Taylor Swift released her TTPD variants on the same day as Billie Eilish’s album release

In April, Billie Eilish gave an interview to Billboard about her new album and her attempts to change the music industry and make the industry more environmental and less wasteful. One of the big headlines from Billie’s interview was that she said that too many artists are being wasteful with how many variants they do. In music parlance, “variants” are multiple versions of the same album, offered in vinyl, CD or digital. Many big artists are “gaming the system” for record sales and charting by offering twenty different variants of their albums with “new songs” or remixes or what have you. While Billie didn’t name names in the Billboard piece – because multiple artists are guilty of it – many people did think of Taylor Swift immediately. The variant issue is Taylor’s whole deal these days, it’s her modus operandi for dominating the charts and sales. She gets her Swifty army to buy the same album like twenty different times, all to get “new songs” or whatever.
Skip ahead to last week. Billie Eilish released her new album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. On the very same day, Taylor decided to drop new variants of The Tortured Poets Department, an album which had only been out for less than a month. Coincidence or conspiracy?
Earlier this year, Billie Eilish was forced to hit back after she was accused of shading Taylor Swift in comments about “wasteful” artists during an interview with Billboard. Speaking to the publication for a sustainability-centered interview, Billie criticized how normalized it has become for artists to sell multiple variants of the same album. At this point, it’s important to point out that Billie herself sells multiple vinyl variants of her albums, but they all have the exact same tracklist so that fans aren’t forced to buy every version in order to hear all of her songs. She also uses 100% recycled vinyl and scraps for each variant.
“We live in this day and age where, for some reason, it’s very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging… which ups the sales and ups the numbers and gets them more money,” she explained in the interview. “I can’t even express how wasteful it is. It is right in front of our faces, and people are just getting away with it left and right,” Billie went on. “I find it really frustrating as somebody who really goes out of my way to be sustainable and do the best that I can and try to involve everybody in my team in being sustainable — and then it’s some of the biggest artists in the world making fucking 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more.”
Taylor Swift did not publicly acknowledge any of the discourse at the time, but people believe they have now spotted some seriously shady activity from the star. On Thursday, it was announced that Taylor will release three new digital versions of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, May 17. Each version includes a first draft phone memo of one of three of Taylor’s songs; either “The Black Dog,” “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” or “Cassandra.” To hear all of the original drafts, fans must purchase all three of the newly available variants at $5.99 each.
And it didn’t take long for people to notice that the three new variants were dropping on the same day as Billie’s third album, Hit Me Hard and Soft — thus putting the two in competition in the music charts.
I’m including some tweets below, cited in Buzzfeed’s coverage, which seem to be gaining traction. Like, I don’t pay attention to Taylor’s eleventy billion variant drops because I’m not a Swiftie and I really don’t give a sh-t. Taylor is going to bleed her fans dry if it’s the last thing she does and her fans play her games willingly. The answer is convincing her fans to stop playing her stupid cash-grabbing games. And yes, Taylor absolutely did this on purpose, dropping these digital variants on the same day as Billie’s album drop. Petty petty petty. While I do think Billie was referencing Taylor in the Billboard interview, Billie was also generalizing in the hope that more artists would rethink their wasteful, system-gaming, fan-scamming variant strategy. I hope Billie says some sh-t about Taylor’s private planes next. This could end up being a pretty good beef.
billie’s statement about artists releasing 40 vinyl packages to get people to buy more really got into her… doing this on her album release day is so nasty https://t.co/T9Q0oj4hA9
— pop culture gal (@allurequinn) May 16, 2024
the same day as billie’s release……. and yall swear that taylor is a girl’s girl. https://t.co/kW9tAbKY5b
— rudy (@rudyIopez) May 16, 2024
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Taylor’s just greedy and she doesn’t support other artists.
She’s a brilliant at business and she’s a great writer but she can’t sing. I also feel like her popularity is kind of generational. To the kids my daughter’s age, Billie Eilish is someone they respect. Taylor is basically almost their mom’s age.
Miss Kelce Messy. She just can’t help it
This might have been entirely coincidental timing, but no way TS’s team at the label were unaware of the conflict. Even if TS didn’t do it intentionally, she could and should have shifted the release by a few days if she didn’t want the headline. She has no problem with the speculation as long as she has plausible deniability.
So petty.
It is more a respect thing. I have read from many many swifties how Taylor is very considerate while choosing a drop date not to overshadow this artist or that artist. I doubt they would follow small artists, but they would know Billie’s drop date. Maybe, she/her team is doing it to keep her number 1 position on charts a little longer. But, at the end of the day, it looks disrespectful.
Yes. This is less about making way for other artists and their music than it is a dig at Billie. And Swift has a history of these kinds of digs whether justified or no (unjustified in this case to me). I doubt her number one spot would have been jeopardized by releasing it a day or two earlier/later, but if this is how Swift wants to do business then of course it’s her right. But it is silly imo.
There are so many artists that even if I don’t like/listen to their music, I like how they come off as a person. Taylor is not one of those people. Billie is.
