits on women because conservatives use women’s freedoms as ammo.
I don’t believe this at all.
The vibe is weird, but I think it’s due to Jennifer’s projects not taking off.
Ben not attending the MET Gala didn’t strike me as weird, it doesn’t seem like his scene.
Noooooo! I’m sadly invested in both. I hope it’s not true. I am mostly invested in jlo, she worked harder than everyone, had loads of trash talk about her for years, treated Ike garbage. I know a person who was a dancer for her for years and not easy but not horrible. Anyway, this makes me sad if true.
I hope it’s not true but if it is, these 2 leos were never gonna make it! Benny boy is an accomplished pro at what he does, of course jen too and both probably are so hard headed and entitled little divas unable to compromise at this point in their lives. At 50+ with kids and a full life behind, locked-in habits and full of money on both sides? They couldn’t make it the 1st time, probably wont happen again even if there’s real love for one another. If it’s not true, it’s only a matter of time! Im not invested in this one.
Not sure I believe this—I saw the “house hunting” pix but assumed she was just scouting locations for a new video or something. That being said, Ben always has that “just not into her” vibe when we see them together….
Even though I’m skeptical they’ll last long term, for some reason this seems like a reach? He definitely doesn’t do every red carpet with her, and is filming currently. Isn’t he also giving her space to do her self-promotion thing? It hasn’t actually been that long since they’ve been on a red carpet together. And there are others who go much longer without that type of publicity. Who knows, though.