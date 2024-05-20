Is Queen Camilla’s fury the reason why King Charles will skip his godson’s wedding?

Over the weekend, the Times of London reported that Prince William will attend Hugh Grosvenor’s June 7 wedding and that William will be an usher. The Grosvenors are well-connected to the monarchy – Hugh is friendly with both Prince William and Harry, Hugh is King Charles’s godson, and Hugh is godfather to both Prince Archie and Prince George. The Windsors and the Grovesnors invite each other to weddings, funerals, memorials, christenings, etc. Well, the Times also reported that William is basically the only Windsor attending Hugh’s wedding. Considering Hugh, the Duke of Westminster, is basically the only person richer and more powerful than the Windsors, it feels notable. King Charles will likely skip his godson’s wedding, as will the Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla. So what’s the backstory? According to the Mail, it’s all because of a “snub” in 2004.

Prince William is set to be an usher at his friend the Duke of Westminster’s wedding but King Charles won’t attend amid rumours of tension over a past Queen Camilla ‘snub’. Prince Harry is also expected to miss the event over worries his attendance may cause family awkwardness which could overshadow his friend Hugh Grosvenor, and his bride-to-be, Olivia Henson’s big day on June 7. The King and Queen will miss the ‘society wedding of the year’, over claims they have not forgotten about what happened at the 2004 wedding of Hugh’s sister. They turned down their invitations at the time to Lady Tamara Grosvenor and Edward van Cutsem’s wedding, which was held at the same venue as the duke’s upcoming wedding: Chester Cathedral. Camilla Parker Bowles, as she was then, had been told that she would not be allowed to sit with Prince Charles and would instead be seated several rows back and be made to arrive separately. This was because of royal protocol since Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip attended the ceremony, along with Princes William and Harry. Tensions were heightened by reports that Emilie van Cutsem, the groom’s mother, and Camilla had fallen out after each is alleged to have criticised the behaviour of the other’s children. Charles ultimately excused himself from the event with just days to go, saying he had to visit Warminster barracks to meet the families of soldiers serving in Iraq. Camilla was described as ‘otherwise engaged’. According to royal author Sarah Bradford, Camilla was so infuriated that she told Charles the status quo was no longer acceptable. Their own engagement was announced three months later. The King, who is Grosvenor’s godfather, is still undergoing cancer treatment and will be travelling to France the day before the ceremony next month with the Queen and Prince William to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy. Another aspect of the upcoming wedding that has been the talk of the town for months is why Prince Harry may have turned down an invitation from his old friend. Now friends of the Royal Family think they have solved the mystery, claiming that Prince Harry refused to attend when he discovered his brother William had been given a prominent role.

[From The Daily Mail]

Re: Harry’s non-attendance… back in December, after Prince William’s office made a big f–king deal about how Hugh snubbed Harry for a wedding invitation, sources told Page Six that Hugh actually did invite the Sussexes but they declined, and Harry and Hugh spoke about it. It’s not about William being an usher. William needs to stop centering himself in stories about the Duke of Westminster’s wedding, it’s tacky as f–k.

As for the infamous story of the 2004 wedding… lol. I remember Tina Brown backing up that story in her reporting too, saying that Camilla basically forced Charles to propose after that because she was so sick of being treated like a dirty little secret, the side chick who was not really welcome at these exclusive events. Reportedly, Charles was still hesitant but he did propose and Camilla got what she wanted. Now, is Camilla still mad about the 2004 wedding? Probably. But I don’t believe that Charles would miss his godson’s wedding just because Camilla is still furious. It sounds like Charles has other reasons (probably including his trip to Normandy one day before the wedding) and Camilla is telling people that Charles will skip Hugh’s wedding out of loyalty to her. Camilla really is a piece of work.