Oh, now they’re mad that the Sussexes get to keep all of their Nigerian gifts

Prince Harry and Princess Meghan’s Nigerian trip was special for so many reasons: their charisma, their amazing schedule of events, the flawless execution, the prioritization of their security and safety, and most of all, the reception they received. Nigerians were so pleased to meet Harry and Meghan, so pleased to spend time with them and welcome them (especially Meghan) to the country. Everywhere the Sussexes went, at every single event, they were given beautiful and thoughtful gifts of clothing, jewelry, paintings, pieces of art and more. The gifts came from individuals, charities and organizations. The Sussexes get to keep all of it too, because it wasn’t a royal tour, remember? Well, that’s just one more thing for the British media to throw a tantrum about.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry underwent a three-day tour of Nigeria last weekend and certainly didn’t leave empty-handed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were given over 20 special gifts during their visit and they were able to take them home after no longer having to follow royal protocol. The couple were showered with an array of presents, including jewellery, artwork and clothing.

Usually royal protocol means family members can’t accept some gifts given to them during visits. The official royal policy states that gifts from individuals not known to the royals are to be refused “where there are concerns about the propriety or motives of the donor or the gift itself.” Gifts that can be accepted are flowers, food and books, if they cost less than £150.

It adds: “In all cases, and particularly on official overseas trips, organisations and individuals should be discouraged from offering extravagant gifts, i.e. gifts of high monetary value. Whilst always remaining sensitive to local custom, Households should explore alternative gestures of goodwill during preliminary discussions about engagements.”

In terms of gifts offered by commercial enterprises in the UK, they should “normally be declined, unless they are offered as a souvenir of an official visit to the enterprises’ premises, to mark a Royal marriage or other special personal occasion.” The policy states: “When gifts are accepted, the consent of the Member of The Royal Family should be contingent upon the enterprise undertaking not to exploit the gift for commercial purposes.”

All presents that are accepted by the royal family are logged on a strict royal record, with many being housed under the Royal Collection or placed on a loan with a reputable organisation. While Prince William and Kate Middleton will have to follow the strict guidelines for any royal tours they do, Meghan and Harry have more freedom.

During the trip, Prince Harry was gifted two paintings – one of his late mum, Princess Diana, and another of him and Meghan. He also was given clothing, including a traditional Nigerian waistcoat and a Hula cap. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex watched a volleyball match take place, they were then given traditional scarves that boasted the colours of the Nigerian flag. They also got complete Nigerian outfits and personalised T-shirts which read “Harry Dreams Big” and “Meghan Dreams Big.” Meghan received a shawl to match her gorgeous, yellow Carolina Herrera gown on the final day of the tour. She also was given some beautiful traditional Nigerian coral drop earrings and the Sussexes also got some wooden beaded necklaces.