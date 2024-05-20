Is Queen Camilla’s fury the reason why King Charles will skip his godson’s wedding?

Over the weekend, the Times of London reported that Prince William will attend Hugh Grosvenor’s June 7 wedding and that William will be an usher. The Grosvenors are well-connected to the monarchy – Hugh is friendly with both Prince William and Harry, Hugh is King Charles’s godson, and Hugh is godfather to both Prince Archie and Prince George. The Windsors and the Grovesnors invite each other to weddings, funerals, memorials, christenings, etc. Well, the Times also reported that William is basically the only Windsor attending Hugh’s wedding. Considering Hugh, the Duke of Westminster, is basically the only person richer and more powerful than the Windsors, it feels notable. King Charles will likely skip his godson’s wedding, as will the Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla. So what’s the backstory? According to the Mail, it’s all because of a “snub” in 2004.
Prince William is set to be an usher at his friend the Duke of Westminster’s wedding but King Charles won’t attend amid rumours of tension over a past Queen Camilla ‘snub’. Prince Harry is also expected to miss the event over worries his attendance may cause family awkwardness which could overshadow his friend Hugh Grosvenor, and his bride-to-be, Olivia Henson’s big day on June 7.
The King and Queen will miss the ‘society wedding of the year’, over claims they have not forgotten about what happened at the 2004 wedding of Hugh’s sister. They turned down their invitations at the time to Lady Tamara Grosvenor and Edward van Cutsem’s wedding, which was held at the same venue as the duke’s upcoming wedding: Chester Cathedral.
Camilla Parker Bowles, as she was then, had been told that she would not be allowed to sit with Prince Charles and would instead be seated several rows back and be made to arrive separately. This was because of royal protocol since Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip attended the ceremony, along with Princes William and Harry.
Tensions were heightened by reports that Emilie van Cutsem, the groom’s mother, and Camilla had fallen out after each is alleged to have criticised the behaviour of the other’s children. Charles ultimately excused himself from the event with just days to go, saying he had to visit Warminster barracks to meet the families of soldiers serving in Iraq. Camilla was described as ‘otherwise engaged’. According to royal author Sarah Bradford, Camilla was so infuriated that she told Charles the status quo was no longer acceptable. Their own engagement was announced three months later.
The King, who is Grosvenor’s godfather, is still undergoing cancer treatment and will be travelling to France the day before the ceremony next month with the Queen and Prince William to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy.
Another aspect of the upcoming wedding that has been the talk of the town for months is why Prince Harry may have turned down an invitation from his old friend. Now friends of the Royal Family think they have solved the mystery, claiming that Prince Harry refused to attend when he discovered his brother William had been given a prominent role.
Re: Harry’s non-attendance… back in December, after Prince William’s office made a big f–king deal about how Hugh snubbed Harry for a wedding invitation, sources told Page Six that Hugh actually did invite the Sussexes but they declined, and Harry and Hugh spoke about it. It’s not about William being an usher. William needs to stop centering himself in stories about the Duke of Westminster’s wedding, it’s tacky as f–k.
As for the infamous story of the 2004 wedding… lol. I remember Tina Brown backing up that story in her reporting too, saying that Camilla basically forced Charles to propose after that because she was so sick of being treated like a dirty little secret, the side chick who was not really welcome at these exclusive events. Reportedly, Charles was still hesitant but he did propose and Camilla got what she wanted. Now, is Camilla still mad about the 2004 wedding? Probably. But I don’t believe that Charles would miss his godson’s wedding just because Camilla is still furious. It sounds like Charles has other reasons (probably including his trip to Normandy one day before the wedding) and Camilla is telling people that Charles will skip Hugh’s wedding out of loyalty to her. Camilla really is a piece of work.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
She holds grudges. She won she undermined Diana. Charles divorced Diana. She married charles. Helped cause the feud between William and harry though Wil liam did much of the work. She got to be queen by title not queen consort. If this story is true she is never satisfied and wants to get even for perceived slights. Charles of course holds grudges too
Yes, C&C are both terrible grudge holders and also, I don’t think Charles gives a hoot about the British aristocrats. They must not be dropping off enough grocery bags full of cash to keep his attention. Remember Lord Puffinstuff or whoever lamenting he wasn’t invited to the coronation and wasn’t going to get to dust off his carriage?