What Billie is saying isn’t hugely controversial so I don’t understand why anyone would be bothered enough to ” beef” about it, unless they really are just super childish and petty. We should look at our over consumption and do our best to minimize it, and I know Billie’s been doing things with her own packaging and touring to address these issues. There’s nothing inherently wrong with releasing remix or ” variant” albums, but most people used to do it in a few months like six or seven later after the album release not one. I honestly don’t understand why Taylor’s fans would buy an album that just has a different picture or one more song than the version that they already have, but it’s their money. I think this is always why I give her a bit of a side eye. She’s by all accounts very kind to her fans, takes care of her crew very well, and supports her friends but she always does(or consigns her team doing) petty little things like this that really aren’t necessary. It just rubs me the wrong way. And I’ve learned to trust my instincts.
Dee, your instincts are 100% correct.
Pettiness and greed are key ingredients of Taylor Swift’s sauce.
The variants Taylor released were digital
Yes, it was mentioned in both the article and commentary that they were digital.
I find TS insufferable and not in a harmless way, tbh. My main issue with her is her private jetting. Her carbon print is insane. And being so popular, she should know better, maybe set an example for the young fans. But no. So, needless to say, I find this feud petty and unnecessary and I am on Billy’s side obviously.
I respect Taylor’s commercial success.
She has proven time and again she is only a “girl’s girl” to those who are either beneath her level of fame or will basically kowtow to her.
What Billie is saying is so important because we do overproduce and consume. We push capitalism , sometimes without thought. If Taylor wants to make an serious environmental issue a topic to flex her power and remain number, absolutely disgusting!
Guys, I’m a Swiftie, and I’ve never bought an album. I pay for YouTube without ads. Maybe I’m a cheap Swiftie! But y’all are acting like we’re suckers. You can hear every single song Taylor wrote for free, with no effort.
Taylor doesn’t need me to defend her. I just feel the need to defend myself! And a fandom that is genuinely vast, and has different levels! (If you wanna spend the money, cool. But you don’t actually get more access to her or her catalogue based on how much you spend… unlike a lot of acts.)
I agree that it is possible to listen to her music for free and that many fans of hers do.
But she would not be where she is today if millions of other fans weren’t indeed buying all these versions.
@Chase: same here! We’ve got a Spotify family account and that is what I use to listen to her (and all other) music. I can’t even remember the last physical CD I bought.
I also don’t think one needs to make way for other artists by not releasing music as planned. But I do think that this is clearly part of a plan to hold onto the number one spot for a while longer. And since these are digital releases: why not? Why not make that move if the number one thing is something you care about as Taylor clearly does? That being said: I like Billie’s point about the different (physical) album versions and find it interesting.
This was what I came here to say. I am a Swiftie, I own every album she has, and and got Spotify Premium late last year so I actually haven’t bought ANY of TTPD, despite listening nonstop for the last month. I plan to buy when I can get all of the anthology on a CD, and I’ll buy all of the anthology on digital, just because I like to have it.
I didn’t even know she was releasing some new variant. This wasn’t a huge album drop. I saw the ads for it and just scrolled on by because it’s not new songs, it’s just… variants. Digital variants. It’s not a big deal and I don’t really care about them.
I didn’t know what to make of Billie’s comments re: variants, because I believe she herself has released albums with dozens of variants, yes?
This is an interesting topic and I researched it some. Eilish’s Happier than Ever does have 8 variants and When We Fall Asleep has 9. You can search for the master list of Taylor’s vinyl variants on reddit groups, this site won’t let me post the docs link. There are…quite a few to say the least.
Little room for comparison imo.
Billie is quite right. She’s a person with a conscience and a fabulous artist.
So petty. Didn’t TS also do something similar on a day that Olivia Rodrigo dropped an album? Last year maybe? It’s a pattern and it sets a poor example of how to treat other women.
And one of her songs on TTPD blatantly copies the same theme as Olivia’s “Get You Back.” It’s even called “imgonnagetyouback.” If I were Olivia, I’d be so pissed.
Yes, TS did something similar to Olivia like 2 years ago.
Taylor is literally a corporation and a brand at this point. Literally. She employees people, has her own legal/HR/pr team, generates millions of dollars in local economies….the list goes on.
I think she gets a kick out of being petty. Because she can, she’s that untouchable. So, in her head, why not?
Team Billie. Taylor is a 34 year old woman shadow-beefing with a 21 year old. Grow up girl.
FYI to anyone who is curious about the iPhone first demo versions but doesn’t want to give them a download, you can find them all on TikTok. YouTube has gotten copyright claims for all of the ones I found there, but TT still has ’em up. (I really like The Black Dog and wanted to check it out but also can’t stand the petty sh!t she pulls like this.)
Billie is a tool. She needs to stop preaching at people and she clearly thinks she is better than everyone.
Good on Taylor for going after her this way.
Billie is talking about an industry problem which became a standard for all the artists if they want to be successful. How is that preaching? She wants everyone to do better for the environment. She is also doing things she can. It is very disappointing to consider a young person using her own voice “preaching”. Do you want a young woman to be silent to be considered respectful?