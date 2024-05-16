“David Copperfield is being accused of serial assault & misconduct” links
  • May 16, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The David Copperfield-sexual misconduct rumors have been around for years, but now more of his victims are coming forward. [Pajiba]
Taylor Swift changed & updated the Eras Tour. [Buzzfeed]
Would you buy this fan art? LOL. [OMG Blog]
What the hell? Just… what the hell. [Jezebel]
Are people still into Charlie Hunnam or nah? [JustJared]
People are still freaking out about that King Charles portrait. [Socialite Life]
Andrew Scott in a tight henley? Yes. [LaineyGossip]
Updates on The Last of Us Season 2. [Hollywood Life]
South Park will tackle the Ozempic craze. [Seriously OMG]
More fashion from Cannes. [RCFA]

10 Responses to ““David Copperfield is being accused of serial assault & misconduct” links”

  1. Kitten says:
    May 16, 2024 at 12:39 pm

    So not surprising. Dude always seemed like a total creep.

    • Michael says:
      May 16, 2024 at 2:20 pm

      Agreed. I have never seen his performance but he has always given off “creep face” to me

    • Colleen says:
      May 16, 2024 at 5:49 pm

      I’m kind of embarrassed to say that I was a huge fan. My family (3 younger sisters and parents) used to watch all his specials together. We loved him. I also saw him in Vegas because of my lifelong fan-dom. I feel ill that I supported someone who abused women.

      • Colleen says:
        May 16, 2024 at 5:50 pm

        I’m older though (49) so his specials were prime TV viewing. Eww, I just feel so gross.

  2. OliviaOne says:
    May 16, 2024 at 1:10 pm

    Is anyone really shocked about this?
    Wasn’t he mentioned in lawsuits in the past and Claudia Shiffer was supposed to be some front to up his popularity and bookings?

  3. Bumblebee says:
    May 16, 2024 at 1:30 pm

    Yeah, the jezebel article about the anti-arbortion terrorists is horrifying. They should lock them all up. Not just the leader for 5 years. Now she will encourage them from jail.

  4. Relly says:
    May 16, 2024 at 4:09 pm

    Oh boy, can’t wait for South Park to make fat jokes. I’m sure they’ll approach this issue in a nuanced and respectful matter.

  5. Kate says:
    May 16, 2024 at 4:26 pm

    Charlie Hunnam is a doting cat dad so he’s always a yes for me.

  6. la isla bonita says:
    May 16, 2024 at 10:09 pm

    I like Charlie Hunnam. He is very handsome and afaik he is a nice guy. I don’t like him enough to watch the mediocre movies he usually stars in tho lol

    btw, anyone else watching AMC’s Interview with the Vampire S2? The show is SO GOOD! AMC hasn’t renewed it yet for a third season and I’m worried 🙁

  7. Scorpio says:
    May 17, 2024 at 12:46 am

    I genuinely thought the man was cancelled years ago. Has he been lying low to avoid notice or did people just stop going to his shows cause his magic was no longer popular.

