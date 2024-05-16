Oh, now they’re mad that the Sussexes get to keep all of their Nigerian gifts

Prince Harry and Princess Meghan’s Nigerian trip was special for so many reasons: their charisma, their amazing schedule of events, the flawless execution, the prioritization of their security and safety, and most of all, the reception they received. Nigerians were so pleased to meet Harry and Meghan, so pleased to spend time with them and welcome them (especially Meghan) to the country. Everywhere the Sussexes went, at every single event, they were given beautiful and thoughtful gifts of clothing, jewelry, paintings, pieces of art and more. The gifts came from individuals, charities and organizations. The Sussexes get to keep all of it too, because it wasn’t a royal tour, remember? Well, that’s just one more thing for the British media to throw a tantrum about.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry underwent a three-day tour of Nigeria last weekend and certainly didn’t leave empty-handed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were given over 20 special gifts during their visit and they were able to take them home after no longer having to follow royal protocol. The couple were showered with an array of presents, including jewellery, artwork and clothing.
Usually royal protocol means family members can’t accept some gifts given to them during visits. The official royal policy states that gifts from individuals not known to the royals are to be refused “where there are concerns about the propriety or motives of the donor or the gift itself.” Gifts that can be accepted are flowers, food and books, if they cost less than £150.
It adds: “In all cases, and particularly on official overseas trips, organisations and individuals should be discouraged from offering extravagant gifts, i.e. gifts of high monetary value. Whilst always remaining sensitive to local custom, Households should explore alternative gestures of goodwill during preliminary discussions about engagements.”
In terms of gifts offered by commercial enterprises in the UK, they should “normally be declined, unless they are offered as a souvenir of an official visit to the enterprises’ premises, to mark a Royal marriage or other special personal occasion.” The policy states: “When gifts are accepted, the consent of the Member of The Royal Family should be contingent upon the enterprise undertaking not to exploit the gift for commercial purposes.”
All presents that are accepted by the royal family are logged on a strict royal record, with many being housed under the Royal Collection or placed on a loan with a reputable organisation. While Prince William and Kate Middleton will have to follow the strict guidelines for any royal tours they do, Meghan and Harry have more freedom.
During the trip, Prince Harry was gifted two paintings – one of his late mum, Princess Diana, and another of him and Meghan. He also was given clothing, including a traditional Nigerian waistcoat and a Hula cap. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex watched a volleyball match take place, they were then given traditional scarves that boasted the colours of the Nigerian flag. They also got complete Nigerian outfits and personalised T-shirts which read “Harry Dreams Big” and “Meghan Dreams Big.” Meghan received a shawl to match her gorgeous, yellow Carolina Herrera gown on the final day of the tour. She also was given some beautiful traditional Nigerian coral drop earrings and the Sussexes also got some wooden beaded necklaces.
Even during the tour, people were joking about how much extra luggage the Sussexes would need to haul all of their gifts back to Montecito. What does the Sun expect? For Harry and Meghan to send all of the gifts to jolly olde England so they can sit in some dusty room? Incidentally, the “royals can’t accept gifts” rule is always broken – Camilla has gotten so much jewelry from the Saudi royal house, they basically had to bend the gift rules forever. Charles also clearly takes bribes and accepts literal suitcases full of cash, for “charity.” In exchange for which, he provides knighthoods. Princess Kate also loves some gifts and freebies, especially jewelry.
Harry and Meghan with all their gifts from Nigeria 🇳🇬🥹😍#HarryandMeghaninNigeria
— Bentpink (@Bentpink1) May 12, 2024
I love how Meghan allowed herself to enjoy and take in all the love that was showered on her on this trip, like the fact that she wasted no time in wearing some of the gifts she received ( the Aso Oke and coral earrings) I love her.🥹🥹🥹#HarryandMeghaninNigeria 🇳🇬
— A M A R A (@cuteahmah) May 13, 2024
Are we supposed to be outraged by this?
I loved allll of Meghan’s looks but that blue skirt was absolutely stunning…paired with the white blouse it was *chef’s kiss*
That outfit might be one of my all-time favorite looks for Meghan, because the fact that she just threw it together on the fly really cemented in my mind how effortlessly chic she is.
I just can’t with the hypocrisy, the double standards, the pettiness of it all. Harry and Meghan were not given expensive jewels such as diamond necklaces or tiaras (Meghan would look fabulous with them on). The BM are so prejudiced against the Sussexes
I try not to give the garbage tabloids clicks but I did skim through this article and couldn’t help but notice they didn’t include any pictures of the Harry and Diana portrait. I’m sure Billy the Basher would be infuriated Since he claimed all of Africa already, claiming sole ownership of Diana is probably next.
William censored his mother’s interview and called her paranoid.
lol. So, they want them not to get any taxpayer support, but also to follow all the rules set for those who get supported by taxpayers. So salty.
They’re acting like Harry and Meghan got millions in gifts when it’s probably just a few thousand. Besides the working Royals always keep expensive jewelry and art and other products from tours and companies.
Yep. The Guardian explained it all more than a year ago in articles in their investigative reporting series on the RF called “The Cost of the Crown.” Here are a couple:
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/apr/07/what-are-the-rules-on-gifts-for-the-royal-family
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/apr/14/official-jewellery-gifts-to-royals-worth-80m-are-not-in-national-collection
Enjoy your gifts. Montecito 14M mansion won’t be big enough they’ll have to rent more space
How in the world could they write that story with a straight face without including Charles’ suitcases full of cash?! That is so disingenuous. It would be a refreshing note of honesty if the BM just took out a front page add stating, “Dear Sussexes, we miss you. We can’t quit you. We’re sorry” instead of these absurd columns.