Charles doesn’t need to keep them happy if they are not paying him or his “charities “. What are they going to do? Become anti-monarchists?
Grudge holders is an understatement – look what he has done to Harry!
They both hold grudges. They are both like a couple of kids who get mad and then stay mad at whoever they think has caused them some hurt. Look what they both are doing to Harry and his family.
Pretty sure Camilla’s entire life is just a grudge. The RF implied she was too much of a sl*t to marry Charles and she’s spent every day since plotting to destroy them for that slight.
I have this recurring thought that Camilla might have been secretly working toward a republic for the last 40+ years.
PH attended QE’s funeral and KC’s Con. PW had a “role” in both of those. Are readers and “writers” at the DM incapable of logical thought? My question would be if the van Cutsems snubbed Cam or if QE and PP said no to her being seated with them.
Come on now, Equality, you know the Fail’s readers and “writers” are incapable of logical (or rational or fair or non-racist) thoughts. They lie by the hour and contradict themselves daily.
Well, Elizabeth wasn’t sold on Camilla – I can’t imagine that she’d have wanted them to break royal protocol just to accommodate the side-piece.
And LOL that royal friends have “solved” the mystery of what was already known 6 months ago. Seriously, William is such a tool – “I’m going to be an usher! I’m going to be an usher to a multi-billionaire!!” Have some dignity, man.
It was the QUEEN who insisted Camilla couldn’t sit beside her, Philip and Charles as she was a side piece (and marriage destroyer) back in 2004, and Gerald Grosvenor who organised the wedding for his sister bowed to that decision. THAT’S why the Rottweiler was to be positioned several rows behind the Royal family. Then Camilla kicked off about that, Charles dithered as always, and only FINALLY declined the invitation to attend FIVE days before the event. As someone who lives in Chester and is of an age to remember the furore all this caused at the time I can categorically state this is the reason Charles and Camilla are refusing to attend Hugh’s wedding, not the excuse of work beforehand. Still stings after 20 years, that rebuff by the real Queen, doesn’t it Camilla?
Seems like she’s projecting with her anger directed at “Hughie” instead of the queen. The article makes it sound like it was royal “protocol” due to the queen and Philip being there that forced the separate seating arrangements.
Anyway, regardless of whose protocol it was, I’m not surprised that pile of cigarette ashes in a dress is still holding a grudge and keeping Chuckles from attending his own godson’s wedding.
Chefs kiss and gold stars for including that photo of Camilla appearing to sport a set of horns. Tally ho.
The choice of pictures on this site is always flawless.
I’m glad I’m not the only one that immediately thought *chefs kiss* when seeing the horse ear photo. The dedication they have at finding sassy photos like this is truly a work of art.
The queen did not allow Camilla to sit with Charles William and harry at one of her jubilee events. Camilla had to sit a few rows back. Public opinion caused Camilla to back out of the Diana memorial service. This even after the wedding to Charles
Allegedly the queen thought Camilla should have had a diplomatic illness and said no to the invite.
I remember this well. Smh smh smh. It’s always been odd to me that Cams has always leaned into being a wicked stepmother. I can’t believe she doesn’t have anything else to do with her time.
Are we surprised – the woman knows how to hold a grudge.
So incandescent William and Camzilla are running to the press and showing their whole so they can make the wedding of a long-time and very close family friend all about their petty jealousies and insecurities? They come off looking worse with every article.
It’s so wild that they just. cannot. help. themselves from looking like the completely selfish assholes that they are. They never know when to shut up or even how to be magnanimous. It’s always about them even when it’s really not and no one is asking to see their disgusting selves.