Ah, but the loophole is “concerns about the motives of the donor.” If Charles doesn’t have any concerns about the motives behind a suitcase full of cash, then it’s perfectly all right.
💯! This bags of cash and all of the jewelry Camzilla receives (not to mention the missing crown jewelry that either she or the disappeared wife stole!) needs to be mentioned in any article about royals receiving gifts. And speaking of gifts, I think Meghan’s gift of letting her wedding dress be displayed (and earning money for that nasty institution) needs to end! I know she’s not petty like me but I’d ask for that to be returned to me immediately.
Bitta, bitta, bitta. Reasons they’re mad include:
: Meghan’s shoulders
: Meghan’s back
: Meghan and Harry holding hands
: Meghan and Harry getting gifts
: Meghan celebrating her heritage
: Meghan and Harry traveling
: Meghan and Harry shaking hands and taking selfies
: Meghan wearing her own clothes
: Meghan wearing her gifts
These folks cannot be serious. Meghan (we know it’s not Harry because they’re ready to write his redemption story) makes them so mad because she will not be broken. That must be infuriating for Salty Isle. Meanwhile they worship a cruel and incestuous class/system that will never accept them and they will never benefit from. Why would I want to be someone’s princess when I can be my own QUEEN?
lol! I wrote something similar below. The obsession is REAL!
They constantly want to have it both ways. They can’t be nobodies who shouldn’t have been invited because they aren’t ” working” royals, AND should break the rules of hospitality and not accept gifts as private citizens because of royal rules. They just sound bitter that they were genuinely received with pleasure and they know the others are just tolerated. Also I’m sure if they felt it would be improper or if they felt a gift was too extravagant they would either politely and privately declined, or donated it.
Hahhaha salty tears. Tomorrow it will be about their gifts being inferior to what the royals get. The diamonds Camilla gets are so much better than Meghan’s coral earrings.
It’s amazing England ever gets anything done with the amount of time they spend monitoring every 👏🏽 single 👏🏽thing👏🏽 the Sussexes do! They’re constantly “worrying” or harassing or scolding or begging the Sussexes to return or reminding them they’re not welcome or obsessing over bare shoulders/car doors/gifts/hand holding/and jam that I’m shocked anyone has time to go to school or work. How is their economy still running? Oh wait. How is there any empty newspaper space to write about the Leftover Royals? Oh wait.
That entire country needs an intervention! Please take note, Salty Isle: they’re just not that into you. It’s over. They won, you lost. You tried to bury them but you forgot they were a seed.
“That entire country needs an intervention!” Co-sign.
I love that they were showered with gifts. They deserved every gift that they received. Harry and Meg are private citizens and they no longer report to the crown. Salt isle can cry more.
The official royal policy states that gifts from individuals not known to the royals are to be refused “where there are concerns about the propriety or motives of the donor or the gift itself.”
Does anyone else remember when there were people on here insisting in 2019 that she could not accept babyshower gifts? It kind of sounds like she is allowed to accept babyshower gifts.
It also sounds like if this had been a royal tour that most of the items they were gifted on the trip are gifts they would have been allowed to personally keep .
Boo hoo.
They “underwent” a tour? You undergo a root canal, not a tour. Think of the hysterics the derangers would have if they were given (and accepted) bags of cash. 😆😂
(I guess you could say that Caribbean tour of W&K was something that was “undergone” but that was an exception to the rule.)
It wasn’t to long ago we witnessed WanK getting new iPhones 📱 so the “no gifts” is just another made up story to attack the Sussex’s. It’s getting old and the tactics they use have been predictable for awhile. I love the blue wrap skirt she was gifted and wore.. I spent yesterday morning on Etsy looking for a similar one and found it from a Nigerian shop. I have it bookmarked for my birthday wish list. So many wonderful things about this trip are being shared and reported on then you have the isle of hate, the BRF and their propaganda team are really tarnishing the worldwide view of the entire country.
How on earth will they fit all those gifts in their eleventy billion bathrooms?
Hoes can stay mad. They wanted them broken, they pushed them out, and they got exactly what they wanted. Newsflash, Meghan and Harry aren’t bound by their rules anymore. So, like, they have no place to complain about this.
On another note, One of the charities they partnered with is Giants of Africa(a charity started by the Toronto Raptors President, Masai Ujiri. There work focuses on leadership through sport(and just black leadership more generally), I follow them through different channels since I have been to several of their events. They had an amazing video about their work and the Sussexes visit on their linkedin that they shared out yesterday. Worth checking out if you are unfamiliar with their work or if you are just interested.
Derangers constantly try to get something on the sussexes even studying tax rules
Speaking of dust, “royal protocol” was dusted off and placed back on the shelves, the day Harry married a black woman. Please show me when they’ve ever used that for any other royal. The Guardian has written extensively about all the stolen, umm “missing”, gifts and jewelry from the palaces. No other BM outlets have said a peep. Puhleez! One minute Harry and Meghan are not royals so therefore they don’t serve to be treated like the others; next is they are royals, therefore, protocol. Also, let’s see the accounting of all the reported gifts of nonworking royals like Zara and that sponge she’s married to.