Exactly. It’s really bad form to use someone else’s wedding to get publicity for yourself but knowing the Windsors as we do, it’s not surprising.
To paraphrase Alice Roosevelt, both William and Camilla want to be the bride at every wedding, the baby at every christening, and the corpse at every funeral.
Seems like it had more to do with QE but that there also wasn’t much love between Camilla and the van cutsems over criticizing their children. Lol. Although it doesn’t say anything about the grosvenors but it’s possible they shared the same low opinion of Camilla. It’s just interesting how that past wedding is being described as a catalyst for Charles proposing to Camilla. Camilla really hates being snubbed or excluded. So in that context she really did want to queen. No one can snub the queen right? Now that’s all I want for her. Harry’s book must’ve really made her mad.
This is what stands out to me, too. Camilla was so mad at being snubbed she wanted to be Charles wife so no one could snub her.
Now she’s using the power of being queen to inflict pain via snubbing on anyone who ever looked wrong at her. Yet they tell us she “ never wanted this.” Lol. She’s the worst kind of wanting to be queen, she only wanted the power, none of the unification and responsibility.
Also I can believe she insulted someone’s kids, she insulted the president of the United States after all. That’s who she is! Rude, uncouth, drunken cigarette/tampax.
OMG just eat the f–king rich already!
This obsession with enforcing the order of precedence in a private setting is just so, so stupid. Give the Queen and Prince Philip a place of honor as the monarch and her consort if you absolutely, inexplicably MUST, whatever. Give Charles a place of honor as the future King, and allow him to sit with his very publicly-acknowledged partner (how she got to that point is irrelevant because all these aristo marriages are dysfuctional AF anyway) because he’s a family friend. Were they also separating all the unmarried non-titled guests from their partners? God, I feel so dirty that I almost want to side with Camilla on this. ALMOST. But since she’s apparently had a lifelong ambition to gain full access to these circles, f–k her, too.
And now peter Phillips brought his girlfriend who still had not gotten a divorce to a royal event . I would not feel sorry for Camilla who aids and abetted the bad behavior to meghan.she was even seen mocking Meghan holding her stomach. Charles and Camilla should be happy they got married and he stayed in line of succession. Unlike his great uncle he did not have to make a choice between marrying his partner and keeping the thrown
Edit throne
So much for the spin about Camilla never wanting anything
As I said on the other post, Charles is probably not going because he feels doesn’t have to kow tow to this family anymore now that he’s king. I would think Camilla would want to go to the wedding so that everybody could show her the respect she thinks she’s owed as Queen.
I don’t think Charles ever felt he had to kowtow to any of them. The ties of both family and blood go way back, to the Victorian era, with the Grosvenors and the Windsors. They’re hugely entangled.
The widowed Duchess, Natalia, was related to both the Queen and Philip and her mother Georgina was one of the Queen’s closest lifelong friends.
Abusers, especially narcissists abusers only get worse as they age.. they tend to be more blatant about it because they view themselves as untouchable, scary that this one really is and she now owns that Monarchy. It is the side chick revenge show now.
It is funny how in the mail comments many call this story b*llsh*t because of the frequent use of ‘it is thought’, ‘it is supossed’, etc
But if it comes to other individuals of the rf or former members it is taken for bare coin and as ultimate truth
I’m sure I read somewhere last december that Harry turned down the invitation, not because of William but because the press would pay too much attention to him and not the bride and groom, trouble is I can’t remember where I read it but I thing that sounds more like Harry than the reason offered by the press that takes the blame off them and puts it back on Harry. I shall continue to look.
If I were the bride of the richest man in England, no Camilla at my wedding would be considered a win. Now she isn’t in any of the pictures.
Peg gets to go to the wedding all by himself, without parental supervision? I wonder if he’ll cancel at the last minute. Hugh should definitely have a backup usher.
Can you just imagine how grateful this family is that the royal circus is skipping their wedding. Charles and Camilla and William and Kate, the revenge circus of dysfunctional ragers.
Queen Camilla casually entering into her revenge era.